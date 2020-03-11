50 Best Housewarming Gifts: The Ultimate List

Nothing goes better with a new home than new furnishings. However, moving can quite be quite expensive. In addition to down payments and closing costs (and deposits for those who rent), there’s the cost of moving, turning on utilities, and various other expenses. That doesn’t leave a lot of money for many must-have or even nice-to-have items.
So, we’ve compiled a comprehensive, definitive guide to help everyone find the best housewarming gift.
Most people hide their knives in a wooden block, but this Mercer Culinary Renaissance 6-Piece Knife Set offers a different approach. What homeowner wouldn’t want to display this work of art in their kitchen? These stainless steel knives in tempered glass look good on any countertop, and the clear block takes the guesswork out of selecting the right knife. The set includes a paring knife, utility knife, flexible boning knife, wavy edge bread knife, chef’s knife, and of course, the glass block – which can be disassembled to clean.
Trash cans have come a long way from those cheap, plastic models of yesterday. In fact, the Brabantia Bo Touch Trash Can could be mistaken for a piece of furniture. The adjustable legs mean no bending over, making it easy to dispose of trash. By barely touching the top, it opens silently – and closes softly and quietly as well. Inside, there are 2 separate compartments, perfect for recycling. Color options for this space-efficient trash can include matte steel, white, black, and golden beach.
During meal prep, it’s often hard to find just right bowl, especially when they’re all in different cabinets. However, this Bamboozle 7-Piece Nesting Bowls Set keeps everything in one place. In addition to being a space saving set, it’s made of biodegradable, durable bamboo fiber and is dishwasher safe. It is also available in a 4-piece set, and comes in the pastel colors shown, or in a thistle color option.
It’s not always convenient for homeowners to make the trek to the kitchen refrigerator, especially if they’re in the basement or home office. This Cooluli Concord Compact Mini Fridge makes it easy to keep refrigerated items close by. Only 16 inches high, it’s just the right size for drinks and snacks. The temperature, which is displayed on the door, can easily be set and adjusted on the digital thermostat. The mini fridge comes is available in aqua blue, pink, black, and white.
No one likes stepping out of a cold shower on a cold day, but this Amba Towel Warmer provides a warm, soft towel to envelope your body. However, the towel rack does more than just keep towels warm (although that’s enough for homeowners to thank you every time they see you!). It also helps wet towels to dry quickly and efficiently, reducing the risk of mold and mildew. In addition to wall mounted versions, the towel warmer also comes in freestanding models, and in several finishes, including satin brass, brushed nickel, white, matte black, oil rubbed, and oil rubbed bronze.
Here’s another housewarming gift that performs multiple functions: Urban Designs Industrial Porthole Metal Round Clock Coffee Table. First, it’s an end or accent table with a tripod-stand legs. It’s also a tabletop clock (the glass top is made of tempered glass) – and uses one AA battery. In addition, due to the unusual nature of this porthole style clock-table, it serves as a focal point in any room, and blends well with almost any design style.
Health-conscious homeowners will appreciate this Cuisinart Digital Glass Steamer. Equipped with a stainless steel steaming tray and a glass lid, it has 5 food settings already preprogrammed, including seafood, vegetables, poultry, grains, and manual. There’s also a 60-minute countdown timer, and an LCD panel. The dishwasher safe digital glass steamer is available in stainless steel and also in white.
When wine is in a box, this helps to keep it fresh, is better for the environment, and eliminates the cost of the bottle. The Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser makes it easy to both store and dispense wine. Made of stainless steel and plastic, this appliance can hold three bags of bag-in-box wines – and fruit juice – and pressing the sprout is all that’s necessary to get a glass of wine from the dispenser. Gone are the days of lifting and squeeze the wine, while trying not to spill it. And the best part is that the wine stays fresh for up to a month and a half from the time of serving the first glass. The dispenser is available in three colors: red, black, and stainless steel
Who knows what type of water is coming out of the faucet in the in homeowner’s new house? With this Aquasana Clean Water Machine, available in either black or white, the new owners can rest assured that 99% of any lead and asbestos, as well as 96% of chlorine and chloramine, as well as pesticides and VOCs have been removed. An ultra-dense filter blocks all of the yukky stuff – but keeps the good stuff like calcium potassium and magnesium. You can choose between a dispenser, or a pitcher that holds a gallon of water. Also, each filter lasts 320 gallons before you need to change it.
