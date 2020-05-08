12 Best Cordless Electric Mowers: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

Electric lawn mowers have changed at an incredible rate over the last couple of decades! Not only have they cut the cord but they’re giving gas-powered models a run for their money with their power, features, and long-running times. They’re clean, quiet, and versatile with many brands that offer batteries that fit a big family of power tools. A homeowner may use their electric lawn edger then pop the same battery into their electric mower! On top of all of that, the price of cordless electric lawn mowers have come down considerably.
Consider retiring your gas guzzler and upgrading to a cordless electric lawn mower based on our 12 best options listed below!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $143.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $157.43 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.40 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $274.07 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,080.57 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $585.56 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $663.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $329.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $351.68 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $549.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $749.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Black + Decker MTC220 3-In-1 Lawn Mower, String Trimmer and EdgerPrice: $143.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for use between obstacles
- This machine is a mower, edger and trimmer
- Two batteries and charger included
- Battery voltage is too small
- Could use a more comfortable handle
- Designed for tiny lawns
Allow me to issue a full disclaimer before I begin this review: the Black+Decker MRC220 3-in-1 Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is meant for homeowners with very small yards. Let me reiterate: VERY small yards. Now, that said, the idea behind this little electric lawn mower is ingenious. For one low price you can use this machine to trim, edge, and mow your property.
You’ve most likely seen string trimmers like this before. The head rotates 180 degrees to transform the trimmer into an edger and back again. By locking the trimmer into the separate chassis, you can cut your grass with your string trimmer at a consistent height with a 12-inch path. A foot pedal release allows for quick insertion and removal of the machine as you move from mowing to trimming or edging. The mower deck also features two height adjustment options that raise to 2.4 inches or lower to 1.6 inches.
This cordless electric lawn mower is powered with a 20v lithium-ion battery, the same family of batteries that Black+Decker uses to power a wide variety of power and gardening tools like cordless drills, circular saws, etc. The unit comes packaged with two 20v batteries and a charger. Charging time for each battery is roughly four hours.
The automatic feed system for the trimmer provides more cutting cord when necessary without having to bump the head or stop operation. Because of its size and because the unit doesn’t need gas or oil, the Black+Decker MRC220 is a great solution for homes with limited storage space.
I found plenty of online reviews praising the Black+Decker MRC220 written by users that understand this model is meant for. For yards of up to 750 square feet, the Black+Decker MRC220 3-in-1 Cordless Electric Lawn Mower could be the perfect solution for your small yard care needs.
Find more Black + Decker MTC220 3-In-1 Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
2. Sun Joe MJ401C-PRO 14in 28v Cordless Electric Lawn MowerPrice: $157.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for small yards
- Battery keeps a charge for long periods of time
- Takes up very little storage space
- Non-removable battery
- That avocado green is straight from 1972
- Small battery
Perfect for small to medium lawns, the Sun Joe MJ401C-PRO 14-Inch 28-Volt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower ditches the cord and gas to provide quick and easy grass maintenance. When you’re ready to cut the grass, simply insert the key, press the safety switch, squeeze the trigger, and go. The steel blade cuts a 14″ wide path, is durable, and has convenient 3-position manual height control.
The mower is easy to assemble and can be carried or moved easily with just one hand. It’s also so whisper quiet that you could probably get away with mowing your lawn at any time of the day or night without annoying your neighbors. The Sun Joe features a 10.6-gallon bag that collects clippings for quick and easy disposal.
This little mower has plenty of power and hack through deep grass with no problem under normal conditions but keep in mind that the manufacturer recommends this model for approximately 1/4 acre of grass or less. Overly wet weather will make mowing difficult. This cordless electric lawn mower is meant to be used then stored while plugged into a standard household 110v outlet.
There are some points to keep in mind when considering the Sun Joe. Because the battery isn’t removable, you’ll have to stop mowing and wait for four hours to charge up the mower before starting again. It’s also not self-propelled so if you have hills or really thick turf, you could be in for a workout. That said, the machine is so light that I don’t feel anyone would have a problem pushing it.
