50 Gorgeous Farmhouse Light Fixtures You’ll Love

When you’re looking for the perfect pendant lights to place over your bar or perhaps your dining table, you can infuse your farmhouse style and simplify your installation woes with this cool three-light pulley pendant. It blends both the modern industrial look with steampunk decor and farmhouse style.

With just one wiring job, you get three vintage-looking oiled bronze fixtures on a ceiling base that’s nearly 32 inches long. The interior of the three shades is finished with metallic bronze to add a cool two-tone element to the design. We especially love the cool pully system that makes the fixture easily adaptable for your different lighting needs as the light bar can be simply moved up and down by hand. At full extension, it will hang at nearly 40 inches.

If you love the pulley pendant style, but you really need a single light instead, you might also love the look of this single pulley pendant fixture. It would be awesome over the sink. For smaller spaces that need more fixtures, this dual pulley pendant is seriously stylish as well.