15 Best Countertop Ovens: Compare & Save

Unlike your average microwave oven, a countertop oven does more than just reheat food. An increasing number of ovens offer rotisserie and air frying functions, as well as convection cooking, broiling, baking and more.
If you’re looking for WiFi connectivity or more intuitive features, be sure to check out these best smart ovens for your home.
-
1. Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry OvenPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Preheats in just 60 seconds
- Precisely controlled temperature and fan speeds
- Removable back panel for easy cleaning
- Some say the capacity seems smaller than advertised
- Lacks a removable crumb tray
- Instructions aren't very detailed
Storage (or lack of) is a big concern for many shoppers, which is why this Ninja’s fold-away design is especially noteworthy. In fact, the oven takes up about half the amount of counter space when it’s folded.
This countertop oven comes in handy for many tasks, from air frying to baking to dehydrating, air roasting, air broiling and more. There’s enough interior room to fit up to nine slices of toast, larger sheet pans and up to a 13-inch pizza.
Both the temperature and fan speeds are precisely controlled. You won’t have to wait long for your meal to cook, as the oven preheats in just 60 seconds. A removable back panel makes it easy to deep clean the interior.
Find more Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven information and reviews here.
-
2. Breville The Smart Oven AirPrice: $413.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choose between 13 pre-set cooking functions
- Enough room to fit up to a 14-pound turkey
- User-friendly LCD display
- Some say the air frying function isn't as good as a standalone unit
- Heat distribution could be improved
- Doesn't come with a broiling pan
A dual-speed convection fan cooks your food as quickly and evenly as possible. This feature is especially handy for air frying and roasting, as well as dehydrating.
Multiple quartz heating elements help distribute the power as efficiently as possible to cook the food uniformly from above and below. The interior is spacious enough to fit up to a 14-pound turkey as well as most 9×13-inch pans. You can even pop a 12-cup muffin tray into this countertop convection oven.
Another perk is its 13 available cooking functions, including proofing, reheating, slow cooking, broiling, baking, roasting, baking cookies and more. You can toast up to nine slices at once.
In addition to dials, the LCD display makes it easy to select cooking options and keep tabs on your food as it cooks. An integrated oven light means you don’t have to disturb your food by opening the door as it cooks.
-
3. ChefWave Digital Pressure OvenPrice: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Optional digital pressure mode speeds up cooking time
- Can be used for rotisserie, baking, broiling and more
- User-friendly LED control panel
- Doesn't do convection cooking
- Lacks a clock display
- Interior can be tricky to clean
An optional digital pressure mode helps to boost cooking time, while sealed pressure locks in flavor and moisture for delicious results. This countertop oven has 1600 watts of cooking power and can be used to roast and bake as well as for rotisserie, broiling and more.
Not only is the exterior made with attractive stainless steel, this oven also has a stylish LED touch control panel. You’ll find push-button controls and icons to take charge of every snack and meal. The interior is large enough to fit an entire chicken.
-
4. Amazon Smart OvenPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alexa sends notifications throughout the cooking process
- Interior is large enough to fit a five-pound chicken
- Scan-to-cook for select prepared foods
- Requires an Alexa-enabled device for voice commands
- Exterior can get very hot
- Air frying feature is relatively slow
If you don’t already own one, this smart oven comes with Amazon’s Echo Dot so that you can make full use of its features. It might look more like a traditional microwave, but this oven also functions as a food warmer, convection oven and an air fryer.
The hallmark feature of this countertop oven is its smart functionality, including Alexa so that you can simply use your voice to give commands. Alexa will also notify you along the way, such as when the oven is fully preheated or your meal is ready.
Microwave dinners just got easier with a scan-to-cook function. All you need to do is scan select prepared foods via the Alexa app, and the smart oven will cook them accordingly. The inside is large enough to fit up to a five-pound chicken.
