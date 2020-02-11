15 Best Bath Sheets: Compare & Save

After a warm bath or shower, there’s nothing cozier than wrapping up in a nice big towel. If your linen closet lacks large bath towels, you may want to upgrade to bath sheets that are lusciously soft and cover you completely when you’re chilly and wet. From Turkish and Egyptian cotton to microfiber to bamboo, we’ve found the best. (And, if you love bamboo, you’ll want to consider slipping into some bamboo pajamas right after your bath.)
1. Best Bamboo Bath Sheet: Cariloha Bamboo Bath SheetPros:
Cons:
- Bamboo is naturally mildew resistant
- Softer than standard cotton
- Not too heavy
- Seven color choices
- More expensive than other bath sheets
- Not as plush as some people prefer
- Bamboo may dry slowly
If you’ve never tried a bamboo bath towel before, you’re really missing out. Bamboo is not only softer than standard cotton, but it’s also is naturally mildew-resistant and odor-free. This towel is made with bamboo that is 600 GSM (grams per square meter), which means that it’s thick enough to feel cozy, but not so thick that it’s overly heavy. The 50/50 bamboo and Turkish cotton blend is deliciously absorbent and luxurious to the touch.
Cariloha is known for creating high-quality bamboo products, with a wonderful line of cooling bed sheets we’re crazy about. This is a great towel to try if you’ve been wanting to test out bamboo towels. The bath sheet is 40 inches by 70 inches, and it comes in seven different neutral colors.
Find more Cariloha Bamboo Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet: Salbakos Turkish Cotton Bath SheetPros:
Cons:
- Turkish cotton is more absorbent than standard cotton
- OEKO-TEX certified
- Towels are VAT dyed to ensure colors don’t fade
- Multiple color choices
- A little expensive for one towel
- May need to wash a few times to achieve desired softness
- Super large size may be bulky in the wash
Measuring at 40 inches by 80 inches, this large towel is definitely one of the best bath sheets out there. The towel is made with Turkish cotton which has longer and softer fibers than standard cotton, which also makes the towel more absorbent. OEKO-TEX certified, the cotton is grown without the use of harmful chemicals and the manufacturing process is also eco-friendly, so you can feel good about your purchase.
This bath sheet is available in quite a few different colors, and they are all VAT dyed which ensures that the colors won’t fade over time. They make especially great gifts for seniors who tend to get chilled after bathing. If you’re wondering why everyone raves about Turkish cotton, this blog breaks down the benefits and differences nicely.
Find more Salbakos Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Ribbed Bath Sheets: Classic Turkish Towels Bath Sheet SetPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ribbed texture looks and feels great
- Set comes with three bath sheets
- Wider than most bath sheets
- Made with 100% Turkish cotton
- Not as long as other bath sheets
- Need to wash and dry a couple of times to remove lint
- Ribbed texture may dry slowly
Ribbed bath towels not only look luxurious, but they also feel great on your skin after a hot shower. This bath sheet set comes with three towels, each one measuring at 40 inches by 65 inches. These towels are a little wider and a little less long than most bath sheets, so keep that in mind if you prefer your bath sheets one way or the other.
Made with 100% Turkish cotton, the towels have longer fibers that are double-stitched, meaning they will last for a long time. The bath sheets are also eco-friendly and are made without chemical processing, so they are safe for your whole family to use. Colors available: white, ivory, spa blue, grey, and chocolate.
Find more Classic Turkish Towels Bath Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Microfiber Bath Sheet: Dock & Bay Extra Large Microfiber TowelPros:
Cons:
- Folds up small so it won’t take up as much space
- Microfiber is more absorbent than cotton
- Dries quickly
- Comes with a travel pouch
- Microfiber can be hard to get used to
- No white or neutral color choices
- Not as plush as other bath sheets
If you love having large towels but aren’t a fan of all the space they take up in your linen closet, a microfiber bath sheet is a good option for you. Microfiber material is naturally lightweight and very thin, so even a bath sheet folds up super small. This is great if you don’t have a ton of storage, or if you want to take it with you camping, on a trip, and especially to the gym.
Microfiber does have a different feel than cotton, so it may take some getting used to if you haven’t used this fabric before. While it’s still soft, it’s not as plush as cotton towels so it’s best to do more of a pat dry instead of a wipe down. Microfiber is also a lot more absorbent than cotton, which is nice if you need your towel to dry quickly. The extra-large version of this towel is 35 inches by 78 inches, and it comes in 12 vibrant colors.
Toss one of these into your beach bag along with your kaftan and sunblock and you’ll have a bag that’s lightweight enough to avoid shoulder strain.
