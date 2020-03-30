11 Best UV Lamps to Sanitize Your Space

For most of us, we’re concerned about those large spaces in our homes that are susceptible to collecting germs and especially viruses, but if you’re worried about your car because you have been to the grocery store or doctor’s office, this mini UV lamp is an ideal option. It’s effortless to use, and charges via USB, so you can keep it at the ready for when you come home from necessary errands, or, if you’re still having to work, you can let it run while you’re at the office.

It kills 99.98% of germs from your steering wheel and console, but because it sits in a convenient suction cup holder, you can also use it in the bathroom or in other locations you think are vulnerable. A two minute cycle can disinfect an N95 mask, and this lamp also offers ozone as a secondary sanitization option.