50 Gorgeous Farmhouse Light Fixtures You’ll Love

When you’re looking to make a farmhouse style statement, you can always anchor your decor with farmhouse light fixtures. Because the look relies on comfort and warmth, expect rustic and vintage designs that incorporate wood, metal and even antlers in some instances.
Farmhouse lighting can add a homey touch to your mid century modern decor, and it fits well with modern industrial designs too. We’ve found 50 awesome options you’re going to love.
When you’re looking for the perfect pendant lights to place over your bar or perhaps your dining table, you can infuse your farmhouse style and simplify your installation woes with this cool three-light pulley pendant. It blends both the modern industrial look with steampunk decor and farmhouse style.
With just one wiring job, you get three vintage-looking oiled bronze fixtures on a ceiling base that’s nearly 32 inches long. The interior of the three shades is finished with metallic bronze to add a cool two-tone element to the design. We especially love the cool pully system that makes the fixture easily adaptable for your different lighting needs as the light bar can be simply moved up and down by hand. At full extension, it will hang at nearly 40 inches.
If you love the pulley pendant style, but you really need a single light instead, you might also love the look of this single pulley pendant fixture. It would be awesome over the sink. For smaller spaces that need more fixtures, this dual pulley pendant is seriously stylish as well.
When you’re looking to infuse your space with warm cozy light, yet keep that more industrial look of farmhouse light fixtures, this set of three glass pendant lights is perfect. Each light has a clear handblown glass shade that is set off in a beautiful way with vintage-looking incandescent Edison light bulbs. Great for kitchens, living spaces or entryways, these lights will cement your modern farmhouse style.
These farmhouse lights feature antiqued bronze metal finishes. Height adjustable cords that extend to 47.2 inches give you complete flexibility for your space, so hang them at the same level, descending levels or move them around separately instead of using in a grouping. The price is certainly right for fixtures of this quality.
If you only need a single fixture, you can buy it separately as well.
Are you looking for the perfect farmhouse lighting to accent a vanity mirror, hallway or another feature area in your house? These graphite metal sconces have a genuine vintage appeal, but of course, they’re built with modern efficiency in mind. They feature metal strapping cages that look updated without losing their antique style.
Capped by a graphite metal cap and embellished with antique bronze accents, these lights are generally best indoors, although they’d look lovely next to your front door if you happen to have a covered front porch. At nearly 14 inches in length, they’re large enough to create a visual impact without taking over the space. Another bonus? They come with the Edison bulbs included.
Love the look but don’t like the chunky strapping on the cage? This dark bronze sconce has more rounded strapping and has a solid oiled-bronze finish. It’s also slightly smaller, so perhaps more appropriate for the bath or powder room. Both lights would look fabulous with this barn wood vanity mirror.
If you’re one of those lucky enough to have a rustic mountain lodge or a beautifully restored barn to live in, you’ll need a light fixture worthy of the space. This stunning wrought iron barn chandelier is truly massive, measuring 63 inches in diameter and 60 inches high. Needless to say, you’ll require a seriously steep vault to make this beauty work, but it’s so worth it.
This two-tier chandelier features 54 lights in total, set into two circular structures, with the largest on top. The matte black wrought iron is painstakingly worked and the quality is evident. This light could easily fit into a lofty foyer as well. It comes with an additional five feet of chain if you want to extend it even further toward the floor. This fixture uses 40 watt maximum LED bulbs which aren’t included, so you’ll want to tally up the extras including shipping to avoid surprises.
If this chandelier isn’t big enough to suit your space, you can get an even bigger one that’s 75 inches high. And, in case you’re decorating a space that requires something truly majestic, consider this wrought iron chandelier that is 87 inches tall and features five tiers and a total of 90 lights.
Sleek enough for a sunroom, perfect for a man cave, or gorgeous over your dining room, this rustic metal chandelier is one of the quintessential farmhouse light fixtures. The top, and faux candles feature an oil-rubbed bronze brushed finish, while the angular 12 x 12 inch structure on the outside has a faux barn wood finish.
