33 Fun Things to Do at Home: Grown-Ups Edition

Looking for fun things to do at home? We’ve got you covered.
(Note: This list is meant for adults. We’ve included some, um, mature sorts of fun.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stuck at home for a while? It’s always nice to kick back with an IPA. Or maybe a stout. Or are you more of an amber person? You can experiment and customize your beer to your own tastes with this home brewing kit.
The only downside to brewing your own beer is how much time and patience it requires. But if you have plenty of time on your hands, this is the perfect activity for adults stuck at home!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As we hunker down, why not learn to bake bread? You can have fresh-baked bread without leaving the house. You can even set this overnight, and wake up to fresh bread in the morning! What’s homier than that?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s pizza night! Who needs delivery? Become a pizza chef and you’ll be the most popular person in the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Only singing in the shower? You’re missing out! If there was ever a time to belt it out, it’s now. Your neighbors will love it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get ready for YouTube stardom with this selfie kit. The lighting is perfect for makeup tutorials, or just telling the world what you think.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing like cozying up by the fire when you’re spending time at home. Don’t have a fireplace? No problem! You can get super cozy with this wood stove. Plus, you won’t have to deal with firewood. Or smoke. Or fire hazards.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be real: You don’t need just ONE book. You need many books. Self-help? Mysteries? Historical fiction? Whatever your genre, stock up on some new favorites by downloading them onto this Kindle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chess can keep your mind active — but you don’t want it to stress you out. This board can help you learn the basics of the game without getting into a fight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t get an accupressure foot massage when you’re stuck at home. Problem solved: get this foot massage machine. It’s heated, too!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got some time on your hands? Learn a new language! It will come in handy when we’re all able to travel again.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Knit yourself a pillowcase to scream into. Better yet, knit yourself an eye mask, and go to sleep for 12 hours. Maybe things will be better when you wake up. (Doubtful.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s homier than doing a puzzle? This one features an image of beautiful Boulder, Colorado.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t go get a haircut when you’re stuck at home. So give yourself a haircut. Even if it’s terrible, if you’re stuck at home, does it really matter?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Try some exciting new recipes with this awesome cookbook! I chose this one because it has several great recipes for whole grains — which are a great, shelf-stable healthy food to stock up on. Try the recipe for wild rice soup!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes, you just need some alone time. Although this is made for children, it can fit an adult. Bring some of the other items on this list (like the dab rig) with you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Learn to meditate, along with some practical mindfulness exercises. They might come in handy as you navigate the new normal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When we’re stuck at home, we need yoga more than ever. Keep your body and mind limber with some breathwork and Yin Yoga. Don’t know enough yoga poses to practice on your own? Not a problem. Many yoga teachers are currently streaming live classes online.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need some exercise? Miss the climbing gym — or the actual rocks outdoors? Build a climbing wall in your home with these fake rock holds. Better yet: Do it while your spouse is out of the house, and surprise them with your functional redecorating.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t get a professional massage when you’re stuck at home. So learn the techniques of self-massage with this foam roller, which has acupressure points.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Scrabble is a classic game for a reason. Because it’s fun! And it also keeps your brain engaged.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tie-dye your old clothing. Your bathrobe. Your sheets. Your dog.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Growing your own herbs will help make all your meals more exciting. And you can do it from home! You just need some light. (If you live in a basement apartment, or somewhere else without natural light, check out the AeroGarden elsewhere on this list.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Always wanted to be a singer-songwriter? The ukulele is the perfect instrument to learn on. Write some tropical melodies, and share them with the world. (See the YouTube stardom kit elsewhere on this list.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Learn how to mix some heady cocktails. In this book, you’ll learn about plants and history at the same time, so you won’t feel as guilty about it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Levo II is a phenomenal kitchen appliance. I received a free one to test out, and I loved it. (I’ll share more details about my experience making THC coconut oil with the Levo II ASAP with a video ASAP — feel free to check back!)
I couldn’t figure out the smartphone app that’s supposed to allow you to operate your LEVO remotely. But do you really need to be able to monitor your kitchen appliances without getting up from the couch?
Unlike other infusion machines on the market, this one doesn’t just decarboxylate your cannabis. You actually add the oil of your choice (like olive oil or coconut oil).
It starts with a decarb cycle. After your LEVO alerts you that the cycle is over, you add your oil. When the infusion cycle is up, the machine beeps, and you place a jar below the spout. Then you watch your beautiful green oil be dispensed smoothly and neatly into the jar.
Clean-up is minimal.
The only reason this machine might not work for you is if you are trying to make super, ultra, ridiculously strong THC oil. This only has room for a few tablespoons of dried plant matter. (Don’t worry — your canna-oil will still get you high. It just might not be ideal for a medical marijuana patient making extremely high-potency oil to treat a serious condition.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When the world itself feels a little topsy-turvy, why not grow vegetables upside-down, too? This kit comes with everything you need to start growing tomato plants in your home (wherever you have enough light).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to grow your own kitchen herb garden, but live in a basement apartment? This AeroGarden is perfect for you! Loyal AeroGarden customers swear by this latest model.
-
Shop now at Dr. Dabber From Dr. Dabber
Anyone can become a proficient dabber with the Dr. Dabber BOOST E-Rig.
It stands out because it’s a portable battery-powered electric dab rig — and it’s definitely one of the best dab rigs under $200.
Dr. Dabber has pioneered the concept of battery-powered portable e-rigs. Although this is entirely portable (and doesn’t even require a dab torch), it’s still designed to work with a domeless dab nail, similar to traditional tabletop dab rigs.
Similar to traditional dab rigs, it also filters your hit through water.
But unlike most dab rigs, it will only take 25 seconds to heat up your nail to your pre-selected temperature.
This comes with dab nails in all the optimal materials: titanium, quartz, and ceramic.
(Dr. Dabber doesn’t even bother sending you a glass dab nail, because, as most dabbers know, glass dab nails are inferior.)
This also doesn’t require a technology degree to figure it out. There’s only one button: you just press it, and get ready to enjoy flavorful dabs. (Or press it five times, to heat it to the higher temperature more suited to the quartz nail.)
It comes with the battery, and everything else you need to start dabbing immediately. (Except your cannabis concentrates.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing like some healthy competition to keep you entertained at home. Gather your roommates or family members for a fun game of foosball!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone loves playing Cards Against Humanity — even when your friends’ twisted sense of humor makes you groan out loud.
This game may not be ideal for families at home together. Playing this with your parents or in-laws could be awkward.
-
Shop now at Smoke Cartel From Smoke Cartel
The Marley Natural Black Walnut Bubbler stands out because its removable parts make it incredibly easy to clean.
And you’d want to keep this piece clean. It’s beautiful and eye-catching, made from high-quality glass as well as sustainably-harvested black walnut wood.
This is a piece by Marley Natural, a company started by one of the children of the legendary music icon Bob Marley.
In keeping with this pedigree, it also features subtle Jamaican-inspired accents.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who doesn’t love ice cream? There’s a reason sad characters in movies are always eating ice cream. Ice cream cheers people up. If you’re stuck at home, why not try to make your own desserts?! If you have some fruit or other ingredients on hand, you can experiment with fun flavors!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This best-selling book by Michael Pollan explores the new science of psychedelic medicine.
Get the book, and follow this esteemed journalist’s hands-on experience with psychedelics.