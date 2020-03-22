11 Best Work From Home Desks: Compare & Save

Our list of the best work from home desks has compiled a variety of different style options for creating the ideal work station. With sitting, standing, and adjustable options, as well as some choices that will nicely complement any home’s interior aesthetic, we’ve tracked down the best desk for you!

Working from home is a beautiful thing, as well as a challenge to stay motivated and focused. Creating the proper work environment is crucial for achieving the same productivity you’re capable of in the office, so set yourself up for success with a suitable home office space.

Minimalist Home Office Desks

Seeking a minimalist desk for temporary use or simply something straightforward and affordable for your existing home office space?

While owning a fancy desk is a wonderful luxury, if you're solely seeking a simple computer desk for achieving greater focus and productivity at home, there are plenty of bare-bones, high-value options available.

Some of our favorite options of minimalist work from home desks include:

Standing Desks

Standing desks have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. The ability to stand up and work from your desk rather than sit hunched over your computer all day is both good for your mind and body - especially if you log a lot of keyboard hours per week.

Some of our favorite standing desk options include:

Lay Down Desks

While laying down in bed or on the couch might not be the most conducive to achieving productivity at home, some might enjoy the ability to lay out and get some work done.

Working from the bedroom or from the sofa can be a nice way to ease into your morning, or to close out the day if you have a lot to get done and struggle to peel yourself up out of bed. Some of us just like to be cozy and can work just as well in pajamas under the covers... we won't judge.

Most lay down desk options are furthermore capable of setting up on a table or desk top in order to convert your existing working space into a standing desk. They can also be effectively utilized to sit and work from the floor if you're into that.

While they may not be the fanciest nor the most attractive, our top picks for lay down desks may be the most versatile, and they come at a stellar price point too!

Small Computer Desks

Seeking a smaller work from home desk that won't take up a lot of space?

If your home office has a tiny footprint or you don't have a home office space at all and need to convert a living or dining room into your working space, chances are you're in the market for something compact.

Some of our top picks for small computer desks that feature a minimal footprint while still giving you the feel of a quality work station include:

Corner Desks

Utilizing a corner desk can be a great way to maximize the space within your home office. Alternatively, many corner desk options have a charming aesthetic and can complement a living room, dining room or even a kitchen quite nicely depending on the style.

If you need a more professional workspace and some additional furniture that promotes organization in your home, a corner desk could be the perfect option for you!

Some of our favorite options include:

Glass Desks

A glass desk has a more contemporary aesthetic that complements modern-style spaces really nicely.

If you're a fan of work or living spaces that integrate glass, then be sure to check out some of our favorite options of work from home glass desks!

Workstation Desks

Seeking something more than a simple desk to place your laptop and office essentials? A workstation desk provides far more versatility than a standard desk, including all sorts of components and features for increasing organization and workflow while also reducing clutter in your home office.

Some of our top picks include:

Home Office Chairs

Don't neglect your chiropractic health while working from home! Sitting hunched in front of your laptop for hours on end will take a toll on your back, neck and joint health, so do yourself a favor and don't work full hours from one of your dining room chairs.

These days, office chairs are often designed with a "sit-time" that indicates the number of hours one can remain seated before experiencing discomfort. Long working hours call for a chair with a long sit-time.... remember that you only get one body in this life, so don't waste it working!

Some of our top picks for home office chairs that promote good posture and allow for long sit-times include:

Home Office Furniture

If you're truly setting up a home office space to use a temporary or more permanent headquarters for your work, you might consider adding some additional furniture that will improve the efficiency, and therefore productivity of your space.

A few pieces of furniture to consider for creating or improving your home office could include:

