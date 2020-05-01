11 Best 2-Person Hammocks For Lazy, Hazy Summer Days

Perhaps the only thing better than relaxing in a hammock is the opportunity to share that experience with someone else. Double hammocks or 2-person hammocks offer two times the fun and relaxation. However, it’s also twice as important for them to also be sturdy and comfortable. We found some at various price points, and even a few freestanding hammock combos.
These are the 11 best 2-person hammocks.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $88.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.91 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $122.91 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $40.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Zupapa 2-Person Hammock with Curved Bamboo Spreader BarsPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Curved bars
- Includes storage bag
- Has a pillow
- Requires assembly
- Separate hooks required for trees
- Limited color options
A built-in pillow is one neat feature of this Zupapa 2 Person Hammock with Curved Bamboo Spreader Bars. The curved spreader bars are designed to create a more comfortable and safe experience, by minimizing the occurrence of back pain and also minimizing the risk of flipping over. The hammock bed is made of quilted polyester and polyester padding, and the ropes are made of high quality cotton. The hammock is 11′ in total length, and the fabric portion measures 75” x 52”. It has a maximum capacity of 450 pounds.
Find more Zupapa 2-Person Hammock with Curved Bamboo Spreader Bars information and reviews here.
-
2. Newdora 2-Person Hammock with Mosquito NetPrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight limit
- Lightweight
- Includes mosquito net
- No instructions
- Has ropes instead of real tree straps
- May not be easy to invert
This Newdora 2-Person Hammock with Mosquito Net is ideal for relaxing in your yard, and it’s also durable enough to use when camping or hiking. The mosquito net ensures that pesky bloodsucking insects don’t ruin your peaceful time outdoors. However, if you don’t want to use the mosquito net, you can turn the hammock inside out to use it without this protective feature. The hammock is 108” long and 57” wide, and it can hold up to 600 pounds, making it comfortable for 2 adults. It’s also light, weighing only 38 oz, which makes it easy to transport in the included carrying bag.
Find more Newdora 2-Person Hammock with Mosquito Net information and reviews here.
-
3. Vivere Double Polyester Hammock with Space Saving StandPrice: $149.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of color options
- Includes stand
- Polyester repels water
- A few users complained about rope durability
- Box is heavy
- Some users struggle to assemble
Avoid the hassle of trying to find a stand that fits your hammock with this Vivere Double Polyester Hammock with Space Saving Stand. It’s available in a plethora of materials, including cotton, mesh, sunbrella, and polyester. The color choices are even more plentiful. The photo above is the yellow polyester hammock, and the material is durable, water repellent and wrinkle resistant. However, there are dozens of other colors to choose from, including royal blue, hot pink, aqua, coral, and numerous multi-color stripes and plaid options as well. The hammock and stand combo can be assembled without tools.
Find more Vivere Double Polyester Hammock with Space Saving Stand information and reviews here.
-
4. Hammocks Rada: The Ultimate Mayan Relaxation Hammock, Family SizePrice: $88.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cotton fits contours of your body
- Lightweight
- Easy to transport
- Requires at least 12” to 13” feet of distance
- Uses nylon instead of real tree straps
- One user says it faded when left out in the sun
Made of 100% fine cotton, this Hammocks Rada: The Ultimate Mayan Relaxation Hammock, Family Size, is designed using Mayan weaving techniques to help your body breathe in hot, humid environments. It was made in the Yucatan, and the extensions are made of durable nylon. The hammock holds up to 550 pounds, making it comfortable for two people. The manufacturers recommending hanging it with a minimum distance of 12 to 13 feet. The hammock weighs 3.26 pounds, and in addition to the multi-color style shown above, it’s available in gold, sky blue, and dark blue.
Find more Hammocks Rada: The Ultimate Mayan Relaxation Hammock, Family Size information and reviews here.