Overall, I was really impressed by this small cordless mower. Working in the “S” into the wheel design is fun and I can even get past the avocado green when you consider how little this machine costs. If you have a small yard appropriate for it, the Sun Joe MJ401C-PRO 14-Inch 28-Volt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower could be a great solution for your landscaping needs.
Find more Sun Joe 14-Inch 28-Volt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
3. Sun Joe iON16LM 40-Volt 16-Inch Brushless Cordless Lawn MowerPrice: $249.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well constructed
- Lots of power
- Can mow with one hand
- Not good for grass cuts shorter than two inches
- Unsuitable for yards larger than 4,500 sq ft
- Bag fill indicator sometimes faulty
When the Sun Joe iON16LM 40-Volt 16-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower arrives at your front door, you’re not going to believe how easy it is to set up. While there is an operations manual included, you won’t need it to assemble the mower. At this price point, you might expect this unit to be made of cheap plastic and poorly designed however you’ll find that it is engineered well and, in my opinion, very cool looking.
You will want to look at your manual to maintain the 40V lithium battery safely. Make sure that you charge the battery fully before you first operate your mower. Once you’re ready to go, simply plug your battery in the top of the mower, push the safety key, and you can forget about oil, gas, or spark plugs. Squeeze the blade engagement bar and the mower will start spinning the blade. This cordless electric lawn mower is much quieter than a gas-engine but you may find you will need ear protection anyway.
The Sun Joe iON16LM has a 9.25-gallon bag or mulch options for your clippings. There is a 6-position height adjustment from 1.18 to 3.15 inches but you may find the mower operates significantly better when maintaining a 2-inch grass height. While not a self-propelled model, the Sun Joe is so lightweight and easy to push that you could mow with just one hand. The grass cut is even however at a 16-inch cut width you may have another few passes to finish up your mow job.
Under optimal conditions, the 40v battery is good for approximately 4,500 square feet or around 35 minutes of mow time. The Sun Joe is constructed very well and would work great for anyone with a cottage or small home that needs a dependable cordless electric mower.
Find more Sun Joe iON16LM 40-Volt 16-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
4. Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn MowerPrice: $274.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mulch and bag options
- Battery compatible across Greenworks brand of more than 40 tools
- 5-position height adjustment
- You're going to need a second battery
- Limited grass bag capacity
- No side discharge chute
Greenworks fabricates a wide variety of battery-operated tools from leaf blowers to chainsaws to lawn mowers. There are three levels of power, 40v, 60v, and 80v, depending on a homeowner’s needs. The Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is a decent solution for small yards of around a third of an acre and for anyone looking to upgrade from the noise and fumes of a gas-powered engine.
The Greenworks 16-Inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is one of the highest-rated models online and it’s easy to see why: like other electric lawn mowers, this model is reliable, easy to use, and needs next to no maintenance. A simple push of the power button and you are ready to start cutting your grass. The 40v battery is easy to get in and out of the charger and the lawn mower. The handle folds down easily when finished for compact storage. There is a simple lever mechanism to adjust the mowing height.
There is no automatic propulsion however the mower is light enough that you shouldn’t have any problem pushing it across your yard even through thicker grass at the beginning of a season. Noise level is about half as much as a standard gas-engine mower. Cutting power is impressive, able to easily take care of 10,000 square feet on one charge. While a charger and battery are included with the mower, you might think about picking up an additional battery to avoid long waits between needed charges.
The Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is a great entry-level machine for small to medium homeowners that are looking to upgrade from that old gas-engine mower and get green. By the way, I’m a huge fan of the lime green color of this machine!
