11 Best 2-Person Hammocks For Lazy, Hazy Summer Days

Perhaps the only thing better than relaxing in a hammock is the opportunity to share that experience with someone else. Double hammocks or 2-person hammocks offer two times the fun and relaxation. However, it’s also twice as important for them to also be sturdy and comfortable. We found some at various price points, and even a few freestanding hammock combos.

Tips for Purchasing a 2-Person Hammock

Size/Weight Limit

Never exceed the weight limit, and it’s a good idea to go for a higher weight limit than you think you’ll need. The hammock might be sturdy enough to hold you and your significant other, but what happens if one of the grandkids visits and wants to crawl into the hammock with the two of you.

Also, remember that hammocks are not toys. They’re durable enough to withstand lying down and swaying gently, but when kids jump up and down on them, they're at risk of tearing up the hammond – and they may hurt themselves in the process.

Hammocks are not one-size-fits-all as it relates to stands. If you’re purchasing a hammock to fit an existing stand – or one you plan to purchase separately - make sure that the hammock is not too long or too short. This advice also extends to hammocks you plan to use with trees.

We noticed that some users complained that their hammocks stretch a lot, and a larger stand could solve that problem. Also, S-hooks can be used to adjust the length.

(One alternative to a 2-person hammock is a 2-person hanging egg chair.)

Additional Equipment

Also, if you plan on hanging your hammock between 2 trees, make sure that the hammock you’re considering includes tree straps. Some hammocks only include rope hooks, but many people don’t find these strong enough. You’ll also need carabiners. If the hammock does not include tree straps and carabiners, you can purchase them online. However, this isn’t something you want to find out after you’ve received your hammock and you’re ready to use it. If you know this infomation in advance, you can purchase the additional items at the same time.

This type of detail is really important if you've buying the hammock for someone else - for example, as a housewarming gift.

Indoor Use

We also found out that some people use 2-person hammocks in their homes because they find them more comfortable than sleeping in a bed. (However, you can create a luxury bedroom that mimics a 5-star hotel suite.) In fact, one person uses them to ease back pain, and stated that when sleeping on a quilt, the hammock is extremely comfortable for seven to eight hours. If you choose to use a hammock on a free-standing frame in your home, you might want to put a rubber mat underneath it so you won't ruin your floors.

Finally, we found that some people accuse the manufacturers of deceptive advertising when they show a photo of a hammock and stand, but only sell the hammock. This is not deceptive advertising. Some manufacturers will use a photo of a hammock/stand combo to show how the hammock will look on a stand. However, if you read carefully, you'll note that they always tell you if the stand is included or not.

