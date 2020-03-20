33 Fun Things to Do at Home: Grown-Ups Edition

The Levo II is a phenomenal kitchen appliance. I received a free one to test out, and I loved it. (I’ll share more details about my experience making THC coconut oil with the Levo II ASAP with a video ASAP — feel free to check back!)

I couldn’t figure out the smartphone app that’s supposed to allow you to operate your LEVO remotely. But do you really need to be able to monitor your kitchen appliances without getting up from the couch?

Unlike other infusion machines on the market, this one doesn’t just decarboxylate your cannabis. You actually add the oil of your choice (like olive oil or coconut oil).

It starts with a decarb cycle. After your LEVO alerts you that the cycle is over, you add your oil. When the infusion cycle is up, the machine beeps, and you place a jar below the spout. Then you watch your beautiful green oil be dispensed smoothly and neatly into the jar.

Clean-up is minimal.

The only reason this machine might not work for you is if you are trying to make super, ultra, ridiculously strong THC oil. This only has room for a few tablespoons of dried plant matter. (Don’t worry — your canna-oil will still get you high. It just might not be ideal for a medical marijuana patient making extremely high-potency oil to treat a serious condition.)