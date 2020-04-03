15 Best Ergonomic Office Chairs to Work From Home

Back pain, cramped hips, and tight shoulders are distracting when you’re trying to get work done. If you spend the majority of your day sitting in an office chair, it’s important to have something that provides you with comfort and support.
Ergonomic office chairs are more than worth the investment, as they’ll result in physical comfort, added productivity and less employee sick days due to pain. If you’re outfitting an entire office, consider adding an adjustable standing desk to your budget as well.
-
1. Best Luxury Office Chair: Herman Miller Classic Aeron Task Chair
Cons:
- Multiple sizes and colors available
- All components are adjustable
- 12-year warranty
- More expensive than other office chairs
- Some assembly required
- Lumbar pad can slip out of place
Don’t let the price of this chair scare you away. Yes, it’s on the spendy side – but you definitely get what you pay for. This ergonomic chair is available in multiple sizes and colors, and every chair has adjustable arms, lumbar support, tilt and seat angle. The biggest bonus with this chair is that Herman Miller offers a 12-year warranty, so if you ever have any issues, you can get a replacement piece.
The tilt can be set in an upright, mid-recline, or full-recline position, and you can also adjust the tension to control the amount of effort you want to put into reclining. The base of the chair is equipped with casters that can be rolled on carpet, so the chair will work on any office floor. Naturally, you know Herman Miller is associated with the highest quality furniture designs, so your investment will pay off in years of comfort.
For an even more space-age design, the Herman Miller Mirra 2 chair offers a combination of simplicity, flexibility, and personalized ergonomics, but we think it actually looks like a jet about to take off. Wheels up.
Find more Herman Miler Classic Aeron Task Chair information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Ergonomic Features: Steelcase Gesture Chair
Cons:
- Chair is designed for today's technology and human habits
- 360 arm rests move like human arms
- Comfy seat cushion with air pockets for added comfort
- Torsion spring allows more or less lumbar support depending on your position
- Very spendy
- Adjustment knobs versus easy levers
- Not enough lumbar support
When you’re ready to invest in a modern office chair that’s built based on today’s work habits and technologies, the Steelcase Gesture chair is one you’ll want to consider. This sweet chair automatically adjusts to mimic your spine’s natural movement, contouring to the user’s back in all postures. It is designed as a system of synchronized interfaces, supporting a greater range of postures through the back, the seat and the arms.
Soft seat edges allow you to sit comfortably, whether you’re sitting with your spine all the way to the back, or you’re just grabbing a quick sit on the edge to perform a task. This chair also has amazing 360 armrests that actually mimic the movements of human arms, meaning yours will be supported in everything you do.
It also features a core equalizer that’s powered by a torsional spring that adjusts with the angle of the seat and back to provide less lumbar support when you’re deeply reclining and more lumbar support when you’re sitting in an upright posture. Air pockets make the seat extra comfy and that’s a feature we haven’t seen on any other office chair. We also like the wide array of fabric and leather options, hence the slightly longer timeline for delivery.
Find more Steelcase Gesture Chair information and reviews here.
-
3. Best High Weight Capacity Chair: Breathable High Back Mesh Office Chair with Headrest
Cons:
- All components can be adjusted to fit your body type
- Breathable mesh material
- Headrest provides an additional level of support
- Headrest doesn't offer enough adjustability
- Needs better lumbar support
- Expensive compared to others
This chair provides an extra level of support, as it has a headrest on top of the back of the chair. The headrest, backrest, arms, and seat can all be adjusted up and down to fit your body shape perfectly. The back is built to manage your posture and keep your spine in alignment, while supporting your lower back.
The breathable fabric will keep you comfortable throughout the workday, and the chair itself is very sturdy. When it’s break time, you can just lean back as the backrest will support you in a tilt position as well. A couple of other features worth noting are the five year warranty – something many others don’t have. This chair also offers a high weight capacity, accommodating people up to and over 350 pounds.
If you don’t need that high weight capacity, you might also like the Sihoo Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair which also features a headrest and has 3D back support.