This pendant stands 17 inches tall with an extendable cord that allows for up to 62.5 inches of overall fixture height. The design harkens back to the 18th century when you might have expected to see something similar at grand manors or castles. If you want to light your space as soon as this fixture is installed, you’ll want to order four 60-watt candelabra E12 candelabra base incandescent light bulbs, as they’re not included with the lamp.
If you’re using this fixture over a dramatic vaulted entryway, make sure the entrance to your home is complemented by a sculptural element to set the tone.
Even if you’re house features minimalist mid century modern decor, you can infuse a sense of farmhouse style to warm things up. This three light pendant is more like a modernist chandelier with an old school farmhouse twist. The turn of the century design as the metal hanging rods can be manipulated to customize the fixture to your lighting needs and desired look. We love the look for over a dining table as this fixture is dimmer compatible and not all are.
The oil-rubbed bronze finish looks great with most other metal accent colors, and the clear glass shades are substantial rather than delicate. If you love this design and want to incorporate it throughout more spaces in your house, you can also get a matched single pendant as well as a four-light fixture.
This pretty distressed wooden chandelier evokes feelings of a French country farmhouse, doesn’t it? The slightly ornate wooden styling and aged off white finish are a beautiful fit in the kitchen or bath. The distressed wood gives this piece a true vintage feel that’s both elegant and rustic. It features an oil rubbed bronze accents and hangs from a matched chain that can extend to more than 47 inches from the ceiling.
Because it’s fairly sizeable, it’s an easy option for your dining area, and would also work well as a focal piece hanging in your entry. If you prefer a more celestial style the Stardust Farmhouse Chandelier has fewer curves and more angles in distressed wood. If a dining room chandelier means candle fixtures in your mind, you’d also likely love this Cottage Style Distressed Wood 5-Light Candelabra Chandelier, plus you can get in distressed white or a bronzy brown.
All these fixtures have a bit of that popular shabby chic vibe going on.
When you want to light up darker hallways or other areas in your home like the laundry room or fitness room, you don’t want a hanging fixture that can get in the way. This semi-flush mount light is a cool farmhouse fixture that adds plenty of illumination thanks to three 60 watt bulbs that look literally in motion. They evoke the feeling of a fan from the 1940s, with lights in place of blades. So cool.
This light fixture is almost 16 inches in diameter, so you’ll want to keep size in mind when planning for installation. At just 7.08 inches deep, this is a great solution for those with lower ceiling heights who still want to create that farmhouse feel.
Vintage fans have huge appeal these days as decorative pieces, so if you’re planning on using a fixture like this, you might want to learn more about these older beauties and how they can add to your decor from the experts at Collectors Weekly.
If you love the look of this fixture but truly need air circulation in a lofty space, this vintage looking ceiling fan and light fixture might be ideal.
For some who truly love farmhouse style, they want decor and lighting with a real sense of age. That’s what makes this rustic wood light fixture a winner. It’s made with reclaimed wood from Philadelphia in the early 1900s. That immediately gives it some kitsch and makes it a conversation piece as much as a farmhouse lighting option.
This four light fixture is 32 inches long by 8 inches deep. It features four classic cage lights that are handmade and high-quality. The down rod can be set to 6, 12 or 18 inches depending on your application. The reclaimed wood mount is 2.5 inches thick so it looks like a substantial piece in your home. If the reclaimed wood mount isn’t quite your style but you love the handmade cages, you might love this five light canopy pendant chandelier instead.
Whether you’re looking to illuminate your bathroom vanity and mirror, or you’re looking for some great down lighting to highlight a particular piece of art, this rustic metal wall sconce is an ideal way to do it. The shades, bar and mounting pieces are all finished in matte black with rubbed golden highlights. The metal shades are finished in white that looks clean and fresh.
It comes with everything you’ll need for easy installation. It can accommodate three 60 watt bulbs, but to truly recreate that farmhouse feel, you’ll definitely want to opt for Edison bulbs which are not included. At around 15 inches in length, this light is great for smaller spaces that require soft lighting. You can get a similar fixture in oil rubbed bronze if that matches your decor and other fixtures better.
