19 Best Yarn Bowls to Prevent Tangles

For those concerned with their bowl sliding or being knocked over, you may be looking for Laborwood’s European Ash Yarn Storage Bowl which is sturdy to begin with and comes with self-adhesive silicone grips to keep your bowl where you want it.

Each bowl is hand-crafted from European Ash wood and has ample room at seven inches in diameter and four inches tall. It has the classic swirl yarn holder as well as three smaller holes for holding your knitting needles. I love how the design on this reminds me of an abalone shell.

It also comes with free gifts for plastic sewing needles, a stitch counter, and stitch markers.