15 Best Kid’s Bookshelves: Your Ultimate List

These basket bookshelves are an awesome way to organize and get your kids’ belongings off the floor. The shelves come in three various colors, all with a vintage and industrial look to them, perfect for those who have a minimalistic style. The mounting hardware is included with easy to follow instructions for hanging these shelves perfectly and securely. If you don’t have a use for all three in the nursery, you can also use some shelves in the pantry or bathroom, too.