Find more Dock & Bay Extra Large Microfiber Towel information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Bath Sheet Set: Cotton Craft Two-Piece Bath Sheet SetPros:
Cons:
- Set comes with two bath sheets
- Made with 100% cotton
- Very soft and absorbent
- Good price for two towels
- Produces a lot of lint with first washes
- Not as high quality as other options
- Not very many color choices
This bath sheet set includes two oversized towels, so you get a little more bang for your buck. Each of the towels in the set is 35 inches by 70 inches, so they’re large enough to cover you completely but won’t weigh you down. These towels are made with 100% cotton, so they are soft, thick, and absorbent. They also have a little bit of style to them as they have four ribbed lines along the bottom of the towel, so they look nice hanging on a towel rack.
There are five color choices and most of them are more neutral, so it’s easy to match your existing bathroom decor and we also like the fact that you can order matching spa towels and hand towels as well.
Find more Cotton Craft Two Piece Bath Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Pestemal Bath Sheet: Swan Comfort Pestemal Turkish Bath TowelPrice: $13.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pestemal towel is really lightweight
- Dries quickly
- Silky smooth texture
- Multiple color patterns
- Not plush like other bath sheets
- No neutral color choices
- Colors may fade
Made in Turkey, this pure cotton pestemal bath sheet is a little different than standard bath towels. This towel is really thin and has a silky texture that feels more like a scarf or lightweight blanket, however, it is truly a towel and is way more absorbent than you would think. The bath sheet is 39 inches by 70 inches, but it’s so thin that it rolls or folds up pretty small so it’s great for saving on space and for traveling.
The other benefit with this bath sheet is that it’s available in a variety of fun colors and patterns, so it’s the perfect way to add a pop of color to your bathroom, and it makes a sassy beach coverup as well as a functional towel. If you’d like a bit more background on the classic Turkish pestemal, this article has everything you’ll want to know.
Find more Swan Comfort Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Jacquard Bath Sheet: Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Sheet Set (Set of 2)Price: $50.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Jacquard is a cool way to add texture to your bathroom
- Soft without being overly thick
- Eight color choices
- Very little lint
- Not as large as other bath sheets
- Not as plush as other bath sheets
- Relatively expensive
Jacquard bath towels are nice if you want to add a little design texture to your bathroom. This diamond jacquard pattern is slightly raised but not so much so that it is overwhelming. This bath sheet set is made with 60% microfiber and 40% cotton, so it’s an excellent mix of softness and absorbency, without being too heavy or thick.
Measuring at 35 inches by 65 inches, the towel is still considered a bath sheet, although it’s slightly smaller than many others. Get these in nearly a dozen colors, and also get the matching bath towels if you have little kids, because the jumbo towels might be a bit overwhelming.
Find more Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Affordable Bath Sheets: AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bath Sheets (Set of Two)Price: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- OKEO-TEX Certified
- 100% soft and absorbent cotton
- Two pack is extremely well priced
- Quick drying
- Not as thick as some others
- Not fade resistant
- They tend to leave lint on the skin
We love 100% cotton towels because they feel great against the skin, get softer over time and stay looking good, even after lots of washings. If you’re looking for budget friendly bath sheets to send off with your college student, this two-pack from AmazonBasics is the perfect option. They’re affordable and easy to launder, plus they offer some modicum of modesty if your student has shared dorm showers.
And don’t worry that you’ve gone the cheap route, because these bath sheets are produced in an OKEO-TEX certified factory so you can feel good about their non-toxic composition.
Find more AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bath Sheets information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Organic Cotton Bath Sheet: Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Sheets (Set of Two)Price: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made from 100% organic cotton
- Comes in a set of two
- 10 color choices
- 700 GSM makes the towel thick and absorbent
- Some colors take four-five months to ship
- Colors may be brighter than what appears in the picture
- Relatively expensive
If you have sensitive skin or just prefer to use all-natural products, this organic cotton bath sheet set is a good choice for you. The bath sheet is made from 100% organically grown cotton, and it is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). You can still expect all of the benefits that come with a high-quality cotton towel – a soft feel, great absorbency, and easy to wash.
This bath sheet has a 700 GSM, which means it’s also really thick and durable. It measures at 40 inches by 70 inches, and it comes in a pack of two so it’s a great deal. Get them in ten popular colors and check out the coordinating towels, washrags, and hand towels as well.
Find more Pinzon Organic Cotton Blended Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Extra Large Bath Sheet: SALBAKOS Turkish Cotton Bath SheetPros:
Cons:
- Extra large size
- Very plush and luxurious
- Turkish cotton
- Relatively expensive
- Color choices are mostly neutrals and blues
- Stitching is not as high quality as other options
This luxurious bath sheet is one of the largest out there at 40 by 80 inches. It is made of 100% Turkish cotton and imported from directly from Turkey. The towel comes in 13 different colors, is OEKO-TEX certified and free of pesticides and harsh chemicals. The towels are VAT dyed to ensure vibrant color that will not fade.
Because harmful chemicals can hide in so many of the things we use daily (like linens and towels) you might want to learn about what high standards must be met to get the OEKO-TEX Certification.
