15 Best Bread Makers: Which Is Right for You?

A 710-watt high-torque motor expertly kneads ingredients together to create a strong and firm dough. Between its surround baking design and ceramic pan, this bread machine produces uniform bread with professional-level coloring.

Even if you’re new to bread machines, the intuitive digital control panel makes it easy to get started. A choice between 17 customized automatic programs lets you make many different types of bread, with capacities ranging from one loaf to 2.2-pounds. You can opt for gluten-free, whole wheat, quick bread and more.

A 15-hour delay timer lets you prepare the machine in advance so that you can enjoy a fresh loaf when the time is right. If you can’t eat the bread right away the bread maker will keep it warm for up to an hour. A built-in fruit and nut dispenser takes the guesswork out of adding your favorite accompaniments.