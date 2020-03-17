6 Best UV Air Purifiers to Kill Viruses

Breathing stale indoor air is more than a drag, but during allergy or virus season, the issue becomes even more apparent. One solid solution is to find a great air purifier to cleanse the air of dust, dander, pollen, and pet hair along with those stinky stale odors from cooking, smoke, or perhaps, Fido.
If you’re concerned about more than that, for instance, dangerous viruses, mold, and other bacteria, you’ll want to consider a UV air purifier instead. These purifiers use powerful UV-C lights to disrupt and destroy DNA in bacteria so they can’t reproduce. Sounds good right now, doesn’t it?
While there isn’t an abundance of UV air purifiers available yet, we’ve found six that are affordable, efficient, and will keep you breathing easy in spaces from small to large.
1. Azeus Large Room Air Purifier with UV-C SanitizerPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for large rooms up to 540 square feet
- Five layer True HEPA filtration system
- UV-C sanitizer plus negative ionizer
- Filter replacement indicators
- Affordably priced
- A bit loud on medium and high speeds
- Remote doesn't come with batteries
- Lights are too bright at night
When you’re looking to clean and sanitize the air in a large room up to 540 square feet, the Azeus air purifier and UV sanitizer can make that happen up to 2.5 times per hour. It cleans dust, pollutants, and allergens quickly and effectively using five layers of True HEPA Filters including a pre-filter, True HEPA filter, activated carbon and VOC absorber, formaldehyde adsorption particles, and anti-microbial treatment plus a germ-killing UV-C sanitizer and negative ion generator. Whew!
With a sleep mode, as well as low medium and high speeds, you can control the unit with a convenient remote control. The time functions continuously for 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours and then will automatically shut off. This purifier automatically senses the air quality in a room and adjusts its speed to quickly reduce particulates and odors.
You’ll also appreciate the nightlight feature that will keep you from tripping over the unit in the dark, plus the whisper-quiet operation.
Find more Azeus Large Room Air Purifier with UV-C Sanitizer information and reviews here.
2. Best Value: GermGuardian AC4825 True HEPA Air Purifier with UV-C SanitizerPrice: $96.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C light sanitizer kills bad germs linked to illness
- Effectively purifies air of dust, allergens and mold
- Covers mid-size rooms with a minimal profile
- Can get noisy after sustained long-term use
- Not as powerful as some
- Filters may more easily clog than other models
- Set up isn’t all that intuitive
The tall, narrow profile of the GermGuardian AC4825 lets it fit inconspicuously into corners. It removes airborne dust, mold and plant pollen, to give you cleaner air. The three-speed tower features a true HEPA filter that cleans 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns, while the charcoal filter removes offensive odors, from smoke to pet and food smells.
A standout of this air purifier is the fact that it offers UV-C light technology with Titanium Dioxide to kill airborne bacteria, viruses, germs, and mold spores, making it an excellent choice for children’s rooms, as well as medical exam areas.
If pet dander is a specific problem, the GermGuardian AC4300BPTCA 3-in-1 Air Purifier with Pet Pure True HEPA Filter is only slightly more expensive but targets that key issue and also includes the UV-C light sanitizer as well.
Find more GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter information and reviews here.
3. New Comfort 6 Stage UV Air PurifierPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six stage air filtration
- UV-C light kills viruses and bacteria
- Eliminates smells
- Powerful five speed fan draws air through the True-HEPA filter
- Cord is on the short side
- No timer
- Ozone isn't favorable for everyone
When you’re looking for a lot of power in a little package, the New Comfort six-stage UV air purifier delivers up to 3,000 square feet of coverage without overtaking your space. The purifier uses six types of filtration to remove, capture or eliminate nearly any airborne particles, from viruses and mold to spores, odors, dust, and other allergens.
If you’re one who likes to see what’s inside working on your behalf, you’ll like the clear lucite case this sanitizer and air purifier comes in. It features a powerful five speed fan that virtually pulls air through the True HEPA filter to cleanse even the largest spaces of up to 99.97% of airborne particulates.. TiO2 and UV light work in conjunction as the most powerful way to eradicate mold spores, dangerous viruses, and bacteria from your air. UV-C light alters and destroys the DNA in viruses, mold and other bacteria, per this article from Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News.
This purifier also has an ozone generator which is a fast way to get rid of cooking odors, smoke, and irritating chemicals. The activated charcoal filters naturally remove and absorb odors and other impurities.
Find more New Comfort 6 Stage UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
4. TruSens UV Air PurifierPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three levels of air purification
- UV-C light kills germs including colds and flu viruses
- Dual airflow makes for more efficient dispersment of clean air
- Integrated handle
- Simple touch controls
- Could filter odors more efficiently
- Noisier than some
- Has a HEPA versus True HEPA filter
If you’re looking for a compact UV air purifier for a smaller room, the TruSens HEPA air purifier is an affordable option with lots of features found in more expensive models including fan speeds, auto-timer, UV mode, and filter replacement indicators. This purifier features 360 degree air purification, while an axial-centrifugal fan delivers optimal suction for better results. With three levels of purification from a carbon pre-filter, HEPA filter, and UV sterilization, this unit captures common pollutants as well as viruses to keep your home safe.