There are picture frames, and then there are picture frames. The Aura Interactive Photo Frame is the latter. For example, if the grandparents moved to Florida and you have them one of these digital frames, using the Aura Frames app on your phone, you could upload photos of the kids from anywhere in the country – or abroad – the photos would instantly appear on the grandparent’s digital frame. Even if you have a big family and a lot of friends, you can upload thousands of photos instantly. By swiping the touch bar left or right, they can change photos.
You can never go wrong giving someone a slow cooker as a housewarming present. There’s plenty of space in this programmable, 8 quart Crock Pot, so hopefully, you’ll be invited to dinner often. This appliance performs a variety of functions, including pressure cook, slow cook steam, sauté, brown, boil and simmer. With a manual pressure function, recipes can be customized as cooking times can be set to high pressure or low pressure. If your new homeowner isn’t really a cook, there’s a recipe book included.
Here’s a housewarming gift that’s both fun and practical. The Giantex Bistro Beverage Cooler Cart houses ice and beverages, and has a convenient drain hole. It’s portable, and has lockable, swivel wheels, which makes it even more practical. According to the company, it can maintain either cool temperatures for up to 72 hours, and it even has a bottle opener on the side.
Homemade pizza is one way to christen a new home, and with this NerdChef Pizza Baking Steel Stone, it’s a ritual that will be repeated over and over. This stone surface is heavier than ceramic, and produces the kind of results normally achieved only in a 1000 degree F wood-fired pizza oven. But that’s not all this steel stone can do. You can leave it in the oven 24/7 andit functions as a heat-sink to regulate the temperature when you’re baking other food. Also, if you place some ice under it, the steel stone surface functions as a cold plate.
One thing every new homeowners probably craves is a good night’s rest. The Layla Copper Infused Memory Foam Mattress offers a choice of firmness. The copper-infused mattress is is soft on one side, and firm on the other side – and has handles to Also, the thermogel infused cover prevents waking up with night sweats (and this particular model also includes 2 free pillows). Delivery is quite convenient as the mattress comes in a square box, so there are no concerns about needing two people to navigate through doors and around corners.
Air purifiers don’t have to look like, well, air purifiers. This Alen BreatheSmart Air Purifier is sleek and stylish, and it’s available in several panel colors, including brushed stainless, carbon, and white, in addition to wood tones such as oak, expresso, and rosewood. Designed to clean 700 square feet every 30 minutes, it has a true HEPA filter that kills germs and mold spores, and also filters out dust, dander, smoke, and pet fur. Using sensor technology, the LED indicator provides a status of the air quality, so you’ll know when it’s clean or dirty.
Home is a place to rest and relax, and that’s much easier to do with this Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer. It works with Alexa, Google Assistant, etc.to brighten and dim lights, play music, hear the news, and control smart home devices. In addition to the dimmer model, there is also a fan speed controller model, and a mini-plug-in outlet. Also, the basic 1 pack is shown in the photo, but it also includes up to 10 packs, each with wallplates.
Just as important as a good mattress is a good pillow. The Nest Bedding Adjustable Easy Breather Pillow uses CertiPUR shredded memory foam fill. Instead of telling homeowners how firm their pillows should be, the company’s pillows are delivered overstuffed, so they can remove some of the filling if they find it to full.
This is a fun housewarming gift that’s available in a lot of options. The Headphones Neon Light by Amped & Co is unusual and sure to be a conversation starter. It’s made of handblown glass and filled with real neon gas, which causes it to glow in blue in white. The company also makes several other designs, including hearts, skulls, the outline of a light bulb. The neon desk ligt is also available in wording such as “100,” “bar,” “hype,” etc.
