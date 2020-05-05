Mother’s Day 2020 is probably going to be radically different from anything you’ve ever seen in your lifetime. The coronavirus has put a dent in large celebrations, going to restaurants and movie theaters, and doing anything else that doesn’t comformto social distancing mandates. But regardless of what’s going on, there are still ways to make your mom feel appreciated on her special day.
We found the 21 best mother’s day gifts for moms stuck at home. And then, we rounded up some experts to discuss other ways to make this day memorable and enjoyable for your mom.
Whether your mom is a piano virtuoso or she’s always wanted to learn how to play the piano, The One Smart Piano Keyboard can provide hours of entertainment. It’s a portable keyboard piano with 61 keys, and beginners can follow the LED lights to know which of the keys to play. This smart piano keyboard has built-in speakers, MIDI output and recording, and can produce over 128 instrument sounds using the free mobile app. In addition to piano lessons, the app also provides access to games, and thousands of sheet music. The piano keyboard is available in black, golden white, and Sakura pink, and with or without the stand and bench.
If your mom needs additional storage options, consider storage chests and trunks, since they’re both stylish and practical. This Beautify Gray Vintage Metal Trunk Set with Rose Gold Handles can certainly beautify any space. It’s pretty enough to be used as a bedroom night stand or placed in the living room or a hallway. The two trunks are made of robust steel with a gray finish, and rose gold clasps and handles. The small trunk is 20.4”L x 10.2”W x 7.8”H, and the large trunk is 23.6”L x 14.1”W x 9.4”H.
We know that moms generally hate to receive appliances on their special day, but we’re betting they’ll make an exception for the Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. First of all, it’s a work of art – one of those appliances that falls into the kitchen update ideas that don’t require swinging a hammer. But this isn’t just eye candy. It will also make mom’s mouth water. This beauty has a 19 Bar Italian pump that delivers just the right pressure to extract robust coffee flavors, and you can control the espresso quantity with one easy button. The thermocouple heating system evenly heats the water, and the automatic milk frother makes the milk light and creamy. The size of your mug doesn’t matter, since the cup tray easily adjusts to fit short and tall mugs.
Give your mom 2 gifts in one. Serve her breakfast in bed, bring her meal in this Designstyles Acrylic Folding Tray Table, and let her know that this chic and sophisticated serving tray is hers to keep. Made of crystal-clear acrylic, the serving table looks like glass, but fortunately, the durable material is lightweight and resists scratches and cracks. It can also be wiped clean with a cloth or paper towel, and has side handles for easy transport. When not in use, the tray table is foldable – although another option is for mom to use it as a display table to showcase one of her collections.
If your mother is like most moms, she’s probably lost jewelry that was “last seen” on top of a dresser or table. This Kendal Leather Jewelry Box provides the perfect solution to safely store and organize all of her favorite pieces. The sturdy box has a PU leather finish, and the interior has been hand-lined in suede. There are 5 removable drawers (and one stationary drawer) of varying sizes to hold earrings, rings, bracelets, and watches. The 2 swing out cabinets on the side are designed to hold necklaces, and the top lid includes a beveled glass mirror. The case also has metal drawer pulls and snaps, and a handle for easy transport. The jewelry box’s dimensions are 12.75”H x 12”L x 6.70”W, and there are three colors to choose from: black, brown, and white.
Weighted blankets are popular because they promote calmness and comfort. We’re betting your mom would enjoy this pebble-white Baloo Eco-Friendly Luxury Weighted Blanket, which is designed to calm the nervous system and promote sleep. It’s made of chemical-free breathable cotton with a tight, quilted pattern, and it’s filled with super-fine, glass micro-beads. The weighted blanket is machine washable and can also be put in the dryer. It’s available in a 15 pound and a 20 pound option.
Imagine how much fun your mom can have listening to her favorite songs on vinyl records. This Fluance RT81 Vinyl Turntable provides a slice of nostalgia, and a superb sound. The dust cover keeps everything safe from dust, and mom can even play records with the cover closed. The record player also includes an Audio Technica cartridge, and a balanced tonearm and stylus. The cabinet is made of MDF, with a piano black finish – although it’s also available in a walnut finish. The rubber slip mat ensures there are no unwanted vibrations.
