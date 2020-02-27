10 Best Portable Power Stations You Can Trust

You never know when your electricity will fail, forcing you to utilize a backup power source. Likewise, a natural disaster could strike quite suddenly, requiring you to pick up your family and flee from your home. In the case of either event, a portable power station can be a lifesaver. So order one today and give yourself peace of mind should the unfortunate ever occur.
1. Hike Crew HCIG2250 Portable Inverter GeneratorPros:
Cons:
- 2,200-watts of power.
- Gas can be refilled should electricity be unavailable.
- Just 1-gallon of gas can run the generator for 10-hours.
- Very quiet.
- 2-year warranty included.
- Parallel kit can combine 2 generators for even more power.
- Outdoor use only.
- Maintenance required.
- Bit heavy at 46-pounds.
If you decide to go with a gas-fueled portable power supply, it’s hard to recommend anything other than the Hike Crew HCIG2250 Portable Inverter Generator. With 2,200-watts of power, it should have your various devices running for some time once the power goes out. In fact, 1-gallon of gasoline will run the portable power station for up to 10-hours. And that’s only 25% of its capacity.
The access panel has ports for 2 AC outlets, a USB 3.0 slot, DC output, an ECO switch, and low oil/running indicators. It even has a parallel function built-in so that you can pair the Hike Crew HCIG2250 with another unit just like it to get your devices producing up to 3,400-watts of juice. Which should be more than enough to handle your power needs during a crisis, at the job, outdoor events, or camping trips.
Find more Hike Crew HCIG2250 Portable Inverter Generator information and reviews here.
2. Rainier R2200i Super Quiet Portable Power StationPrice: $474.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2,200-watts of power should be plenty and some.
- Offers 13-hours of run time on 1.3-gallons of fuel.
- Super quiet at just 52-decibels.
- Not for use indoors.
- Warranty is an additional purchase.
- Maintenance will be required because it's gas-powered.
Rated at 1,800-watts with 2,200 watts of peak power, the Rainier R2200i Super Quiet Portable Power Station is a gas-fueled portable power station that can hang with the best of them. And it’s honest with its name, running quietly at a mere 52-decibels which is essentially just a hum.
The control panel has alarms for low oil, overload, and displays the current output. There are a pair of 120-volt household outlets built-in, one 12-volt DC outlet, a neutral floating grounding port, and stop and rest buttons too. There’s even a parallel operation port installed so that you can combine the Rainier R2200i with another portable power supply to increase your overall juice.
The built-in handle makes the 44-pound generator pretty easy to transport for most. It’s EPA and CARB compliant. And because it runs on fuel, you’ll essentially never run out of power so long as you have a gas can nearby.
Find more Rainier R2200i Super Quiet Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
3. Renogy Monocrystalline Off Grid Foldable Solar Panel SuitcasePrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can charge your portable power station with free sunlight.
- Generates 500-watts an hour in ideal conditions.
- Quality LCD display keeps you informed.
- Negative-ground charge controller makes it safe to use on your boat, trailer, or RV.
- You'll need to purchase a portable power station to pair it with.
- A bit costly.
- Won't do you much good if the sun isn't shining.
There are a lot of options on our list that can serve as solar generators, however, most of them require additional purchases to make that feature a reality. That’s where the Renogy Monocrystalline Off Grid Foldable Solar Panel Suitcase comes into play. This bad boy comes with a pair of panels that can generate 500-watts an hour on a heavy sunlight day. So it can charge up your portable power supply with just quality sunlight.
It works with gel, sealed, Lithium, and flooded batteries, ensuring compatibility isn’t a problem. It’s super convenient to carry around thanks to its suitcase-like design. Its stand is adjustable and corrosion-resistant aluminum. The low voltage promises to keep things safe. And it sports a charge controller with an LCD display so that you can tell where various levels are at any given time.
Find more Renogy Monocrystalline Off Grid Foldable Solar Panel Suitcase information and reviews here.
4. Polaroid PS600 Portable Power SupplyPrice: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 300-watts of power and numerous ports for simultaneous charging.
- Easy to read digital display.
- Weighs just 12.5-pounds.
- Built-in flashlight.
- 2-year warranty included.
- Can function with no problem in temperatures ranging from -13 to 140-degrees.
- One of the most expensive.
- Can't be refueled when power goes out like gas models can.
- Compatible with foldable solar panels but doesn't come with them.