Whether you want to accomplish lighting up your kitchen island, or you want a killer fixture of your pool table, this big farmhouse fixture will accomplish illumination in a really unique way. While we love the look of the wrapped wood beam, this is one of the most flexible light fixtures we’ve seen. Each of the eight lights comes with six feet of braided cable, so you can adjust the heights individually to customize exactly as you wish.
This fixture comes with a down bar and mounting materials which you can suspend it at 6, 12 or 18 inches. At 36 inches long, the beam is approximately 5.5 inches square. If you like this design, but had your heart set on a chain versus bar hanger, you can get a similar design with eight lights and a dual chain hanger attached to the wooden beam with metal strapping. It has a bit more medieval vibe to it, but would also fit nicely into farmhouse designs. Another plus is that it will accommodate up to 120w bulbs which will add a ton of light to your space.
If you’re a fan of the television show Fixer Upper, (and let’s be honest, who isn’t?) you’ve often seen farmhouse finishes in many of their home remodel jobs. It’s easy to envision this farmhouse chandelier over one of their epic kitchen islands or hanging above a fabulous handmade dining table.
At 25 inches in diameter, this chandelier isn’t for every space. It would require a setting that’s roomy and needs something more substantial. The metal fixture has an oil rubbed bronze finish with six glass shades. It is fully dimmable when paired with dimmable bulbs. One nice feature of this chandelier is that it’s easy to hang on flat as well as vaulted ceilings. It comes with a fully adjustable 55 inch attachment chain so you can hang it at the height that’s perfect for you.
You can also get this same design in brushed nickel or brass, but doing so completely eliminates that farmhouse feel. For an even more rustic look, you might like this six light chandelier that pairs a wood base with black metal strapping and accents.
Seeded glass has been around since Colonial times, but it’s recently regained popularity in farmhouse light fixtures because it’s so much more interesting than simple clear glass. This pretty pendant light is guaranteed to create soft lighting wherever you choose to install it. The beautiful bell-shaped glass shade is handblown, so each is a unique piece of art as well as a functional fixture.
The black metal base features a 51+ inch black cord and cap, making it easy to install at the exact height you need. We love the fact that you can get this pretty pendant in both this large size and a mini-pendant size that you can combine to make your kitchen island lighting more interesting.
If you like the shape and style, but not the bubble glass, you can get this same fixture with a hammered glass shade instead which is also a really cool look.
If you lean toward a little more industrial style when it comes to your modern farmhouse decor, these pendant lights are seriously appealing as well as affordable. This two pack works well for entryways and would look terrific suspended over your breakfast bar or kitchen sink. They feature the popular black metal cage so associated with industrial design, and they measure almost 10 inches in diameter at the bottom.
Each lamp features a long adjustable cord that can extend to 75.5 inches, making it really suitable if you have a vaulted entryway to illuminate. These fixtures are rustproof, corrosion-resistant, and won’t oxidize over the years, so they’ll stay looking great for the long haul. Do note, these fixtures do not come with the bulbs.
If you love the metal cage design but you want a more eclectic farmhouse look, you might also like this pumpkin shape metal cage light.
Farmhouse lighting isn’t always rustic. It relies on simplicity and often incorporates wooden elements rather than sparkly crystals. This wooden bead chandelier is a prime example. It takes a traditional chandelier shape and switches it up using cascading wooden beads against a simple metal silhouette.
Inside, four traditional candelabra bulbs give it that true chandelier feel without being fancy. This farmhouse light fixture is available with the gray stained wooden beads as shown, or natural creamy beige wooden beads on a bronze metal structure. At 24 inches wide by 45 inches high, it has a chain hanger that’s adjustable up to 72 inches.
Do you have a shed or garage that needs a farmhouse style light fixture? These indoor/outdoor gooseneck barn lights are an ideal choice when you don’t want to go too fancy, but you want that classic look. They’d look great on your garden shed, but they are also a good solution for indoor applications like the bathroom or hallways.
