25 Best Moroccan Decor Pieces to Buy Now

Lush fabrics, bold shapes and designs, and brilliant colors are all things that make Moroccan decor so desireable. While it seems the antithesis of spare mid century modern design, you’ll often see the two styles combined as people opt for a few of these globally inspired items to spice up their homes. We’ve found dozens of pieces worth buying now to brighten your spaces and your spirits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you need a more dramatic light fixture than a simple table lamp, floor lamps are always a good option, but if you have a Moroccan design in mind, this mosaic glass floor lamp is a wicked cool option. It features a swirl of 11 individual 6.5 inch mosaic glass globes, each of which hand from ornate chain hangers.
This lamp has an antique bronze finish and features a star finial on top as well as a wide, stable base. At seven feet tall, it will create an amazing array of colored reflections throughout any room it’s placed in. Each globe uses E12 candelabra bulbs, and they’re not included so you’ll want to order them at the same time. For longer life and energy efficiency, consider LED bulbs instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you have a room that looks small and you fear it might look cluttered with too much color or too many patterns? This beautiful arched wood frame mirror would be a perfect way to stick to your Moroccan design aesthetic in a subtle and functional way. “Well placed mirrors can do wonders,” according to this article from FreshHome, when it comes to making a room look larger without doing any physical expansion.
The mirror has a well-aged appeal, with a natural and white-washed wood frame that features a traditional arched top with Moroccan design elements. At 47 inches tall, it could easily be placed as a full length dressing mirror, or hung above a dresser to reflect the room as a whole. If you’re looking for a smaller mirror that’s big on style and color, the NOVICA Sweet Flower Majesty Mirror is a handmade piece that’s as much art as function.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a perfectly coordinated living room furniture set to build out your Moroccan dream theme, there’s no better way to start that with a great grouping of furniture with neutral cushions. This elegant furniture set gives you complete creative freedom to flex your decorating muscles with colorful accoutrements and accessories like pillows, throws, lamps, and plants.
This set is seriously stylish, with sweeping lines and curved aprons. Each piece is designed for comfort and great looks as well. You’ll get a couch, armchair, cushioned ottoman, a glass topped coffee table, and an end table that will deliver the look you want. Made with authentic rattan and wrapped in genuine leather, these pieces will last for decades.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking to infuse a pop of colorful tile into your kitchen backsplash or on a staircase? These peel and stick stickers are seriously easy to apply, and what’s better is that they’re equally easy to remove. True Moroccan tiles can be used in lots of applications including floors, fireplace embellishments and more, but if you’re not quite ready to take that step, these stickers can give you a sense as to whether the look is what you’re after.
This set gives you 12 different designs so you can quickly create a lot of drama in a blah space. We also love this sticker set for its brilliant color options, and if you’re looking for a more neutral palette but still want the bold designs, this black and white sticker set is a winner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lush patterns and designs are a key part of the Morrocan design aesthetic, and what better way to exhibit them than with these beautiful copper freestanding floor lanterns? These lanterns are the perfect way to accent your walkway or the outline of your deck or patio. The solar LED lights are made to last for 10,000 hours, by which time you’ll likely have switched to some new decor idea.
With an IPX4 waterproof rating, they are corrosion resistant and suitable for all outdoor environments. They’ll come on automatically at dusk and shut off at dawn, but while they’re lit they’ll reflect stunning patterns all around them. Get them in three different design styles, only two of which would be apropos for a Moroccan theme.
These cool solar garden lights would be an awesome addition to add more glow to all your evenings as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re hoping to implement a Moroccan design into your living space, there’s nothing like starting that style outside your home. This gorgeous indoor/outdoor rug incorporates a plethora of vivid colors and patterns traditional to Moroccan decor. From red and burgundy to orange and gold, this rug has a large medallion at the center and a classic border design. It comes in sizes from 4 x 6 feet to as large as 6 x 9 feet, and in three different color options that allow you to match it with your existing pieces.
Made from 100% recycled polypropylene and polyester/nylon ribbon, this rug can stand up to year round outdoor use without special care, so it’s perfect under a pergola or on your patio. If you need a rug that’s as large as 9 x 12 feet for your outdoor space, this Fab Habitat Lhasa Indoor/Outdoor Rug is another beautiful option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Architectural elements can elevate a room to a new level of elegance. They’re often more interesting and unusual than a regular piece of art, or they can act as the perfect accent to a piece that’s more colorful. We love these wooden wall panels, each with intricate pieced designs, wrought iron caging and a natural wood grain finish.
These panels can be hung either horizontally or vertically, depending on your space, or you can also split the pair and hang them in separate rooms. At 16 x 48 inches, they are sizeable enough to be impressive stand alones. If you love the look but don’t have enough wall space for these big pieces, you can size down to this set that’s 12 x 36 inches.
You might also like smaller rustic wooden wall plaques which come in 12 inch squares as well as 12 inch rounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you don’t want to switch out your neutral furniture, but you do want to add some touches of Moroccan decor to bring color and vibrancy to a room. A quilted throw is a great way to inexpensively add both comfort and style to your space, and this beauty is such a perfect idea. It’s a solid color on one side, and a brilliant pattern of stripes and colors on the other.
