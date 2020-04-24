15 Best Bread Makers: Which Is Right for You?

15 Best Bread Makers: Which Is Right for You?

There’s nothing like a warm and delicious loaf of homemade bread. Instead of putting your stand mixer to the test, you can simply pour in your desired ingredients and let the bread machine do the rest. We’ve rounded up the best breadmakers for everyone, whether you’re looking for a beginner-friendly machine or you crave bakery-level results.
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. KBS Stainless Steel Bread Machine

    bread maker
    Price: $156.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ceramic pan promotes even baking
    • 17 customized automatic programs
    • Keeps bread warm for up to an hour
    Cons:
    • Some beginners wish the included recipes were more detailed
    • Poorly written instruction manual
    • LCD display only stays illuminated for a short amount of time

    A 710-watt high-torque motor expertly kneads ingredients together to create a strong and firm dough. Between its surround baking design and ceramic pan, this bread machine produces uniform bread with professional-level coloring.

    Even if you’re new to bread machines, the intuitive digital control panel makes it easy to get started. A choice between 17 customized automatic programs lets you make many different types of bread, with capacities ranging from one loaf to 2.2-pounds. You can opt for gluten-free, whole wheat, quick bread and more.

    A 15-hour delay timer lets you prepare the machine in advance so that you can enjoy a fresh loaf when the time is right. If you can’t eat the bread right away the bread maker will keep it warm for up to an hour. A built-in fruit and nut dispenser takes the guesswork out of adding your favorite accompaniments.

    Find more KBS Stainless Steel Bread Machine information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Hamilton Beach Bread Maker

    bread maker machine
    Price: $218.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Suitable for gluten free baking
    • Bakes a loaf in three easy steps
    • Choice of loaf size and crust settings
    Cons:
    • Doesn’t always completely mix ingredients
    • A bit large
    • Tall loaf pan

    If you’d rather not deal with a messy clean-up after baking a loaf of bread, you’ll appreciate the dishwasher safe pan and kneading paddles. Once you’re done using the pan, simply remove it and place it in the dishwasher.

    You can easily make gluten-free bread as well as bread without trans fats or preservatives. To get started simply add the necessary ingredients, select the desired cycle, then press the start button.

    There are 12 different cycles to consider, including cake and jam along with French, gluten-free, and quick bread. Other options include 1 1/2 and 2-pound express settings.  

    A delay timer function allows you to prepare the ingredients ahead of time to ensure that you have fresh bread just when you need it. The machine comes with two kneading paddles. 

     

    Find more Hamilton Beach Bread Maker information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker

    zojirushi bread maker
    Price: $539.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Double kneading blades thoroughly blend ingredients together
    • Heaters in the bottom and lid promote even browning
    • European menu setting delivers light and savory bread
    Cons:
    • Several competitors cook loaves faster
    • Display isn't backlit
    • Paddles don't work well for mixing batter

    The Virtuoso Plus breadmaker caters just as much to your favorite homemade recipes and can remember up to three custom settings for your favorite homemade bread, including knead, rise and baking times.

    You can bake many different types of bread, from gluten-free to vegan, salt-free, whole wheat, sugar-free and multigrain. If you’re getting ready for a dinner party you can use the European menu setting, which yields light and savory bread. Double kneading blades thoroughly mix all ingredients together, while heater on the bottom and the lid promote even browning.

    A large viewing window lets you track your bread as it cooks without disrupting the baking process. While some breadmakers offer a faster cook time, you can cook a loaf of white or whole wheat bread in 2.25 hours.

    Find more Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Oster Expressbake Bread Machine

    breadmakers
    Price: $218.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Programmable baking timer
    • User-friendly controls
    • Quick bake function bakes a loaf in less than an hour
    Cons:
    • Tends to move around a bit when making larger quantities
    • Mixing blade doesn’t always get to the bottom of the bread
    • A bit loud

    The Oster Expressbake Bread Machine is a good size for families and anyone who wants to feed several people at once. In addition to its 2-pound capacity, this large bread maker also has 650 watts of cooking power.

