21 Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Stuck at Home

If your mom loves rose gold, Satechi has a variety of rose gold devices and peripherals that would make neat gifts. The aluminum Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have a range of up to 33 feet, and a rechargeable battery with up to 16 hours of playback time (18 hours when talking). When not in use, the headphones can be conveniently and safely stored on a USB 3.0 headphone stand. The stand can also be used to connect USB devices, and there’s a hook on the back of the stand to organize and store cables.

Mom can also expand her laptop ports with a Type-C Pass Through USB Hub with USB-C Charging Port, which has an easy setup that doesn’t require software or drivers. The rose gold M1 Wireless Mouse can connect to mom’s Bluetooth-enabled laptop, tablet, or computer, and has a slight curve to fit in the palm of her hand. The Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is also wireless, and has a USB-C rechargeable port. Mom can also rest her tablet on this R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand, which holds tablets from 4” to 13” and also holds smartphones. It has a 270-degree mount, and can be used in portrait or landscape orientation.

If that’s too much rose gold, most of the Satechi items above are also available in space gray, gold, silver, and black.