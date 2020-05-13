Graduation is a momentous occasion that celebrates the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next phase of life. However, the pandemic has thrown a wrench into the plans of high school students heading to college and college grads moving across town or across the country to pursue careers.
Instead, a lot of graduates are staying put at home, while some are even moving back home into their childhood bedrooms. And we understand that many of these grads may prefer to spend the majority of their time sequestered in their rooms. So, we searched for graduation gifts that could help to make their bedrooms more comfortable and functional, as well as items that can be useful when your grad eventually moves out.
Below are the 21 best gifts for graduates temporarily stuck at home, and at the bottom of the article, we’ve also included some advice from experts on how to choose the right presents for your special grad.
Your graduate could probably use more space when lounging in bed. This Mangata Bedside Caddy with Water Bottle Holder has a total weight limit of 45 pounds. It can hold, for example, a laptop, tablet, mobile phone, glasses, magazines, books, and there’s even a bottle holder on one side and a tissue holder on the other side. The caddy is made of environmentally-friendly felt, and is soft, yet durable. The caddy also has elastic loops on the inside to hold pens and charging cables, and there’s a dual charging cable hole at the bottom.
If your graduate spends a lot of time on the phone, charging time makes a difference. The Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charging Pad charges super quickly. It’s compatible with AirPods/AirPods Pro, iPhone 8 through 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S10/S9, Note 10/9, and other Qi enabled devices. Using Qi-certified wireless charging, it’s designed to charge much faster than most wireless chargers. The wireless charger also has a foreign object detection sensor, which disables charging if a metal object is detected. One of the best features is the ability to just lay the phone on top of the charger, instead of having to plug it into an outlet. (Note: the Moshi charger includes a USB-C to USB-A cable, so you can connect it to your laptop, etc., but the wall charger is sold separately.)
Graduates may spend a lot of time in their bedrooms – with the door closed. This can lead to not-so-fresh air. The Wynd Plus Portable Air Purifier is only 9” tall, and weighs less than a pound, so it’s perfect for cleaning personal space. The device was created by rocket scientists at MIT, and uses a medical grade filter to remove dust, smoke, pollen, dander, smog, mold, and bacteria from the air. It can also be used in a car or dorm room. The air purifier includes a detachable air quality tracker which links to a smart phone and provides alerts when the air gets bad.
When your graduate does leave the house, this Solo New York Hybrid Backpack will come in handy. It’s a spacious backpack with separate compartments for shoes and dirty laundry, and there’s also a padded compartment that can hold a 15.6” laptop. However, one of the best features is the versatility of this bag. It has multiple carry handles, hideaway straps, and can easily convert from a backpack to a duffel bag. It fact, the bag even has a zip-around duffel opening.
Grads can stay hidden behind bedroom doors for hours. However, this Contigo Autoseal West Loop Insulated Travel Mug fits that lifestyle, and can can keep their beverages hot for 5 hours or cold for 12 hours. The auto seal lid prevents leaks and spills; however, it allows for one-handed drinking with just a push of the button. The mug can fit under most single serve brewers – and also in most car cup holders, so it can go everywhere your grad does. The mug is available in a variety of colors, including deep blue trans matte, radiant orchid, latte trans matte, chard, passion fruit, and black.
Times are stressful, but your grad can sleep better under the Sleepletics Celliant Performance Comforter. The Celliant, which is in both the fabric and fill, turns body heat into therapeutic infrared energy. The comforter is designed to enhance sleep quality, speed muscle recovery, and increase energy and stamina when the user is awake. Also, the Celliant is permanent, so it won’t wash out in the laundry. It’s available in two sizes: full/queen and king, and four colors: tan, blue, chalk, and light grey.
These Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds provide over a day’s worth of battery life. A single charge provides 8 hours of battery life, and using the wireless charging case provides 3 extra charges. The ear buds also have numerous choices to achieve the right fit, including silicon earbuds, shark fin sleeves, and memory foam tips. Also, since the ear buds are scratch resistant, waterproof, and dustproof, your graduate can use them when working out. The sleek, compact design of the earbuds ensures that they can be comfortably worn for long periods of time.
These Urban Ears Pampas Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones have optimized acoustics for a rich listening experience, and the Bluetooth5.0 allows your grad to listen wirelessly for up to 30 feet. The battery provides over 30 hours of play time on a single charge, and the control knob can be used to skip tracks, adjust the volume and answer calls on the go. There’s also an empty socket for sharing music with a friend. The earphones have a collapsible design to save space, and they’re available in charcoal black, almond beige, and field green.
One gift that serves double duty is this Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa. It’s ideal for small spaces like bedrooms and dorm rooms, since it can easily convert from a sofa to a bed. The convertible sofa is upholstered in polyester fabric and has steel legs. The dimensions of the sofa are 66.1L” x 33.1W x 29.5”W. The dimensions of the bed are 66.1”L x 37.6”W x 15.0”H. In addition to charcoal, it’s also available in java, blue, and black.