Your new homeowner may or may not have a porch from which to hang a hammock. If not, this Republic of Durable Goods Mock One Portable Folding Hammock with free standing frame can be set up anywhere a hammock or cot is needed. No trees or ropes are required, since this 15 pound hammock allows one person to either sit or lie in it. The hammock is easy to both carry, setup, and dismantle.
It may be hard for some new homeowners to get as must sleep as they need. However, these SleepPhones Wireless Headphones may help. The company calls them the most comfortable headphones for sleeping. They can be worn while laying down on your side or back and can connect to Bluetooth devices 15-30 feet away. SleepPhones are available in a variety of colors, including blue, red, gray, black, and lavender.
Sometimes, it’s hard to get comfortable, even when sitting down. However, this Aylio Socket Seat takes pressure off the bones when sitting. That includes not only the coccyx, but also hips tailbone, and hamstrings. In fact, it can promote a healthy posture. The seat is made of high density memory foam and a vegan leather base. The covering can be unzipped and washed. And it also includes a carrying handle, so it can be easily transported to other rooms in the house, or used at work or when traveling.
This is one gift that looks good in the home office and in the office. The Solo New York Aluminum Laptop/Briefcase is a stylish way for homeowners to keep their papers organized at home (or keep the kiddies from destroying them), and the silver aluminum makes it look way more expensive than it actually. The aluminum makes it a study case; the dual combinations make it secure, and the padded laptop compartment keeps devices protected.
Most new homeowners are either excited about their new location, nostalgic about their previous location, or both. A vintage city map by Ted’s Vintage City Maps can serve to bond them with the new city, or it can serve as a sentimental piece of history. The maps provide a birds-eye vision of a specific city during the 1800s and early1900s. The photo above is of Seattle, but there are maps of numerous other cities as well, ranging from Duluth, MN to Ashville, NC to Birmingham, AL.
Busy homeowners appreciate multitasking items, and this LumiCharge LED Adjustable Desk Lamp, Clock, and Charging Dock includes a variety of features. It’s a lamp with an adjustable light that swivels in several directions – and has 3 different hues and 10 levels of brightness. The desk lamp also includes a wireless charger in addition to a universal charging base. If that’s not enough, the LED light displays the time and date, weather, and can be set to alarm. In addition, when the motion sensor function is enabled, a light comes on whenever motion is detected.
Most people love coffee, and homeowners will really love this programmable Vinci Auto Pour Over Coffee Pot . It features a pour over brewer to wet the coffee before brewing. The spinning spray head provides a balanced watering so all of the coffee grounds are extracted equally, leading to a balanced flavor. Users can choose between using the mesh filter or using their own paper filters in this generous 12 cup coffee pot.
Combining a weighted blanket with a luxury blanket is the perfect recipe for sweet dreams. This set, includes a weighted blanket by TRU Life Bedding with tiny glass beads, so it won’t have odors, noises, or feel like a bean bag. The set also includes a minky duvet that can be used separately. The blanket can be used not only as a blanket, but also as a throw
We’re going to assume your new homeowner has an oven, but whether they do or not, they won’t’ want to use it. At least, not if they can use this Wolf Gourmet Countertop Convection Oven instead. It includes 6 cooking modes: bake, roast, boil, warm, proof, and toast, and a nonstick interior for easily removing splatters and drips. There’s an integrated temperature probe, easy glide rack, and removable crumb tray. The red knobs provide a punch of color, but you can also choose black knobs or brushed stainless knobs.
Fresh homemade paste is a lot easier to make when new homeowners are using this KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Attachment Set (which works with any KitchenAid Stand Mixer). The set includes commercial style stainless steel rollers and cutters, allowing you to roll 6-inch sheets of paste, and cut pasta sheets in Spaghetti noodles and Fettuccine noodles.