Find more SALBAKOS 40"x80" Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
-
12. Best Combed Cotton Bath Sheet: Bliss Luxury Combed Cotton Bath TowelPros:
Cons:
- Large but not too large
- High PPI and tight knit weave for durability and absorbency
- Purchase individually or as apack of two or four
- Not as many color choices as other bath sheets
- May dry slowly
- Needs to be washed a few times to remove lint
This towel measures a nice, large 34 by 56 inches, and is made of super-absorbent combed cotton. You can purchase it in a one, two, or four-pack and choose from six timeless colors. This bath sheet was created for maximum water absorbency and is very heavyweight with 650 GSM and a tight-knit weave with a high number of PPI (picks per inch). This high-quality weave and construction makes it one of the softest towels available. These towels even come in a canvas carry bag that can be used for travel.
Find more Bliss Luxury Combed Cotton Bath Towel information and reviews here.
-
13. Best Thick Microfiber Bath Sheet: Simplife Microfiber Luxury Bath SheetPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not as bulky as cotton bath sheets
- More absorbent and dries faster
- Plush and thick microfiber
- Microfiber takes some getting used to
- Not very many color choices
- Color may bleed in the first few washes
This bath sheet gives you all of the benefits of microfiber as well as the benefits of plush cotton towels. It is made of a thicker microfiber so it feels soft and plush, but it still has the absorbency and quick drying time of thinner microfiber sheets. This bath sheet measures 36″ x 72″ and comes in five color choices.
Find more Simplife Microfiber Luxury Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
-
14. Best Wearable Bath Sheet: Bamboo Viscose Spa Wrap Set by TexerePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Easy to use and will not fall down
- Comes with head wrap also
- Not as larg as bath sheets
- Velcro may degrade over time and many washes
- May produce a lot of lint in the first few washes
This wearable bath wrap is an awesome option if you are looking for the convenience and ease of bath sheets, without the bulk. It is not as large as a standard bath sheet but it is easy to secure around your body so it won’t fall while you’re drying your hair, shaving or applying makeup. It even has a convenient pocket. This set comes with the wrap towel and a matching head wrap. Both are made of a bamboo cotton blend and you can choose from wide variety of different colors.
Find more Bamboo Viscose Spa Wrap Set by Texere information and reviews here.
-
15. Cotton Craft Euro Spa Waffle Weave Bath Sheets (Set of Two)Price: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combed cotton for absobency and softness
- Waffle weave looks and feels luxurious
- Set of two
- Relatively expensive
- Only one color choice, white
- Not as large as some other options
This waffle weave bath sheet looks exactly like the ones you find at the luxury spa or a fancy hotel bathroom. It measures 35″ x 70″ and comes in a set of two. These towels are made of combed cotton for super absorbency and softness, and the waffle weave pattern will feel massaging on your skin, which helps increase circulation after your shower.
The combed cotton fibers mean they’ll absorb moisture quickly, and dry faster than ordinary bath towels – a bonus if a guest uses your towel unexpectedly.
Find more Cotton Craft 2 Pack Waffle Weave Oversized Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
What is the Difference Between a Towel and a Bath Sheet?
A towel is typically considered a bath sheet if it has a width of 35 inches or more, and a length of 60 inches or more. Everything else about a bath sheet is similar to a bath towel when it comes to softness, absorbency, and weight, but with bath sheets, size matters.
How Can I Find Luxury Bath Sheets?
When you're looking for luxury bath sheets, you'll want to look for the finest fibers - Egyptian cotton, Turkish Cotton and bamboo viscose. These materials are super absorbent, seriously soft and will wear longer than your standard bath towel.
If you're wondering how Turkish cotton and Egyptian cotton compare, this article from the Turkish Towel Company gives you a good breakdown of which is softest and which is best for apparel versus towels.
What's the Best Way to Care for Bath Sheets?
Keeping your bath sheets in the best shape is easy - but it certainly depends on how you use them and how much you launder them. All of the bath sheets we've featured can easily be machine washed, however you'll want to avoid adding fabric softeners either in the wash cycle or the dryer because they become less absorbent.
If you're using them outdoors or at the beach, clearly frequent laundering is a requirement. If you're using them right out of the shower, you're simply blotting clean water so you can use them for up to three times. According to the experts at Healthline, towels do collect germs, skin cells and more, so keeping them fresh is a wise idea.
Are There Pros and Cons to Bath Sheets Versus Towels?
The biggest benefit of using a bath sheet versus a bath towel is that they way larger than a standard towel. That's is great if you are a taller or larger person, or if you're more modest and simply prefer having a little extra coverage. They're also easier to fully wrap your body without constantly falling off.
But that big size can also have a downside. Because they are so much larger and heavier than a normal bath towel, especially when wet, they can be more difficult to keep your freshly washed hair contained without straining your neck.
If you do your make up and blow dry your hair in your bath towel, a bath sheet will be your absolute favorite, and we've even included one that is a body wrap bath sheet.
In Conclusion:
No matter whether you like thick cotton towels or prefer thin microfiber towels, there are plenty of bath sheet options that will suit your particular lifestyle.
See Also:
