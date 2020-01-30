19 Best Water Features for Your Patio & Yard

There’s nothing quite as calming and beautiful as the sight and sound of running water. Now you can add that aesthetic to your garden and yard with these water features that are easy to install and will give you years of enjoyment. Along with your choice of outdoor furniture, they’ll transform your space into a peaceful retreat that’s truly special.
Have you ever dreamed of creating a pond as a focal point in your yard? Perhaps, as much as the beauty and relaxing sounds, you want to attract more birds to your backyard. According to The Spruce, a pond can do exactly that, providing fresh water and bugs for your feathery friends. If you’ve got the will to create your own backyard water features, this 270 gallon pond kit comes with everything you’ll need to get started.
It’s got an 8 x 10 foot non-toxic pond liner, a 200 gallon per hour filter free pump, two fountain heads with risers, two silk water lilies, and an instruction guide to help you with all your installation questions. All you’ll need to do is pick the right spot, and begin to design. Elliptical shapes are always more natural and you can easily create that by shaping and landscaping around the pond liner.
Get a load of decent size stones, or collect them yourself. Add flowers or trailing greenery, and you’ll create a magnificent asset to your landscape that will have all your neighbors in awe. Because the water is continuously moving, it will stay fresh and clean with minimal buildup of algae. If you want to build a huge pond, this pond kit comes with a 20 x 20 foot pond liner, waterfall pump, and all the necessities to build a pond big enough to dangle your feet in.
If you’re a condo dweller or someone who simply values clean, modern style, you can still enjoy the healthful benefits and beauty of a water feature in whatever space you have. This 50 gallon terra cotta pond and water feature brings those soothing sounds without a ton of work. And experts agree, the sounds of nature are seriously beneficial to your health, not to mention the enjoyment of the pure visual beauty you can also enjoy.
This above ground water feature comes with the rectangular pond, pump, fountainhead, and required fittings so you can easily install it without any expert help. The rugged rotomolded pond pot won’t chip, crack or fade with time so you’ll enjoy it for years to come. We also think you’ll appreciate the two year warranty on this kit.
If you want to add light and color to your pond, consider a set of submersible LED color-changing lights to spark interest after dark.
Are you looking to fill a large space with something that will add visual appeal for years to come? Have you been mulling over a water feature for that space? This impressive slate spillway wall is an ideal choice that will keep you and your guests mesmerized every time you start the water flowing. While you might be questioning how to move and locate such a water wall, this water feature is actually made of durable fiberglass-resin. It looks like real stone, ages like real stone, but it won’t break your back.
The kit includes everything you’ll need to create a stunning water feature on your patio or in the garden. The wall is 32 inches high, 32 inches across and 16 inches deep. It comes in two pieces that are stack and includes a high-capacity pump, along with a water basin that you recess into the ground. Simply add landscape rock around the base and you’re set.
When you’re looking for a water feature that exudes elegance, this faux stone outdoor water fountain is guaranteed to add the perfect touch. Water flows gently from each of four softly sculpted vessels to be pumped back to the top and keep the flow continuous. One thing you’ll love about this water fountain is that you can bring it indoors during the winter months, because it’s fully enclosed.
To add to the calming ambiance it creates, the basins have soft LED lights that add shimmer and a glow in the evening. This fountain is 33.5 inches tall, and comes with a water pump included, so you can have it set up in a matter of moments. Made of fiber-reinforced resin, it’s plenty sturdy, yet it weighs just 11.5 pounds so it would be a great gift to give someone older without worrying about back strains.
Do you want to bring the beauty of a water garden up close to your home? This gorgeous aquatic garden planter will allow you to create a 45 gallon pond right on your patio or deck. Made from a lightweight, yet durable fiberglass-resin composite, this portable pond can be filled with lots of exotic plants to add a tropical element to your gardenscape.
The container is finished to look like natural slate without the weight of actual stone. That makes it far more approachable to would-be pond aficionados. To be clear, this is the pond only. You’ll want to add a water pump and little fountain to add the water sounds to really make this backyard water feature work in your favor.
If you’re not up to building a pond or submerging catchment systems and pumps, you can turn to beautiful outdoor fountains to create interesting water features on your patio or elsewhere in your yard. This stunning stacked slate fountain is an impressive piece that is free-standing on any level surface. It stands 49 inches tall, so you’ll need a sizeable enough space to allow full visual impact.
