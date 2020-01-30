19 Best Water Features for Your Patio & Yard

Have you ever dreamed of creating a pond as a focal point in your yard? Perhaps, as much as the beauty and relaxing sounds, you want to attract more birds to your backyard. According to The Spruce, a pond can do exactly that, providing fresh water and bugs for your feathery friends. If you’ve got the will to create your own backyard water features, this 270 gallon pond kit comes with everything you’ll need to get started.

It’s got an 8 x 10 foot non-toxic pond liner, a 200 gallon per hour filter free pump, two fountain heads with risers, two silk water lilies, and an instruction guide to help you with all your installation questions. All you’ll need to do is pick the right spot, and begin to design. Elliptical shapes are always more natural and you can easily create that by shaping and landscaping around the pond liner.

Get a load of decent size stones, or collect them yourself. Add flowers or trailing greenery, and you’ll create a magnificent asset to your landscape that will have all your neighbors in awe. Because the water is continuously moving, it will stay fresh and clean with minimal buildup of algae. If you want to build a huge pond, this pond kit comes with a 20 x 20 foot pond liner, waterfall pump, and all the necessities to build a pond big enough to dangle your feet in.