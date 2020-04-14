23 Best Bulk Snacks for Your Family

And now for something completely different. If a crunchy, chewy, chocolatey snack isn’t going to do the trick. If you are looking for something sweet, filled with healthy protein and want to stick to your diet while snacking then I have the perfect recommendation. I personally have tried these and was skeptical at first but I took the leap and opened my mind to something outside the box. If you love a peanut butter and jelly sandwich but are in the midst of a diet that doesn’t allow carbs, check these out.

The Split squeeze packs are a totally unique snack option that is perfect for folks on the go, or snackers that need something quick with TONS of flavor. The squeeze packs are just that, squeezable snacks that come in a pouch. There are some really interesting flavors that pair perfectly together. The featured pack is their sampler which contains 12 squeeze packs, two of every flavor available. It really is a PB&J minus the bread. There are other flavors available as well. There is a 10 pack available in peanut butter and strawberry jam. Another 10 pack comes in Peanut butter and Grape jam.

These are gluten-free, plant-based, non-GMO super healthy and super tasty snacks that are easy to take with you and as convenient as a snack can be.