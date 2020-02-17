7 Best Push Lawn Sweepers to Clear Your Yard

Raking sucks. You know it, I know it. Our list of the Best Push Lawn Sweepers will help you find a new solution on the cheap. So you can forget the need for tedious raking and bagging and instead get your lawn and garden looking pristine with little effort in no time.

Leaf Sweeper

Leaf sweepers are products that are designed to pick up leaves and other debris that get scattered through your yard, particularly the fall foliage months. There are some models on our list that are push powered from trusted companies like Agi-Fab and Scotts. These are push lawn sweepers at their purest.

However, there are electric models that are worth recommending which not only sweep up debris but will also scarify your yard while doing so. In order to scarify, these are typically either corded or battery operated. But scarifying your yard cuts your grass' roots which helps to promote a thicker, healthier grow. So uses these scarifying/dethatching options essentially has you doing two jobs in one.

Leaf Vacuum

If you'd prefer to pick yourself up a leaf vacuum as opposed to one of these great lawn sweepers/scarifiers/dethatchers, there's a ton of great options on Amazon. From brands like Black & Decker, Toro, and Husqvarna, you can find corded, battery-powered and gas-fueled products. So determine what's right for you based upon your lawn size and comfortability and go from there.

Scotts Lawn Care

Scotts Lawn Care is widely regarded as one of the most reputable names in the lawn and garden field. So it should come as no surprise that their Scotts 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper ranks highly on our list.

It doesn't have the bells and whistles that some of the electric-powered models do. But that's on purpose. This push lawn sweeper is designed to do just that - be pushed and sweep. And it does a fantastic job of doing what it was made to do.

Agri-Fab Lawn Sweeper

Agri-Fab is represented on our Best Push Lawn Sweepers list with their Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper. Much like Scotts, their model keeps things simple to keep their product affordable. It's robust in size at 26-inches, one of the largest on our list. So it makes quick work of cleaning up your lawn so that you can move on to your next project.

