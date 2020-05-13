Graduation is a momentous occasion that celebrates the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next phase of life. However, the pandemic has thrown a wrench into the plans of high school students heading to college and college grads moving across town or across the country to pursue careers.

Instead, a lot of graduates are staying put at home, while some are even moving back home into their childhood bedrooms. And we understand that many of these grads may prefer to spend the majority of their time sequestered in their rooms. So, we searched for graduation gifts that could help to make their bedrooms more comfortable and functional, as well as items that can be useful when your grad eventually moves out.

Below are the 21 best gifts for graduates temporarily stuck at home, and at the bottom of the article, we’ve also included some advice from experts on how to choose the right presents for your special grad.