Give your mom the gift of clean air with this Elechomes EP1236 Pro Series Air Purifier. It has a true HEPA filter to capture dust, pollen, cigarette smoke, pet dander, and several other airborne particles. Since the air purifier covers 280 ft, it can be used in a variety of rooms, ranging from the bedroom to the kitchen to the home office. The smart air quality sensor produces a green light when the air quality is good, a yellow light for moderate air quality, and a red light to indicate the air quality is bad. There are three fan speeds, including a sleep mode.
Social distancing may prevent your mom from going to get a pedicure, but she can still take care of her feet with the Maxkare Food Spa Bath/Massager. It heats, vibrates, and bubbles (either separately or all at once) and has an intelligent temperature control. This allows her to set the desired temperature, which the massager will heat to and then hold – so the water never gets cold. There are 4 removable massaging rollers and also acu-nodes that apply pressure to the soles of her feet. Another great feature is the removable case inside the tub that can be used to hold Epsom salt or other bath salts, etc.
If your mom loves rose gold, Satechi has a variety of rose gold devices and peripherals that would make neat gifts. The aluminum Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have a range of up to 33 feet, and a rechargeable battery with up to 16 hours of playback time (18 hours when talking). When not in use, the headphones can be conveniently and safely stored on a USB 3.0 headphone stand. The stand can also be used to connect USB devices, and there’s a hook on the back of the stand to organize and store cables.
Mom can also expand her laptop ports with a Type-C Pass Through USB Hub with USB-C Charging Port, which has an easy setup that doesn’t require software or drivers. The rose gold M1 Wireless Mouse can connect to mom’s Bluetooth-enabled laptop, tablet, or computer, and has a slight curve to fit in the palm of her hand. The Bluetooth Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is also wireless, and has a USB-C rechargeable port. Mom can also rest her tablet on this R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand, which holds tablets from 4” to 13” and also holds smartphones. It has a 270-degree mount, and can be used in portrait or landscape orientation.
If that’s too much rose gold, most of the Satechi items above are also available in space gray, gold, silver, and black.
When mom wants some time away from everyone, this LTLCBB 10-Piece Garden Tools Set provides everything she needs to spend quality time alone while gardening. It includes the following: large shovel, small shovel, rake, pruning line, fork, garden shears, root removal tool, garden gloves, and watering can. In addition, the Oxford cloth bag is a practical tote with a large interior, and pockets on the outside. The tools are lightweight and have an ergonomic design, so mom’s hands won’t get tired when planting, digging, etc. Also, all of the tools are durable, wear-resistant, and rust-proof.
Social distancing has made photos and videos more important than ever. The Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame allows your mom to receive images via the Nixplay app for iOS and Android, or by using email, Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Verizon Cloud, Amazon Alexa ,and Google Photos. The digital picture frame has a 1200×800 HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and automatically adjusts when it is in landscape or portrait mode. The model shown above is the 10.1” frame, but it’s also available in smaller and larger sizes, as well as different frames finishes.
Moms who have craft hobbies, like sewing, might enjoy this Saunder Portable Storage Sewing/Craft Cart. This drop leaf craft and sewing table can provide plenty of extra space behind the roll-open door. There are two storage bins and a hidden shelf that houses the sewing machine. The shelves are adjustable, and the top of the cart is a melamine surface that resists heat, stains, and scratches. When closed, the cart looks like a fashionable storage cabinet that would fit well in any room. However, the easy-roll casters allow it to be moved as desired.
This Bougie Bath Handmade Spa Gift Set includes not one, but three different handmade bath sets. Each set includes a bath bomb to leave your mom’s skin soft and moisturized, and it won’t leave a bathtub ring. Also included are facial sponges made of 100% natural cellulose. Plus, the soy candles contain essential oil to create a calming experience.
These are the 3 sets:
The Lavender bath set includes a bath bomb with lavender, ylang-ylang and majoram essential oils, and a candle that contains vanilla, sandalwood, lavender, and jasmine.
