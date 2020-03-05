15 Best Hanging Egg Chairs You’ll Love

When you want to relax, few things are better than a hanging egg chair. Whether on your porch, in the backyard, by the pool, or even in the house, a hanging egg chair envelops you like a hug. And let’s be honest: it’s a lot more fun than sitting in a chair with your feet on the ground.

There are a lot of hanging egg chairs to choose from, so you’ll need to first determine your needs. Do you plan on using it outdoors, inside, or both? If you want to use it outside, what type of material do you need? Another consideration is the weight limit – after all, it is hanging. What about assembly? Are you handy with tools, or would you rather have it ready to go right out of the box?

We’ve researched the 15 best hanging egg chairs to help you find the one that fits your lifestyle.