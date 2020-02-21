11 Best Solar Pool Heaters: Compare & Save

It’s always a drag when it’s time to close your pool. But that water tends to get cold quick when summer subsides and fall arrives. However, with a pool solar heater, you can open your pool up earlier and close it later by using nothing but solar energy to warm it. So shop through our list of the Best Solar Pool Heaters, and get more out of your home’s pool season with a kit you can likely install yourself.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Solar Pool Heater Panels

Forget the need for gas and electricity, solar pool heaters are the new hotness. Getting a solar heater for your pool is not only more cost-efficient, but it also extends the seasonal usage of your beloved aquatic getaway. Some pool solar heaters can push the temperature of your pool upwards of 10-degrees. Thus making it accessible to your family both earlier and later in the season than it normally would. And who wouldn't love being able to hop into their pool for a few more weeks throughout the year?

Solar Heater for Inground Pool

Some of the solar pool heaters on our list are specifically designed for those with inground pools. And the SwimJoy Premium Inground Solar Pool Heating System may just be the best amongst them.

The system comes with pretty much everything you'll need to get your pool heated with solar power. And it's backed by an industry-best 12-year warranty to give you peace of mind on your purchase.

Solar Pool Heater DIY

The majority of the kits we've included on our list are simple enough to install on your own. Which makes sense when you're ordering off of Amazon, right? The Solar Pool Supply DIY Solar Pool Heater System Kit is one such option that advertises its ease of install. But the SunQuest Solar Swimming Pool Heater Complete System with Roof Kits gives the DIY nominees a run for their money too.

Solar Pool Heater Cost

The cost of a solar pool heater kit varies vastly. It's recommended that you order enough panels that would cover 50% of your actual pool's surface area in order to properly supply enough heat. And the larger the pool, obviously the more panels you'll need.

Some of the kits we've featured have options on their item page for different size configurations. However, others only offer one package size and you'll have to order several of them if need be. Our advice would be to find the kit you're most comfortable with and go from there. If they have sizes preconfigured that you need, great! If not, see if it's cost-efficient to order several of them compared to just getting one larger set of equal or better quality.