It weighs in at 98 pounds, so we’d recommend two people move it into place. Water flows from the top down eight tiers of stone, making for a wonderful and peaceful addition to your outdoor environs. It comes with a submersible electric water pump, decorative rocks and protective pads for the base. All you’ll need to do is add water, plug it in and enjoy.
For a more modern twist, this shower outdoor water fountain adds lights to the mesmerizing mix.
When it comes to elegance, there’s nothing quite like a big bubbling urn in the garden to add beauty both visually and from a sound perspective. The rippled urn is 45 inches tall, making for an impressive display. It comes that comes with everything you’ll need to create your perfect water feature to enjoy year round in warm climates or during the warmer months in colder areas.
The composite fiberglass-resin urn has a stone finish that will age naturally over time, so it stays looking beautiful for the long haul. It comes with a catchment basin, water pump and tubing so you can get it set up and flowing in an afternoon. You can also buy additional urns in different sizes if you want to create a grouping, which would look totally amazing.
Zen gardens are beautiful and meditative spaces where you can be with your thoughts. If you’ve been thinking about building an outdoor Zen garden for yourself, this beautiful modern water fountain would be the perfect place to begin. There are so many health and wellness benefits to a Zen garden according to this blog from Pure Living for Life, but most of us covet one simply for its peace and beauty.
This outdoor fountain features a bubbling sphere at the top from which water cascades through several basins and is recirculated to the top. Made of lightweight resin, this sculptural piece stands 39.5 inches tall, yet it weighs only 32 pounds so you can place it easily and if it’s not quite right movie it around without issue.
It holds approximately six gallons of water, and the catchment basins feature lovely LED lights to add a soft glow to the piece. Naturally, the sounds of water will soothe your stress after a busy day at the office. If you’d prefer a single bubbling sphere on a pedestal, this fountain is another choice that would easily fit into your Zen garden design.
Are you that person who simply loves the simplicity and beauty of modern industrial design? A long distance from steampunk style, this industrial metal water fountain would be perfect for an urban loft but frankly, we think it would fit any mid century modern home or decor style as well.
The zinc construction is rust and weather-resistant, so it will keep looking and sounding great for years to come. It features four rectangular basins that let the water freely flow. At 43 inches tall, this is a great piece to anchor your outdoor design style, whether minimalist or otherwise. Simply fill the bottom basin and plug in for a visual show.
Are you looking to create an old European feeling in your patio and garden space? There’s probably no more infamous statue than the peeing boy, and this reproduction captures it in spades. In fact, the Manneken Pis (little pee man in Flemish) is likely one of the first sights tourists see on a tour of Brussels according to their tourism website.
This fountain, while not cast in bronze like the original, is hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with durable designer resin. The playful little boy is relieving himself into a seashell basin. The statue, basin, and base stand nearly four feet tall, and this fountain includes the 120 gallon per hour water pump.
The whole setup weighs just 33 pounds, but it looks like it’s been hand carved from marble and the details are really incredible.
Have you noticed in your travels that nearly every stately mansion or place of importance features a tiered fountain either in its formal gardens on the plazas? Now you can add that same stately elegance to your yard with this beautiful four-tiered Italian fountain topped by an acorn finial. With a beautiful stone finish, this outdoor fountain has a slate finish that has just a light touch of verdigris.
At 75 pounds without water, you won’t need to worry about stability thanks to the weight and wide base. It stands 56.75 inches in height, so it will make a dramatic addition to any space. To add another dimension of beauty, this fountain features LED lights in the large bottom basin. It comes complete with a pump, and six foot cord for ease of set up and operation.
If you’re looking for an even larger design like this one, you can get a 66 inch tall version with an antique gold finish instead. You can also scale down with a 43 inch tall three-tiered fountain if your space requires a smaller piece.
The look of stone is complementary to almost any setting, and this stunning slate fountain is the perfect sort of water feature that can add a dramatic element to your outdoor decor. The descending staircase design is fresh and modern while the stone feels organic. The copper accents on this fountain really add an interesting visual element to the overall impression it makes.
This fountain is sizeable at a full four feet tall. It comes with decorative rocks for the base which includes an LED light that shines up on the entire piece. Those stones make for even more sound as the water reaches the bottom basin. It’s great if you have a wall that you want to add interest to, and it comes ready to plug and play. You just move it into place and add water. It weighs more than 80 pounds, so that will likely be a two person job.