Most people hate the thought of doing laundry, but with this Brabantia Laundry Hamper with Removable Inner Bag, at least those dirty clothes will be cleverly hidden from view. This 16 gallon container, which has a cork lid, is made of corrosion-resistant materials, and has a protective bottom ring, so it can even be stored in the bathroom. Smaller items can be quickly dropped through the top, but the lid can also be lifted up to accommodate larger items. The hamper includes a washable inner liner completely secured by Velcro to keep it from falling down. Also available in white, the hamper also comes in a smaller, 9.2 gallon size.
Experts tell us that sitting at a desk all day is harmful to our health – not only at work, but also at home. If your new homeowner works from home, this Seville Classics Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk has a touch screen controller that adjusts the height anywhere from 29 inches to 47 inches. So the black, tempered glass desk can be raised for standing work, and lowered when you want to sit down. The desk also includes a drawer for storage, two USB charging ports. In addition to solid black, it’s also available in solid white, and black glass/gray.
Kitchen life is so much easier when everything needed is close at hand. This Architect series KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender allows you blend, puree, forth, chop, crush, and whip. The whisk attachment is great for egg whites and vinaigrettes. The bell blades are interchangeable and can be easily twisted on and off. The blending arm, which come in handy when you need to blend in deep pots, is also removable. In addition, the set includes a blending pitcher with a splashless lid.
Another housewarming gift idea is a decorative decanter. This Oakhill Customized Buckman Whiskey Glasses and Decanter Set is certainly a conversation starter. The glass bull decanter has a stopper to keep alcohol fresh. The whiskey glasses can be customized with the homeowner’s first and last name, and also an initial. The set also includes whiskey stones.
Once a garage gets junky, it’s hard to restore order. Set your new homeowner on the right path with this Wall Control Pegboard Garage Organizer. It’s made of 20 gauge metal instead of the usual pegboard material, and that makes it more rugged and durable. As a result, the pegboard won’t crack, warp, or fray. In addition to the board, the organizer also includes two shelves, plastic hanging bins, numerous hooks and brackets, mounting hardware and both a hammer and a screwdriver holder. The pegboards and accessories are available in a variety of colors to mix and match, including black, green, red, and gray.
Fried foods are popular, but you can help your new homeowner maintain a healthy lifestyle while enjoying their favorite dishes. This quart-size Corsori Air Fryer with Nonstick Basket, uses 85% less fat than typical deep frying methods, because it uses little to no oil. It also cooks in less time than conventional ovens. There are 11 functions, allowing you to make everything from steak to poultry to bread to dessert.
If your new homeowner has a favorite football team, this Denali Hand-Stitched Sports Team Blanket is a great way for them to display their team spirit. This large, microplush blanket is actually two blankets sewn together and includes fiber technology that can regulate the body’s temperature, making it an all-season throw. Blankets are available for several NCAA and NFL teams.
Kitchen islands are becoming more common in new homes, making bar stools a necessity. This set of rose gold backless Brage Living Adjustable Height Bar Stools Set will good next to any kitchen countertop surface. The bar stools are also available in chrome. They can be adjusted from approximately 27.75 inches to 32.75 inches, and also have 360-degree swivel seats. The rubber feet ensure that the bar stools won’t be damage the kitchen floor.
Your homeowner needs to avoid looking disheveled when leaving the house. But admittedly, irons boards can be tedious to use and store. The PurSteam Garment Steamer is an alternative that provides a lot of convenient options. With a built-in ironing board and hanger, you can hang clothes while steaming vertically, lie items flat to iron, or place items at an angle to either steam or iron. There’s also a 2 liter water tank that steaks for up to 45 minutes.
Protecting a new home is a priority, and the Ring Spotlight Security Cam with 2 Way Talk and Siren Alarm is a comprehensive way to achieve that goal. In addition to the security camera, the system detects motion and can sent alerts to your phone tablet and PC, allowing you to see, hear and communicate with visitors. It also has a siren, and built in light strips. Available in black or white, Ring can be purchased with a single camera or with 2 or 3 cameras. It can also be configured with or without Echo Dot
One gift that’s sure to generate excitement is a large TV- especially when it’s a smart TV that can access over 5,000 streaming channels like Netflix and hulu. This TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV has a 120HZ refresh rate, and is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It is available as a TV only, but also with a Alto 5 Sound Bar, or with the sound bard and Wireless Subwoofer.
