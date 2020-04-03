15 Best Ergonomic Office Chairs to Work From Home

Don’t let the price of this chair scare you away. Yes, it’s on the spendy side – but you definitely get what you pay for. This ergonomic chair is available in multiple sizes and colors, and every chair has adjustable arms, lumbar support, tilt and seat angle. The biggest bonus with this chair is that Herman Miller offers a 12-year warranty, so if you ever have any issues, you can get a replacement piece.

The tilt can be set in an upright, mid-recline, or full-recline position, and you can also adjust the tension to control the amount of effort you want to put into reclining. The base of the chair is equipped with casters that can be rolled on carpet, so the chair will work on any office floor. Naturally, you know Herman Miller is associated with the highest quality furniture designs, so your investment will pay off in years of comfort.

For an even more space-age design, the Herman Miller Mirra 2 chair offers a combination of simplicity, flexibility, and personalized ergonomics, but we think it actually looks like a jet about to take off. Wheels up.