Find more Argomax Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair (EM-OC002) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Wide Base Office Chair: Office Factor Executive Ergonomic Office Chair
Cons:
- Wide base for added stability
- Backrest can be locked into position
- Many color options available
- Arms can be flipped up out of the way
- Some reviewers note that the seat can get hot after awhile
- Some reviewers note that the height of the chair is not suitable for really tall people
- Armrest height cannot be adjusted
Nothing is worse than sitting down in a chair and feeling like you’re going to tip right out of it. Thankfully, you won’t have that feeling in this chair, as it has a bigger base with double casters that make the chair very sturdy. The back of the chair can be tipped back and locked into position, so you don’t have to constantly adjust anytime you wish to kick back a little bit.
Available in traditional tones of black or gray, it comes in several other color combinations as well. This chair also has armrests that can be flipped out of the way so that you can get extra close to your desk. The height of the chair can also be adjusted, and the curved backrest naturally aligns with your back for additional support.
Find more Office Factor Executive Ergonomic Office Chair information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Padded Office Chair: Serta Air Health & Wellness Executive Office Chair
Cons:
- Back cushion moves with you and is very comfortable
- Both seat height and tilt are adjustable
- Adjustments can be locked into place
- Armrests are not adjustable
- Seat can be too narrow for some body types
- Seat pan is somewhat shallow for larger frames
With deep, ergonomic body pillows and Air kinetic lumbar support, this chair is like sitting on a cloud. The shape adapts to your body movements, so you are constantly being supported no matter how you sit in the chair. There are cable levers on the side for convenient height and tilt adjustments to best fit your height and desk requirements. Soft arm pads sit atop the stylish armrests, providing extra comfort while at your desk typing all day.
There is also the option to lock the chair in place so that you don’t have to constantly adjust the seat. As opposed to the typical black office chair, this chair is available in light gray and would complement any office with a softer decor. If you’re planning to buy a chair that’s more comfortable because you spend hours at your desk, the Serta Smart Layers Executive Tranquility Office Chair is made with bonded leather and looks really expensive, but the features are amazing.
Find more Serta Air Health and Wellness Executive Office Chair (43807) information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Task Chair: Mid-Back Swivel Task Chair
Cons:
- Breathable mesh material
- Dual-caster wheels provide easy movement
- Seat can be tilted and adjusted for height
- Armrests can be flipped up
- Armrests can only be flipped out of the way but not be adjusted for height
- Joints can be difficult to line up when assembling
- Chair doesn't tilt back as far as some others
The Mid-Back Swivel Task Chair comes with the option of either a black mesh seat or faux leather. The back is composed of breathable mesh material, and it is curved to provide lower lumbar support. If you prefer to work with no armrests, the arms on this chair can be flipped up so that they are out of the way.
Equipped with dual-wheel casters, this chair can easily be rolled between your desk and filing cabinets so that you never have to leave your seat. There is also a tilt lock mechanism and pneumatic adjustment lever so that you can tilt and adjust the seat to best fit your height. If you prefer a PU leather seat, you can also get this chair with that instead of fabric.
Find more Mid-Back Swivel Task Chair information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Cheap Office Chair: BestOffice Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair
Cons:
- Inexpensive compared to other office chairs
- Multiple color choices available
- Height of chair can be adjusted
- Breathable mesh material
- Seat height is the only component that can be adjusted
- It’s not recommended for large or tall people
- Armrests are positioned kind of low
Ergonomic doesn’t have to mean expensive. This mesh office chair provides all of the support you need at an inexpensive price. If you are looking for a way to brighten up your office space, order the chair in white or hot pink to really make a statement (black is also available). A lever is provided to adjust the seat height between 19 and 23 inches, so you can set the seat to whatever is most comfortable for your height.
The chair has a curved back for lumbar support, and can swivel 360 degrees. If you decide you would like multiple chairs, you can order them in packs of two, three, four, and five.
