7 Best Push Lawn Sweepers to Clear Your Yard

Raking sucks. You know it, I know it. Our list of the Best Push Lawn Sweepers will help you find a new solution on the cheap. So you can forget the need for tedious raking and bagging and instead get your lawn and garden looking pristine with little effort in no time.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $93.41 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.78 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $120.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Scotts 26-Inch Push Lawn SweeperPrice: $93.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive 26-inch sweeping width with a trio of durable impact brush spinning sets.
- Strong ABS plastic composition makes it lightweight yet durable.
- Folds up for easy storage on the wall.
- Adjustable height levels.
- Collection bag included.
- Not able to scarify your yard while collecting debris like powered models.
- Won't pickup rocks, nuts, pinecones, or wet debris.
- Recommended for smaller jobs.
If you just want a simple push lawn sweeper to tackle smaller cleanups in your yard, the Scotts 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper is an easy recommendation. It’s reasonably priced. The 26-inch brush-width can cover a ton of area quickly. It’s lightweight yet sturdy thanks to its ABS plastic construction. And the ability to adjust its height ensures it can be set for any grass height.
It comes with a collection hopper that sports tough weather-resistant cloth, so storing and dumping your debris is a breeze. And once you finish making your yard look great again, this yard sweeper can easily fold up and hang on your garage wall so that it’s out of the way while out of use.
Find more Scotts 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper information and reviews here.
-
2. Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn SweeperPrice: $109.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 26-inch brush width.
- Easy to dump collapsible hopper bag.
- Comes with a 3-year warranty.
- Adjustable height settings.
- Large plastic wheels.
- Lightweight yet durable.
- Assembly required.
- Can't scarify like the electric models can.
- A little pricey.
As a pure yard sweeper, the Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper is one of the most impressive you’ll find. Its large brushes will easily pick up your lawn clippings and leaves scattered across your lawn. And with the sizeable yet collapsible hopper bag that included, you can easily dump your debris once filled.
The entire sweeper is lightweight yet durable at 25-pounds. Large plastic wheels ensure it can withstand tricky terrain. There are numerous height settings to ensure it’s set to be compatible with your lawn. And with a 3-year warranty, you can purchase with peace of mind.
Find more Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper information and reviews here.
-
3. Midwest Products 26-inch Deluxe Push Lawn SweeperPrice: $199.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 26-inch brushes can pick up grass, leaves, stones, twigs, and more.
- Strong steel frame that is foldable and easy to store.
- Numerous brush height options.
- Expensive.
- Not exactly sexy looking.
- Takes a bit to ship out.
It may not look like much, but the Midwest Products 26-inch Deluxe Push Lawn Sweeper is a yard sweeper that gets the job done. It’s designed to handle both light and heavy-duty work. Whether its grass, leaves, stones, twigs, or other debris, your yard, driveway, and patio will be swept in no time.
The numerous brush height settings ensure a perfect match for your yard and can be adjusted with a simple one-handed squeeze. The leaf collector makes hauling away debris a breeze. It’s super easy to assemble in just four bolts. And it’s folding design makes it compact and easy to store.
Find more Midwest Products 26-inch Deluxe Push Lawn Sweeper information and reviews here.
-
4. Earthwise 21-Inch Leaf & Grass Push Lawn SweeperPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very reasonably priced.
- 21-inch brush width.
- Hangs compactly in the garage.
- Adjustable brush height.
- Features an easily removeable collection bag.
- Doesn't have the ability to scarify.
- Can't handle rocks, nuts, pinecones, or wet debris.
- Height needs to be correctly set to ensure success.
The Earthwise 21-Inch Leaf & Grass Push Lawn Sweeper is the most financially approachable yard sweeper on our list. With its 21-inch brush-width, it should be able to sweep your lawn pretty quickly. A detachable bag collects and disposes of debris easily. And because it’s lightweight and sturdy you won’t have to worry about wear and tear.
The lawn sweeper folds up compactly ensuring you can easily hang it from your garage or shed wall while saving space. Its height is adjustable so that you can choose the setting that’s right for your yard. And because it’s push powered, you won’t ever have to worry about cords, batteries, or fuel.
Find more Earthwise 21-Inch Leaf & Grass Push Lawn Sweeper information and reviews here.
-
5. GreenWorks 14-inch Dethatcher/Scarifier w/Battery and ChargerPrice: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery provides untethered electric power.
- 14-inch path with stainless steel tines gets the job done quickly and effectively.
- Can both scarify and dethatch at the same time.
- Promises to be maintenance free.
- A bit expensive.
- Does not come with a collection bag.
- Battery will die out after about 30 minutes and needs 2 hours to recharge.
