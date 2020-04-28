11 Best Gas Fire Pits Available Now

There’s just something magical about a fire. Sitting near a cozy flame elicits all the best conversations and no one can deny how wonderful the warmth feels on a chilly night. If you’re looking to elevate your patio into your favorite family gathering spot, some comfy patio furniture, and a gas fire pit will definitely do the trick. We’ve found the best options for every budget.
Smokeless, ashless, and elegant, this 44 inch gas fire pit table from U-MAX is the perfect way to set up a warm and welcoming conversation area on your patio or porch. It features a push-button spark ignition system that makes starting the flame simple and safe. The frame of this gas fire pit table is made of powder-coated aluminum, which is sturdy, rust-resistant, and heat resistant and it has adjustable feet.
The table exterior is made of all-weather PE rattan which can stand up to rain and stay colorfast and durable. The tabletop is a stunner with black smoked glass that features a tempered glass wind guard. The flame area features ocean blue decorative glass stones, which are included as part of the kit. A side out slide reveals an interior frame that has a tank ring to secure your propane tank.
This set up also includes a burner lid that allows you to use the burner area as a convenient tabletop, a waterproof firepit cover, a pre-attached 2.4 foot hose and regulator, and an accessories bag that has everything you’ll need to get your home fires burning quickly and safely. It puts out 50,000 BTU of heat. You can also get this fire pit table in a 32 inch size with all the same cool features and accessories as the large one.
If a rustic fire isn’t the vibe you’re after, perhaps this sleek and modern concrete fire table will give you the chic style you’re after. This beauty is big at 65 by 40 inches, and 16 inches tall. It uses a standard 20 pound tank to deliver 50,000 BTUs of heat, although this table is designed a bit differently as the tank doesn’t fit inside the table itself. It connects via a separate hose and the tank holder must be ordered separately.
While that may seem like a downside, the upside is that you can connect this table to your home’s natural gas and eliminate a tank altogether. Cast from lightweight fiber concrete, the table weighs in at 200 pounds, so you’ll want to think about placement from the get go. It comes with 30 pounds of fire crystals and you can select from five different color options.
This set up includes a stainless steel fire pit lid as well as a protective cover for the entire piece. While you’ll need to have a substantially sized space for this table to fit, if you love the concrete look but you need a smaller table, you might like the 42 inch AKOYA round gas fire pit. If you’d prefer something like a fire bowl, this model is a real beauty.
Whether you’re looking to define your space with a column of fire or you want to have something on a smaller scale than a big gas fire pit table, this cool fire bowl is another way to introduce the warmth of flames to spaces small and large. The base is constructed of durable and lightweight Envirostone that looks like natural stacked stone, but is lightweight and made for outdoor use.
The side cover easily slips out and allows for a standard 20 pound propane tank (which you’ll need to purchase separately) to fit inside. With pulse ignition, it’s easy to get started and a control knob lets you adjust the flame to your height preference. It provides 40,000 BTUs of natural warmth. It comes with natural lava rock to fill the fire bowl and those stones create a unique and mesmerizing look.
This fire column comes with a protective cover to protect the bowl, lava rock, and burner from the elements when not in use. At 20.5 inches square and a little over 29 inches tall, it fits well between two chairs or could make a great way to define the staircase to your porch or patio. We think this fire column, which comes in three different designs, by the way, would make a totally great gift for your parents at their anniversary, birthday, or the holidays.
When you’re looking for a design that’s classic and compact, this Legacy Heating gas fire pit table is a durable choice that will last and look good for years to come. The powder-coated metal finish is rust and corrosion-resistant. Two easy-access doors open to accommodate a 20 pound standard propane tank which you’ll need to provide.
The gas fire pit puts out 42,000 BTUs of heat, and the burner is centered and recessed into the table, so when desired you can use the matching burner cover and have a flat table surface which is great for meals and entertaining prior to the fire. At 38 by 38 inches, this table stands 29 inches tall. It comes with the lava rock included for your fire pit, however, unlike others, it does not come with a cover, which likely accounts for its more reasonable price.
For more heat, another Legacy Heating gas firepit puts out 50,000 BTU’s of heat in a footprint that’s just slightly larger. It features a hammered black finish and a more modern overall design.
If you’ve grown accustomed to a gas fire pit at home, there’s no question you’re going to want one when you’re camping, and the Outland Cypress is the ideal option to stow and go. Although it’s equally great to use in your backyard, this fire pit alleviates the worry of ending up at a campsite without a fire area or one that has the fire pit placed too far from the table and your tent.
This 21 inch fire pit puts out a whopping 58,000 BTUs of heat so you’ll stay warm wherever you happen to be. The low profile design actually increases the functional heat radius while the Helios burner technology ensures a fuller and more natural flame. This features an all weather fire bowl delivers a clean and smokeless flame and it comes with 4.4 pounds of lava rock to enhance the ambiance and hide the stainless steel burner.
A pre-attached ten foot hose connects right to your 20 pound propane tank and set up is seriously simple without the need for tools. It also features an easy to knob to adjust the flame height depending on your location. Be sure to snag the carry kit to make taking this fire pit everywhere a snap.
