11 Best UV Lamps to Sanitize Your Space

Everyone is more afraid than ever of germs, bacteria and especially viruses. If you’re looking to keep your space safe and virus-free, a UV lamp is an ideal way to clean and disinfect spaces like bedrooms, baths, and kitchens by using germicidal light to protect all kinds of surfaces.
While large areas could also benefit from UV air purifiers, these germ-killing lamps can give you added peace of mind in a frightening time.
Our Review
When you’re looking to clear a room or larger space of germs and bacteria, this UV lamp offers laboratory tested 360 degree germ-killing coverage in spaces from 35-150 cubic feet. Whether you’re wanting to disinfect bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens or other spaces, this lamp uses a powerful 58 watt UV-C light bulb to do the job.
Because UV-C light can be harmful to humans, this lamp runs on a 15 minute cycle which can be set with the included remote control. If you want to set it by hand, the cycle doesn’t begin for 30 seconds after you power it on, so you still have time to leave the room before being exposed. Keep in mind, you will want to ventilate your space for up to 90 minutes after light treatment.
This powerful 36 watt UV lamp clears 99% of germs and bacteria over a 30-150 cubic foot area. Easy to use in small spaces, this lamp disinfects and releases ozone to help get rid of unwanted odors as well. The lamp comes with a remote control timer that can be set for 15, 30, 60 minutes according to the different areas and sizes. It will turn off automatically after finishing the disinfection.
You can stay safe by controlling the device as long as you are at least 33 feet away. Because this device does emit ozone, you will want to ventilate spaces for at least 90 minutes before returning to use, as ozone can be harmful to the lungs, per the experts at the EPA.
For most of us, we’re concerned about those large spaces in our homes that are susceptible to collecting germs and especially viruses, but if you’re worried about your car because you have been to the grocery store or doctor’s office, this mini UV lamp is an ideal option. It’s effortless to use, and charges via USB, so you can keep it at the ready for when you come home from necessary errands, or, if you’re still having to work, you can let it run while you’re at the office.
It kills 99.98% of germs from your steering wheel and console, but because it sits in a convenient suction cup holder, you can also use it in the bathroom or in other locations you think are vulnerable. A two minute cycle can disinfect an N95 mask, and this lamp also offers ozone as a secondary sanitization option.
When you’re looking for a seriously powerful germicidal lamp, this UV lamp offers a 100 watt germ killing bulb. With a remote, and three different timer options, it has a quartz tube and delivers odor killing ozone along with sanitizing light. While we can’t find out a lot of information about this lamp, we want you to have the option, and this one has by far the largest wattage we’ve found for home use.
If you’ve got a lamp base, there’s no need to buy anything more than this powerful 60 watt germicidal lamp bulb. It can disinfect up to 500 cubic feet and doesn’t emit ozone. This bulb offers 360 degree disinfection, killing harmful germs and bacteria. This UV lamp bulb comes with a remote control that offers easy on/off control to keep you safely out of harm’s way.
Turn it on with the remote for either a 30 or 60 minute cycle and be sure to turn it off and allow time for the bulb to cool before approaching it as it will heat up. This LED bulb has a 50,000 hour lifespan and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
UV-C light and ozone combine for a one-two punch to knock out germs and viruses with this UV lamp. The 36 watt bulb allows for effective disinfection, while the unique base and top keep it safe and stable. This lamp allows for three disinfection cycles of 15, 30, and 60 minutes at a time. You can easily start cycles thanks to the remote control which keeps you safely out of harm’s way. It’s also effective for killing bathroom mold and mildew as well as killing viruses, so consider it a cleaning as well as disinfection option.
This quality quartz tube UV lamp offers 360 degrees of germ-killing protection along with ozone sterilization as well. With a kill rate of up to 99.99%, it features three different cycle options of 15, 30 and 60 minutes which can be set and operated by remote control. The shortest duration of just 15 minutes kills germs in up to 49 cubic feet, while the 60 minute duration can kill germs and bacteria in an area as large as 197 cubic feet.
Because it features an ozone function, as always, remember to ventilate space before returning it to use. The bulb itself has an estimated 8,000 hour lifespan which should get you well through our current health crisis.
Not all UV lamps are created equal, and when you want to send germ-killing UV light in a variety of directions, this four-way lamp is an interesting way to do it. It basically uses four UV wands to send light in many directions or concentrate light on a smaller zone. With up to 220 watts of light, this lamp offers hours of disinfection.
Unlike a phone sanitizer that concentrates light in only a small space, this sanitizing light can be used to clean laptops, workstations, bathrooms and more. The cord offers the way to program the light sessions with options for 3, 9, or 12 hours. Twelve hours is the optimum setting for germ killing, but because it has no ozone, you don’t need the long post-session ventilation period.
This 58 watt UV lamp features 99% effective germicidal light to keep viruses at bay in any room of the house, or even in your car. With three programs of 15, 30, and 60 minutes, you can use it throughout your spaces to ensure that while you’re sheltering in place, you place stays clean and germ-free. The remote control operation allows you to stay out of the UV rays which can do serious damage to your skin and eyes according to the experts at GENTECH.
While more expensive, UV-C lights or far UV-C lights can kill germs without being harmful, but they’re a lot more expensive to purchase for home use.
When you’re looking to kill mold, bacteria and viruses, the combination of UV-C light and ozone is up to 99.98% effective, and that’s just what you get in this 30 watt UV lamp. It’s conveniently small, with no frame to disrupt the rays, meaning 360 degree sanitizing action. This lamp operates on 220V, so it’s great for your kitchen and laundry areas. Keep in mind, the ozone will need to be ventilated out of those spaces before spending any time in them.
This germicidal lamp comes with a remote control and three different settings to allow cleaning for both small and larger spaces.
This portable UV light is a budget find that promises 8,000 hours of service for a quartz lamp that also offers ozone disinfection as well as germ-killing UV protection. The remote offers three settings allowing you to choose from spaces small to mid-size, and the lamp has a 38 watt bulb. While it does not offer the option to turn off the ozone function, which we see as a downside, it does offer sanitization at the most reasomable price we’ve found yet.