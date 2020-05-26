19 Best Items to Turn Your Backyard into a Mini Oasis

Think your summer vacation plans have been ruined? Not necessarily. You may not be able to travel to your favorite vacation destination, but you can still enjoy a staycation in your own backyard. And not only will you be safer at home – you’ll also be able to enjoy your backyard for much longer than the few days you would have spent elsewhere.
These are the 19 best items you need to turn your backyard into a mini oasis, along with advice and suggestions from designers and other experts on how to create the perfect outdoor space.
Sturdy, comfortable outdoor furniture is essential when you’re trying to create an outdoor oasis. The Homall 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set is ideal for your porch or patio, by the pool, or even in a grassy area. The set is constructed of steel and rattan wicker – and the wicker is strong and weather resistant, yet lightweight. All of the pieces have anti-skidding rubber feet. The armchairs can each hold up to 330 pounds, and the beige cushions on the chairs and double sofa are sponge-padded and cover with polyester fabric. The cushions, which are 2.2 inches thick, have zippers, so the covers can be removed and machine washed. The table also has a black, tempered glass top, which is ideal for holding drinks and food.
A beautiful area rug can add a pop of color to any space. This Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Floral Blue Multicolor Area Rug can be used on your porch, deck, or patio. The rug is made of 100% Polypropylene and has a flat weave design with cut pile patterns in red, orange, blue and green. It’s easy to clean – rinse with a hose and then air dry. The rug shown above is 7’ x 10”, but it’s also available in various other sizes, and also additional color choices
One way to turn your backyard in a mini oasis is by creating a separate space. The Allwood Solvallo Studio Guest House/Home Office can be installed on a concrete slab, gravel and 6×6 treated timbers, or gravel and cinder blocks. The inside floor is 172 square feet (two separate 86 square feet connected together). This space could be used as a home office, a guest office, a play space for the kids, or a place to get away from the family.
If you enjoy authentic brick oven pizza, consider making your own with this inexpensive Bertollo Outdoor Pizza Oven that reaches temperatures over 930 degrees Fahrenheit. It can cook a Neopolitan pizza in 2 minutes or less. The oven also cooks meat, fish, vegetables, and other items. The pizza oven is versatile, and can use charcoal, wood, pellets, or the Bertello Gas Burner attachment (sold separately). The Cordierite baking stone is designed for extreme temperatures and helps ensure the pizza’s crispy finish. The oven includes a wood chip/pellet scoop, and a wood/charcoal/pellet tray. The oven is 22” x 14” x 10.5”, and it’s lightweight and portable.
Create the perfect nighttime ambience with these 43” flickering Aityvert Waterproof Solar Torch Lights. The solar-powered lights use LEDs to mimic realistic-looking flames. That means you don’t need oil, fire, or electricity. The lights collect solar energy during the day and then turn on at dusk (although there’s an on/off switch). They have long ground stakes, so you can determine how high you want the lights to be. These solar torch lights can be used to line your walkway, or in the backyard. The lights are also weatherproof and dustproof, so they can be used in any season. Each box contains 4 solar torchlights, 8 extend pipes, 4 ground spikes, 4 connectors, and a user manual.
This Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chair is the perfect addition to your outdoor space. It’s weatherproof, so you can leave it outside without worrying if it will peel, crack, or start to rot. It’s made of a poly lumber material that looks like real wood, and has a built-in UV protector to ensure the color won’t fade. The hardware is 304-grade stainless steel, and the chair has a 500 pound weight limit.
If you want a stylish gazebo that also protects you from the sun, consider this Coolaroo Butterfly Gabezo. The butterfly design is modern, and at 13.1’ x 13.1’, it’s actually larger than many other types of gazebos. The powder-coated steel poles are designed to last a long time, and the Xceltex fabric is designed to be weather-resistant and fast drying. The cover also provides 99% UV protection.
This is one fun, double-duty item. The Clevr Ice Chest and Foosball Table Top is colorful and practical. The cooler chest stores ice and drinks – and can hold 60 cans or 50 bottles. The chest also has lockable, swivel wheels, making it easy to transport the cart or secure it in place. There’s a bottle opener and cap catch tray. In addition, the bottom tray provides extra storage, and the drainage spout is a convenient way to remove melted ice. The foosball table top design provides unlimited entertainment for older kids and adults.
You’ll never want to cook indoors again with this Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill. It has a large cooking surface (23” x 18.5”) that’s made of porcelain-coated cast iron grates that are rust-resistant. As a point of reference, you could cut 20 burgers at one time. There are 4 stainless steel top-ported burners, and the ability to precisely control the temperature. In addition, the 10,000-BTU lidded side burner provides a place for preparing side dishes or sauces. The lid folds down when not in use, allowing the burner to be used for extra prep space. There’s also another side tray on the right side, which can be used for utensils, etc.
