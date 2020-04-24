21 Kitchen Update Ideas That Don’t Require a Hammer

Kitchen renovations can be expensive and time consuming – and usually, you can’t cook in or even access the space until the reno is over. While everyone loves the look of a newly-renovated kitchen, it’s not always necessary to knock down walls, rip out cabinets and spend a mint on new appliances.
Sometimes, just adding the right items and updating the finish on your existing appliances can breathe new life into your kitchen. We found 21 really cool items to help you accomplish that goal, and also rounded up some design experts to provide practical kitchen update tips.
Did you know that a plumbing fixture can be a work of art? That’s certainly the case with this Appaso Matte Black and Rose Gold Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer. And, it’s as practical as it is beautiful. The pull-down hose has a 3-function sprayer: stream, spray, and sweep. And when the sprayer is not in use, it fits securely in the magnetic dock. The soap dispenser adds additional functionality. Made of commercial stainless steel, the faucet is also available in brushed gold, matte black, and oil rubbed bronze.
The latest sinks are for more than just washing dishes. This Kraus Undermount Sink with Integrated Ledge and Accessories allows you to both prep and clean up in one place, saving precious countertop space. It includes a bamboo cutting board that resists cracking, warping, odors and bacteria. The roll-up dish drying rack is handy for rinsing off produce and veggies, and also drying dishes. The heavy duty 16-gauge steel sink, which can withstand corrosion and rust, also includes a dish grid, strainer, and drain cover. The model shown above is 27” but it is also available in small and larger sizes.
Loving your pets means that you want their food to be as fresh as your own, and it’s a bonus if the food storage is also attractive. Enter this simplehuman Brushed Stainless Steel Pet Food Storage Can, which is practical and stylish. It has an air tight seal to ensure the food tastes as fresh as the day you bought it – and the lock tight handle clamps keep your pets from feeding themselves. The inner bucket is removable, and the entire can has a fingerprint-proof coating. The 32-pound can also has built-in wheels, so it’s easy to move around. There are three sizes of cans to choose from.
Marble countertops cost thousands of dollars, but you could use a Giani Marble Easy Epoxy Countertop Kit to achieve similar results. And it works on almost any type of countertop: Formica, Corian, laminate, ceramic tile, granite, or butcher block. If you can use a paint roller or brush, you can upgrade your kitchen in a 2 to 3 days (which includes the time between each step) using a simple three-step process. Each kit covers 35 square feet, which is the typical size of a kitchen countertop.
The right pendant lights can also instantly improve the look of your kitchen, and these Cualans 3-Pack Chrome Crystal Adjustable Pendant Lights will look beautiful in any design style. The lights are made of crystal and metal, and the lamp shade and canopy have a chrome finish. Each light has an adjustable cord and uses a 60-watt bulb. The light shades are 7.87” long, and the cords are adjustable to 62.99”.
Tile is a relatively easy and inexpensive way to update your kitchen, and this Giorbello Gray Glass Subway Backsplash Tile is simply gorgeous. Each tile is 3” x 6” and comes in a case of 44 tiles, which can cover 5.5 square feet. The glass tiles are durable, and safe to use in wet areas, like behind the sink. The other color choices are just as beautiful. Besides gray, some of the other colors include emerald green, baby blue, black, bright white, ruby red, classic brown, slate, and light olive.
Under cabinet lights can change the look of your kitchen. They’re also practical, providing task lighting to illuminate dark spots while you cut and do other essential prep work. These EShine 12-inch LED Touchless Dimmable Under Cabinet Lighting Panels are activated by waving your hand, so you don’t have to worry about touching the light switch. You can also adjust the dimmers by holding your hand under the sensor. Each lighting kit includes six 12-inch panels that can either be installed using screws or stickers (both are included).
A gourmet kitchen needs gourmet appliances and the Wolf Gourmet 2 Slice Toaster checks all of the boxes. This stainless steel and die cast constructed item has a red button that adds a pop of color. The toaster has extra wide bread slots to accommodate bagels, artisan breads, and other types, shapes, and sizes of bread. It has commercial heating elements, and a variety of settings, including a frozen setting, a bagel setting, and a setting to keep your toast warm. You can also select your desired toast color, from light to dark, and the crumb tray slides out to be easily cleaned.
It’s almost too pretty to put trash in, but this simplehuman 15.3 Gallon Touchless Dual Compartment Trash Can is actually designed to hold a lot of garbage. The rose gold stainless steel trash can has two compartments, so you can use one side for recyclables. Touchless trash cans are convenient and keep your hands clean, and this one uses a strong steel pedal to open the lid. But if you do need to touch the trash can, there’s a fingerprint-proof coating to resist smudges. Other stainless-steel finish options include black, brass, brushed, dark bronze, and white.
