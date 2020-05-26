19 Best Items to Turn Your Backyard into a Mini Oasis

Think your summer vacation plans have been ruined? Not necessarily. You may not be able to travel to your favorite vacation destination, but you can still enjoy a staycation in your own backyard. And not only will you be safer at home – you’ll also be able to enjoy your backyard for much longer than the few days you would have spent elsewhere.

These are the 19 best items you need to turn your backyard into a mini oasis, along with advice and suggestions from designers and other experts on how to create the perfect outdoor space.