15 Best Countertop Ovens: Compare & Save

If you’re looking for WiFi connectivity or more intuitive features, be sure to check out these best smart ovens for your home.

Unlike your average microwave oven, a countertop oven does more than just reheat food. An increasing number of ovens offer rotisserie and air frying functions, as well as convection cooking, broiling, baking and more.

Which Is the Best Countertop Oven for Me?

Factors such as your budget and preferred features can help you narrow down your options to find the best countertop oven for your home. Our list includes appliances for every budget, whether yours is tighter or you don't mind splurging on an oven that does a little bit of everything.

Features aside, many countertop oven owners appreciate the sheer versatility of this handy kitchen appliance. For example, you probably won't need a separate toaster oven or air fryer if you can find a countertop oven that has these features. We recommend the Ninja Foodi and the NuWave Bravo XL. As multi-function appliances increase in popularity, it's no wonder why Today.com recommends all-around appliances such as multi-cookers and toaster ovens.

Convection vs. convention can be another important consideration. Not sure what convection cooking is? According to Apartment Therapy, a convection oven has an internal fan to help distribute heat more evenly. This, in turn, circulates the air around the food to promote even cooking and prevent hotspots.

Many of the best countertop ovens combine convection heating technology with air fryer functionality so you can enjoy that same delicious crispy exterior without the excess oil and fat. If you're looking for a standalone convection oven, check out the ConvectionWorks All-In-One Hi-Q Intelligent Convection Oven. The Smart Oven Air and De'Longhi Livenza combine convection technology and air frying capabilities.

What Is the Best Large Countertop Oven?

Your idea of the best large countertop oven might be one that can whip up a meal for the entire family. If that's the case, we suggest the Oster French Countertop Oven, which holds up to two 16-inch pizzas as well as family-style dinners, and Cosori oven, which has a 25-liter capacity and can hold up to a 12-inch pizza, six slices of bread and your favorite family dishes.

If you don't need the maximum amount of interior space for feeding a family, there are plenty of options available. The Wolf Gourmet Elite Countertop Oven holds up to 9x13-inch stoneware dishes or a 5.5-pound chicken, while the June Life Oven holds up to a 10-pound turkey and a 12-inch pizza. Even better, it's compatible with over 200 chef-developed cook-programs for fast meal preparation.

Which Is the Best Small Oven for My Home?

The Ninja Foodi isn't the most compact countertop oven, but it folds up after use to create more counter space. Amazon's Smart Oven, which is also compatible with Alexa, is about the same size as your average microwave. The De'Longhi Livenza has a slightly smaller 0.5 cubic foot capacity, while the KitchenAid Compact Countertop Oven is a small oven that distances itself from competitors with its reduced carbon footprint.