At 50 x 60 inches, it’s a cozy way to snuggle up with a book on the couch or in your patio chair. The 100% cotton cover super soft and this blanket won’t shrink when laundered properly. It comes in five brilliant color combinations. In case the orange and red colors are just too bright for your liking, the Shangi-La throw is another option with great design but more subtle hues.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some of the beautiful things we love about Moroccan furniture are the rich wood tones and intricate carvings. This round accent table would be a great nightstand or the perfect end table in your living area. This piece is 100% solid mango wood. It features a carved base and the tabletop has a carved border as well. At 18 inches tall, and 18 inches across, it’s a smaller piece that could stand alone with a sculpture, vase or lamp on top. It comes in this natural dark finish, but you can also get it in antique gold and white or silver and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re trying to bring a Moroccan design to your outdoor spaces, one of the last things you need is an electrical cord. First they’re unsightly, but they can also be a trip hazard which isn’t ideal. That’s why we love this hanging solar lantern that features an ornate metal cage that holds a beautiful handblown glass globe. This light fixture hangs from 20 inch black chains which add an airy look to the space. Group them over a table with chains that extend different lengths, or use them as a perimeter lighting system.
These hanging lanterns come in four pretty colors, and the glass globe is about seven inches in diameter. Mix up the look with these teardrop shaped glass lanterns that feature a similar design, or combine a few of each along with these pretty Moroccan globe string lights to really amp up the wow factor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Finding the right wall decor can be tough when you’re implementing Moroccan design, especially if you’re looking for more than brightly colored tapestries. This beautiful wood mandala is an elegant piece that evokes the style in a perfect way. We love its flexibility as you can hang it either vertically or horizontally depending on the space you have chosen.
At 15.74 x 20.86 inches, it’s large enough to make a nice visual impact. This Morning Star mandala is an original design meant to spread positive life energy throughout your home. That’s a great reason to consider it, even if you’re not decorating in this style. If you want an even larger version of this pretty wall plaque, this Morning Star mandala is a whopping 45.27 x 33.46 inches in size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re living in a studio apartment or you’re just looking for the perfect privacy screen for a bedroom, this multi-panel wood room divider is a pretty option that fits well with a variety of design styles. The graduated scallop designed tops and pierced floral panels give you a globally inspired element to bring the room to life.
The Moorish influence is apparent, and this large divider can add some boho chic to any room. Made from natural mango wood, it has an earthy look we find really appealing. If you’re using it simply for an elegant adornment versus for its functionality, pair it with a pouf ottoman or two to create a cool focal point.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ornate metalwork is one of the hallmarks of Moroccan design. Often pieces minic the shapes of classic temples and other architectural wonders. It’s no surprise that people love to visit to experience the country’s most magnificent sights. (This article from planetware.com will give you a few great ideas if you want to visit.)
These pretty candle lanterns would be the perfect addition to spaces both outdoors and inside. Picture them on your fireplace mantle or hanging from your patio roof. The set of three comes with small, medium and large lanterns, and in a host of colors. They’ll definitely bring some global fare to any area, and to keep your home fire-safe, consider using LED tea lights rather than messy regular candles. They’re flicker like the real thing and they’re easy to place thanks to the convenient hinged doors on the lanterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Floor pillows are used for both their form and their function in many cultures. Perfect as decor brighteners, they’re also awesome for meditation, watching TV, and eating at your coffee table. This pretty blue mandala floor pillow is the perfect accent piece to bring color to a corner or an ottoman. At 32 inches across, it’s big enough to make for a comfy seat for adults as well as kids. It comes in four print options as well as plain white, and a grouping of them would look really pretty, or you could add some square pillows to the mix with these sweet bohemian pillow covers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you’re looking to reserve your wild Moroccan style for your bedroom where you can unabashedly create your own luxurious retreat. If that’s the case, you’re going to want the foundation pieces upon which to build your little paradise, right? This gorgeous rattan bedroom set is a great way to create your Moroccan vibe. It comes with a queen-size bed frame with a headboard and footboard that feature beautiful wood rope details and pineapple finials.
A three drawer nightstand and a four-drawer chest complete the set. If you only need the bed, you can also order it as a stand-alone. Want an extra nightstand? You can get that as well. We’d recommend some hanging Moroccan mosaic lights on each side of the bed to create gorgeous reflections in the room.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Color, color, color – a huge wash of color is what makes Moroccan decor really shine. This gorgeous lamp is pretty in the daylight, but at night, the wow factor is impossible to dispute. Ideal for your end tables, it stands 17.5 inches high, and the fixture itself is held by a beautifully arched swan neck stand with a heavy metal base.
But let’s talk about the shade, which is really the standout. Mosaic glass and glass beads in a rainbow of colors are secured top and bottom with ornate bronze fixtures, and on the bottom, a hanging star completes the look. This lap reflects colors into the room in a really stunning way.
