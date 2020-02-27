9 Best Chest Freezers: The Ultimate List

9 Best Chest Freezers: The Ultimate List

Having a chest freezer in your house or garage can be an incredibly valuable tool in the event of a natural disaster or emergency situation. Storing things in the event that you can’t go to the store or leave your house will come in handy. Buy your next freezer from our buyer’s guide.

What are the Best Brand Name Chest Freezers?

When shopping for an appliance most folks look into brand names first. These are names that you either have in your home already or names that you have seen advertised. While every brand has its benefits there are people that only trust the most popular names in the business. Often times people want to pair their new appliance with the appliances that are already running in their home or garage.

The RCA brand is well-known for its electronics. They make some of the best quality and most durable appliances and electronics on the planet. This 5.1 cubic foot freezer will adequately hold all of your frozen goods without raising your electric bill too high.

Black and Decker have been outfitting kitchens and laundry rooms for years. They are a trusted name in appliances and electronics as they should be. They have a great reputation and really take into consideration customer need. This 1.2 cubic foot chest freezer is perfect for any house or garage.

If you are looking for a bigger chest freezer for your basement or garage then RCA has you covered. This 7.1 cubic foot chest freezer will hold approximately 135lbs of frozen food including meats, ice cream, and water. This is a great size freezer without having to invest in something on the commercial side. 

