6 Best UV Air Purifiers to Kill Viruses

Breathing stale indoor air is more than a drag, but during allergy or virus season, the issue becomes even more apparent. One solid solution is to find a great air purifier to cleanse the air of dust, dander, pollen, and pet hair along with those stinky stale odors from cooking, smoke, or perhaps, Fido.

If you’re concerned about more than that, for instance, dangerous viruses, mold, and other bacteria, you’ll want to consider a UV air purifier instead. These purifiers use powerful UV-C lights to disrupt and destroy DNA in bacteria so they can’t reproduce. Sounds good right now, doesn’t it?

While there isn’t an abundance of UV air purifiers available yet, we’ve found six that are affordable, efficient, and will keep you breathing easy in spaces from small to large.