If your graduate is a gamer, future podcaster, musically-inclined, or enjoys making videos, consider this Samson G-Track Pro USB Condenser Microphone with Audio Interface. It can be used to record vocals and music, and also for livestreaming and broadcasting. Guitars, keyboards and other line level devices can also be connected. The microphone is bi-directional, with zero-latency headphone monitoring, and headphone level control. It includes a desk stand to be mounted on a desktop, and can also be mounted on a shock mount, boom arm, or mic stand.
One problem with older video games is that the video images often look crappy. However, this Marseille mClassic Plug and Play Graphics Processor is the solution to that problem. It really is as simple as plugging it in and then playing a game. The device analyzes incoming video and then enhances, repairs, and upscales it to provide excellent pixel quality. It supports Ninendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and even retro consoles.
The Mr. Ironstone Computer/Gaming Desk with Cup Holder is perfect for your grad’s bedroom or dorm room. The MDF PVC waterproof PVC laminated cover and metal frame legs are durable and stylish, and the desk can hold up to 110 pounds. The leg pads are adjustable to ensure a level table even on uneven flooring. The desk has a curved design, making it more comfortable, and 2 cable management holes to corral those ugly wires. It also has a detachable cup holder on one side, and a headphone hook on the other side. The desk is 30.5”H x 43.5”W x 29”D and the decals are easily removable.
Although it’s a gaming keyboard, the Glorious Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard isn’t just for gaming. It has hot-swappable switches for Cherry, Gateron, and Kailh branded switches. However, you can also change the keys to any color or color combination you want to use. The keyboard has a 16.8 million colors RGB backlight and multiple effects. There’s also a 3-way cable routing system to manage your wires, and the rubber feet and pads ensure the keyboard won’t slide around. The box also includes a keycap puller tool, a switch puller tool, both a red and a black ESC keycap, a braided USB cable, an angled USB connector, and a manual.
Grads can keep their room organized (and, eventually start packing) with this C&N Footlockers Storage Trunk. However, it’s not just a storage trunk. It can be used a nightstand or a sit down bench. It’s durable, made of thick plywood instead of the usual particle board, and has 3 steel handles, and steel finish and trim. The inside of the trunk can hold up to 150 pounds, the lid has supports to help it stay open when needed. The chest measures 32” x 18” x 16.5 and is covered by a lifetime free warranty. It’s also available in almost 20 colors, including red, dark green, light blue, orange, black, navy, gold, white, and purple.
Grads can show their team spirit with this Denali NCAA Team Throw. The plush, hand-stitched blanket is 60” x 72”, and mad of 100% acrylic. It uses innovative fiber technology to regulate body temperature, making it comfortable in any season. The blanket is available in dozens of school choices, including Auburn, Notre Dame, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan, Clemson, Florida, Syracuse and Ohio State.
Tangkula Bedside Table Rolling Cart
Here’s a gift that is stylish and practical. The Design Ideas Fire Escape Shelf is a fashionable piece of wall art, but it also can he used to hold plants, candles, books, and other items. It’s made of hand-welded epoxy coated steel and is available in black, and red. The unit consists of three shelves, each 12”W x 4”D. Total unit is 24” tall.
When your grad finally leaves home, make sure they’re protected with this HeimVision HMD2 Wireless Rechargeable Security Camera. It is 100% wire-free and solar powered, with a built-in rechargeable battery and WiFi. It’s also compatible with the HMS1 Solar Panel (sold separately) which is solar-power rechargeable. The camera can be used indoors, but it’s also weatherproof, so it can be used outdoors. The 130-degree camera has 1080P HD resolution and automatically switches to night vison when it gets dark outside. The two-way audio in real time allows you to converse with visitors (and your pets).
Satechi makes a variety of sleek, stylish stands for your grad’s digital devices. The space gray foldable table and phone stand can cold smartphone and tables from 4” to 13”and adjusts from portrait to landscape to flat orientation.
The silver laptop stand raises your laptop to make it easier to view and type. The back of the stand has a cable management system to keep everything neat and out of the way. And the no-slip grubber grips keep the laptop in place.
Grads can also rest their headphones on the headphone stand, which organizes and stores wires, and also includes 3USB ports.
The 7-port USB charging station dock allows grads to charge up to 7 different devices, ranging from smart phones to tablets. And when grads are on the go, this air vent magnetic car mount securely mounts smart phones to the vehicle’s air vent.
What grad doesn’t like music, and this Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker provides up to 12 hours on a single charge. It’s small and lightweight, only 6” tall and 1.46 pounds, but has. Powerful sound. The speaker has a stereo and party mode, and voice prompts. It can be used for take phone calls and participate in conferences. The speak is compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, as well as the Bose Connect app. And it’s water resistant, so it can be used when lounging around the pool. The speaker is available in triple black and lux gray.
Whether working or playing, this Acer 27” Full HD Widescreen Monitor is a beauty to view. The super slim profile doesn’t take up much space, but the widescreen LCD with 1920 x 1080 resolution provides crystal clear details for working, gaming, or viewing multimedia content. The contrast ratio is 100 Million:1, and the response rate is 4ms. The monitor has an eco-friendly display, using white LED backlight technology, and includes HDMI and VGA inputs. It’s a great value for the price, and is easy to assembly – which only involves mounting the monitor on the base.