If you don’t want to get too matchy-matchy with a pair of identical lamps, ad in this shorter mosaic table lamp for a perfect look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While the history of Aladdin and The Magic Lamp might surprise you, there’s no argument about why this classic little oil lamp is a perfect fit for your Moroccan design. This pretty little lamp is an affordable eye-catcher in brass-colored zinc alloy and blue enamel, although it is not a functioning oil lamp. Slightly larger than 8 x 4 inches, this knickknack is ideal for a coffee table conversation piece. The embossed design is also embellished with two faux rubies on the top of the lamp. It comes in six different metal and enamel combinations.
While the lamp doesn’t come with a genie inside, you could get a slightly different lamp design with a candle inside instead. Of course, if you want to create a grown-up room that still has some surprises for your kids, you could always get the Disney version of Aladdin’s lamp which lights up, shakes and even responds to wish requests.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing more comfy than to kick back with a cushy pouf to prop your feet. This Moroccan pouf is made of genuine leather, and has beautiful embroidery on the top as well as hand-stitched details on the top and sides. At 13 inches tall when you stuff it (the stuffing is included) it can easily double as seating when you have lots of guests at your house. Better yet, you can get it in more than two dozen color options if you’d like to add several to your collection.
The braided cotton cord pouf is another cool ottoman option and you’ll like that the cover is removable for cleaning. If you’re looking for a variety of shapes, this cotton cord cube pouf is another favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to add a Moroccan accent to your modern home decor, these minimalist table lamps are a way to add style, without the over the top color and design of most Moroccan home decor. The bases are influenced by a Moorish vibe, while the clean rectangular fabric shades aren’t the least bit fussy.
At 26 inches tall, these lamps can accommodate up to a 150 watt standard medium base bulb (not included.) The bases are made of cast resin and finished in black with a metallic bottom. They have a simple round black finial on top. We like that they’re compatible with dimmer switches so you can make the lighting match your mood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking for the perfect accent table that can add some Moroccan flair to your exiting couch and love seat? We think this side table has a great look, and could adapt well to a room that isn’t filled with other Moorish style pieces. The clean square lines are softened with rope trims and the legs create a quatrefoil on each side. The pull out drawer features simple black hardware that fits well with the overall design of this piece. You might also like this table because according to this article from Gabby, the quatrefoil is a symbol of good luck.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We love it when design styles can blend to create a totally unique look for your home, and this crystal chandelier features such an interesting mix of modern farmhouse, industrial and Moroccan design. The black outer cage is a more modern look than traditional steampunk decor, but still hints at it enough to fit. The globe crystals inside the cage give it a clean modern look. And the shape of the cage is definitely Moorish inspired.
The fixture itself is nearly 16 inches in length, and with the chain and ceiling mount it hangs more than 39 inches in length making it perfect for a foyer or entryway.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve spent much time looking at Moroccan home decor for your living areas, but we can’t ignore the bedroom as a place that always needs a brilliant wash of color. This Moroccan print bedding set would be a beautiful wakeup call. The reversible king size quilt has a vivid combination of colors including turquoise, tangerine, lemon yellow and green. The set includes two pillow shams, and all are machine washable. It comes in two different color options to choose from.
If you want to go full on Moroccan in your bedroom, consider adding these matching panel curtains for your windows. You could even add a matching shower curtain to the master bath if you’re so inclined.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wicker, rattan, and bamboo are materials you’ll find frequently in Moroccan furniture, so this pretty armchair makes a natural fit for your living spaces. The colonial style is classic, and the curved arms are comfortable, plus this chair comes with thick cushions for your seat and back. Covered in a neutral cream and tan tweed-like fabric, you can dress them up with bright pillows or toss a throw over the back to add color.
If you’re looking for loungey comfort, this padded wicker ottoman would complement your chair perfectly, plus it has a great storage drawer to keep your magazines and books close at hand. If you’re looking to create a furniture grouping, this rattan loveseat is the ideal match.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One thing we love about Moroccan design is the host of quirky shapes that might translate into furniture, light fixtures and other decorative pieces. This teardrop-shaped chair is a perfect example. Whether you opt to use it outdoors or inside, you’ll feel cradled inside a safe cocoon. Made of all-weather wicker, it’s padded with pillowy beige cushions for your seat, back and lumbar.
For an even more exotic look, consider this wicker hanging egg chair that comes complete with cushions and the stand. It would look great in the corner of your bedroom or on the patio.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fiber arts are a big part of Moroccan culture as you’ve seen from all the gorgeous rugs, pillows and throws featured here. Another addition that’s affordable and can make a dramatic feature in your room is a gorgeous macrame wall hanging like this. Whether you use it for a room divider, curtain or art piece, this handwoven textile element will add dimension and richness to your decor.
Made of 100% cotton, it measures 52 x 56 inches, so it can create a feature wall, especially if you place some interesting furniture and pottery in front of it. We’d recommend a rattan storage chest with this gorgeous gold elephant sculpture on top to set the perfect tone.