When you’re looking at a fire pit that’s going to be the statement maker for your patio or backyard, this Savanna Stone Oriflamme Fire Table has to be one you’d consider. It features an artisan design with a textured hand-troweled look that will be the focal point of your patio. Made from a quartz-concrete foam mixture, this round gas fire pit is both durable and beautiful. It’s finished in a dark bronzey brown so it looks almost metallic.
The 48 inch round is 22 inches high and can accommodate lots of comfy chairs around the outside, making it the perfect conversation area and a place to entertain little ones with roasted marshmallows or S’mores. And when it comes to heat, you can get up to 75,000 BTUs (or up to 90,000 BTUs if you convert it to natural gas) thanks to the dual propane tank system that allows you to burn at twice the rate of single tank tables and fire pits.
And when it comes to simple set-up, this table is a breeze. With two people you can get this fire pit up and running in less than 30 minutes with no complex tools. The stainless steel burner promises zero rust and no corrosion. The Oriflamme fire table is environmentally friendly promising 100% smoke and odorless free with a variable flame height.
The handcrafted look of this piece means it would fit naturally into your outdoor decor style from Moroccan to modern.
If you love gas fire pits that have stone versus metal or glass tops, you’ll love the Bali Outdoors rectangular gas fire table. This pretty option is a 42 inch long piece that has a gray slate stone tabletop, and a stamped steel base. The narrow 24 inch profile means you can easily accommodate it on smaller decks and patios.
The tabletop features six independently placed slate tiles, and stands a little over 24 inches tall. Because the tiles are removable, you can actually change them out and customize with tiles of your own selection at any time. With a 60,000 BTU stainless steel burner, even the chilliest evenings will be toasty sitting next to this.
This fire pit comes with 15 pounds of blue fire glass stones, and a convenient insert that fits over the top of the burner allows for a completely flat surface that’s perfect for food and drinks. This fire pit comes with a hose and regulator, but as with most, you’ll need to provide your own 20 pound tank.
have you been searching for a low profile gas fire pit for your patio or yard? This 35 inch square option from Best Choice Products stands just 12 inches tall, and it comes with a clever side table that can be placed over the top of your 20 pound propane tank as well as giving you a convenient place to set your drinks and food while you’re enjoying the flames.
A simple turn of the knob will ignite flames into the lava rocks and give this fire pit a warm and cozy allure. The elegant pieces are made of durable magnesium oxide with a concrete-style finish to look beautiful in any backyard setting. The fire pit has a stainless steel burner that puts out 40,000 BTUs of heat. The fire pit comes with a weather-resistant pit cover, however, the side table does not.
The lava rocks are included, and according to this article, they’re an ideal medium for fire pits because you never have to worry about them exploding while being heated, while river rocks pose a threat because they often have porous surfaces that contain water which could cause them to explode in a fire pit.
Many of today’s gas fire pits have a somewhat predictable design, that is, until we came upon this eye-catching design from Fire Sense. Of course, it works on the same principle as the others, but the bronze finish cast-aluminum exterior truly has the wow factor. It uses a 20 pound tank which is hidden inside the frame, and the tabletop features a flat surface edged with ornate scrollwork.
In the center of this tabletop, a round burner cover is easily removed to reveal a 50,000 BTU stainless steel burner and gorgeous sparkling fire glass. At 51 by 40 inches, this fire table stands 24 inches high. We’re especially enamored with the completely flat tabletop that allows you to use it regularly as a stunning patio table, and when evening comes you can crank on the fire.
We also think you’ll love the fact that this fire pit comes with a vinyl cover as well as a gas line and regulator. It’s a truly elegant option that’s easy to assemble and easy on the eyes as well. We are seeing that you may want to purchase additional fire glass for the bowl as the amount that comes with this is a little on the scant side.
Are you shopping for a gas fire pit that you know is going to last for years of faithful service but that pays equal attention to style? The Hiland Tile Top gas fire pit is a beautiful choice that features solid steel construction and black finish give it the kind of rustic look that will perfectly accent your favorite wrought iron patio furniture.
It has a battery-operated pulse ignition that fires up this propane heater which emits up to 40, 000 BTU of heat. Clear fire glass covers the stainless steel burner and adds an elegant touch to the overall design. When it comes to tank storage, an easy access door located at the base allows you to conceal a standard 20 pound propane tank (not included.) For added safety, this fire pit comes with a thermocouple flame failure device.
The tile mosaic tile top fits with any decor style and this fire pit comes with a cover for the burner area making it ideal as a side table for drinks and patio snacks. This fire pit is 30 inches in diameter and stands 25 inches tall. If you’re looking for a square tile top fire pit, this one from Pleasant Hearth is another popular choice.
If you’re not sure why a thermocouple is important, especially when using gas, this great blog post by Jerry Kelly spells out what a critical safety feature this is.
There’s no doubt about it, you can spend a pretty penny on some of the most luxe gas fire pits, but if you’re shopping on a budget, you don’t have to think one of these cool patio features is out of your reach. This gas fire pit from Endless Summer can fit into almost anyone’s budget and it’s size means it’ll also fit even a small size patio or balcony.
At 11.81 by 11.81 inches, this fire tower stands 27.56 inches tall, the decorative brown finish faux-stone base cleverly conceals a 16 ounce LP propane tank (not included) making it an attractive accent piece. This fire pit features a 10,000 BTU stainless steel burner and comes with brown fire glass to enhance the look. The burner is match lit, so it should be done by an adult.