A sample item was provided for an honest review
You could wash your glasses in the sink, but why would you if the other option is to use this Delta Faucet Glass Rinser? From champagne glasses to beer mugs to baby bottles, simply press the glass, cup, or other drinkware down over the rinser, and powerful jets of water will remove stubborn residue – much faster and easier than soaking or scrubbing. The rinser easily installs over empty countertop holes (like those for the sink sprayer and soap dispenser), and the overhang directs water flow into the sink. It’s available in either a chrome or spotshield stainless finish.
Your existing appliances may work fine, but they’re just ugly. If you don’t want to spring for new appliances, consider painting your existing items to revive them. Liquid Stainless Steel Fridge Paint is a water-based, 100% stainless steel paint that produces an automotive grade, brushed stainless finish. It can also be used to paint your dishwasher, and other appliances that you want to bring into the 21st century.
If you want an alternative to subway tile, consider this Art 3d Genuine Shell Mosaic Kitchen Backsplash Tile. It’s made of a variety of materials, including authentic shells and conches, crystal glass, and artificial resin marble stone. Each tile is 12”W x 12.7”L, and there are 5 tiles in a pack, so each pack is designed to cover 5 square feet. The tiles have a mesh backing, and are installed with non-sanded grout.
If new cabinets aren’t in your budget, consider a fresh coat of paint and new cabinet and draw pulls. For example, this Cosmas 10-Pack Oil Rubbed Bronze and Glass Cabinet Hardware certainly makes a design statement and provides an elegant look to your kitchen. The hardware is made of clear glass and oil rubbed bronze, and is sold 10 to a pack. The hole centers are 3” and the overall length is 4 5/8”.
Some appliances are just too pretty to hide. The KitchenAid Artisan Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield is one of those appliances. It has 10 speed controls ranges, and works with over 15 optional attachments (not included). There are 20 color options, including empire red, buttercup, cobalt blue, black, espresso, ice, and pear. The 2 speed hand blender and food chopper complement the look.
Don’t forget accessories when updating your kitchen. This NJCharms Gold Crystal 3-Candle Holder Centerpiece is the focal point in any space. Each candlestick holder is made of crystal ball beads strung by hand. The candle sets look really pretty with flameless electronic candles or tea light candles – although they also look great without any candles. The candle holders are available in either silver or gold.
Here’s another stylish and practical way to update your kitchen. If you hate the idea of lugging heavy pots of water from the sink to the stove, this Imlezon Foldable Wall Mount Pot Filler can rescue you from that chore. Made of pure stainless steel with a polished inner surface, the lead-free construction ensures that your water is natural. The pot filler has two values, and folds out of the way when it’s not being used.
Whether you keep them on your kitchen pantry shelf or on your kitchen countertop, this Zens 2-Piece Tall Glass Canister Set with Airtight Lids will look beautiful. The jars are 12” high and made of borosilicate glass, which is lightweight, yet resists breaking. Since they’re airtight, you don’t have to worry about moisture or insects. The glass canister sets are also available in a variety of sizes.
Updating your kitchen isn’t just about beautifying the areas that are visible. It’s also about making the kitchen more functional – even the hidden areas. This Vadania Blind Corner 2-Tier Organizer can greatly assist in adding kitchen functionality. It’s often hard to utilize space in those blind corner spaces. However, this 2-tray pullout organizer helps you store and easily access items in your cabinet. Each tray operates independently and can hold 32.5 pounds. The trays can also be adjusted to be taller or lower, as needed.
If you tire of the kids opening and closing the refrigerator door all day to get water – and your refrigerator doesn’t have a water dispenser on the door, the Primo Bottom Loading Water Cooler could be the answer to your problems. It can support 3 gallon or 5 gallon water jugs and doesn’t require any plumbing. At the touch of a button, you can get ice cold, cool, and piping hot water. However, there is a child-resistant safety feature for the hot water selection. Since the water cooler loads from the bottom, it eliminates the needs to lift and flip heavy bottles. In addition, the stainless steel door and drip tray are durable and easy to clean.
A sample unit was provided for an honest review
Fool everyone into thinking you’re a true barista with this Ratio Six Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. It includes a thermal carafe and a heat shield to keep your coffee hot, and the water tank holds 44 ounces of water. The best part is that you only have to press one button and the Ratio takes over. It dispenses hot water through a stainless steel showerhead on the coffee grounds through the bloom and brew phases. And when you remove the carafe, it automatically turns off.
Perhaps the most important feature of any kitchen is its level of cleanliness. The Tineco Cordless Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum can help you in that area. It includes Smart Sensor Technology to find those hidden crumbs that can attract insects, and the vacuum also picks up pollen, dander, and hair. The LED display monitors the battery level and lets you know when the air channel is blocked. Since the vacuum is cordless – with dual batteries that last for 100 minutes at a time – you don’t have to worry about running a nasty cord across your kitchen countertops. The stick vacuum can also convert to a handheld vacuum, making it easier to reach dirt and dust in corners and crevices.