25 Best Moroccan Decor Pieces to Buy Now

When you need a more dramatic light fixture than a simple table lamp, floor lamps are always a good option, but if you have a Moroccan design in mind, this mosaic glass floor lamp is a wicked cool option. It features a swirl of 11 individual 6.5 inch mosaic glass globes, each of which hand from ornate chain hangers.

This lamp has an antique bronze finish and features a star finial on top as well as a wide, stable base. At seven feet tall, it will create an amazing array of colored reflections throughout any room it’s placed in. Each globe uses E12 candelabra bulbs, and they’re not included so you’ll want to order them at the same time. For longer life and energy efficiency, consider LED bulbs instead.