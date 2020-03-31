9 Best Touchless Kitchen Faucets to Buy Now

Whether you’re looking purely for ease of operation or you’re hoping to avoid bacterial cross-contamination while you’re cooking, a touchless kitchen faucet has become an indispensable asset for many modern homes. Whether you opt to invest in a smart faucet that allows you to give instructions with your voice, or you’re simply looking for one that allows you to get water with the wave of a hand, there are faucets available at pretty much every price point.
These touchless faucets all operate via motion sensors that know when you’re close and deliver a flow of water. They all offer pulldown sprayers that, depending on what you want, have a variety of features including power spray that cleans away food debris in a flash.
If you’re moving toward a touchless kitchen, you might also want to get a touchless automatic soap dispenser to keep your sink area clean and germ-free. That’s on all of our minds right now, isn’t it?
1. Delta Faucet Mateo VoiceIQ Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink FaucetPrice: $641.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
- LED light water temperature sensor
- Touch control anywhere on the faucet with elbows, wrists or whatever
- Spray splashes far less than most
- Must have an under sink electrical outlet to operate
- Pretty pricey
- Doesn't feel as heavy duty as some
Imagine asking your faucet to fill your coffee pot and it being done exactly right. This Delta Mateo touchless faucet features Voice IQ technology that lets you create commands for almost anything you do at the sink. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant to create comfort while you’re working in the kitchen. Or, if you’d prefer, simply touch the faucet with your wrist or elbow if your hands are a mess. This faucet works for you.
If long life plays a part in your buying decision, you’ll love the leak-free technology that’s built into the faucet. In fact, it will consistently operate for 500,000 cycles without problems. That’s a whole lotta water, folks. This Delta faucet also features the TempSense LED indicator light that lets you know just how hot or cold your water is going to be based upon the color.
InnoPlex supply lines are already integrated into your faucet to reduce worries about leak points. The sprayer features ShieldSpray technology to cut through stubborn grime on dishes with 90% less splatter than ordinary sprayers. That’s a feature we love. MagnaTite Docking uses a powerful magnet to lock your sprayer into place.
Find more Delta Faucet Mateo VoiceIQ Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet information and reviews here.
2. KOHLER Sensate Touchless Konnect Kitchen FaucetPrice: $659.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant to allow for voice control
- Smart sensor technology allows you to turn faucet off or on with a sweep of the hand
- Sprayer settings are super efficient for quick cleanup
- High arched spout makes for easy pot filling
- Quite expensive compared to others
- Requires professional skills for plumming and electrical connections
- Some reports of short solenoid shelf life
Imagine a touchless kitchen faucet that was so smart you could just tell it how much water you needed whether filling your water bottle or a stockpot for cooking. This Kohler Sensate touchless faucet has the kind of smart skills that are going to make your everyday life so much simpler. Because it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can simply say a command. The Kohler Konnect technology is like having a virtual assistant in the kitchen.
Naturally, this faucet also features a motion sensor so if you’re not into voice control, you can still operate the faucet with a sweep of your hand. You can create regular presets for repetitive kitchen tasks by simply setting up the Kohler Konnect app on your smartphone. The app also allows you to monitor water use, and will alert you should an unusual amount of water use ever be detected.
The spray nozzle has a pivoting head which makes it easier to use and to get at all angles of your sink. With a wide and forceful sweep spray, you’ll get a wide blade of water to rinse dishes better and faster. While this faucet is definitely a bit more expensive than others, if you love the latest technology, you’re going to love it.
Find more KOHLER Sensate Touchless Konnect Kitchen Faucet information and reviews here.
3. Moen Align Motionsense Wave Sensor Touchless Kitchen FaucetPrice: $497.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Single sensor touchless technology allows you to operate with a simple wave
- Power Spray is 50% more efficient at rinsing dishes
- Fingerprint resistant stainless steel design
- Commercial kitchen design for home use
- Customer service is somewhat lacking
- Needs an AC adaptor to work efficiently
- Spout is plastic coated versus metal
If you love the look of a commercial kitchen, the Moen Align wave sensor touchless kitchen faucet has more than just great design on its side. This motion sensor faucet has a fingerprint resistant stainless steel finish that is sleek and features a spring coil pull down hose that docks in place with a simple latch.
At 22 inches in height, it has Power Clean spray technology that provides 50 percent more spray power versus most other pulldown faucet heads, meaning you’ll be able to rinse dishes and pans more efficiently. Better yet, since you don’t likely want a plumber coming into your house at this point, it’s easier to install than most with a quick connect system even beginners can figure out.
The MotionSense Wave feature single-sensor touchless activation, allowing users to easily turn water on and off with the wave of a hand to avoid cross-contamination while cooking and doing prep work at the sink.
Find more Moen Align Motionsense Touchless Kitchen Faucet information and reviews here.
