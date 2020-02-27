9 Best Chest Freezers: The Ultimate List

Having a chest freezer in your house or garage can be an incredibly valuable tool in the event of a natural disaster or emergency situation. Storing things in the event that you can’t go to the store or leave your house will come in handy. Buy your next freezer from our buyer’s guide.
With the news hitting the United States about the Coronavirus these freezers are imperative to staying healthy and happy while hunkering down in your home. This chest freezer from Midea is an Amazon’s Choice when it comes to smaller freezers for your home. The freezer measures 7 cubic feet which is ample space to hold water and food.
The freezer features a mechanical control with an adjustable thermostat from -12 to -28 Degrees. The interior of the freezer contains one wire hanging storage basket. The hinge-style door will remain open from 45 to 75-degree angles. The freezer itself comes with a one-year warranty and the compressor has a two-year warranty. The dimensions of the freezer are 32. 1 X 21. 7 X 33. 5(inch).
You can buy this freezer in the featured 7 cubic foot version. It is also available in a 5 cubic foot version. Also available in a 3.5 cubic foot version.
This RCA 5.1 cubic foot chest freezer is a rectangular freezer that stands upright and will hold and keep cold anything from meats to water for easy access during natural disasters or any other reason you might need to stay hunkered down inside your home. The chest freezer features an easy access drain for cleaning and drainage. There is a single shelf on the inside for storage. There is an adjustable thermostat on the exterior of the freezer and a front panel power switch to shut down the freezer should you need to move it.
Emerson makes a great looking and completely durable chest freezer to hold your meats, ice cream and waters should you have to stay indoors through a natural disaster or for any other reason. This freezer features easy to use manual controls to keep the interior the temp you desire. There is a removable storage basket for smaller items that you need easy access to. The interior is incredibly easy to clean and keep clean. The door opens with a balanced hinge so you can easily access everything stored in your new freezer. There is also an easy access drainage system should you need to drain water from the inside of the freezer.
This is the Arctic King 5 cubic foot chest freezer in black. This is an upright freezer with a hinged door on the top of the unit. There is a removable storage basket for items that you need to get to more frequently. The freezer features an easy-access defrost drain and easy-clean interior and gasket which makes maintaining this unit incredibly quick and easy. Compared to other chest freezers, this unit is very energy efficient using only an estimated 218 kWh a year. The 5 cubic foot freezer is available in black while the 3.5 cubic foot version of this freezer is only available in white.
Black and Decker is well known the world over for their top-notch appliances. From toasters to microwaves to this 1.2 cubic foot upright freezer. The freezer includes a wire storage compartment inside of the freezer. The freezer features an adjustable thermostat control to set the perfect temperature for the type and quantity of contents. There are four adjustable legs to keep the freezer balanced on any surface. This freezer is available in an off-white with black trim.
This is the Koolatron 3.5 cubic foot freezer in white. This freezer is sleek and will fit perfectly in a rec room, garage or basement without taking up so much space that you can’t fit your decor around it. Thi freezer features an R600a refrigerant (CFC free) with compressor cooling. This freezer has one of the most reliable and efficient temperature management systems available to keep food frozen.
The freezer has an adjustable thermostat where you can set the cooling level between 0°C and -24°C (32°F and -11.2°F) at 25°C (77°F) the freezer uses ambient air temperature control. Like other chest freezers, this unit also features a removable storage basket for easy access to the items you need to get at most frequently. There is also a defrost drainage system for when you need to empty the unit and clean it. This freezer has an estimated yearly energy cost of $21.
RCA is known for making some of the best electronics on the planet. This chest freezer is further proof of their excellence in the electronics game. Being that it is a 7.1 cubic foot freezer it is one of the larger models on the market while not being a commercial freezer. it has a front-mounted thermostat control power-on indicator. Front controls allow for easy temperature adjustments. The freezer is easy to clean and drain with an easy-access defrost drain for when you need to move it or empty and clean it. There is a wire basket for easy storage for the items that you frequently need to get to. This freezer will hold approximately 135lbs of frozen items.
If you need a larger size chest freezer then Atosa makes a freezer that should adequately fit your needs at around 10 cubic feet of storage. This hinge top, the solid freezer has ample enough space to hold all the meats, ice creams and water you could fill it with. This freezer emptied weighs about 106lbs but it is easy to move and slide across your basement or garage floor. The dimensions of the freezer are 26.5 x 40.5 x 34.5 inches. If you are worried about electric costs and energy costs for this freezer it is actually relatively efficient. 115V/60/1HZ is the energy the freezer puts out. It runs with 120W worth of power and shouldn’t affect your monthly or yearly energy bill as much as other equally sized freezers.
Danby makes one of the more energy-efficient chest freezers on the market today. This 3.8 cubic foot chest freezer will adequately hold all of your meats and frozen goods for those times when you can’t leave the house but need fresh food and water readily available. The dimensions of this freezer are 22.2 x 25 x 33.1 inches. The cabinet lid is foam insulated and highly energy efficient. The freezer features a manual defrost and easy to use front-mount mechanical thermostat. Inside there is an adjustable wire basket to store items that you need to access frequently like ice cream or frozen meats. Empty, this item weighs about 62 pounds.