Find more Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
5. Makita LXT 21 Inch 18V x2 Cordless Electric Lawn MowerPrice: $1,080.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Room for four (four!) 18v batteries to double your run time
- Batteries charge very quickly
- It's kind of cool to have a Makita product to mow your lawn
- It's the size and weight of a standard gas-engine mower
- No compact storage option
- Expensive
To me, Makita has always meant a premium contractor grade of power tools that are dependable and rugged enough to be used anywhere. I didn’t realize that Makita had expanded into the world of cordless electric lawn mowers but I’m not surprised. The Makita LXT 21 Inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features zero emissions (it’s electric, after all), lower noise, and reduced maintenance. This thing is a monster that you’re going to welcome to your next mowing job.
It’s powered by two 18v LXT Batteries but features multiple bays that hold four batteries for twice the run time without leaving the 18v battery platform. With that sort of power, this mower can take care of a half-acre of property before needing a charge. Of course, you could run with two 18v batteries and leave the other two on the charger; at the time of this writing, Makita was offering four batteries and a dual charger with purchase. The Makita-built motor delivers up to 2,800rpm for plenty of cutting power. This mower spins up eagerly when taking on thick grass. A “Quiet Mode” setting reduces noise by providing constant speed control at 2,300rpm if you wish.
While the mower is self-propelled, there is a slight lag when ramping up to speed. The LXT offers ease-of-use features including quick height adjustments, mulching capability, and a commercial-grade steel deck. It features a 3-in-1 design for mulching, bagging, or side discharge. Using the bag to pick up clippings is highly efficient; you probably won’t know the bag is full until you begin to see grass behind you on the way to your next pass.
The LXT’s weight and power rival gas-engine mowers so while, at around 90 pounds, it may not be as maneuverable as other electric mowers changing terrain won’t faze this mower in the slightest. This model is very sturdy so unfortunately no option to fold it over for compact storage. Plan ahead where you’re going to store this beast.
A side note: This cordless electric lawn mower is part of Makita’s 18v LXT System, billed by Makita as the world’s largest family of cordless power tools powered by 18v lithium-ion slide-style batteries. Makita batteries have a reputation for really quick charge times in their categories, making your wait time much shorter when you want to slap a battery into another Makita tool for that other project waiting for you.
Find more Makita LXT 21 Inch 18V x2 Cordless Electric Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
6. Snapper XD 21 Inch 82V MAX Cordless Electric Lawn MowerPrice: $585.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 45-minute run time on one charge
- Includes two high capacity batteries and rapid charger
- Mows through thick turf like a billy goat
- Slight lag between disengaging self-propulsion and the machine actually stopping
- Load sensing tech takes a little too long to wind up
- This model could really use a battery life indicator close to the mower controls
The name Snapper is synonymous with lawn mowing so I was happy to take a look at the Snapper XD 82V Max 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower. This model features push-button start, a durable steel 3-in-1 mowing deck with mulch, side discharge or bagging options, and up to 45 minutes of mow time with two Briggs & Stratton 2.0 batteries (they’re included!). Charge time is around an hour, better than most other batteries I looked at.
The self-propelled variable speed transmission makes for a smooth time behind the controls. Snapper claims “load sensing technology” that allows the unit to cut through thicker patches of turf when you need it however there were a few other reviews online of this feature is somewhat hit and miss. Seven different cutting heights are available with a convenient single level height of cut adjustment. Like other cordless electric lawn mowers, the Snapper XD 82V MAX has is much quieter and requires less maintenance.
Despite the larger size and power of this model, the Snapper XD allows for vertical storage capabilities for a smaller footprint in your storage shed. The entire mower part is quite sturdy, made mostly of metal. It cuts very well with lots of power, equaling the quality of your average gas-engine mower. This model absolutely destroys weeds, stalks, and thick turf. Keep in mind that you should start on the highest cut setting and go from there to see how your experience and grass end up.
While you may laugh at other reviews from people actually looking forward to mowing their lawns, you may understand once you have a go with the Snapper XD.