The Polaroid PS600 Portable Power Supply is one of the more impressive rechargeable portable power stations available. It’s powerful enough to keep your juice chugging accessories going during an outage. For instance, it can power a 32-inch television for 4 hours, a mini-fridge for up to 10 hours, and your tablets for 10+ hours.
The PS600 can be connected with a solar panel for outdoor charging. There’s an LED flashlight built-in for additional safety and convenience. It also touts two 6mm DC ports, a cigarette lighter port, 2 USB ports, and AC output. And it comes with a 2-year warranty to ensure you’re comfortable making an investment on the device.
Find more Polaroid PS600 Portable Power Supply information and reviews here.
5. PryMAX Portable Power StationPrice: $489.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the highest battery capacities.
- Plenty of ports, including one for USB C.
- Can be recharged in three different ways.
- Lightweight at just 11.46-pounds.
- Shipping takes about a week.
- When the power is out, you can't recharge it.
- Solar panel not included.
With 2 pure sine wave AC outlets, 12-volt and 24-volt DC outlets, a 12-volt cigarette outlet, a pair of USB ports and a third that’s USB C, the PryMAX Portable Power Station is quite the beast. It’s super easy to transport with its built-in handle and lightweight design. And its LCD screen makes it super easy to see where your power levels lie.
It’s use of pure sine wave AC outlets promote additional safety. It also has a smart and silent cooling fan to help chill the charger when its temperature begins to get high. And it can be recharged in a variety of ways, including by wall, by your vehicle’s cigarette lighter port, and by solar panels should you spurge to add those on.
Find more PryMAX Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
6. Blackfire PAC500 Portable Power StationPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-capacity 546Wh battery.
- Great design.
- Includes four USB ports with two being USB C.
- LCD display gives realtime charging stats.
- Uses safe Pure Sine Wave 120-volt AC output.
- Can be charged by AC power or solar panels.
- Easy to transport thanks to handle and a weight under 15-pounds.
- No DC ports.
- Solar panels not included.
- No built-in flashlight.
The Blackfire PAC500 Portable Power Station doesn’t just look great, it sports a ton of wattage too. It’s 546Wh battery can charge your phone about 40 times. And your laptops 6 to 10 times. It charges via on-grid AC power or by solar panels if you purchase them separately. A realtime digital display keeps you informed as to where your power levels are. And it’s lightweight at under 15-pounds with a carry handle built-in too.
As for ports, the Blackfire PAC500 touts a pair of 120-volt pure sine wave AC outlets. And there are also two USB and two USB C slots. Thus ensuring that everyone in your family should have a spot to charge their smart devices and Nintendo Switches.
Find more Blackfire PAC500 Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
7. Paxcess Portable Power StationPros:
Cons:
- Tons of ports, including 3 DC, an AC, and 4 USB.
- Features a wireless charger on top.
- Built-in LED light with SOS mode.
- Battery Management System ensures safe operation and temperature control.
- Uses pure sine wave technology for a safer charge.
- Can recharge via the wall, by car, or with optional solar panels.
- 18-month warranty and 45-day money back guarantee.
- Slightly lower wattage than some of selections.
- Solar panels are an additonal purchase.
- Just one AC port.
The Paxcess Portable Power Station might just be the most impressive selection on our list. With a 78000mAh/288.6Wh power capacity, it doesn’t tout the most wattage. But it does still have plenty. However, as far as sheer features go, it’s nearly unrivaled.
The device touts wireless charging functionality on its top for any smart device that supports it. But if your phone or tablet doesn’t, that’s no problem as it has three USB 3.0 ports and a USB C slot as well. There’s also a trio of 12-volt DC ports with one of them being a cigarette outlet. And there’s an AC port too of course, with pure sine wave technology built-in for additional safety.
The front of the Paxcess Portable Power Station has an LED light that also serves as an SOS alert should it be needed. The portable power supply can be recharged via the wall, your car’s cigarette outlet, or by solar panels if you’ve got them. And it’s back by an 18-month warranty to ensure you feel good about your purchase.
Find more Paxcess Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
8. ROCKPALS Portable GeneratorPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive LCD display.
- 5 various DC ports.
- Just 7.3-pounds.
- LED flashlight built-in
- Uses pure sine wave tech for safer charging.
- Can be recharged by wall, car, or via solar panels.
- 18-month warranty included.
