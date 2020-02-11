15 Best Bath Sheets: Compare & Save

After a warm bath or shower, there’s nothing cozier than wrapping up in a nice big towel. If your linen closet lacks large bath towels, you may want to upgrade to bath sheets that are lusciously soft and cover you completely when you’re chilly and wet. From Turkish and Egyptian cotton to microfiber to bamboo, we’ve found the best. (And, if you love bamboo, you’ll want to consider slipping into some bamboo pajamas right after your bath.)

What is the Difference Between a Towel and a Bath Sheet?

A towel is typically considered a bath sheet if it has a width of 35 inches or more, and a length of 60 inches or more. Everything else about a bath sheet is similar to a bath towel when it comes to softness, absorbency, and weight, but with bath sheets, size matters.

How Can I Find Luxury Bath Sheets?

When you're looking for luxury bath sheets, you'll want to look for the finest fibers - Egyptian cotton, Turkish Cotton and bamboo viscose. These materials are super absorbent, seriously soft and will wear longer than your standard bath towel.

If you're wondering how Turkish cotton and Egyptian cotton compare, this article from the Turkish Towel Company gives you a good breakdown of which is softest and which is best for apparel versus towels.

What's the Best Way to Care for Bath Sheets?

Keeping your bath sheets in the best shape is easy - but it certainly depends on how you use them and how much you launder them. All of the bath sheets we've featured can easily be machine washed, however you'll want to avoid adding fabric softeners either in the wash cycle or the dryer because they become less absorbent.

If you're using them outdoors or at the beach, clearly frequent laundering is a requirement. If you're using them right out of the shower, you're simply blotting clean water so you can use them for up to three times. According to the experts at Healthline, towels do collect germs, skin cells and more, so keeping them fresh is a wise idea.

Are There Pros and Cons to Bath Sheets Versus Towels?

The biggest benefit of using a bath sheet versus a bath towel is that they way larger than a standard towel. That's is great if you are a taller or larger person, or if you're more modest and simply prefer having a little extra coverage. They're also easier to fully wrap your body without constantly falling off.

But that big size can also have a downside. Because they are so much larger and heavier than a normal bath towel, especially when wet, they can be more difficult to keep your freshly washed hair contained without straining your neck.

If you do your make up and blow dry your hair in your bath towel, a bath sheet will be your absolute favorite, and we've even included one that is a body wrap bath sheet.

In Conclusion:

No matter whether you like thick cotton towels or prefer thin microfiber towels, there are plenty of bath sheet options that will suit your particular lifestyle.