The Turquoise Bath Set includes a bath bomb with geranium, lavender, and lime essential oils. The candle contains sea salt, jasmine, and sweet cream.
The Orange Bath Set contains a grapefruit bath bomb, and the candle contains eucalyptus, patchouli, and peppermint essential oils.
What mom doesn’t like silky-smooth, hotel-like luxury? That’s one of the crucial elements in recreating a 5-star hotel experience at home, and these Sleepletics Celliant Performance Breathable Bed Sheets can help to achieve that effect. The sheets have a Celliant material that regulates body temperature and fosters better localized circulation. This helps to promote restful sleep – and the Celliant is permanent, so mom doesn’t have to worry about washing it out over time. The sheets are also wrinkle- and shrink-resistant. Each sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases (although twin sizes have 1 pillowcase). Sizes range from twin and full to queen 12” and queen 15”, in addition to king 12”, king 15”, and California king 15”. Color options include tan, blue, chalk, and light gray.
Your mom can relax in this Monarch Plush Lined Microfiber Spa Robe. It’s made of 67% combed cotton and 33% polyester, which makes it soft, and ensures that it won’t shrink after being washed repeatedly. Designed for luxury hotels, the robe also has a durable peached microfiber outer shell. It has two patch pockets, a breast pocket, and a hanger loop for putting it on the back of the bathroom door. In addition, the robe has double belt loops to provide adjustable belt heights, ensuring it will fit nearly any body type. Sizes range from small to xx-large. In addition to white, it’s also available in the following color options with a white trim: periwinkle, natural, and pink.
When Mom leaves the house to run errands, she can do it in style with this Solo New York Ladies Tote/Backpack. In addition to a fully-padded 15.6” laptop compartment, it also has an interior organizer section for hand sanitizers, wet wipes, extra masks, etc. There’s also enough room for a book, a small umbrella, a phone, and a few other items. This versatile bag can be used as a tote, but it also has padded shoulder straps if your mom wants to use it as a backpack.
If mom is an artist, or has expressed a desire to paint, this Royal Langnickel All Media Easel Artist Set contains everything needed to start or continue painting. It includes 12 oil paint tubes, 12 watercolor paint tubes, 12 acrylic paint tubes, 12 oil pastels, 12 soft pastels, and 12 watercolor pencils. The set also includes 3 gold taklon brushes, 3 white taklon brushes, 3 white bristle brushes, 3 palette knives, and 2 canvas boards. There’s a graphite pencil, a wooden palette, a ten-well palette, a sharpener, a watercolor artist pad, and the artist box easel.
Mom can read from any room in the house (or on the porch or in the backyard) with this Kindle Waterproof Paperwhite. This is the thinnest and lightest version of the Kindle Paperwhite. It has a flush-front design and an anti-glare display. It’s waterproof, so mom can even read in the bath or by the pool. The battery charge lasts for weeks, and there’s an adjustable built-in light so you can read at night. The paperwhite is available in black and also in twilight blue. Storage options include 8GH or 32GB. And since it comes with Audible, mom can also pair the Kindle with Bluetooth headphones or speakers and listen instead of reading.
If your mom drinks wine and has a good sense of humor, this Gelid Coolers Stemless Wine Glass is a unique gift. The imprint reads, “I do YOGA, just kidding . . . I drink wine in yoga pants.” It’s a 15 ounce wing glass, and the imprint is permanent, so it won’t fade. The glass is packaged securely in a gift box, to avoid breakage. GelidCoolers also offers other imprints, for example one glass reads, “Wine, because punching people in the face is illegal,” and another glass reads, “I’m not slurring my words, I’m speaking in cursive.”
Mom can spend hours relaxing in a freestanding hammock, and you don’t need two trees to create this soothing experience. Exhibit A is this Vivere Double Polyester Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand. The model shown above is cotton, in a paradise color with a black frame. However, there are numerous other color options, including various stripes and plaid combinations, solid colors, white frames, and gray frames. The hammock stand is made of heavy-duty steel and does not require tools to assemble. It’s also easy to adjust the hammock hooks to raise or lower the height. The weight limit is 450 pounds, and the hammock includes a carrying bag.