-
5. NuWave Bravo XL Countertop Convection OvenPrice: $169.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines convection, conduction and radiant heat
- Includes a recipe booklet with 40 recipes
- Comes with a pizza stone, handle and pizza cutter
- Doesn't have a nonstick interior
- Controls can seem complicated at first
- Instruction manual could be better
Along with a pizza stone, this countertop oven includes a pizza cutter and a wooden handle to make cooking up your next pizza as simple as possible. There’s enough interior space to accommodate up to an 11.5-inch pizza stone.
With 1800 watts of cooking power and over 10 pre-programmed settings, this NuWave countertop oven makes a versatile addition to any kitchen. You can use the oven to air fry, broil, bake, roast and more. It works just as well for your favorite pizza as it does for cooking meat, seafood and more.
There are 12 preset cooking functions to help you get started. If you need a bit of inspiration for your next snack or meal, consult any of the 40 included recipes.
Adjustable quartz heating elements and fan speeds let you cook just about anything. A combination of convection, conduction and radiant heat expertly prepares your favorite foods.
-
6. ConvectionWorks Hi-Q Intelligent Convection OvenPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Enough interior space to fit up to a 12-inch pizza
- Can toast up to nine slices of bread at once
- Maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Doesn't have a nonstick interior
- Display can be tough to read at certain angles
- Interior can be difficult to clean
Its compact size makes this countertop oven an ideal choice for smaller living spaces without an oven. Don’t be fooled, though, because there’s enough interior space to fit up to a 12-inch pizza. The oven can also simultaneously toast up to nine different slices of bread.
Another perk is the number of included accessories, with highlights such as a bamboo cutting board, two potholders, a cooking pan and a wire rack and handle. You can consult the included recipe guide to get started.
This multi-function oven can be used for rotisserie, baking, broiling, roasting, reheating food and more. There’s also a user-friendly backlit display. A maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit is sufficient to cook many types of food.
-
7. De’Longhi Livenza Air Fry Digital Convection OvenPrice: $249.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Locks in heat while cooking
- Nine pre-set cooking functions
- Heats up quickly
- Doesn't have a nonstick interior
- Handle is a bit bulky
- Rather heavy for its size
Air fry your favorite foods while using little to no oil with this air fry oven. A convection heating system precisely heats up the contents then uses a fan to quickly circulate the air around, leaving you with that delicious crispy texture.
Heat is locked in while the food cooks for delicious end results. This compact countertop oven heats up quickly and can do everything from bake a batch of cookies to heat up a pizza and more.
A user-friendly dial makes it easy to choose the appropriate settings. An interior light lets you monitor your food without disrupting the cooking process.
-
8. KitchenAid Compact Convection Countertop OvenPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stays on up to four hours for cooking
- Versatile interior space
- Stylish stainless steel exterior
- Control panel looks dated
- Some competitors have more pre-set functions
- May smoke a bit with first few uses
You’ll get the same benefits as you would with a full-size oven, but without the extra cost and bulk with this compact convection countertop oven. Despite its smaller size, there’s still plenty of room for your favorites, such as an entire chicken, two 12-inch pizzas or several sheets of cookies or brownies.
You can adjust the two interior racks as needed to create six different height options. Convection cooking technology promotes rapid and even heat distribution and air flow to roast fish, veggies and meats.
The straightforward control panel has separate dials for the temperature, time and toast settings. You can also switch between the bake, broil and toast settings.
-
9. BLACK+DECKER Convection Countertop OvenPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1500 watts of cooking power
- Several dials to personalize settings
- Removable crumb tray makes cleaning easier
- Exterior gets very hot
- Short power cord
- Some wish the dial controls were more straightforward
An extra-wide interior lets you slide in a 9×13-inch pan with handles or toast up to eight slices of bread at once with this countertop oven. You can also cook a 12-inch pizza. The oven comes with a baking pan as well as racks for toasting and broiling.
Convection heating technology quickly and efficiently circulates the air. The countertop oven also bakes, broils, toasts and keeps food warm. A maximum temperature of 450 degrees is plenty to thoroughly cook most foods.