Find more Snapper XD 21 Inch 82V MAX Cordless Electric Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
7. ECHO 21-Inch 58-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric MowerPrice: $663.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be stored vertically
- 3 different handle positions
- 58v brushless electric motor
- Battery requires cool-down period before recharging
- Not self-propelled
- Separate height adjustment for each wheel
The Echo CLM-58V4AH 21-Inch 58v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower isn’t the cheapest model on our list however its expensive cost turns out to be worth it because of the great performance in cutting a lawn, performance that would normally need a gas-powered mower to pull off. Zero gas fumes, virtually no noise, and just a fraction of the regular maintenance of a regular gas mower.
The cordless electric lawn mower comes with a 4Ah battery and charger that provides up to 40 minutes of mow time or around a 1/2-acre depending on conditions. This mower features a fantastic feature in the form of dual onboard battery storage to double it’s run time. If you have an average yard to mow, the Echo is well up to the task however picking up an additional battery will really boost your next mow. With two batteries, you’ll have enough juice and power to mow up to an acre of thick turf without the dreaded stop, recharge and wait cycle that is the bane of some electric lawn mowers.
The 58V brushless motor will give you serious torque and efficiency. Don’t let its simple look fool you. This thing is a serious contender for the best cordless electric lawn mower I’ve seen. The nine-inch wheels move the 21-inch composite cutting deck (with a lifetime guarantee!) across your landscape with power that you wouldn’t believe would come from a 56-pound machine that’s so quiet. It’s durable and tough and better yet, it feels like it while you mow. On top of all that, it’s got a five-year residential warranty.
Some challenges with the Echo: self-propulsion would have been nice but it’s not a deal killer since this machine is quick and light. You’ll have no issues pushing the mower across any terrain. And while seven adjustable height settings are great, you’ve got to set the height on each wheel individually. There’s no side discharge chute, either.
I’ve got to say however that those small issues are more than made up for with the package as a whole. The Echo CLM-58V4AH 21-Inch 58v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is simple, powerful, efficient, and, well, awesome. If anyone thought that electric lawn mowers would never equal a gas-powered machine, they would do well to look at the Echo.
Find more ECHO 21-Inch 58-Volt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
8. EGO Power+ LM2000-S 20-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Electric Lawn MowerPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Premium look and feel
- Decent power
- Easy to push across terrain
- Battery and charger not included
- Customer service not great
- Not as powerful as similar-sized mowers
If you’re skeptical of upgrading from gasoline to electricity, you owe it to yourself to look at the Ego Power+ LM2000-S 20-inch 56v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower. Any assumptions you may have will be wiped away once you experience what this machine has to offer.
The Ego LM2000-S has a decent amount of power housed in a premium, well-engineered package. A quick and easy conversion from the fold-away storage mode will have your mower ready to operate in just a few seconds. Mow time is roughly 30 minutes which is average however the 56v battery charges extremely fast, approximately 30 minutes per charge. Be aware this model does NOT include a battery and charger; you’ll have to pick a battery kit up separately.
This cordless electric lawn mower has plenty of power and should have no trouble with any overgrown lawn. Height adjustment of the blade is incredibly simple to adjust by using the bright green shift handle on the deck housing. I found that bright green accent combined with the grayscale color scheme really nice. The mower just looks sharp overall.
Lightweight and maneuverable, the Ego LM2000-S isn’t self-propelled however you’ll have no trouble pushing this up and down and across any terrain, turf, or landscape. Consider this cordless electric lawn mower while taking a look at kicking that gas mower to the curb for good.
Find more EGO Power+ 20-Inch 56v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
10. Scotts 60040S 19-Inch 40-Volt Cordless Electric Lawn MowerPrice: $351.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dashboard battery level indicator
- Steel cutting deck
- Telescoping handle
- Hard to find extra 5Ah batteries
- Flimsy top cover
- Could use metal side clamps instead of plastic
You may only think of the Scotts brand for fertilizers and pest-control products but they also happen to make a tight line of battery-operated lawn care tools as well. Scotts 19-inch 40v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features a brushless motor that delivers the performance of a gas-powered mower with increased efficiency and a decent 30-minute run-time. The Scotts 60040S comes packaged with a 5Ah battery and fast charger. This model is definitely meant to get small to medium yards mowed quickly.