Grinding salt and paper never looked so luxurious as it does with this Trudeau Graviti Battery Operated Salt & Pepper Mill Set. These copper gold mills have an innovative design that supports grinding with just one hand. To dispense the contents, merely turn the grinder over. In addition to the copper gold finish, the mill set is also available in matte white.
New germ-conscious homeowners probably changed out the toilet seats as soon as they moved in. However, they would likely appreciate a BioBidet Slim Zero Bidet Seat even more. It has a dual nozzle system and dispenses room temperature water through an angled brass water hose. The toilet also has a night light and a slow closing seat and lid.
Household chores are an unpleasant part of being a homeowner. However, this eufy Boost IQ Robot Vac makes it a lot easier. This quiet, self-charging robotic vacuum cleaner can clean both hard floors such as tile and hardwood, and also carpets. It can vacuum for one and half hours on hardwood. The infrared sensor helps the vacuum navigate obstacles, and it also resists falling down the stairs due to its drop-sensing technology. The vacuum, which is available in both black and white models, also recharges automatically.
Even new homeowners scream for ice cream. This Cuisinart Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker can turn any adult into a child. It has a 2 quart capacity and the control panel features 3 settings and multiple speeds. From soft serve to frozen yogurt, this makes all of your frozen ice cream favorites. It is available in stainless steel and also in white, and you can choose between models with a countdown tier and those without one.
When sweeping, homeowners typically need two hands: one to hold the broom, and the other to hold the dustpan. However, with this one gallon EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum, only one hand is needed, and you don’t have to bend over, either. That’s because you can sweep the dirt, pet hair, and solid spills (like cereal, cat litter, etc.) directly into the front of the EyeVac. There are two modes: manual and auto, and the vacuum shuts itself off when the debris has been vacuumed into the canister.
Most people wash their glasses in the dishwasher or in the sink. However, fancy-schmancy homeowners might prefer to have this Delta Glass Rinser installed on top of the sink, instead. But it doesn’t just impress visitors – it’s actually functional. It connects to the water supply line just as the kitchen sprayer would, and when glasses of any size (and also cups and baby bottles) are placed on it, powerful water streams removes any residue in a fraction of the time. The glass rinser is available in chrome and also spotshield stainless.
When considering housewarming gifts, don’t forget that new homeowners may also need outdoor gear to keep their landscape up to par. This Greenworks G-MZX 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo can certainly help with that. It can run for up to 45 minutes when the battery is fully charged, and the pieces are lightweight for easy carrying and use.
Homeowners who love movies or have kids will also love this Olde Midway Bar Style Popcorn Machine Maker. It’s easy to operate, with 3 switches: spot light warmer, stirrer, and pot heater. The warming deck and heat light help to keep the popcorn warm (and also fresh). Each 8 oz kettle yields up to 3 gallons of popcorn, and all of the accessories are included.
New homeowners have enough expenses, and they don’t need to throw money away in the form of spoiled foods. A gift like this Food Saver Vacuum Sealer Machine helps the avoid throwing food into the trash can. Vacuum sealed meat can last up to the 3 years in the freezer – and will also taste fresh and be freezer-burn free. In the refrigerator, meat can last for weeks instead of days. The sealer machine can also be operated with just one hand, instead of two, making it more easy to operate.
What’s better than a bread box? One than can hold 2 loaves of bread. This extra large Brabantia Bread Box in brilliant steel is big, yet compact since it has a roll lid and doesn’t take up additional space when opened. And if you don’t need to store two loaves of bread, you can store jellies, jams, and other items in it as well, keeping everything hidden from view. In addition to brilliant steel, the bread box is available in clay pink, moss green, yellow, and orange.
You can help fill your new homeowner’s house with music if you gift them this JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It can be used in any room in the house, including the bathroom, since it’s waterproof. Phone calls can also be received from the speakers. In addition to black, the speaker is available in blue, gray, red, teal, and camouflage.