The metal shade and base have gold accents with an overall oiled bronze finish. The 10.8 inch shades feature a white interior to better reflect light. These sconces are compatible with 60-watt max A19 bulbs including LED, CFL, incandescent and halogen bulbs. These are also a great price for two. If you only need one fixture, or you’d prefer something in matte black aluminum to put above the center of your garage, this larger outdoor fixture also has the classic barn styling.
There’s nothing more representative of the rural lifestyle than hunting, where antlers can be found frequently hanging from farmhouse walls and ceilings. This antler chandelier is made from resin, so you don’t have to worry that any animals were harmed in its making. Each antler on this beautiful fixture has been hand-stained and antiqued to look like real animal sheds.
The chandelier features six lights and a black matte finish structure that includes a black hanging chain and cap. It’s 34.6 inches wide by 21.2 inches tall which means you don’t need a huge space to make this fit. You’ll also appreciate the price difference in this resin chandelier versus an authentic mule deer antler chandelier which costs nearly six times the price, although if you demand authenticity, it is stunning.
We love the look of those old gooseneck barn lights, but they’re not always what you want next to your front door. If you’re looking to step up your lighting game, these sconces have a bit more elegant style for welcoming you home at night. These lights feature a rubbed black finish, but what we love is the shade’s copper interior. It adds such a beautiful look, color contrast, and improved light reflection.
An ideal fit for both industrial and farmhouse style homes, these lamps measure about 13 inches from the wall mount to the outside edge of the shade and about 13.5 inches from the top of the gooseneck to the bottom of the shade. While this set includes two fixtures you can get a single or four pack if you’re enamored with them.
So many kitchens these days seem to rely on fancy glass pendants or swirling ceiling fixtures with bright white LEDs. If you’re looking for both an elegant and rustic alternative for your farmhouse kitchen, this pendant light is a beautiful alternative. The big metal dome shade is 17.7 inches in diameter and features an oil rubbed bronze finish with a gorgeous golden interior to reflect light over a kitchen island or breakfast bar.
The mount for this light is small at just 4.5 inches in diameter, and the lamp hangs from a black cord that can be adjusted up to from the ceiling to the bottom. If you have a slanted ceiling, this fixture is easily compatible for that scenario.
If your farmhouse style trends toward a little more modernistic, another hanging light features a curved metal shade that’s quite unique. It’s finished in the same fashion as the lamp featured here and has the same hanging adaptability. You can also get matching metal sconces in this same cool curved design.
When farmhouse chic combines with industrial design, you’ll probably find a light fixture that looks a bit like this bathroom vanity light. The shades are a standout, with a look that almost resembles a vintage watchman’s lamp. Three of these little lamps rest on a long bar with a single back plate which makes wall mounting easy.
This fixture is finished in oil rubbed bronze, and each light can handle a 60 watt incandescent, LED, or CFL bulb. At 24.5 inches long, this compact fixture would be perfect in a powder room or smaller full bath.
We love organic shapes when it comes to farmhouse light fixtures, and this pumpkin shaped pendant light is really lovely. Made of rustic wood, it features a metal wagon wheel bottom that holds five 50 watt bulbs, and a metal top that connects to the hanging chain. At nearly 24 inches in diameter and 13 inches high, the adjustable cord and chain offer the option of up to a 59 inch drop.
Another wood and metal chandelier mimics the pumpkin shape with a more squat appearance and fewer spindles creating the form. You could also interpret this pendant as a flower design when the lights cast its shadow.
When you’re looking to extend your farmhouse style into the bathroom, the choices become a bit less abundant. That’s why we love this vanity light fixture that features three adorable lights to give mornings a golden glow even when the weather doesn’t cooperate. This light features a beautiful dark oiled bronze finish, and can accommodate up to 60 watt LED, CFL or incandescent bulbs.
Because it’s pretty compact in size, it would easily work over a double sink vanity with a fixture above each. And these barndoor style mirrors would be a perfect fit for the lights.
Are you looking to make a big impact on a relatively small budget? This cool spider chandelier creates a major impression. It’s dramatic, yet simple and customizable too. This chandelier has a ceiling mount from which 14 long light cables with bulb bases protrude. You can affix each cable exactly where you want it and adjust the cables so the lights hang at different lengths.