This oven has 1500 watts of cooking power. It’s also equipped with different dials to set the cooking temperature, select your desired toasting shade and set a timer. A removable crumb tray makes cleaning up that much easier.
-
10. Hamilton Beach Convection Countertop OvenPrice: $122.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seven different cooking settings
- Comes with three interior racks
- Can monitor actual temperature and the internal food temperature as it cooks
- Doesn't have an air fryer function
- No convection technology
- Lacks an internal light
Its versatility makes this Hamilton Beach oven worth a close look if you’re in need of an all-in-one countertop oven. The oven has seven cooking settings, including broil, convection, bake, toast, bagel and more. You can position the three interior racks as needed to accommodate different types of food.
An integrated temperature probe helps to keep tabs on your food’s internal temperature as it cooks. In terms of interior space, there’s enough room to fit up to a whole chicken, a 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread.
An advanced digital display shows your chosen oven temperature and the actual temperature. You can also monitor your food’s actual and internal temperatures with the temperature probe. Cleaning is made simple with a nonstick interior and a crumb tray.
-
11. Oster French Convection Countertop OvenPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interior can hold up to two 16-inch pizzas
- User-friendly control panel
- Stylish French doors
- Exterior gets very hot
- Some complain of uneven heating
- Requires a fair amount of counter space
While this oven’s unique and stylish French doors may initially capture your eye, there’s more to like than its stylish looks. You can open up the door with one hand for added convenience. The oven also has a user-friendly control panel with push-button controls for added convenience.
Turbo convection technology cooks food faster and browns more evenly for delicious end results. You’ll find two interior racks to cook your food just the way you prefer.
The interior is larger than most countertop ovens, with enough room to fit up to two 16-inch pizzas. Other highlights include a 90-minute timer and a handy interior light.
-
12. Cuisinart Deluxe Convection OvenPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nonstick interior cleans up easily
- Slide-out crumb and baking trays
- 1800 watts of power
- No rotisserie function
- Doesn't have an interior light
- Some controls can be confusing
The Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven has nine distinct functions, making it an all-around workhorse for your home. The oven can do everything from bake a cake to roast a bird to heat up to a 12-inch pizza or toast six slices of bread. You can also use the oven to broil, bake, defrost and reheat your favorite foods.
The 0.6 cubic foot interior is enough to hold an entire chicken. Aside from its eye-catching stainless steel exterior, the toaster has modern LED buttons and an electronic dial.
The nonstick interior cleans up quickly and easily when you’re done, while the slide-out baking tray, broiling rack and crumb tray minimize clean-up time. This countertop oven boasts 1800 watts of cooking power.
-
13. Wolf Gourmet Elite Countertop Convection OvenPrice: $679.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interior can fit up to a 5.5-pound chicken
- Includes proofing mode and several other options
- Advanced convection technology for precise results
- Pricey
- Dial controls look a bit dated
- Takes awhile to heat up
It may be more compact than your average full-size Wolf oven, but this countertop oven has advanced convection technology and a precision temperature probe for precise results. Air is continuously circulated around for even baking and roasting, ensuring your favorite meals and desserts are cooked to perfection.
Many other countertop ovens on this list have multiple cooking modes, but few come with a proofing mode, as this oven does. Additional modes include baking, broiling, roasting, warming, bagel and toast options. Several accessories are included to help you get started, from glide-in baking racks to a temperature probe and a baking pan with a broil rack insert.
A halogen light brightens up the interior so you don’t have to open the door to check on the food as it cooks. There’s enough interior space to fit up to a 5.5-pound chicken or a 9×13-inch stoneware dish. A removable crumb tray makes cleaning easier.
-
14. June Life OvenPrice: $699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in HD camera automatically recognizes over 100 foods
- Accompanying app makes it easy to keep track of food as it cooks
- Spacious interior can fit up to a 10-pound turkey
- Doesn't have a defrost setting
- A bit large for a countertop oven
- Takes awhile to heat up
Convenience is what you’re paying for with the June Oven, which features automatic food recognition and over 200 chef-developed cook-programs. A built-in HD camera automatically recognizes over 100 foods to help you get started.