-
5. Caribbean Hammocks Jumbo 55” Soft-Spun PolyesterPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight limit
- Colorfast materials
- Variety of color choices
- Expensive
- Chains/carabiners purchased separately
- Could stretch a lot
This Caribbean Hammocks Jumbo 55” Soft-Spun Polyester is available in a variety of colors. The fabric is hand-woven close-knit micro weave, and the hammock also has polyester cords, hardwood spreader bars and stainless steel O rings. In addition to the mocha color shown above, the large and comfortable hammock is available in a plethora of other colors. The solid colors include olive, orange, purple, red, tan, white, yellow, and cream. The hammock is also available in several striped color combinations, including multi-color dark blue, multi-color light blue, multi-color orange, multi-color green, multi-color purple, multi-color brown, and rainbow. These vibrant colors are colorfast and should not bleed into each other or stain clothing.
The hammock’s weight capacity is 600 pounds, and the spreader bars are 55″ wide, which provides ample space and support for two adults.
Find more Caribbean Hammocks Jumbo 55” Soft-Spun Polyester information and reviews here.
-
6. Sorbus Brazilian Double Hammock with Carrying PouchPrice: $57.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be machine or hand washed
- Fits on an average hammock stand
- Sturdy
- Does not include tree hanging straps
- Weight limit less than some other choices
- A few users complained of frayed ends
This vibrant-looking Sorbus Brazilian Double Hammock with Carrying Pouch, is comfortable and colorful. It’s made of cotton and polyester and designed to avoid stretching or ripping under pressure. The hammock, which includes hanging rope and a carrying case, is large enough to comfortably hold two adults, and the weight limit is 450 pounds.
Find more Sorbus Brazilian Double Hammock with Carrying Pouch information and reviews here.
-
7. Island Bay 13 ft Hampton Lattice Quilted 2-Person Hammock, BluePrice: $122.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes pillow
- Beautiful blue and white print
- Comfortable
- Expensive
- No color options
- No hooks included
Blue is a calm and peaceful color, and the bold blue and white lattice pattern of this Island Bay 13 ft Hampton Lattice Quilted 2-Person Hammock certainly creates an island vibe. It’s made of comfortable, quilted polyester, and the spreader bar is made from juniper hardwood. The hammock, which measures 77”W x 54”D, also includes a pillow. However, note that the stand is not included.
Find more Island Bay 13 ft Hampton Lattice Quilted 2-Person Hammock, Blue information and reviews here.
-
8. Gocan Brazilian XL Double HammockPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Breathable material
- Includes a carrying bag
- Not weatherproof
- Inconsistency regarding weight limit
- Should be taken inside after use
This Gocan Brazilian XL Double Hammock is longer and wider than many hammocks. The canvas bed, which is breathable, is 87”L x 59”W. According to the manufacturer, the hammock can be used in hammock stands from 9’ to 14’. The weight limit is unclear, since it’s listed as 450 pounds in one place, and 500 pounds in another place. In addition to the hammock, there are also two 9.8’ tree ropes, and a drawstring carrying bag with cord lock. In addition to the beige color shown above, the hammock is available in a blue/green stripe, and a rainbow stripe. The company also makes a XXXL hammock in a blue/green stripe.
Find more Gocan Brazilian XL Double Hammock information and reviews here.
-
9. Patio Watcher 14 ft Quick Dry Hammock with Double Size Solid Wood Spreader BarPrice: $74.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Numerous color options
- Dries quickly
- Pretty design
- Does not include tree hanging straps
- Some users say material is not breathable
- Hammock bed may not be comfortable to everyone
The Patio Watcher 14 ft Quick Dry Hammock with Double Size Solid Wood Spreader Bar, is a good choice for lounging by the pool. The material is not only soft and breathable, it’s also weatherproof and oil proof. The hammock material is vinyl coated, and it dries fast and is also easy to clean. However, it’s not limited to pool usage – you can place it anywhere you would normally use a hammock. The hammock bed is 77” x 55” x 11.25”. Including the steel chain link, the total length of the hammock is 14′. The bars on each side have 20 ropes to provide durability. The hammock’s weight limit is 450 pounds. And in addition to the green stripes shown above, it’s available in beige stipes, blue stripes, coffee stripes, solid gray, and a gray print.
Find more Patio Watcher 14 ft Quick Dry Hammock with Double Size Solid Wood Spreader Bar information and reviews here.