This chandelier doesn’t come with bulbs, so you’ll want to get E26 base bulbs (not included) in either LED, incandescent, or compact fluorescent. We recommend these elongated Edison bulbs for the most visual impact, although this set of round Edison bulbs gives you a completely different look.
Simple, chic, and sure to impress, this farmhouse kitchen island light will guarantee complements for your superior design style. This light will beautifully take the space of a bunch of smaller pendant lights over your island, and requires just one versus multiple installations. That’s an obvious bonus.
Allay your fears about steam and kitchen vapors impacting and warping the wood on this light fixture, because it’s actually metal with a faux wood finish. That means you can easily wipe it down when needed. The frame is 26 inches long and 11 inches tall, with two mini four-light candelabras inside. Top rods keep the fixture hanging correct and then attach to hanging chains that attach to a ceiling base plate.
If you want to extend this design style into your dining room or breakfast nook, this 16 inch square faux wood chandelier would pair perfectly.
Have you been looking for the perfect way to light up that long dark hallway or add an industrial element to your home decor? This bronze wire cage lamp wall sconce could easily fit in so many places in your home. While wire cage lamps were originally designed to take some abuse, you won’t be letting anyone mess with this pretty fixture.
It can be hung with the lights aimed at the ceiling for one look or positioned to light what’s beneath it. You’d be amazed at how different the two applications appear. Each of the three light fixtures is about 10.25 inches in length and they’re attached to a long bronze bar attached to a round back plate.
At 25.5 inches in length, this farmhouse fixture could work well over bathroom vanity as well to add some retro appeal. For a more elegant twist on the cage lamp, this sconce has a more fluid cage design that features opposable lights. It can be mounted to either a wall or the ceiling.
There’s elegance in simplicity, and this classic chandelier is a perfect homage to that thinking. This black iron chandelier features six simple arms gracefully branching out to create a profile that’s 36 inches in diameter. This pretty fixture is nearly 20 inches high and features a hanging chain to allow you to extend the hanging length up to 47 inches from ceiling to the base of the fixture.
With no crystals to clean, a simple wipe down every now and then will keep your chandelier looking pristine.
In another simple farmhouse design, the Hartford six light chandelier features an arm style much like an upside-down umbrella. It has an oil rubbed dark bronze finish and has a slightly smaller 25 inch profile if your space is more compact.
Cage lights are huge when it comes to farmhouse light fixtures, and this modern industrial version features four of them to light up your bathroom space. While most farmhouse lights lean toward oiled bronze finishes, this one differs with a brush bronze that looks warm and coppery.
This light bar features four 6.5 inch lamps attached by goosenecks to a back panel. The entire light bar is 36 inches long, and wall mounting is pretty painless. Each fixture holds up to 60 watt bulbs so you’re sure to get enough light to get ready for work.
Rustic metal combined with rope epitomizes farmhouse style and this gorgeous chandelier combines both. With the kind of size that’s guaranteed to make an impact in a large space, this candelabra chandelier features 12 glowing candle lights on a round metal base. The candle lights are held on upright cures of metal that branch out from the base.
In the center of this piece, four flaxen hemp ropes come together at the center and anchor the weighty base to a cap and hanging chain. The fixture is 43.3 inches in diameter and more than 33 inches tall, so you’ll likely need a vaulted or higher ceiling to accommodate it. It comes with a 39 inch chain that allows you to adjust to your desired height.
If you love the rustic look of this piece but simply don’t have that kind of space, you can get the same design with just eight lights. It’s only 27.6 inches in diameter.
When you’re looking for the perfect focal light for over your front porch, over your kitchen island or anyplace in the house that needs a single fixture, this faux wood farmhouse pendant light is a beautiful option. This one-light pendant has a classic look and is metal with a faux finish that looks like aged barn wood.