Nice features include a handy battery level indicator on the control panel and a premium grass catcher bag. It features side discharge, mulching and rear bagging options. This mower is equipped with LED headlights which is good but it would have been nice to forget about mowing in the dark in favor of a little more power in the battery. The telescoping handles are simple and allow for convenient vertical storage with the flip of two levers and two pull handles. A steel tube front guard and lift handle are great premium touches as are the 4-year tool and 2-year battery warranties.
The Scotts 60040S features a sensor that automatically adjusts the blade speed when it encounters thicker grass that provides a clean and even cut. This cordless electric mower is incredibly light at approximately 50 pounds so self-propulsion isn’t necessary. It is very easy to push this mower too fast because of this…slow down to a pace you would use on a gas-powered model and you’ll find the Scotts will leave a nicely manicured surface.
Find more Scotts 60040S 19in 40v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
11. Greenworks 21in 80v Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn MowerPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4Ah 80v battery and charger included
- Mulch, bag or side-discharge options
- Motor increases blade speed when needed
- Expensive
- Batteries must cool down before recharging
- Extra batteries are expensive
Greenworks is a champion of the cordless electric lawn mower game for a reason. They make a quality family of products in 40v, 60v, and 80v ranges, all with sharable battery capability. The Greenworks Pro 80v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features a brushless motor, is self-propelled, and includes a 4Ah battery and charger. This thing is a high-quality machine with a steel 21-inch cutting deck with mulch, side-discharge, or bag options for clippings.
At only 64 pounds, this mower is easy to move around. It cuts grass as tall as the motor housing when moving slower; the self-propelled rear-wheel drive can be adjusted easily to whatever speed you’re looking for. The seven-position, single-handle height adjustment raises and lowers all four wheels simultaneously.
The Greenworks Pro will automatically cycle itself higher and lower depending on the length of grass being cut. The 80v 4Ah battery lasts approximately 45 minutes and should get through a half-acre of mowing fairly easily. This cordless electric lawn mower will cut through just about anything and keep going. And when you’re done with your chores, storage couldn’t be simpler: once you’re through with our mowing job, fold the handle over and store vertically in your garage or shed.
While I typically advise users of electric power tools to pick up an additional battery, the 80v models aren’t exactly cheap. The large energy capacity of the 4Ah may not make picking up a second one necessary unless you own another 80v power tool from Greenworks. And considering how well this mower works, I’d definitely want to look at more of what Greenworks produces.
Find more Greenworks 21in 80v Self-Propelled Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
12. Ego Power+ LM2142SP 21in 56v Cordless Electric Lawn MowerPrice: $749.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with two 5Ah 56v batteries and charger
- Folds easily for compact storage
- 80-minute run time
- Reports of poor customer service when needed
- Heavier mower at 90 pounds
- High overall cost
I know what you’re thinking. The price point for the Ego Power+ LM2142SP 21in 56v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is on the high end (okay, really high end) of the electric mower spectrum. However, if you’re looking at cordless mowers and you want as close to a gas-engine machine then there are a few reasons why you should consider picking up this particular package:
The Ego LM2142SP comes with two (TWO!) 56v 5Ah batteries. If you plan on using electric power tools, especially a string trimmer and leaf blower, nothing is worse than waiting for the cells to recharge. Having an extra 56v battery that’s charged and raring to go is a definite plus.
Considering a similar Ego mower costs $350-$400 and the batteries run around $250 each (!), this package actually provides a bundle deal of at least a couple hundred dollars in savings.