- Weaker than some other models.
- Supports solar charging but doesn't come with solar panels.
- Only one AC outlet built-in.
If you have a slew of devices that charge via DC ports, the ROCKPALS Portable Generator is your best bet. The device has five of them for you to utilize. But it also has 2 USB and 2 USB 3.0 slots. As well as a pure sine wave 110-volt AC outlet to plug into.
There are a pair of LED flashlights on the front to help in dark conditions. The ROCKPALS Portable Generator is easy to take on the go with its built-in handle and lightweight (just 7.3-pounds!) design. It can be recharged by solar panels should you have them, or via wall or car chargers. The gorgeous LCD panel on its front keeps you informed as to the status of all your plugged-in devices. And the entire package is backed by an 18-month warranty should any issues arise.
Find more ROCKPALS Portable Generator information and reviews here.
9. Enginstar R300 Portable Power StationPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the least expensive models on our list.
- Built-in LED light has light, strobe, and SOS modes.
- Weighs just 8-pounds.
- Has 2 pure sine wave AC outlets built-in.
- Can become a solar generator with the purchase of compatible solar panels.
- 2-year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee included.
- Can't support devices over 300-watts.
- Solar panels need to be purchased separately.
- Can't be instantly refueled like with gas-powered options.
The Enginstar R300 that you can get for relatively cheap and will serve you well as long as you’re not trying to power anything too large. It has a solid capacity of 298Wh, but it won’t be able to handle anything above 300-watts. It does have ample room to handle a slew of devices though.
Enginestar built-in 2 pure sine wave 110-volt AC outlets. There are 3 DC ports (one in the form of a cigarette outlet), two USB 3.1 ports, and a USB C too. The front has a great looking screen to give you updates on the remaining battery and wattage being used. The back has an LED flashlight that can provide light, strobe, or emit an SOS signal when in distress. And the portable power supply can be recharged through the wall, car outlet, or solar panels if you have them.
Find more Enginstar R300 Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
10. Honda by Jackery HLS 290 Portable Lithium Battery Mobile Power StationPros:
Cons:
- Brand name you know and trust.
- Weighs just 6.6-pounds.
- Pure sine wave AC outlet ensures safety.
- Very few ports.
- No flashlight built-in.
- Low overall wattage.
The Honda by Jackery HLS 290 provides you with a solid portable power station from a brand you know and trust. It’s lightweight at under 7-pounds and sports a handle for easy transport. The front of the charger has an LCD screen to accurately display input/output wattage and the remaining battery life. And the entire portable power station is protected by a Battery Management System that ensures there won’t be over voltage, current, or temperature.
The front of the HLS 290 has dual USB ports, a 12-volt cigarette lighter DC port, and a pure sine wave 110-volt AC outlet to charge your various devices. And the product itself can be recharged by wall, car, or solar panels (sold separately).
Find more Honda by Jackery HLS 290 Portable Lithium Battery Mobile Power Station information and reviews here.
Portable Power Supply
A natural disaster or power outage can strike at a moment's notice. So it's imperative that you always have a backup plan in order to ensure the wellbeing of you and your family. Thus, a portable power supply is vital to have stashed somewhere in your home or garage.
The portable power station options we've provided above are some of the best of the best. Each of which can provide you and yours with hours upon hours of juice for whatever your needs may be. Whether that's keeping your smartphones and tablets powered throughout a long camping weekend. Or powering your electronics and appliances in-home while the power is out for an extended period of time - these selections will provide a portable power supply to keep you charged.
Portable Power Supply with Outlet
Because we're featuring the best portable power stations on the market, you'll find that each one comes with an AC outlet to handle some of your more robust power consumers. Some of the higher-end offerings utilize pure sine wave technology to deliver a safer charge. But each and every selection we've made is a portable power supply with outlet. So just find the one that's right for you and your budget.
Solar Generator
Many of the portable power supply options we've recommended above have the ability to link to solar panels in order to serve as solar generators. However, none of them actually ship with the solar panels included. That's where the Renogy 200-Watt Monocrystalline Off Grid Foldable Solar Panel Suitcase comes in.
Renogy's Solar Panel Suitcase provides the panels you'll need in order to harness the power of the sun. It's compatible with a wide range of batteries. And during high sunlight, it can generate up to 500-watts an hour of power. All while being eco-friendly and completely avoiding your wallet after its initial purchase.