At 9.4 inches tall and 5.1 inches square, it’s perfect for space-conscious areas where you don’t want to sacrifice design over function. It can accommodate a single 60 watt bulb and to give it a more vintage appeal, you might want to opt for an Edison bulb rather than a traditional one. For a bit more rustic look, this oak and rusted metal pendant light has a really cool vibe that could fit your farmhouse style or a modern industrial design.
Wood and metal are a natural combination in a farmhouse home, and this chandelier has a particularly pretty vibe that fits both casual and more formal styles. The bottom of the chandelier features a distressed wood circle that encases a rusted silver scrollwork pattern, and hand-finished candle lights and components.
This chandelier features six lights, a rustic top, and an adjustable chain hanger. Overall, the fixture is 27.6 inches in diameter and 24.8 inches high with a 59 inch chain. Because of the ceiling mount, a slanted ceiling doesn’t present problems. If you like the combination of distressed wood and metal, but you prefer large bulbs versus candles, this rustic chandelier could be the perfect fit.
Perhaps you’re the minimalist who likes clean lines and one for whom both form and function matter. This ceiling lamp might be a great lighting choice for you because it’s solid, simple and quite beautiful as well. This fixture will remind you of schoolhouses from the past, and it will look totally modern in your home today.
The oil-rubbed bronze finish is dark, but just a bit softer than black. The pretty clear glass shade lets all the downlight shine directly where you need it. This light would look great in any room of your house, and it accommodates a single 60 watt bulb. At 10 inches in diameter, and 11.5 inches deep when mounted, this fixture would be great for smaller spaces too, thanks to its compact size.
Are you looking for something that’s quaint, cute, and quintessentially farmhouse too? There’s hardly anything more reflective for the farm life than canning and Mason jars, and these cute sconces use them to create the perfect light fixture for small spaces. Perfect for a breakfast nook, or kids’ bedrooms, these pint jars stand at just under seven inches tall.
The seven-inch jars feature a light socket in the jar lid which is attached by a gooseneck to an easy install wall plate. These clever little lights can accommodate a max 60 watt bulb. Want to match the look with dangling ceiling lights too? You might love this Mason jar fixture as well. In fact, you can even get a Mason jar lamp for your kitchen island as well.
Looking for a piece with a retro yet modern vibe to light up your kitchen? This distressed wood and metal chandelier has it all going on with three black metal circles separated by distressed white wood battens. At 17.5 inches in diameter this hanging lamp is great for a super clean modern farmhouse that has more compact spaces. It would also work well over your kitchen island if you placed two or three above it.
This cool lamp comes with two sets of interchangeable wood panels so you can decide what works best with your cabinets or dining room decor. The fixture comes with eight feet of black chain to coordinate with the metal work and that should accommodate just about as much hanging height as you need.
If you’re that person who loves to avoid things too matchy-matchy, you’ll love this farmhouse style multi-pendant light fixture that features six separate hanging lights in three unique shapes. Each antique black fixture holds a tawny glass shade. With six 60 watt max bulbs, this farmhouse light will shed plenty of light wherever you opt to hang it. It hangs 29.5 inches long.
You can also get a matching three light fixture as well as individual matching pendant lights which would work perfectly over a kitchen island or breakfast bar.
Do you just love drum lights or are you particularly picky about lighting up a very specific area of your home? This style of light is great for that, per this interesting lighting blog. This drum pendant features oak rounds with a clear glass cover and exposed decorative hardware. The sides are woven with rough fiber cording to look just like a vintage drum might.
This fixture is 18.1 inches in diameter and features black metal rod and chain connectors at the top. It comes with a 59 inch cord and chain to adjust hanging height to your desire. The fixture holds four 60 watt bulbs of your choice inside glass hurricanes.
If you’d prefer to skip the natural cord look and stick with strictly metal and wood, this drum chandelier is close tot he same size, but features black caging between the top and bottom instead.
If you’re looking for a light fixture that really represents rustic farm style, this five light hanging bar incorporates metal, wood and rope to give it a signature style. The dark stained wood plant attaches to a mounting bracket via black chains that can be adjusted to give you up to 78 inches in length. The fixture itself features five black cage lights attached by aged rope. At 43.3 inches in length, it would look awesome over a rustic kitchen table as well as an island.
