15 Best Hanging Egg Chairs You’ll Love

When you want to relax, few things are better than a hanging egg chair. Whether on your porch, in the backyard, by the pool, or even in the house, a hanging egg chair envelops you like a hug. And let’s be honest: it’s a lot more fun than sitting in a chair with your feet on the ground.
There are a lot of hanging egg chairs to choose from, so you’ll need to first determine your needs. Do you plan on using it outdoors, inside, or both? If you want to use it outside, what type of material do you need? Another consideration is the weight limit – after all, it is hanging. What about assembly? Are you handy with tools, or would you rather have it ready to go right out of the box?
We’ve researched the 15 best hanging egg chairs to help you find the one that fits your lifestyle.
1. Modway Hanging Egg Chair With or Without StandPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Variety of colors to choose from
- Cushy and comfortable
- Moderately expensive
- Need to purchase hardware
- Some people might find it low
If you would prefer a wicker chair that includes the stand, consider this Modway hanging egg chair. (However, you can also order a model that hangs from the ceiling as well.) It has a durable rattan weave chair and can be used both indoors and outdoors. The cushion is water-and UV-resistant, so you can enjoy it for a long time. When it needs to be cleaned, just toss it into the washing machine.
Assembly is also quite easy, and there’s a variety of chair cushion colors including grey, navy, red, and white. The chair’s weight limit is 265 pounds.
Find more Modway Hanging Egg Chair Optional Stand information and reviews here.
2. Barton Luxury Wicker Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $209.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used indoors/outdoors
- Easy to set up and disassemble
- Weather resistant
- Weight limit not listed
- Might be too narrow for some people
- Base could take up too much room
While a hanging egg chair is, in and of itself, very unique in appearance, it’s possible for it to be even more distinctive looking. This offering by Barton provides a change from the circular base found in most chair stands, making it even more likely to attract attention from envious visitors.
Despite its arresting appearance, the chair is actually very easy to set up and disassemble. It has a waterproof frame, so it can be used indoors and outdoors. And the deep cushion, available I red, blue, or beige, provides plenty of comfortable days.
Find more Barton Luxury Wicker Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
3. DVCOM Wicker Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $485.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Comfortable
- Choice of chair colors
- Might prefer tree egg shape
- Moderately expensive
- Design may be too intricate for some
This hanging egg-shaped chair is slightly different from most models. It has a rounder appearance. However, it still provides plenty of space inside, so you won’t have to sacrifice comfort. You can choose between a brown or white faux wicker chair color, and also khaki, blue, or red cushions. In addition to a seat cushion, thee are also cushions for your back, arms, and head, making this extra comfortable.
The weight capacity for this chair is 300 pounds. The chair is sturdy and it is designed to withstand rust and the other effects of inclement weather. However, it also looks beautiful inside of your home.
Find more DVCOM Wicker Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
4. Christopher Knight Brown Wicker Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $357.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very sturdy build
- Convenient hand cutouts
- Cushions are both weatherand UV resistant
- No color alternatives
- May not be large enough for some people
- May be low for some people
This is another wicker hanging egg chair that fun and fashionable. The faux wicker and iron frame are sturdy and durable so the chair can be used in an exterior or interior setting. The cushion (only available in beige) can be taken out and also washed when needed.
One thing that sets this chair apart is the cut out space on each side for hand support. This can come in handy when you’re getting out of the chair, or when you need to disassemble and transport from one place to the next.
Find more Christopher Knight Brown Wicker Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
5. Fine Mod Imports Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $1,100.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Red and white color combination
- Very unique design
- Shiny fiberglass material
- Only 2 Amazon reviews
- No color alternatives
- Lack of additional info
In 1959, Nanna and Jorgen Ditzel, Danish designers, introduced the original hanging egg chair. However, this mid century modern masterpiece is experiencing a revival in design circles. And nothing represents the heart of the design aesthetic more than this white fiberglass, hanging egg chair with red interior. It is clean, sleek and modern, and becomes the obvious focal point in any room.
We can’t guarantee how well the fun and striking chair will hold up over time. It only has 2 Amazon reviews. One was 5 stars and the customer loved it. The second review was 1 star because it arrived broken – however, that could have been the delivery company’s fault. But one thing we know for sure: it’s a beautiful chair.