Find more BestOffice Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Colored Office Chair: Modway Articulate Mesh Office Chair
Cons:
- Multiple color choices
- Breathable mesh material
- Backrest, armrests and seat height are adjustable
- Ability to lock chair after making adjustments
- Back material starts to loosen over time
- Not as sturdy as other office chairs
- Seat is firm, which some people find uncomfortable
Brighten up your office space with a bold colored office chair. Available in red, orange, green, blue, brown, gray, black, and black vinyl, this chair would be a great addition to any home office. With a breathable mesh back and a sponge seat covered in mesh fabric, there is plenty of airflow to keep you from wearing a sweaty backed shirt on those days when the heat is unbearable
You can also adjust the back, armrests, and height of the chair to best align with your back and hips. The lumbar support adds additional comfort, so you can settle in for a long workday. If you’re looking for an armless mesh back chair that’s more in the budget category, this one from Amazon Basics is a well rated choice.
Find more Modway Articulate Mesh Office Chair information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Chair for Large Frames: Amazon Basics Big & Tall Executive Chair
Cons:
- Great for taller users
- High back support
- Weight capacity of 350 pounds
- Tilts and swivels
- Faux leather isn't breathable
- Only one color option
- Armrests aren't adjustable
They say go big or go home, and this chair is definitely big. With a chair height that can be adjusted up to 47 inches, this chair is meant for a larger desk and a larger person. It also has a weight capacity of 350 pounds, so it’s very durable and sturdy. The high back provides both lumbar and upper back support, and the lumbar support can actually be adjusted to your liking.
The curved arm rests are padded, and the thick cushioned seat and back are covered in brown bonded leather. If you like to tilt back in your chair to chat on the phone or take a break, you can recline and then lock into place. The large nylon base provides great stability, and can easily roll on a smooth surface.
Find more Amazon Basics Big & Tall Executive Chair information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Modern Design: Bowery Fully Adjustable Office Chair
Cons:
- Modern and sleek design that's unique
- Three way adjustability of back and seat
- Adjustable armrests
- Sweat-free back support
- More expensive than some
- No lumbar support
- Armrests get wobbly over time
We love the space age look of the Bowrey adjustable office chair and we think you will too. This chair looks a little like it belongs on the bridge of the starship Enterprise, with it’s narrowing mesh back and super sleek armrests. The flexible elastomer backrest guarantees you’ll never be stuck with a sweaty backside, and it adjusts to a variety of different positions.
The poly-cotton foam seat gives you just the right balance of firmness and cushy feel to keep you comfy all day long. Three easily reachable levers allow you to adjust the back, seat angle, and chair height in seconds, while the 360 degree caster wheels make this chair easy to move on most surfaces. You can get it in several colors in addition to this red and black combo.
This chair is rated to 350 pounds.
Find more Bowery Fully Adjustable Office Chair information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Massage Office Chair: HOMCOM Executive Ergonomic Massage Office Chair
Cons:
- Six different massage settings
- Heat function to loosen up back muscles
- Adjustable seat height
- Chair must be placed near an outlet
- Leather material is not as breathable as mesh
- Armrests are not adjustable
Warning: with this chair, it might be hard to actually get any work done. These executive style ergonomic office chairs come equipped with massage and heat features, so you can enter full relaxation mode while you work. A light vibrating massage is available in six different settings to loosen achy muscles, and the heat function will ease any tension you might carry in your back and shoulders.
You can also adjust the seat height for optimum comfort. The brown chair is made with an eco-friendly recycled leather, and it comes with a remote to control the massage settings. This chair is a great addition to any home office.
Find more HOMCOM Executive Ergonomic Massage Office Chair information and reviews here.
-
12. Best High Back Office Chair: AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair
Cons:
- Available in black, white and brown
- Adjustable seat and tilt
- One year limited warranty
- Easy to assemble
- Seat padding is firm and can take awhile to break in
- Leather material can get warm over time
- Maximum weight capacity is only 250 lbs.