4. Delta Faucet Essa Single-Handle Touch Kitchen FaucetPrice: $237.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hands free operation
- Tempsense water temperature indicator light
- Sprayer stays locked in place when not in use
- Modern profile that comes in a variety of finishes
- Hard plastic base makes it difficult to secure faucet to stone surfaces
- Touch sensor can be persnickety to set up
- Sensitive touch feature may cause water to randomly turn on or off
While not technically touchless, this gorgeous Delta Essa kitchen faucet leaves your dirty hands free because you can touch it anywhere on the spout with your wrist, elbow or forehead to turn the faucet off or on. That Touch2O technology means that bacteria from meats and other potential contaminants stay away from the faucet handle. Plus you can keep track of the water temperature, even from across the room, because the Tempsense LED light helps you avoid an unpleasant blast of extremely hot or cold water.
This faucet has a pull-down sprayer that stays in place thanks to a powerful magnet that keeps it securely docked. It can operate on spray or stream. This long-lasting faucet has diamond seal technology to avoid leaks for life. It comes with everything you’ll need to install it including the mounting plate and InnoFlex PEX supply lines that are integrated into the faucet for one less leak point.
This kitchen faucet comes in four finishes including stainless, chrome, matte black or Venetian bronze.
Find more Delta Faucet Essa Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Faucet information and reviews here.
5. Moen Arbor Motionsense Two-Sensor Touchless Kitchen FaucetPrice: $365.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual sensors activate water from above or below the faucet
- Smudge resistant brushed stainless steel finish
- Power clean sprayer delivers 50% more water volume than most
- Long lasting and reliable
- Needs batteries or electricity to run the sensors
- Some reports of sprayer hose leaks
- No manual operation mode available
When you’re after a kitchen faucet that works as well for your kids as it does for adults, this Moen touchless kitchen faucet has dual sensor placements to allow it to activate from above or below. Genius idea. Made from spot resistant stainless steel, this faucet will stay looking clean even if you do resort to using the faucet handle. The sensors operate via battery or electricity, so you might consider getting a compatible power adaptor as a backup.
The tall curved spout features a retractable sprayer with a reflex system that makes for smooth movement and long life and it features power clean technology that delivers 50% more water than most sprayers to easily clean sludge and leftover food from your plates right into your disposal. The sprayer head has a magnetic latching system to keep it in place when it’s not being used.
This faucet stands 15.5 inches tall from the base, and can be easily installed on either one or three-hole options. It comes with the matching escutcheon. Get this sink in either the smudge-resistant stainless, matte black or polished chrome. If you love the touchless option but need to save money, you can get this same faucet with a single sensor at a substantial savings. If your sink has room for a soap holder, snag this matching Moen soap dispenser.
If your sink doesn’t give you the option to install a soap dispenser, consider getting a touchless soap dispenser to enhance your hands-free kitchen experience.
Find more Moen Arbor Motionsense Touchless Kitchen Faucet information and reviews here.
6. BioBidet FLOW X Motion Sensor Kitchen FaucetPrice: $258.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks comparable to faucets costing three times as much
- Three finish options
- Battery operated sensor makes for easy installation
- Sprayer creates a lot of splashing
- Handle is too large if you have close margins between the faucet and backsplash
- Spray nozzle reverts to shower mode automatically
Another in our lineup of budget-friendly touchless kitchen faucets, the Bio Bidet FLOW X faucet features a seriously sleek profile that comes in three finishes – stainless steel, brushed nickel, and oil rubbed bronze. This faucet is easy to install because it doesn’t require hardwiring – a plus for anyone who has minimal experience with plumbing and electrical work combined (most of us.)
The battery-powered motion sensor makes for easy operation as well as installation and lasts for up to two years of trouble-free operation. The pulldown sprayer features a smart lock mechanism so it snaps right into place after use. Designed for a one or three-hole sink, this faucet has a fluid and modern look that fits any kitchen decor.
This faucet gets rave reviews for being comparable in both looks and operation to faucets that cost up to three times as much.
Find more BioBidet FLOW X Motion Sensor Kitchen Faucet information and reviews here.
7. Pfister Stellen Touchless Kitchen FaucetPrice: $219.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Faucet operates in either manual or touchless mode
- Stainless steel styling with a modern design
- Good for kitchens with narrow margins between the sink and backsplash
- Three function spray head
- Hard to find the battery pack
- Motion sensor could be better located
- Sprayer head doesn't always smoothly retract
Reduce fingerprints, water spots, and the spread of germs with this Pfister faucet that features the convenience of touch-free React sensor technology. This tall stainless steel faucet is the perfect pot filler, plus it has a three-function spray head that allows for stream, spray and pause. If you have limited space on your backsplash, this faucet is ideal as it has a forward-only handle, which also makes it easier to install by the way.
With this faucet, you simply pull the handle to the side to operate in touchless mode. If you want to set the faucet temperature, it’s equally easy. Straight up for cold water, or pulled forward for hot.