When you’re trying to recreate that retro vibe, there’s nothing quite like rusty metal to get the look going. This cool sconce light features a vintage looking wall mount with a an arched and curved handle that holds what looks like an old gas lantern. The clear glass base carefully protects the Edison bulb inside (not included) giving you the feel of days gone by.
Perfect on a front porch or garage, this lamp is 12.6 inches tall and approximately 5.5 inches in diameter. If you’re looking for some wall sconces that come in a two pack, this pair of sconces is a great choice. They’re similarly styled, although somewhat less rustic looking. They measure up at 11.8 inches tall.
Some farmhouse kitchens call for light fixtures that are clean and bright rather than black or dark bronze. If your kitchen is one of them, this fun fixture will call right back to you. We love the square shape and the modern look of the faux wood enclosure that’s been white washed to a perfect finish. The graphite colored top and X-braces in the frame make it a fit for a coastal farmhouse kitchen as this light resembles the top of a lighthouse in our opinion.
This is one of the few chandeliers we’ve featured that actually allows for up to max 100 watt bulbs, so if you really need to brighten a space this light will definitely do the trick as it has room for four lights inside. If you’re also looking for an island light, this fixture would look terrific with the chandelier.
When you’re picturing images of farm style, who thinks about barn wood and barbed wire first? We do. That’s why we love this sconce that is a perfect front porch or garage door light. This sconce features a half circle cage over a bronze metal back plate that looks a lot like barn wood to us. The center of the cage is encircled by a metal strap that has a slightly industrial vibe. Ready to take a 60 watt bulb, this sconce will set the tone for all who enter your home.
We definitely don’t want to forget about the outdoors when it comes to farmhouse light fixtures. When you’re looking for an outdoor post lamp to light up your front gate or the end of your driveway, this bronze beauty would be a gorgeous addition to your yard. The lamp features classic lantern styling, but what makes this one look really vintage is the seeded glass shade filled with tiny air bubbles.
This lamp stands nearly 20 inches tall and 13 inches wide, so it’s impressively sized. It holds four 60 watt candelabra base bulbs. The bronze finish is applied over durable cast aluminum for long-lasting wear, and the light fits a standard three inch diameter pole which is not included.
We admit it. We fell for this farmhouse chandelier thanks to its woody warmth and totally alluring curved arms. This eight light chandelier is made with metal that has a rich and rustic looking faux mahogany finish with iron accents. The sturdy frame supports eight double glass cylinder shades, which have clear glass outer shades that encase Scavo glass inner shades.
This rustic fixture would be ideal in a kitchen area, dining room or living room. At more than 43 inches wide and 20 inches high, it comes with 12 feet of hanging chain and 20 feet of wire to complete the installation. Nice.
Many of today’s modern houses have piers that help denote walkways and special features in the yard. This gorgeous pier lamp has all the elements of classic farm style. From the vintage lantern design to the beefy bronze hanger and lamp arm, this outdoor light is top quality. The gorgeous clear glass shade is made for the elements including wet and snowy weather.
This fixture is 26.5 inches tall by 11 inches wide, so it makes am impressive display. Beautiful after dark, this fixture can handle a 150 watt bulb, putting maximum light right where you need it. You’ll also appreciate the three year warranty on the electrical components as well as the finish. If you really want to make your home look elegant, add the matching bronze wall sconces on the outside of your home.
By now you’ve seen plenty of candelabra chandeliers, but this one has a distinct twist that makes it seriously special. Two tiers of dark bronze candle lights are enveloped by a huge antiqued bronze ring that has a gorgeous aged finish. This fixture is sizeable at 28.75 inches high, and it’s 32 by 32 inches in diameter, so perfect in a dining area or luxurious in a taller foyer.
With 12 candelabra bulbs at 60 watts max each, this will give you the perfect amount of light to see your beautifully prepared meals, but can also be dimmable to create the perfect mood lighting. A great warranty is also included – 10 years on the electrical components and three years on the finish.
