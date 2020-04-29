11 Best Freestanding Hammocks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Few things are more enjoyable than gently swaying in a hammock, enjoying a cool breeze. If you’ve been cooped up in the house, the ability to chill out and relax in your yard is even more of a luxury. But suppose you don’t have two trees to attach your hammock to? No problem. Freestanding hammocks can be pitched anywhere in your yard. An additional benefit of a freestanding hammock is that it can be used anywhere – from camping in the woods, to enjoying a day on the beach. In fact, you can even set one up on your deck or front porch, or in your den or basement.
There are a lot of options to choose from, but we’ve selected the 11 best freestanding hammocks.
1. Original Pawleys Island Qweaveflax Softwave HammockPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight capacity
- Color resists fading
- Fabric resists stains and mold
- Expensive
- Pillows and stand sold separately
- Limited color options
Softness and durability are two traits to look for in a hammock. This Original Pawleys Island Qweaveflax Softwave Hammock has both. It’s woven from a soft, all-weather acrylic fabric (Olefin) and includes a layer of polyester fiberfill batting, which makes it even more comfortable. The fabric resists stains, mold, mildew, and rot. The hanging ropes are soft, yet rugged, and according to the manufacturer, actually exceed the U.S. military’s strength specifications. The hanging chains are made of zinc-plated steel and the grommets are made of brass-plated rolled-rim steel. In addition to the flax color shown above, the other color option is green. The hammock’s dimensions are 13’ x 55”, and the weight limit is 450 pounds.
2. Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel StandPrice: $99.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Numerous fabric types/colors
- Waterproof
- Requires assembly
- Some consumers found instructions confusing
- Tall users may find it too short
If you like options, you’ll love this Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand. For starters, fabric types to choose from include cotton, mesh, Sunbrella, and polyester. The model shown above is cotton, in a paradise color with a black frame. However, there are numerous other color options, including various stripes and plaid combinations, solid colors, white frames, and gray frames. The hammock stand is made of heavy-duty steel and does not require tools to assemble. It’s also easy to adjust the hammock hooks to raise or lower the height. The weight limit is 450 pounds, and the hammock includes a carrying bag.
3. Mock One Portable Folding Hammock with Sun ShadePrice: $154.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Assembles in less than a minute
- Pockets to hold phones, etc.
- Sun shade
- Only holds one person
- Bug net is sold separately
- If you’re tall, your feet may overlap
If you’re looking for a hammock with a lot of value-added features, consider this Mock One Portable, Folding Hammock. In addition to the heavy-duty steel frame, the padded headrest and footrest provide extra comfort. Plus, there’s a sun shade to protect your face from the sun’s bright rays. The hammock has side pickets to hold your glasses, phone, and other small items. It also includes a larger basket and drink pockets that can hold towels, drinks, and other larger-size items. In addition to the green/gray color combination, the hammock is available in orange/gray and blue/gray. The hammock is 30” high and 60” wide. Instead of a carrying bag, it has a wraparound zipper that keeps everything secure and easily portable.
4. TechFaith Hammock Lounge ChairPrice: $186.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable umbrella
- Includes headrest
- Sturdy frame
- Requires assembly
- Armrests could be restrictive
- Might not provide a true hammock experience
If you prefer more of a chaise-style hammock, check out this TechFaith Hammock Lounge Chair, which includes an adjustable umbrella. Even though it looks like a lounge chair, rest assured that it still has the desired gentle, rocking motion. The hammock is made of powder-coated steel and has a rust-resistant finish. It also has a D-ring screw locking carabiner. The padded cushion is removable, and the pillow section is 2” thick. The armrests are also covered in foam to provide comfort. The hammock is available in 3 colors: khaki, lime green, and teal blue.
5. Oncloud Double Hammock With Carrying CasePrice: $93.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used with other hammock fabrics
- Durable fabric material
- Colorful
- Requires assembly
- Could create a cocoon effect
- A few customers complained of wobbling
This Oncloud Double Hammock can comfortably hold two people. The stand is made of heavy-duty powder-coated steel, and the hammock bed – which is 60” x 80” – is constructed of rip-proof cotton and polyester. The stand, which has six adjustable height options, can also be used with other string-style hammocks. Assembly can be completed in less than 10 minutes, and the hammock includes a carrying pack for easy transport. The color shown above is desert stripe. Other color stripe choices include rainbow, red/yellow, and yellow/blue. The carrying case makes it easy to transport the hammock.
6. Vivere CiSPCT-24 Solid Combo Wood Hammock, OasisPrice: $249.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Accommodates 2 people
- Strong
- Wood frame
- Expensive
- Not portable
- Requires assembly
This Vivere CiSPCT-24 Solid Combo Wood Hammock, Oasis is a double Brazilian style hammock that comes in cotton, polyester, and Sunbrella fabrics. The 8 ft solid pine stand is FSC certified, and although it’s strong and durable, the stand is also designed to be save space. The hammock and stand weigh 47 pounds, and is wide enough to accommodate two adults. When assembled, the dimensions are 102”L x 47”W x 41”H, and the weight limit is 450 pounds. The fabric shown above is also available in other stripe colors, including tropical, blue lagoon, cayo reef, and plumeria.