This faucet is easy to install and comes with everything you’ll need to get up and running in a few hours. Keep in mind, you will need electricity to rn this faucet, although you can get a compatible battery pack that will last for up to two years.
Find more Pfister Stellen Touch-Free Pull Down Kitchen Faucet information and reviews here.
8. Oil Rubbed Bronze Touchless Kitchen FaucetPrice: $212.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well placed sensor makes operation simple
- Easy to install and sensor operates off AA batteries
- Three sprayer modes for different needs
- Operates in both touchless and manual modes
- Some customer service issues reported
- Not all metal construction
- Packaging may scratch the finish
When you’re looking for lots of the amenities of the big brand name kitchen fixtures, but you’re shopping on a budget, this touchless kitchen faucet comes at a bargain price yet still gets rave reviews. While we love that it has a well-placed sensor making it easier for you to get water effortlessly, we also think the fingerprint-resistant oil rubbed bronze finish is a knockout, and perfect in many modern kitchens that feature farmhouse style as it has a distinctly vintage appearance. But don’t let looks fool you. This faucet is up to date in the best ways.
The retractable spray head offers three different modes – stream for filling water, spray for flushing, and boosted mode that rinses dishes clean quickly. The pulldown sprayer operates easily and retracts well too. The sensor operates on two AA batteries, which means installation is easier and doesn’t require an electrical box under the sink.
When the sensor is activated, water will run for three minutes and then automatically shut off, but of course, you can also operate this faucet in manual mode for pot and sink filling duties. With a five year satisfaction guarantee, you’ll have ample time to test and enjoy this faucet in your kitchen.
Find more Oil Rubbed Bronze Touchless Kitchen Faucet information and reviews here.
9. FORIOUS Touchless Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down SprayerPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rust resistant nickel finish and high quality hoses
- Operates in both touchless and manual modes
- Spray head activates as soon as it's pulled out
- Battery operated sensor box
- Wastes water as the faucet runs for several minutes each time
- Water supply hoses tend to run short
- Installation instruction are lacking
If you’re in love with the look of the Moen touchless kitchen faucet, but you simply don’t have the budget to buy it, why not consider this elegant FORIOUS faucet instead? The beautiful brushed nickel finish is modern and makes the faucet look more expensive than it is. A motion sensor at the faucet base is well placed to allow you easy operation in hands-free mode, although you can change over to manual operation with a simple turn of a knob.
The 360 degree swivel sprayer features a two-function head with both stream and spray. When the faucet is in touch-free mode, the sprayer will automatically activate when you pull the head out. And there’s no need for an electrical outlet because this faucet will operate for up to two years on four AA batteries – a huge plus.
This fixture is built to stand up to daily wear for years to come. It’s rust-resistant, leak-proof and comes with American Standard braided hoses that flex and resist leaks and breakage as well. It can fit any one-hole or three-hole sink.
Find more Touchless Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer information and reviews here.
How Do Touchless Kitchen Faucets Work?
All touchless devices operate thanks to motion sensors that detect your hand nearby and activate their function. Most of the touchless faucets we've featured here have a single motion sensor that lets them operate, although a few of the more expensive options have dual motion sensors as well as voice control.
To be honest, Delta has the corner on smart kitchen faucets at the moment, but there will surely be more to follow.
What Are the Pros and Cons of Touchless Kitchen Faucets?
We'd have to say there are some distinct issues with touchless technology in general - the biggest of which is the need to keep the sensor clean and free from dirt and soap scum which will render it useless.
Second, motion sensors require power. In more expensive applications, they require you to combine plumbing and electricity, which can seem pretty scary if you're not a pro at this sort of stuff.
You'll want to determine if you can install your touchless faucet on your own, or whether you'll need a plumber to install it, which in the long run, amps up the price.
This article from Hunker will give you some good food for thought as you make the decision on whether or not to go touchless.
How Can I Choose the Best Touchless Kitchen Faucet?
It really boils down to several things. If you're inexperienced at installing things like faucets, choose one with a battery-operated motion sensor to keep things simpler.
Be sure to measure the margin between your faucet and your backsplash. If you're working in tight quarters, you'll want one of the faucets that have a front-only handle direction to avoid constantly bumping into the backsplash.
Think about who will use the faucet most. If you have a kitchen sink where kids wash hands frequently, you might want to opt for a faucet with dual motion sensors which will allow them to activate the water more simply.
Also, evaluate your selection on more than just budget. Of course, you're going to want something affordable, but look at the specs and check the quality of hoses and fittings. Also, make sure to determine the faucet you select fits your specific since. Does your sink have a one hole or three hole configuration?
While many faucets come with a soap dispenser, none of the touchless faucets we've featured do. And if you opt to design around as many touchless features as possible in your kitchen, don't forget to order a touchless trash can too. They're among our favorite kitchen gadgets.