Another tall fountain you might love is this rippled slate fountain with a large swath of copper right down the center, but you’ll have to hurry as quantities are limited on that one.
If you love sculptural pieces with angular forms, this stone inspired outdoor fountain could add to your modern outdoor areas. Four squares set in a cascading diamond pattern sit atop a large rectangular base. Set into each diamond shape, a small basin fills and then overflows into the one beneath it. The four basins have LED lights in the bottom to add light to your space after the sun sets.
This pretty fountain is finely crafted from poly-resin and the faux stone finish will stay looking good over years of use. At 39 inches tall, it comes with the pump built into the fountain, so there’s nothing for you to do but enjoy it.
Are you looking for garden water features that are quirky, and cute? This cascading water fountain features an open urn with a planter on top, and you know how we love objects that do double duty. At 33 inches tall, the urn is open on two sides revealing five terra cotta basins inside from which water flows to the bottom of the urn.
To add visual interest at night, a halogen light illuminates the inside of the urn so you can get the contrast of light and dark. Made of faux ceramic stone, this piece would be perfect for a southwest or Italian patio design, epecially when topped with a beautiful flowing plant. This fountain weighs 27 pounds so moving and installing it is a snap.
Water features aren’t limited to free-standing or in-ground options. You can add the same beautiful sounds and dynamic and artistic displays to outdoor walls on the patio or your home. The Royal Lion Head Waterfall Fountain is the perfect example of just such a piece. With an old world look you might find at a grand manor or castle, it’s regal in appearance.
Made of lightweight resin, this three-tiered fountain features water flowing from the lion’s head into a small fluted basin that cascades to a larger basin beneath it. The large basin is equipped with an LED light that illuminates the entire piece from below adding to its dimensional form. In five minutes, you can transform your space in such a cool way.
The San Pablo Wall Fountain features a similar design style sans the lion head, and the faux bronze finish makes it an extremely elegant choice.
One cool thing about art is that it is whatever you interpret it to be. Whether you see this modern water fountain as a piece that looks sculpted from an ancient log, or you see it as a stylized stone piece, it has so much visual interest you can interpret it differently whenever you’d like. With a faux sandstone finish, the fountain is cast resin.
It features six cascading bowls and basins that flow down a tall curved structure that feels as though it’s actually in motion, especially when the water is flowing. Three of the center basins are lit with LEDs to give this fountain an ethereal glow. It stands 39.5 inches high, weighs 36 pounds and comes ready to plug in. It would be beautifully complemented by garden sculptures of a similar style.
Remember that old hand water pump at your grandma’s place or the family farms of yesteryear? This antique-inspired fountain harkens back to simpler times when people worked hard for their water. The realistic pump looks as though it’s made of old steel, with water flowing into two old wooden tubs. The entire sculpture sits in a broken brick vessel and also features a functional vintage looking planter pot to one side.
While it appears as though it’s made of metal and stone, this piece is actually cast polyresin and fiberglass, so while it looks deteriorated, it will last beautifully in your outdoor setting. Perfect for the garden, or your farmhouse style home, it stands 32 inches high and weighs just 22 pounds. Another water pump inspired fountain is slightly smaller in size, but it’s equally adorable.
This wood barrel water fountain is another throwback to simpler times and features three natural fir buckets with metal fixtures. We think it’s beautifully simple.
Water can definitely add drama to the garden, but so can vivid color. While many fountains look like they’re made of stone, marble or metal, this three-tiered fountain is made with brilliant red glazed pots for a huge splash of color. At just 20 inches in height, it would stand out in a low growing succulent garden, or even set in the corner of your patio.
The polyresin pots are sturdy and lightweight, so you could even set this fountain on a tabletop or bring it inside to enjoy during those months when you’re not planning much outdoors. Another dramatic option is this stunning blue three-tiered water fountain by John Timberland. At 26.5 inches tall, it’s also among the smaller water features we’ve highlighted.
The perfect focal point for a plaza or large patio, this layered slate pyramid fountain stands like a beacon beckoning you to step closer. At 40.5 inches tall, it’s an impressive sculpture as well as a functioning fountain. While the base is pyramid shaped, so is the water feature at the top which is comprized of seven flat square stones in graduating sizes that allow the water to gently flow from the center and down into a catch basin.
The fountain features a finger light that adds to its appearance at night. This fountain comes with everything you’ll need right down to the decorative stones that lay in the bottom of the basin.