7. Mac Sports Portable Fold Up Hammock With Removable CanopyPrice: $138.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Canopy provides shade
- Durable
- Comfortable
- Could be heavy to transport
- Requires assembly
- Doesn’t swing
A canopy is a neat feature on a hammock and this Mac Sports Portable Fold Up Hammock With Removable Canopy fits the bill. The built in shade makes it easy to avoid the sun’s rays – and extend your time in the sun; however the canopy is also removable. The hammock’s frame is made of steel, 600D fabric, and mesh accents, making it very durable. It requires assembly, but it’s quick and easy. The hammock weighs 34 pounds and its dimensions are 92.5 x 39.8” x 26.4”.
8. Algoma 11 ft Cotton Rope Hammock with Metal Stand Deluxe SetPrice: $210.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clips to keep pad from sliding
- Cup holder
- Long enough for tall users
- Requires assembly
- Does not include carrying case
- Heavy to move around
This Algoma 11 ft Cotton Rope Hammock with Metal Stand Deluxe Set is sturdy and comfortable. It’s made of 100% cotton rope, and has a polyester pad and pillow that are both easy to clean. The steel frame is designed to provide stability. There’s also a place to hold your drink, and a tablet. The hammock requires assembly, but fortunately, it is easy to put together. The hammock’s weight limit is 275 pounds, and the dimensions are 10”L x 36”W x 41.5”H. This long length makes it comfortable for tall users.
9. La Siesta Weather-Resistant Double Hammock with Steel StandPrice: $269.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plethora of color combinations
- Resists sun and water damage
- Machine washable
- Material could be rough to some users
- 2-person weight limit is 355 pounds
- Limited information available
The La Siesta Weather-Resistant Double Hammock with Steel Stand is made of HamacTex, which is a proprietary polypropylene material. As a result, it is weatherproof so it can be left outside all summer long. The stand is powder-coated steel and is strong enough to support 355 pounds. The stand is also adjustable to help you find the most comfortable position. The hammock is available in a double size and also a king size. In addition to the marine plaid color shown above, some of the other options include cedar plaid, and solid vanilla. Striped color combinations include cedar, wave, toucan, sea salt, and lime.
10. Giantex Portable Hammock with Stand-FoldsPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact
- Inexpensive
- Lightweight
- Not many color options
- Requires assembly
- A few users say it’s tricky to get out of
If you’re looking for a simple and inexpensive option, consider the Giantex Portable Hammock with Stand-Folds. Weighing 19 pounds, it’s lightweight enough to easily transport from one place to the next in the included backpack. The hammock has a sturdy steel frame with a powder finish to ensure that it’s rust-resistant. The hammock is made of Oxford fabric, and is wear-resistant. When assembled, the hammock’s dimensions are 94.5” x 31.5” x 29” and the weight limit is 264 pounds. In addition to black, it’s also available in red.
11. Fold and Go Travel HammockPrice: $163.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No assembly required
- Stable
- Folds quickly
- May be too small for some
- Does not swing
- No weatherproof information
Another portable option to consider, this Fold and Go Hammock is durable yet comfortable. It has a steel frame with a glossy finish. The fabric is a double layer of polyester – including the small pillow. There’s also a mesh cradle underneath the hammock which can hold a book or other small item and keep it off of the ground. The hammock weights 29.4 pounds and has a weight limit of 225 pounds. It measures 72.5” x 36”. No assembly is required, it merely folds and unfolds like a camping chair.
Tips for Choosing a Freestanding Hammock.
When deciding on a freestanding hammock, there are several factors to take into consideration. For example, does it need to be weather resistant so you can leave it outside throughout the summer months? Or, do you plan to bring it into your garage, etc. after each use?
The answer to that question may also determine how heavy the freestanding hammock should be. If you plan on transporting it back and forth daily, you’ll want something that is easy to move.
Another consideration is where you plan to use it. The type of freestanding hammock you might get to place in your yard could be different from one that you plan on using at the beach or other public locations. Again, the transport issue comes into play. If you have to carry it long distances – and then set it up and break it down – you probably want something lightweight and easy to operate. A carrying case or bag is a feature you’ll likely need to consider if you plan on transporting the hammock on a regular basis.
If the hammock will be used by more than one person at a time, be sure to note the weight limit before purchasing. You don’t want to break the stand. Also, if it collapses while you’re in it, you could hurt yourself. We’ve provided weight information whenever it was available, but reach out to the sellers if they didn’t include this info.
One thing we noticed is that some customers complain that the larger hammocks completely swallow them (creating a cocoon effect). However, this can be avoided by lying sideways. On the other hand, if you find it awkward to lie sideways, you might want to avoid larger size hammocks.
If you have kids, you’ll need to approach hammocks from a safety perspective. Depending on your child’s age, you want to be sure that they can’t pull the hammock on top of themselves. Another concern is that they could get tangled in it, or that the hammock could suffocate them.
Some hammocks can also be used for sleepovers. However, before choosing one for that purpose, be sure that it is comfortable enough to be used for that purpose.
