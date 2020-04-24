21 Kitchen Update Ideas That Don’t Require a Hammer

Kitchen renovations can be expensive and time consuming – and usually, you can’t cook in or even access the space until the reno is over. While everyone loves the look of a newly-renovated kitchen, it’s not always necessary to knock down walls, rip out cabinets and spend a mint on new appliances.

Sometimes, just adding the right items and updating the finish on your existing appliances can breathe new life into your kitchen. We found 21 really cool items to help you accomplish that goal, and also rounded up some design experts to provide practical kitchen update tips.