Available in black, white or brown, this high-back chair has a contour back and comfy padded seat for all day support. The seat height can easily be adjusted with the pneumatic control handle, and the chair can be tilted and locked into place, or made to not tilt at all. The smooth-rolling casters along the base are good on any floor surface, and you can swivel a full 360 degrees. The bonded leather cover is long wearing and looks impressive too.
AmazonBasics provides a one-year limited warranty, so if you happen to have any issues with this chair, you can send it back. Assembly is very easy, as all of the pieces come well packaged and labeled, along with easy-to-read instructions.
Find more AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair information and reviews here.
-
13. Best Gaming Chair: Ficmax Massage Gaming Chair
Cons:
- Plush seat cushion adds to comfort
- Sleek design looks better than most work chairs
- Adjustable lumbar support with massage
- Reclines to 180 degrees and has a retractable foot/leg rest
- Leg rest isn't well suited to taller frames
- Wide seat pan is too large for small folks
- Poor assembly instructions
Who says work can’t combine with fun? It can when you order this Ficmax ergonomic office chair that combines the best features of a gaming chair, office chair, and massage chair into one. First, let’s talk about the sleek style. The red and black looks plenty racy and it extends to the base, not just the cushions.
This chair features an adjustable headrest pillow and a super thick 4.8 inch seat cushion for maximum comfort and is easily height-adjustable. Need a quick nap? It reclines to 180 degrees, although it features other reclining modes as well as a retractable foot and leg rest. It even rocks in case you’re working from home with a baby. Adjustable armrests give you a custom fit, and 360 degree swivel wheels make moving around easy.
This chair also has an adjustable lumbar support that even has a massaging function for those days when you’re stuck at the computer.
Find more Ficmax Massage Gaming Chair information and reviews here.
-
14. Best Balance Chair: Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair
Cons:
- Yoga ball chair that builds core strength and improves balance
- Comes with more than a dozen chair exercises you can do throughout the day
- Super easy to assemble
- Seriously affordable
- Not so pretty
- Ball holder tends to break too easily
- Poor customer service issues
If you value the opportunity to improve your balance and core strength at the same time as you’re getting work accomplished, the Gaiam balance ball chair is an ideal way to do exactly that. It’s also one of the most affordable office chair options, especially if you’re newly working from home. This chair comes complete with the yoga ball, ball holder with a lumbar support and a pump to inflate the ball to your perfect level.
Easy-glide caster wheels make it simple to move around between your desk and files. You’ll also love that it comes with a desktop exercise guide that gives you simple instructions on more than a dozen exercises you can do on the ball throughout the day to keep your mind sharp and body fit. It comes in a variety of colors that can match most any office decor. The only downside is that the design isn’t so lovely if that’s a concern for you.
Find more Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair information and reviews here.
-
15. Best Rolling Chair: Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair
Cons:
- More adjustable features than most
- Comfy seat and cool mesh back
- Smooth gliding rollerblade wheels work well even on carpet
- Seat cushion isn't as comfortable as some
- Frame cracking issues reported
- Lumbar support is lacking
Are you one of those people who zooms back and forth across your office, moving from desk to phone to file cabinet and back? Then you need an office chair like this one that features rollerblade wheels to keep you moving at warp speed. Supremely customizable to your specific needs, this chair lets you adjust the headrest height and angle, the lumbar support height and depth, the armrest height and distance from seat, the seat height, the backrest tilt, and the tilt tension.
The breathable mesh back and soft cushion seat means you can sit comfortably for longer periods of time. This chair can accommodate up to 330 pounds and it comes with a money back satisfaction guarantee, which we love.
Find more Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair information and reviews here.
There are a few things to keep in mind when searching for ergonomic office chairs. Finding a chair with adjustable components is the most important. Because every body type is different, having a chair that can be adjusted to fit your shape is key.
Fabric and padding is another thing to consider, as you want something that is made for prolonged sitting and is also breathable. The actual shape of the chair is also important, as a curved back and/or seat can give your body the exact lift you need for a lengthy work session.
While there are office chairs available in a wide range of prices, you can find good chairs from budget to luxury that will keep you comfy all day long.