Find more Fine Mod Imports Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
6. Flowerhouse Soccerball Egg ChairPrice: $252.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 400 pounds weight capacity
- Sturdy base
- Fabric is weather resistant
- Not as elegant as other egg chairs
- Fabric may not be durable
- Heavier than it looks
Here’s another hanging egg chair that’s super fun. And it also allows you to indulge your favorite sport. The Flowerhouse soccer ball egg chair is fun for both adults and kids. It’s also lightweight compared to other hanging egg chairs – yet it’s sturdy enough to support a lot of weight. It’s weather resistant so you can enjoy it whether in the house watching and cheering your favorite team or when you’re engaged in outdoor activities.
The chair is weather resistant so you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged when it’s outside. In addition, the chair is also available as a basketball or football hanging egg chair.
Find more Flowerhouse Soccerball Egg Chair information and reviews here.
7. Island Gale Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $698.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Abundance of head and shoulder room
- Cushion for seat, back, armrest, headrest
- 6 cushion colors
- Expensive
- Might not be big enough for some people
- Could be heavy to move around
When you want something that’s going to look good wherever you place it, and you also want a comfortable place to relax, this may fit the bill. The Island Gale hanging egg chair is rated for outdoor use. When you sink into the chair, you’ll be surprised by how much head and shoulder room there is. The cushions support your bark, arm, and head, in addition to the all important seat cushion.
There are a lot of colors to choose from, including orange, brown, lime, beige, red, and turquoise. The weight limit is 275 pounds. However, the seller tells customers not to exceed 250 pounds.
Find more 7-Island Gale Hanging Egg Chair $698 information and reviews here.
8. Zuri Furniture Hanging Egg Chair with Teal CushionPrice: $585.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for kids and small people
- Sturdy and well-built
- Colorful combination
- Only 2 cushion choices
- May be difficult to assemble
- May be too small for some people
Brown and black are popular colors for hanging egg chairs. However, if you’re looking for something lighter, this chair by Zuri is bright, white, and cheery. Also, the colorful beachy cushions – in either teal or lime green – contrast with the white chair very well.
In addition to being colorful, it’s also quite sturdy. For kids and smaller adults, this is an ideal size (although it also works for regular size adults as well). The weight limit for this chair is 265 pounds.
Find more Zuri Furniture Hanging Egg Chair with Teal Cushion information and reviews here.
9. Island Gale 2 person Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2 XL sizes
- 2 chair colors
- Generous weight capacity
- Expensive
- Only 2 cushion colors
- Squeaking reported
The only thing better than a hanging egg chair for one person is a hanging egg chair for two people. Island Gale has one that fits the bill. It comes in two models. The 2 person X-large has a weight capacity of 528 pounds. The 2 person X-large plus can hold at least 580 pounds, according to the lab test.
It’s an expensive chair, but it is also easy to assemble. It is available in 2 cushion colors: latte and charcoal.
Find more Island Gale 2 person Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
10. Alfresconova Extra Large Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $899.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2 stands provide support
- Easy to assemble
- Resin Wicker resists weather and UV rays
- Expensive
- No alternate colors
- Weight limi 240 pounds
This is another hanging egg chair that has plenty of room. Alfresconova has created an extra large chair that allows you to spread out and relax, instead of holding your books or electronic device on your lap or placing on a nearby table. Despite it’s size, the chair is easy to assemble. It’s also made of PE resin wicker, so it can hold up to the weather and the sun’s rays.
It’s pricey, but it has 2 stands to provide support and keep the item steady. And, assembly is a breeze. The weight limit is listed as 24 pounds.
Find more Alfresconova Extra Large Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
11. Modway Egg Chair with Hanging ChainPrice: $252.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can hang it from ceiling
- Not forced to pay for stand
- Cushion withstands weather and sun
- No color options
- No arm rests
- Very slim seat
If you want a hanging egg chair but don’t want to be completely enveloped, this partial egg design is another option to consider. It maintains the egg style, but only provides back support. In small areas where you want to create the appearance of more space, this type of chair can keep clutter to a minimum.
It hangs from the ceiling, and is available with or without a stand. There’s also a weatherproof cushion, and the egg chair is durable enough to leave it outside in the elements. However, e couldn’t definitely determine the weight limit . According to one seller, the weight limit is 350 pounds; however, another seller lists it as 265 pounds
Find more Modway Egg Chair with Hanging Chain information and reviews here.
12. Luckyberry Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Waterproof and UV resistant cushions
- Supports 300 pounds
- Only one chair color
- Only 2 cushion covers
- Sometimes squeaks
If you’re looking for a simpler and less expensive version of the popular hanging egg chair, this might be something that warrants a second look. This Luckenberry chair is inexpensive compared to many other models. However, it doesn’t skimp on quality. It is waterproof and has UV resistant cushions, so they won’t fade in the sun. The chair also supports 300 pounds, so you don’t have to worry about breaking it.