If your farmhouse look includes rich dark wood rather than grayed out barnwood, this beautiful Kichler light bar could be the perfect way to accent your style. The distressed black and wood tone finishes offer a terrific rustic look, and the metal straps that hold the fixtures add to the appeal. This light bar is 29.5 inches long and features four sockets. Each features a pretty seeded glass shade. For smaller spaces you can get this same fixture with three lights instead.
For a large bath or other room where you want to highlight the tub or another feature with a downlight, the matching semi-flush mount fixture is gorgeous with its round deeded glass shade. And you can also get the design in a cylinder pendant if you’re looking for a lighting suite.
Funky designs and mixed metals are among the iconic combinations in farmhouse light fixtures, and this six light chandelier is a perfect illustration of those design ideas. This pretty fixture combines dark oil rubbed bronze that looks nearly black, encircled by a more coppery bronze and similarly finished candle lights.
At 26 inches tall and about 20.6 inches wide, this fixture comes with a 60 inch hanging chain and cord. You’ll love that this fixture is dimmable, and the size is accommodating enough you could even use a pair for bedside lamps in a larger room. The mounting hardware works on either a flat or vaulted ceiling.
If you love the two tone styling but you prefer lighter color options, a different six light chandelier features a similar profile, but with a few more angles than curves.
One thing that’s sure to set your vintage style is to have light fixtures with seeded glass. That’s why you’ll love this cool faux candle wall sconce. It’s great for both indoor and outdoor use, and features a black metal wall mount with a half cage that holds the seeded glass the elegant seeded glass shade. The shade encloses a black socket that an E12 candelabra bulb.
This sconce is 11.81 inches high and just 7.87 inches wide, so it also works as an elegant indoor fixture for hallways or smaller spaces. If you’re looking for fixtures that have an even more old world feel, this wall sconce has a gorgeous alabaster shade, and the hardware gives it an almost gothic feel.
Minimalists can unite around this farmhouse bathroom vanity fixture that is retro cool without relying on fancy shades, or anything but the simple addition of Edison bulbs. At 28 inches wide, it’s an ideal size for a powder room or smaller bath. Four bulbs simply descend from a simple metal bar that features a rustic finish that would blend well with other metal finishes or barn wood cabinetry.
You can also get this vanity light with three hanging sockets for even smaller spaces. If you prefer your farmhouse style to look even more industrial, you’ll love this water pipe vanity light bar that would be great over a mirror in the hall as well.
If you’re looking for the perfect accent for a game room or more casual space, this three wheel pendant light offers a vintage look that’s hard to beat. The wheels pair perfectly with 60 watt max Edison bulbs to create a cool combination of industrial and old farm vibe. Each of the black wheels is 11.75 inches in diameter, and the fixture comes with extendable cords to allow for up to a 59 inch hanging height.
Finding farmhouse lighting options that embrace the style yet are weather worthy, can be a task, but this great flush mount ceiling light is the ideal option for your covered front porch. It can fit lots of different design styles from farmhouse and industrial to nautical as well. The weathered bronze strap mount is highlighted by a heavy ridged glass shade. It delivers plenty of light over your front door as it accommodates two 60 watt max bulbs.
At 14 inches in diameter, this fixture is no shrinking violet and if you’ve got a long covered front porch you can get them in a two pack. You can also get matching wall sconces for either side of your front door. They make a great looking grouping.
Whether faux or for real, antlers add a cool rustic touch to a farmhouse kitchen or cabin. This double light pendant features a cool combination of realistic resin antlers, bound together with a twine wrap. At the end of each antler, a lamp with a vintage ecru colored glass shade can light up your island or bar with a soft glow. This fixture hangs from antiqued bronze chains and can easily mount to either flat or slanted ceilings. At 31.5 inches tall, the fixture extends 32.7 inches wide.
For a loftier area or tall ceilings where a ceiling fan might do a better job for your needs, you can still stay rustic with this big 52 inch antler and faux wood ceiling fan. It features a bottom mount light fixture with antler accents, wooden fan blades and a top and mount that look like rustic log pieces.