The GreenWorks 14-inch Dethatcher/Scarifier w/Battery and Charger set itself apart from the other electric models out there as it doesn’t have to be directly plugged into an outlet. Instead, it’s 40-volt battery-powered motor can run through your yard freely for about 30-minutes before needing a new charge. And charging only takes about 2 hours to get you back to full capacity.
Its 14-inch path should scarify and dethatch your landscape pretty quickly. Stainless steel tines are used to cut through roots with ease. And because it’s battery-powered, you’ll never have to worry about gas, oil, or annoying tune-ups for the machine.
Find more GreenWorks 14-inch Dethatcher/Scarifier w/Battery and Charger information and reviews here.
-
6. Goplus 14-inch Electric Lawn DethatcherPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used to both scarify and dethatch your yard.
- Powerful 1,400-watt motor cuts through grassroots with ease.
- 40-liter collection bag makes disposal easy.
- 4 different levels of positioning.
- 14-inch path is on the smaller end.
- Must be plugged in to operate.
- No warranty information provided.
The Goplus 14-inch Electric Lawn Dethatcher is a fantastic option if you’re looking for the ability to both scarify and dethatch your lawn. Its ability to switch between 4 different levels of depth ensures it will properly tackle your terrain. And its high-quality spring roll sports steel tines that will easily cut through grassroots to promote a thicker, healthy lawn.
It has a 40-liter collection bag built-in so that you can easily remove and dump debris once it’s filled. The 14-inch wide path should be ample to get jobs done quickly. And the product’s IPX4 frame and shell promise to be both durable and waterproof.
Find more Goplus 14-inch Electric Lawn Dethatcher information and reviews here.
-
7. Sun Joe 13-inch Electric Scarifier & Lawn Dethatcher w/Collection BagPrice: $120.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The ability to scarify your yard while collecting debris is great.
- Uses air boost technology with spring steel tines for great pickup.
- Adjustable deck with 5 different positions.
- Detachable collection bag.
- 2 year Sun Joe warranty.
- Must be plugged in.
- Smaller than others at just 13-inches.
- On the more expensive side of options.
While it’s not quite as large as other options, the Sun Joe 13-inch Electric Scarifier & Lawn Dethatcher w/Collection Bag does everything larger models do and more. This product not only sweeps your yard and bags debris, but it also functions as a scarifier too. This serves to cut through your grass’ roots to promote thicker growth and an overall healthier lawn.
Underneath are spring steel tines to offer fantastic thatch pickup. The adjustable deck offers 5 different levels of positioning to properly match your terrain. The detachable thatch collection bag is easy to remove and dump. And the product is backed by Sun Joe’s two years no questions asked warranty.
Find more Sun Joe 13-inch Electric Scarifier & Lawn Dethatcher w/Collection Bag information and reviews here.
Leaf Sweeper
Leaf sweepers are products that are designed to pick up leaves and other debris that get scattered through your yard, particularly the fall foliage months. There are some models on our list that are push powered from trusted companies like Agi-Fab and Scotts. These are push lawn sweepers at their purest.
However, there are electric models that are worth recommending which not only sweep up debris but will also scarify your yard while doing so. In order to scarify, these are typically either corded or battery operated. But scarifying your yard cuts your grass' roots which helps to promote a thicker, healthier grow. So uses these scarifying/dethatching options essentially has you doing two jobs in one.
Leaf Vacuum
If you'd prefer to pick yourself up a leaf vacuum as opposed to one of these great lawn sweepers/scarifiers/dethatchers, there's a ton of great options on Amazon. From brands like Black & Decker, Toro, and Husqvarna, you can find corded, battery-powered and gas-fueled products. So determine what's right for you based upon your lawn size and comfortability and go from there.
Scotts Lawn Care
Scotts Lawn Care is widely regarded as one of the most reputable names in the lawn and garden field. So it should come as no surprise that their Scotts 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper ranks highly on our list.
It doesn't have the bells and whistles that some of the electric-powered models do. But that's on purpose. This push lawn sweeper is designed to do just that - be pushed and sweep. And it does a fantastic job of doing what it was made to do.
Agri-Fab Lawn Sweeper
Agri-Fab is represented on our Best Push Lawn Sweepers list with their Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper. Much like Scotts, their model keeps things simple to keep their product affordable. It's robust in size at 26-inches, one of the largest on our list. So it makes quick work of cleaning up your lawn so that you can move on to your next project.
See Also:
- Best Garden Bridges for Your Yard
- Best Indoor Propane Heaters: Your Easy Buying
- Best Electric Garage Heaters: Your Buyer’s Guide
- Best Metal Detectors: Compare, Buy & Save
- Best Snow Blowers: Your Easy Buying Guide
- Best Snow Plows: Your Buyer’s Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.