11 Best Freestanding Hammocks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Few things are more enjoyable than gently swaying in a hammock, enjoying a cool breeze. If you’ve been cooped up in the house, the ability to chill out and relax in your yard is even more of a luxury. But suppose you don’t have two trees to attach your hammock to? No problem. Freestanding hammocks can be pitched anywhere in your yard. An additional benefit of a freestanding hammock is that it can be used anywhere – from camping in the woods, to enjoying a day on the beach. In fact, you can even set one up on your deck or front porch, or in your den or basement.

Tips for Choosing a Freestanding Hammock.

When deciding on a freestanding hammock, there are several factors to take into consideration. For example, does it need to be weather resistant so you can leave it outside throughout the summer months? Or, do you plan to bring it into your garage, etc. after each use?

The answer to that question may also determine how heavy the freestanding hammock should be. If you plan on transporting it back and forth daily, you’ll want something that is easy to move.

Another consideration is where you plan to use it. The type of freestanding hammock you might get to place in your yard could be different from one that you plan on using at the beach or other public locations. Again, the transport issue comes into play. If you have to carry it long distances – and then set it up and break it down – you probably want something lightweight and easy to operate. A carrying case or bag is a feature you’ll likely need to consider if you plan on transporting the hammock on a regular basis.

If the hammock will be used by more than one person at a time, be sure to note the weight limit before purchasing. You don’t want to break the stand. Also, if it collapses while you’re in it, you could hurt yourself. We’ve provided weight information whenever it was available, but reach out to the sellers if they didn’t include this info.

One thing we noticed is that some customers complain that the larger hammocks completely swallow them (creating a cocoon effect). However, this can be avoided by lying sideways. On the other hand, if you find it awkward to lie sideways, you might want to avoid larger size hammocks.

If you have kids, you’ll need to approach hammocks from a safety perspective. Depending on your child’s age, you want to be sure that they can’t pull the hammock on top of themselves. Another concern is that they could get tangled in it, or that the hammock could suffocate them.

Some hammocks can also be used for sleepovers. However, before choosing one for that purpose, be sure that it is comfortable enough to be used for that purpose.

