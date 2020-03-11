50 Best Housewarming Gifts: The Ultimate List

Nothing goes better with a new home than new furnishings. However, moving can quite be quite expensive. In addition to down payments and closing costs (and deposits for those who rent), there’s the cost of moving, turning on utilities, and various other expenses. That doesn’t leave a lot of money for many must-have or even nice-to-have items.

So, we’ve compiled a comprehensive, definitive guide to help everyone find the best housewarming gift.