-
10. Sorbus Heavy Duty Hammock with Stand and Spreader BarsPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes stand
- Easy to assemble
- Sturdy
- No stripeless color options
- Will need to untie everything to put in washer
- Frame needs to be put together
Another option for those who prefer to purchase the hammock and stand together is this Sorbus Heavy Duty Hammock with Stand and Spreader Bars. The hammock itself is made of heavy-duty cotton fabric that is dye-treated for UV resistance, and the material is machine washable. The spreader bar is made of solid wood. The hammock’s freestanding frame/stand is made of powder-coated steel and is weather resistant. The hammock combo very sturdy, with a weight limit of 450 pounds. Regarding dimensions, the hammock bed is 75” x 55”, and the frame is 147” x 47” x 47”. In addition to the green/blue stripe shown above, other color options include a mocha stripe and an aqua stripe.
Find more Sorbus Heavy Duty Hammock with Stand and Spreader Bars information and reviews here.
-
11. Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock with Tree StrapsPrice: $40.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes tree straps and carabiners
- Long straps and numerous loops
- Multiple color options
- Parachute nylon might not appeal to everyone
- Color choices may not appeal to every taste
- A few users complained about tree straps
If you want a lot of color choices, consider this Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock with Tree Straps. In addition to the navy blue/light blue color option shown above, it’s available in several other color combinations, including black/gray, charcoal gray/crimson red, fuchsia/sky blue, and orange/gray. The hammock, which has a weight capacity of 500 pounds, is made of heavy duty parachute nylon, weighs 26 oz, and is 10’L by 6 ½’’W. It includes tree straps and carabiners. The hammock also has long straps (9’ in length) and 5 different loops to help you achieve the desired height and comfort.
Find more Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock with Tree Straps information and reviews here.
Tips for Purchasing a 2-Person Hammock
Size/Weight Limit
Never exceed the weight limit, and it’s a good idea to go for a higher weight limit than you think you’ll need. The hammock might be sturdy enough to hold you and your significant other, but what happens if one of the grandkids visits and wants to crawl into the hammock with the two of you.
Also, remember that hammocks are not toys. They’re durable enough to withstand lying down and swaying gently, but when kids jump up and down on them, they're at risk of tearing up the hammond – and they may hurt themselves in the process.
Hammocks are not one-size-fits-all as it relates to stands. If you’re purchasing a hammock to fit an existing stand – or one you plan to purchase separately - make sure that the hammock is not too long or too short. This advice also extends to hammocks you plan to use with trees.
We noticed that some users complained that their hammocks stretch a lot, and a larger stand could solve that problem. Also, S-hooks can be used to adjust the length.
(One alternative to a 2-person hammock is a 2-person hanging egg chair.)
Additional Equipment
Also, if you plan on hanging your hammock between 2 trees, make sure that the hammock you’re considering includes tree straps. Some hammocks only include rope hooks, but many people don’t find these strong enough. You’ll also need carabiners. If the hammock does not include tree straps and carabiners, you can purchase them online. However, this isn’t something you want to find out after you’ve received your hammock and you’re ready to use it. If you know this infomation in advance, you can purchase the additional items at the same time.
This type of detail is really important if you've buying the hammock for someone else - for example, as a housewarming gift.
Indoor Use
We also found out that some people use 2-person hammocks in their homes because they find them more comfortable than sleeping in a bed. (However, you can create a luxury bedroom that mimics a 5-star hotel suite.) In fact, one person uses them to ease back pain, and stated that when sleeping on a quilt, the hammock is extremely comfortable for seven to eight hours. If you choose to use a hammock on a free-standing frame in your home, you might want to put a rubber mat underneath it so you won't ruin your floors.
Finally, we found that some people accuse the manufacturers of deceptive advertising when they show a photo of a hammock and stand, but only sell the hammock. This is not deceptive advertising. Some manufacturers will use a photo of a hammock/stand combo to show how the hammock will look on a stand. However, if you read carefully, you'll note that they always tell you if the stand is included or not.
Best Kitchen Update Ideas That Don’t Require a Hammer
Best Hanging Egg Chairs You’ll Love
Best Luxury Items for a 5-Star Hotel Experience
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.