    There are several available bread and crust settings for delicious end results. A quick bake setting yields fresh bread in less than 60 minutes. Other features include a programmable timer and a user-friendly LCD display.

    To use the machine, just add your favorite ingredients, select the appropriate settings and wait for the bread to finish.

     

    Find more Oster Expressbake Bread Machine information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker

    bread maker
    Price: $289.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Attractive brushed stainless finish
    • Convection fan for even and precise baking
    • Also cooks cake, jam and more
    Cons:
    • Loud
    • Oddly sized loaf pan
    • Display is a bit tricky to read

    Its modern and timeless brushed stainless steel exterior makes the Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker a stylish appliance that you’ll want to display on your kitchen counter. 

    Those with dietary restrictions or preferences won’t feel excluded, as this bread machine has options such as gluten-free and low carb bread.

    On the inside, it’s equipped with a convection fan for control over the timing and speed. In addition to bread, you can choose from dough, cake and jam options. If you like to add mix-ins to your bread, just wait for the audible tone.

    This machine comes with a 12-hour timer and a backup in the event of power failure.

     

    Find more Cuisinart Convection Bread Maker information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso

    Zojirushi BB-PAC20 Home Bakery Virtuoso Breadmaker with Gluten Free Menu setting, zojirushi bread maker, zojirushi bread machine, bread machine, bread maker
    Price: $399.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Built-in lid heater promotes even baking
    • Accommodates gluten and organic ingredients
    • Quick baking cycle
    Cons:
    • Pre-heating feature could be better
    • Annoying beeping sounds
    • Blades wear a bit fast

    If you’re following a gluten-free diet or are baking bread for someone who does, this Zojirushi bread maker offers a whole gluten-free menu along with custom menu settings.

    As an added bonus, the bread machine has two kneading paddles for quick and even incorporation of ingredients.

    The machine has enough room to bake a large regular-sized traditional 2-pound loaf. If you’re in a rush you can opt for the quick baking cycle, which delivers a fresh loaf of bread in around two hours. A measuring cup and spoon come with the bread machine.

     

    Find more Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Breadman Professional Bread Maker

    bread maker machine
    Price: $123.47
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Collapsible kneading paddle prevents holes in bottom of bread as it cooks
    • Includes a recipe book and measuring cup
    • Several pre-programmed settings
    Cons:
    • Some complain that bread sticks to the pan
    • Paddle doesn’t always fully scrape ingredients
    • A few complain that the beeping is too loud

    A unique collapsible kneading paddle prevents holes from forming in the bottom of each bread loaf as it bakes. The Breadman Professional Bread Maker makes loaf sizes ranging from one to two pounds.

    There are several pre-programmed settings for baking bread, whether you want to make wheat, white or another type. You can also use the machine to make jam. A built-in dispenser lets you add fruit and nuts when desired.

    A viewing window lets you peek at the bread so that you don’t have to interrupt the cooking process. This bread machine comes with a measuring cup along with a recipe book if you could use some help getting started. You’ll also find a delay start timer and a keep-warm function.

    In addition to the type of bread, you can also choose how light or dark you’d like it to be.

     

    Find more Breadman Professional Bread Maker information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Sunbeam Programmable Bread Maker

    bread machine
    Price: $82.41
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Large LCD screen
    • Viewing window
    • Multiple bread and crust settings
    Cons:
    • Manual could be better
    • Large
    • Initial learning curve

    The Sunbeam Programmable Bread Maker covers all the basics at an affordable price. You can make expert artisan bread in under an hour with this bread machine.

    The programmable bread maker lets you pick and choose your desired type of bread, whether it’s dinner rolls, whole wheat sandwich bread, cinnamon raisin bread, or something else. This user-friendly bread maker has straightforward controls and a bright and highly visible LCD display screen.

    Another highlight is the viewing window, which lets you keep a close watch over the bread as it cooks without needing to lift up the lid. There are 12 settings along with three crust choices — light, medium, and dark.