If you’re looking for a simpler and less expensive version of the popular hanging egg chair, this might be something that warrants a second look. This Luckenberry chair is budget-friendly compared to many other models. However, it doesn’t skimp on quality. It is waterproof and has UV resistant cushions, so they won’t fade in the sun. The chair also supports 300 pounds, so you don’t have to worry about breaking it.
Tools are also included with the chair, which will save you a trip to the hardware store. The cushion choices are brown and beige.
What’s more fun than an outdoor shower? Whether you’re rinsing off after getting out of the pool, rinsing off outdoor dirt, or just trying to cool down, this Giantex Outdoor Heated Shower with Shower Head connects to your garden hose. It you want warm water, the shower uses solar energy to heat the water. However, you can also adjust the valve to make the water cooler. The shower includes a swivel shower head, which makes it easier to use.
You’ll love this Keter Pacific Cool Bar Side Table. The cooler can hold up to forty 12 oz cans packed in ice, and there’s a drainage plug to easily remove the melted ice. The table top actually has a pop-up lid, so you can use it closed as a coffee table, or raise the lid (it adjusts 10 additional inches) to serve as a cocktail table. Once up, the table securely locks in place. It’s made of a rattan finish that is weather resistant, so you can leave it outside. The table is available in brown, and also in gray.
You don’t need two trees – and you can avoid the hassle of trying to find a stand that fits your hammock – with this Vivere Sunbrella Double Hammock with Steel Stand. The Sunbrella material is resistant to mildew, stains, and fading. The hammock’s hooks allow you to adjust the height, and the hammock and stand combo can be assembled without tools. In addition to Sunbrello, the hammock is also available in cotton, mesh, and polyester choices. There are dozens of other colors to choose from as well, including numerous multi-color stripes and plaid options, in addition to solid colors like royal blue, hot pink, aqua, and coral.
This John Timberland Ashton Curved Leaves Outdoor Water Fountain is as peaceful and soothing as it is beautiful. It’s 41” high and becomes an instant focal point, wherever you place it. The water fountain weighs 10.5 pounds, making it easy to move. It’s made of metal and resin, with metal leaf arms finished in copper, and a faux slate stone finish on the bottom. The water fountain also includes a pump and a 9-foot cord. While it’s designed for either indoor or outdoor use, the manufacturer recommends using the water fountain on a covered porch or patio.
Add ambiance in your backyard with this set of Brightech Ambience Pro Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights. The 15 lights (extending 48 ft) have Edison filament bulbs, which can create a vintage look in your backyard. They can be used on your patio, and even strung in your trees to create interest, since the cord is thick and rubberized. The lights are commercial grade and designed to be waterproof and withstand heavy winds. They’re also energy efficient, using 2 watt LED standard bulbs, and will remain cool even after hours of use.
If you live in a cooler part of the country – or if you want to enjoy your backyard during the fall and winter months, this Outland Living 36-inch Propane Gas Fire Table is perfect. And, it makes a great outdoor centerpiece. It’s made of an aluminum frame and weatherproof ultraviolet light high-density polyethylene wicker. The burner, burn pan, and fasteners are all stainless steel, and the flame adjustment knob and pull handle are chrome. The fire table includes a 15.5 pound decorative glass rock set, whch is visible through the black tempered glass. In addition, the propane gas tank can be stored in the easily accessible interior compartment. (Note the tank is not included; however, the fire table does include a pre-attached 3” hose with regulator.) The table shown above is 44”L x 32”W. However, it is also available in a smaller size (36”L x 36”W.)
An umbrella is a must when you want to be outdoors during the day. This ABCCanopy Patio Umbrella is available in a 9’, 10’ and 11’ size. It’s made of an anti-UV polyester fabric that not only provides UV protection, but is also fade- and weather-resistant. The steel pole attached to the umbrella is powder coated steel, and resists chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion. The pole attaches the umbrella to a sturdy cross base. (Note: the manufacturer recommends purchasing sandbags or a weighted base for additional stability.)
This Grand Patio Parma Rattan Patio Bisto Set is perfect for a small outdoor space. The table and chairs are made of strong steel frames with a powder coating. The resin wicker is weather resistant. The chairs are sturdy – each has a weight of 300 pounds – and the set can be cleaned with a wet cloth. There’s no assembly required, and the tables and chairs fold up for easy transport. The table’s dimensions are 23.6”W x 23.6”D x 28.3”H. The chairs are 17.3”W x 23.2”D x 33”H.
Décor meets function with these Veradek Web Decorative Panels with Stand. These decorative metal screens can be used to frame and outdoor room and define separate areas in your backyard. They can also be used to block direct sunlight and block out neighbors. The screens are made from thick gauge galvanized steel, and are weather resistant. The photo above shows 4 screens to demonstrate how they can be placed together to form a wall. However, each screen is sold separately and is 45”W x 78”H. In addition to the web design, the screens are also available in blocks, and flowleafs.