This countertop oven also works with Alexa, so you can simply use your voice to give commands. You can also keep tabs on your food, including notifications when it’s ready, via the accompanying app.
If you could use some guidance there are over 500 available guided video recipes. A food thermometer is included so that you can accurately measure interior temperatures as your food cooks.
The oven has enough room to fit up to a 12-inch pizza, a 10-pound turkey or a 12×16-inch pan. Carbon fiber heating elements help your food cook faster and more efficiently.
-
15. COSORI Convection OvenPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- User-friendly control panel with LED display
- Nonstick interior makes cleaning easier
- Convection fan for even heat distribution
- Flimsy baking rack
- Doesn't have a clock
- Exterior gets very hot
Aside from the usual settings to bake, broil, roast, warm and more, you can use this countertop oven to ferment and dehydrate your favorite foods. The affordable countertop oven is equipped with a convection fan to provide rapid and even heat distribution. As an added bonus, its larger capacity means there’s enough room to fit up to a 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread at a time.
The design is quite user-friendly and includes a dial to select various menu options as well as push controls to set the mode, temperature, time and more. An LED display helps you keep track of your food as it cooks with temperature readings, toast shade settings and more. There’s also an interior light, so you don’t have to open the door to take a peek. This oven has 1500 watts of cooking power along with a nonstick interior for easy cleaning.
Which Is the Best Countertop Oven for Me?
Factors such as your budget and preferred features can help you narrow down your options to find the best countertop oven for your home. Our list includes appliances for every budget, whether yours is tighter or you don't mind splurging on an oven that does a little bit of everything.
Features aside, many countertop oven owners appreciate the sheer versatility of this handy kitchen appliance. For example, you probably won't need a separate toaster oven or air fryer if you can find a countertop oven that has these features. We recommend the Ninja Foodi and the NuWave Bravo XL. As multi-function appliances increase in popularity, it's no wonder why Today.com recommends all-around appliances such as multi-cookers and toaster ovens.
Convection vs. convention can be another important consideration. Not sure what convection cooking is? According to Apartment Therapy, a convection oven has an internal fan to help distribute heat more evenly. This, in turn, circulates the air around the food to promote even cooking and prevent hotspots.
Many of the best countertop ovens combine convection heating technology with air fryer functionality so you can enjoy that same delicious crispy exterior without the excess oil and fat. If you're looking for a standalone convection oven, check out the ConvectionWorks All-In-One Hi-Q Intelligent Convection Oven. The Smart Oven Air and De'Longhi Livenza combine convection technology and air frying capabilities.
What Is the Best Large Countertop Oven?
Your idea of the best large countertop oven might be one that can whip up a meal for the entire family. If that's the case, we suggest the Oster French Countertop Oven, which holds up to two 16-inch pizzas as well as family-style dinners, and Cosori oven, which has a 25-liter capacity and can hold up to a 12-inch pizza, six slices of bread and your favorite family dishes.
If you don't need the maximum amount of interior space for feeding a family, there are plenty of options available. The Wolf Gourmet Elite Countertop Oven holds up to 9x13-inch stoneware dishes or a 5.5-pound chicken, while the June Life Oven holds up to a 10-pound turkey and a 12-inch pizza. Even better, it's compatible with over 200 chef-developed cook-programs for fast meal preparation.
Which Is the Best Small Oven for My Home?
The Ninja Foodi isn't the most compact countertop oven, but it folds up after use to create more counter space. Amazon's Smart Oven, which is also compatible with Alexa, is about the same size as your average microwave. The De'Longhi Livenza has a slightly smaller 0.5 cubic foot capacity, while the KitchenAid Compact Countertop Oven is a small oven that distances itself from competitors with its reduced carbon footprint.
Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.