At just 18 inches tall, the TruSens covers up to 250 square feet. An integrated handle makes it so easy pick up and move into a convenient spot. PureDirect proprietary technology splits clean air into two air streams, delivering purified air more comfortably and efficiently throughout any room. That bi-directional airflow delivers purified air more effectively, and in some cases, has been proven to be up to 24% more efficient.
Find more TruSens Air Purifier information and reviews here.
-
5. Ivation 5-in-1 HEPA & UV Air PurifierPrice: $224.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Elegant cherry cabinet
- UV-C germ-killing light
- Easy to clean
- Optional ozone generator
- Huge capacity with up to 3,700 square feet of coverage
- Instructions are lacking
- Ozone is a problem for some
- Replacement filters are hard to find
Many air purifiers look like exactly what they are – hence a mostly unattractive exterior that looks out of place in an elegant home. This Ivation UV air purifier offers a classic cherry wood cabinet that gives it a more desirable profile along with the virus and germ-killing properties you’re looking for. With the capacity to provide 3,700 square feet of coverage, this purifier features five stage filtration to keep your home smelling and truly being fresh air filled.
It eliminates dust, odors and other undesirable elements from the air, making it perfect for either home or office use. This purifier features a photocatalytic filter that catches large particles, pet hair, and dander, followed by an activated carbon filter, and then a HEPA filter. As air is drawn through, these cleanse out most of the unwanted particles in the air.
The UV-C germicidal lamp destroys harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses, while the negative ion generator helps to minimize mold, spores, pollen, and other indoor allergens and pollutants. This air purifier is also an ozone generator, but you have the option to use it or not. It also features an easy to adjust knob to set the fan speed, and the front grill is removable for easy cleaning.
Find more Ivation 5-in-1 HEPA & UV Air Purifier information and reviews here.
6. Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 Air PurifierPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Air quality sensor automatically adjusts to remove dust and odors
- UV-C light effectively kills germs, bacteria and viruses
- Designed for large room use
- Sleek minimalist design
- Five year warranty
- Somewhat noisy
- Poor instructions for filter changes
- Some customer service issues reported
You can kiss odors, dust, allergens and even viruses goodbye with the PureZone Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier. This easy to use unit features a four-stage purification system to eliminate all those airborne annoyances making your home environment more healthy. Stage 1 uses an activated carbon pre-filter to catch dust and large particles. Stage 2 uses a True HEPA filter which can capture up to 99.97 percent of fine particulates as small as 0.3 microns and helps eliminate odors. Stage 3 passes air through a UV-C light which disrupts and kills harmful bacteria including viruses. The Stage 4 Ionizer creates negative ions that go out into the air and attach to positively charged particles like smoke, dust, and odors and eliminate them.
This purifier also reduces cooking odors, pet dander and leaves those who are allergy-prone breathing a whole lot easier. It monitors air quality and adjusts fan speed automatically to clean up dust and odors. The design features an integrated handle at the top making it easy to place in any large room or open area of your home. We’re sure you’ll also appreciate the five year warranty on this air purifier.
Find more Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite 4-in-1 Air Purifier information and reviews here.
How Do UV Air Purifiers Work?
In addition to activated charcoal and True HEPA filters, UV air purifiers use powerful UV-C bulbs to kill bacteria, viruses, and other germs. Considering we're all concerned about viruses, especially right now, these are a great option to up the germ-fighting game in your home or office.
When UV-C light hits microbes, the light disrupts the bonds that hold their DNA together. Without working DNA, these bacteria and viruses can't replicate or perform regular cell functions and so the colony dies off.
That means you can literally breathe a sigh of relief. If you're still finding this concept somewhat complicated, we get it.
For more information, this article from Scientific American makes the complex topic pretty easy to understand.
Should I Use A UV Air Purifier with Ozone?
Several of our featured UV light air purifiers have an Ozonator included. Some allow for optional use and others don't.
While we have mixed feelings about using ozone, it is a seriously effective way to eliminate bad odors, especially if someone has smoked in the house or you've cooked something that just seems to permeate the air for days on end.
While the EPA warns that breathing ozone can actually be harmful to your health, you'd need to breathe in a lot of it. If you want to use the ozone function on your purifier, we'd recommend you run it during the hours you're away from home, allowing a few hours for it to clear before returning.
Are UV Light Air Purifiers More Expensive?
We thought that adding the germ-killing advantage to an air purifier would up the price, but honestly, every purifier we found was in what we'd deem the reasonable price margin.
There were a few that didn't qualify as a UV air purifier, but also had extra germ eliminating filters that make them worth noting. We particularly like the RabbitAir MinusA2 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier which has a BioGS HEPA filter that actually helps reduce bacterial growth.
They also have an Artisan model that's wall-mounted and looks like a piece of art rather than an air purifier. That is too awesome.
See Also:
- Best UV Sterilizers
- Best Smart Air Purifiers
- Best Air Purifiers for Pets
- Best Touchless Soap Dispensers
