15 Best Pantry Organization Products

With cans, boxes, bags, jars, and more, it’s so easy for a pantry to feel out of control and look messy. By utilizing storage containers of various shapes and sizes and placing some items in food storage containers, you can have your pantry looking like it was professionally organized.
If you’ve recently stocked up on extra supplies and need to make the most of your space, you’ll want to shop this roundup of the best products for pantry organization, and if you’re in an organizing mood, organize your kid’s room with these kids bookshelves.
One of the problems with pantry shelving is you can never see everything at once. Products that you use often somehow get pushed to the back, making it hard to grab what you actually need when you need it. These Lazy Susan storage containers are a must-have, so you can swivel the contents of your pantry around and are always able to see all the contents and not just the items in the front. Each of these clear containers has five sections, all clear, modern and easy to see the contents.
The best part about this set of pantry storage is that while the containers vary in size, all of the tops are the same shape and size which means you don’t have to worry about finding the right lid every time – a task that can take forever. The containers are perfect for saving space and are clear so you can always see what’s inside. They’re also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Keep all of your pantry essentials neatly organized with this set of plastic storage containers. The size makes them a versatile option for whatever you need to store, whether it’s cans, boxes, bags, or anything else. The plastic containers have easy to carry handles with a modern, clean, and clear design. They work in the fridge, freeze, under the sink and can easily be wiped clean with soap and water.
Find a good place to keep water bottles is nearly impossible. They’re too tall to fit in most cabinets and they’re bulky and cumbersome. This mDesign Plastic Stackable Vertical Standing Water Bottle Holder is the best solution for pantry storage and can be kept on counters, in cabinets, or in a pantry – a very versatile option for the best organization of bottles of any kind.
Airtight containers are important when you’re storing food in your pantry for long periods. The Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization Set can be used for dry goods, pet food, leftovers and more. Use them in the pantry, fridge, closets, or wherever you need a little bit more organization in your life. They are also dishwasher safe and freezer safe, making them easy to use at any time.
If you’re short on shelf space then you’ll want to look for space-saving pantry solutions like the mDesign Stackable Plastic Food Storage Organizer. They have a large capacity, which is great so you can fit pretty much anything and everything in them, whatever your needs may be. They come in three various sizes, able to accommodate the space you have. The clear designs mean you can always see what’s in them regardless of the angle.
When you have everything shoved into a pantry, including half-opened containers and boxes, it’s impossible to find anything. You go to grab one item and everything around it spills onto the floor. If this sounds familiar then you need this 40 piece plastic pantry storage set, with easy to label containers in every size. The lids lock and seal in place so you don’t have to worry about the spoiling of already opened items and are easy to clean since they’re dishwasher safe.
These highly rated metal storage bins are ideal for the pantry since you can see what’s inside and they hold quite a bit. They’re available in three various colors depending on your personal preference and can hold boxes of pasta, canned goods, crackers, chips and more. Use them in a kitchen pantry, a bathroom, or even a storage closet for the best organization.
Clear plastic storage containers aren’t the only way to organize your pantry. Having some woven baskets in your pantry for storage is a great way to mix it up. They also tend to be a little bigger, perfect for some larger items you might be trying to keep in your pantry or in closets and cabinets. Wondering what you can store in these? They’re perfect for snacks, drinks, fruits, vegetables, pasta, soups, canned goods, bottles, cans, cookies, pouches, jars, bread, baked goods and more.
One of the best ways to save space and organize your pantry is by utilizing the door with the Smart Design Over The Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer. It hangs over the door and can be mounted to your pantry door easily with included hardware for additional shelves for storing cans, spices, jars, and more. You can purchase this in several different sizes depending on your needs, all in a nice clean white metal that will easily blend into your door almost unnoticeable.
When organizing your pantry it’s best to have a variety of sizes of containers so you can place appropriate items in each and keep things stocked separately. This awesome set of woven baskets has convenient handles, comes in a variety of colors, and a bunch of sizes. They can be used beyond a pantry in a laundry room, playroom, or for storage of any kind.
If you’re short on space in your pantry, these under shelf storage containers are a great option for creating more shelving and utilizing otherwise dead space. They’re made of high-quality metal, which is painted a glossy white. There’s no hardware needed for installation, as these simply slip onto an existing shelf making them easy to use.
This wall-mounted pantry organizer is a wonderful option for a non-traditional pantry or a walk-in pantry where you have a bit more space on the wall. It can hold fruits and vegetables, snacks, and more and can easily hold up to 50 lbs. All of the hardware needed for hanging is included and even someone who isn’t very handy won’t have a problem hanging this on their own.
There’s nothing better than a pantry that’s not only organized but looks aesthetically pleasing as well. There are actually a number of businesses dedicated to just that – home organization and storage solutions that look beautiful. These pantry storage jars are perfect if you want to take a stab at it yourself, made with clear high-grade glass and wood lids that are not only airtight but can also be stacked on top of one another.
Adding a few of these mDesign Metal Farmhouse Kitchen Pantry Bins into your pantry organization mix is a great idea. Not only can they hold a lot of loose items like pasta, rice, chips, jars, and more, but it’s really easy to see their contents. They’re attractive, made of beautiful bronze metal, and easy to carry with built-in handles.