    A 13-hour programmable delay bake timer lets you cook bread according to your schedule, whether you’re planning ahead for a special meal or event.

     

    Find more Sunbeam Programmable Bread Maker information and reviews here.

  9. 9. T-fal ActiBread Bread Machine

    T-fal PF311E ActiBread Programmable Bread Machine, bread maker, bread machine, breadmaker, bread makers, panasonic bread maker, best bread maker, bread machines, best bread machine, breadmakers, bread making machine, bread maker machine, bread maker reviews, panasonic bread machine, best bread makers, panasonic breadmaker, bread making machines, best bread machines, bread machine reviews, bread baking machine, bread machine pizza dough, bread makers, bread makers reviews, bread maker machine, zojirushi, best bread maker, best bread makers 2015, best bread maker pizza dough, best bread maker 2014, best bread maker consumer reports, zojirushi bb-cec20, best bread makers for whole grain breads, panasonic sd-yd250, best bread machines, best bread machines 2015, sunbeam 5891, zojirushi bread maker, zojirushi bread machine
    Price: $348.97
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 15 automatic programs
    • Various loaf sizes and crust settings
    • Viewing window
    Cons:
    • Mixing paddle occasionally gets stuck
    • Instruction book could be better
    • A few consumers complain of an initial plastic smell

    Dietary restrictions aren’t a concern with this bread machine from T-fal. You’ll find a number of gluten-free options, from regular gluten-free bread to gluten-free bread that’s salty or sweet. If you’re following a low-sodium diet you can make salt-free bread with the push of a button.

    There are three loaf sizes — 1, 1 1/2, and 2 pounds. You can also choose between light, medium and dark crust settings. Another highlight is the ergonomic top loading lid, which has a viewing window so that you can keep track of each loaf as it cooks.

    A number of accessories come with this 700-watt machine, such as a measuring spoon and cup, hook, recipe book, and a kneading blade. A brushed stainless steel housing with black accents makes for a modern and upscale appearance.

     

    Find more T-fal ActiBread Bread Machine information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme Breadmaker

    Zojirushi BB-CEC20 Home Bakery Supreme 2-Pound-Loaf Breadmaker, bread maker, bread machine
    Price: $193.33
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Dual-blade construction
    • Many bread and crust settings
    • LCD control panel
    Cons:
    • Paddles sometimes create holes in the bottom of the bread
    • A bit pricey
    • Initial learning curve

    This Zojirushi bread machine features a dual-blade construction for optimal mixing and kneading. It also has enough room to make rectangular-shaped 2-pound loaves of bread. There are 10 pre-programmed settings and three crust shades to ensure your desired results.

    Other handy features include an LCD control panel and a 13-hour delay timer. A large viewing window lets you sneek a look at the bread while it’s cooking.

    There’s also a removable nonstick pan for effortless cleanup. The machine comes with recipes, a measuring spoon, and a measuring cup.

     

    Find more Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme Breadmaker information and reviews here.

  11. 11. SKG Automatic Bread Machine

    best bread maker
    Price: $82.82
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Multiple automatic programs
    • Includes 1-hour keep warm setting
    • Makes traditional and gluten-free bread
    Cons:
    • Some say the capacity isn’t quite two pounds
    • Recipes could be better
    • Lid could fit tighter

    Don’t worry if you’ve never used a bread machine before, as this bread maker is specifically designed for beginners.

    You can make a loaf for your friends and family with the generous two-pound capacity. There’s also a delay timer and keep-warm function. It’s also comes with an array of programs to ensure delicious results.

    You can use the machine to make traditional bread, along with gluten-free bread. Recipes and instructions are included.

     

    Find more SKG Automatic Bread Machine information and reviews here.