Tools are also included with the chair, which will save you a trip to the hardware store. However, let’s hope you like brown, since that’s your own color choice for the chair. For the cushions you can choose between brown and beige.
Find more Luckyberry Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
13. Boho Chic-Style Resin Wicker Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $346.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 300 pounds
- Well made steel frame wrapped in resin
- Generous tufted polyester cushion
- No color choices for stand
- No color choices for cushions
- Prices vary greatly by seller
Nothing says relaxed, calm, and vintage, like Bohemian chic, and this Boho-chic hanging egg chair is both fashionable and inviting. It’s well made, with a steel frame enveloped in resin. The tufted polyester cushion is comfortable and enticing. This is one of those items that comes out of the body ready, so no assembly is required.
It holds up to 300 pounds, making it one of the sturdiest hanging egg chairs. However, be sure to examine all of the sellers carefully instead of just choosing the first one. The prices vary, and the chair is up to $40 more at some sellers.
Find more Boho Chic-Style Resin Wicker Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
14. Greenstell Rattan Wicker Egg ChairPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Resists corrosion and fading
- Can be hung from ceiling or put on stand
- Ergonomic design supports body
- Limited chair colors
- Stand must be purchased separately
- Some people may not want to assemble chair
When thinking of lounge material, we often think of rattan or wicker, due to their flexible and lightweight elements. This hand-woven hanging egg chair by Greenstell uses simulated rattan, which has some of those same properties, to achieve the same effect. The chair resists corrosion as a result of the elements, and it also withstands the sun’s UV’s rays to resist fading. All of the tools are also included, which is not something that all manufacturers supply.
This Greenstell chair is also versatile. It can be hung from the ceiling, or you can purchase a stand. Also, while it’s durable enough to be used outdoors, the chair also looks good inside of your home. Chair colors are brown or black. A plush cushion comes with the chair, and you can choose from a red, blue, or coffee. The maximum weight limit is 300 pounds, which is more than most hanging egg chairs.
Find more Greenstell Egg Chair information and reviews here.
15. Darlee Hanging Egg ChairPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Assembles easily
- Sturdy
- Blends well
- No alternate color choices
- Not a lot of reviews
- Not a lot of additional information
The dark brown hanging egg-shaped chair fits well in any design style. From traditional to bohemian chic to transitional, the chair fits right in. It consists of a woven resin wicker chair and aluminum frame with a powder coating. This durable design helps it to be water resistant and also scratch resistant.
Assembly is required, but the chair is easy to assemble. It’s also sturdy and well-made, so you don’t have to worry about it toppling over. The beige cushions provide support for your arms and back, in addition to the seated area.
Find more Darlee Hanging Egg Chair information and reviews here.
Buying Tips for Hanging Egg Chairs
There are two types of hanging egg chairs: those that can hang from the ceiling versus those that are mounted on - and hang from - a stand. The advantage of a stand is that it can easily be moved when needed. On the other hand, a ceiling mounted hanging egg chair takes up less floor space.
If you’re hanging it from the ceiling, make sure you use a hinge with the proper weight, and mount it on a stud to ensure it stays in place. Also, if theft is a problem, consider using a carabiner to secure the ceiling-mounted hanging egg chair.
Buying Tips for Outdoor Hanging Egg Chairs
Even though the outdoor-rated egg chairs can be left outside, some consumers have complained of rust, so it’s still a good idea to bring the chair into the garage during the winter, or perhaps purchase a cover for the chair.
Moving and Assembling Hanging Egg Chairs
Many hanging egg chairs are big and heavy, so you may need help both moving it to the desired location and also during the assembly process. Because the eggs are so wide, it may be best to assemble it in the desired location. For example, if you purchase a hanging egg chair to use outdoors, and put it together in the basement, you may not be able to get the assembled chair through the door.
Some models of hanging egg chairs are prone to squeak, but customers recommend using a lubricant like lithium grease (but not WD40) before assembling the chair to prevent any squeaking or other noises.
Chair custom tips
Most egg chairs are sold with custom-made cushions. However, if you don't like the color, it’s not hard to find replacement cushions. Sometimes, you can get them from the seller. If not, you can probably find them online or even a local store. Just be sure to measure the chair's seating area in advice to ensure it’s the right size.
