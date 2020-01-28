15 Best Kid’s Bookshelves: Your Ultimate List

Kid’s bedrooms and playrooms get messy quickly, especially with so many toys and books constantly on the floor. Help organize your child’s room with one of these beautiful kid’s bookshelves and encourage a clean play space and more reading.
This amazing bookshelf is available in grey and white and is the exact model I have in my own toddler’s playroom. The corner design is perfect for smaller rooms because it doesn’t take up too much space. With six cubbies, three angled shelves and a large open top shelf there’s plenty of room to store books, toys, and more. The shelf can be anchored to the wall – a must if you have kids who love to pull on things and climb. You can purchase storage cubes inexpensively in a variety of colors.
This sling bookshelf is a top option, available on Amazon for quick delivery. It’s a natural and eco-friendly option, hand-made with smooth protective corners. It comes with a wall bracket that will prevent it from tipping over, something that I highly recommend if you have kids who like to pull or climb. It has space for book storage as well as bins for storing toys and games.
This bookshelf is a top pick, with a gorgeous and kid-friendly design that will help foster your kid’s love for books. They can see all of their options with ease and pick books independently from all of the shelves which sit at their level. The bookcase also has the entire alphabet in various colors which will encourage them to learn both their colors and letters. The bookshelf is sturdy and safe, a must for a kid’s room.
The KidKraft Little Dreamers Reading Nook is so much more than a bookshelf for kids. This dreamy little nook is the optimal place for your kid to curl up comfortably with a book and read for hours. The nook is almost like a tent, with a cozy seat and covered top. The seat cushions have removable covers that can be washed and it also comes with two storage bins to get toys off the floor and out of sight.
If you don’t have space for a full bookshelf, a book caddy is the way to go for your children’s room. This one is made with strong and sturdy wood, with space for a good amount of books on top and some toys on the flat shelf underneath. The assembly is quick and easy on this one, which is great for a quick organizational fix that won’t require too much work.
Personalized bookshelves are an adorable addition to any children’s room. In addition to being a piece of decor, they’ll also help keep books organized and off the floor. With these slim shelves, kids will be able to see all their books displayed at once, so they can actually see which book they’re grabbing each time. The shelf is available in colors for both boys and girls as well as a few gender-neutral options.
With a sleek and simple design, this is the perfect bookshelf for any kid’s room or nursery. The minimal and neutral design won’t compete with existing decor, and you’ll love the amount of organizational space this provides. It has round edges and corners to protect your kids and keep them safe and is made with real, durable wood that will last for years and years.
This little book bench is a bit different than your standard bookshelf but still has tons of storage for books and more. It also provides a perfectly sized seat for your little one to read on that they are sure to love. While it’s perfect for toddlers, the sizing might be a bit small for older children so keep that in mind before ordering.
Simple and efficient nursery or playroom decoration is the way to go. These are as aesthetically pleasing as they are practical, with plenty of space to hold all of your child’s favorite books and toys. All of the appropriate mounting hardware is included for easy installation.
If you’re looking for an efficient and easy way to keep your children’s things organized, this shelving system is a wonderful option. Not only is it super inexpensive and lightweight, but it’s easy to assemble and can hold quite a lot. Each storage cube can hold up to 10 lbs, with a total of nine cubes available.
Store everything from books to toys and games with this awesome and highly rated shelving system for kids. It comes with a total of 16 bins, so you can keep your kids’ various toys together. Use one bin for LEGOs, one bin for books, another for crayons, etc. The shelving system is easy to install, easy to clean if it gets dirty, and nice and sturdy.
Looking for a simple and classic bookshelf for your child’s room? This white option is timeless, so it will grow with them from toddlerhood all the way until they’re a teen. The wood shelves also have a bottom bin for toys or accessories in addition to the four spacious shelves for books. If you don’t want to assemble this one on your own, choose expert assembly at checkout to have a professional put this together for you.
This bookshelf is the perfect addition to any kid’s playroom, with endless opportunities for organization and space for tons of books. There are a few purchasing options for this bookshelf. You can either purchase it single-sided, double-sided, or with a whiteboard on the second side for drawing and learning. The clean and classic wood design will go with any aesthetic and is built to last for years.
These basket bookshelves are an awesome way to organize and get your kids’ belongings off the floor. The shelves come in three various colors, all with a vintage and industrial look to them, perfect for those who have a minimalistic style. The mounting hardware is included with easy to follow instructions for hanging these shelves perfectly and securely. If you don’t have a use for all three in the nursery, you can also use some shelves in the pantry or bathroom, too.
You don’t need to spend a lot of money on some really nice kid’s bookshelves. If you’re limited on space, wall bookshelves are an awesome option to maintain space while still getting organized. This set of four floating shelves comes in white, black and grey and can easily be hung in just minutes.