  12. 12. Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker

    Breville BBM800XL Custom Loaf Bread Maker, bread maker, bread machine
    Price: $310.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Automatic fruit and nut dispenser
    • Collapsible kneading paddle thoroughly mixes ingredients
    • Bakes a large range of loaf sizes
    Cons:
    • Small automatic dispenser
    • Collapsible paddle is tough to clean
    • Dough can get caught in paddle

    If you’ve ever struggled to figure out precisely when to add in fruits, nuts, or other goodies (or if you tend to forget this step), you’ll really like this machine’s automatic fruit and nut dispenser. This feature allows your favorite add-ins to be released and incorporated at just the right time.

    Another highlight is a unique collapsible kneading paddle, which thoroughly mixes ingredients together, then collapses prior to the bake phase. This design ensures that your bread won’t have holes at the base.

    A smart LCD screen keeps you updated as the bread is cooking with a progress indicator. The machine makes anywhere from 1 to 2 1/2 pound loaves and boasts 13 automatic settings along with many crust color and loaf size options.

     

    Find more Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker information and reviews here.

  13. 13. Zojirushi Mini Breadmaker

    zojirushi bread maker
    Price: $168.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 13-hour delay timer lets you make a fresh loaf in advance
    • User-friendly control panel
    • Can also make cookie and pasta dough
    Cons:
    • Small viewing window
    • Leaves holes in the bottom of bread
    • Not very customizable

    Whether you’re short on counter space or you’d rather not fill your kitchen with a large appliance, consider this mini breadmaker. This Zojirushi bread maker whips up one-pound loaves and can also bake cookie and pasta dough along with fresh jams.

    A nonstick kneading blade thoroughly mixes ingredients while minimizing clean-up. If you want a fresh loaf sooner rather than later you’ll appreciate the quick-bake cycle.

    A 13-hour delay timer lets you prepare fresh bread at the most convenient time. The machine also has a user-friendly control panel along with a viewing window so you can watch the bread bake.

    Find more Zojirushi Mini Breadmaker information and reviews here.

  14. 14. Aicok Custom Loaf Bread Maker

    breadmakers
    Price: $199.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Fruit and nut dispenser releases ingredients when kneading
    • Keep warm function holds bread at a steady temperature for up to an hour
    • Large LCD display with baking progress indicator
    Cons:
    • Quick bake cycle isn't very fast
    • Included recipes aren't very detailed
    • LCD display screen could be brighter

    If you’re a fan of trying out different types of bread, you’ll appreciate this breadmaker’s 25 automatic program settings. There’s something for everyone, including those with dietary restrictions. For example, you can make low-sugar and gluten-free bread. French bread, quick bread and Italian bread are other popular options. Loaf sizes range from one to two pounds.

    If you want to add something extra to your bread, the fruit and nut dispenser releases ingredients during the kneading phase to ensure they’re well incorporated. The quick bake cycle takes around two hours.

    This breadmaker also has a 13-hour delay timer and will keep bread warm up to an hour. If you’re eager to see how your bread is doing you can take a peek through the viewing window or glance at the progress indicator on the LCD display.

    Find more Aicok Custom Loaf Bread Maker information and reviews here.

  15. 15. Secura Bread Maker

    bread machine
    Price: $349.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Custom baking mode
    • Dishwasher-safe nonstick bread pan
    • Comes with 19 pre-programmed menu settings
    Cons:
    • Doesn't automatically dispense fruit and nuts
    • Limited recipe booklet
    • Small viewing window

    With a maximum capacity of 2.2-pound loaves, this Secura bread maker whips up enough bread for a family. However, you can also make smaller loaves, starting at 1.1 pounds. Regardless of which loaf size you select, you’ll get a choice between light, medium and dark crust settings.

    This breadmaker makes several different types of bread, including natural sourdough, sweet bread, gluten-free, sugar-free and quick bread. You can also use it to make dough along with cake, yogurt, jam and other delicious food. A custom baking mode puts you in charge of your favorite recipes.

    The add-in ingredient reminder is a handy feature if you want to add nuts or fruit to your bread. A viewing window lets you keep track of the bread without opening the lid. When it’s time to clean up, you’ll appreciate the dishwasher-safe nonstick bread pan.

    Find more Secura Bread Maker information and reviews here.

