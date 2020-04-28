11 Best Gas Fire Pits Available Now

Smokeless, ashless, and elegant, this 44 inch gas fire pit table from U-MAX is the perfect way to set up a warm and welcoming conversation area on your patio or porch. It features a push-button spark ignition system that makes starting the flame simple and safe. The frame of this gas fire pit table is made of powder-coated aluminum, which is sturdy, rust-resistant, and heat resistant and it has adjustable feet.

The table exterior is made of all-weather PE rattan which can stand up to rain and stay colorfast and durable. The tabletop is a stunner with black smoked glass that features a tempered glass wind guard. The flame area features ocean blue decorative glass stones, which are included as part of the kit. A side out slide reveals an interior frame that has a tank ring to secure your propane tank.

This set up also includes a burner lid that allows you to use the burner area as a convenient tabletop, a waterproof firepit cover, a pre-attached 2.4 foot hose and regulator, and an accessories bag that has everything you’ll need to get your home fires burning quickly and safely. It puts out 50,000 BTU of heat. You can also get this fire pit table in a 32 inch size with all the same cool features and accessories as the large one.