5Ah batteries are larger and therefore provide a longer run time for your mower. Two charged batteries of that size will get you eighty minutes of mowing. Let me state that again: eighty minutes of operation. You could take care of approximately three-quarters of an acre with that kind of power.
This cordless electric lawn mower is on the real high end of power, quality, and style. It has a 21-inch steel cutting deck. It has a six-position height adjustment handle on the housing. It folds up like a Transformer to store in your shed. It’s self-propelled. This thing has EVERYTHING you need to knock out your medium to large lawn without breaking a sweat…all while making you the envy of all your neighbors.
Find more Ego Power+ 21in 56v Cordless Electric Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
Why Should I Buy A Cordless Electric Lawn Mower?
The cordless electric lawn mowers on our list range from 20 to 80 volts, with deck diameters ranging from a really tiny 12 (!) to a reasonable 21 inches. While manufacturers may claim certain run times or square footage per charge, keep in mind that your turf quality, turf height, and climate have a lot to do with the performance of your cordless electric lawn mower. On average, they will operate between 30 to 60 minutes or around 5,000 to 10,000 square feet before the battery will require a charge.
Like gas-powered models with more horsepower, cordless electric lawn mowers with larger voltage motors will cut tall grass better or if the mower is self-propelled, since that requires more power. With that comes a heavier mower and, of course, a higher price tag. On the other hand, mowers with smaller voltage mowers weigh less and are easier to maneuver for smaller yards of up to 2,000 square feet.
What Should I Consider Before Buying A Cordless Electric Lawn Mower?
Keep in mind the typical conditions of your particular grass at the height of summer. It’s no secret that tall, thick grass will lower the size of your mowed area per battery charge significantly. Ditto that for damp and wet conditions that will clog up your cutting deck quickly and make your machine work much harder. Even if you have a postage-stamp-sized yard, having a second battery on hand (or even a third if you are thinking of acquiring other battery-operated tools) is a very good idea so that you can save time, avoid the hassle, and reduce battery wear by using one battery while charging the other.
The size of your yard is the most important factor in determining the best cordless electric lawn mower for your needs. An electric mower is a good choice for yards that are about 10,000 square feet (1/4 acre) or less. You need to look at what cutting deck size (the actual width the mower will cut in one pass) makes sense as well. The smaller your yard, the smaller the mower can be. A 16-inch mower may be perfect for a small yard, but you will most likely want a 21-inch mower for a larger yard to cut down on mowing time.
Also consider your age and physical condition when choosing a cordless electric mower. A self-propelled mower may be appropriate for even a very small yard if pushing a lawn mower is challenging for you.
Will A Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Make My Lawn Healthier?
Gasoline spills, oil stains, exhaust fumes, and noise will all be eliminated if you make the switch from a gas engine to a cordless electric mower. But like operating a gas mower, you will want to maintain your electric model regularly. The advice below not only will make your mower work more efficiently and also will contribute to a healthier lawn.
It’s better for the grass, for your mower, and for you if your lawn is mowed more often to a height within a range that the mower can comfortably handle. Since cordless electric lawn mowers are quieter and cleaner than gas-engines, this won’t be as much of a chore.
Keep your cutting deck clean. Optimum airflow under the mower reduces blade drag and helps the grass stand vertically for a clean cut.
Consider mulching your grass rather than bagging and disposing it. The clippings are good fertilizer for the grass and you reduce your carbon footprint by not depending on yard waste removal. Plus, if you’re mowing more often as stated above, there isn’t the mess as there is when mowing infrequently.
Raise your mower deck up to reduce the amount of grass you remove with each mow, and remove no more than a third of the grass leaves with each cut. Most cool-season grasses are healthier, look better, and block weeds when they are cut in the 2½ to 4-inch range.
Keep a second blade on hand. Keep your blades sharp and swap out your working blade often. A sharp blade is healthier for your lawn and will reduce the electric draw of your battery.
I’m Still Undecided. Help Me Make A Decision!
If you’ve used gas-powered mowers extensively, you may be hesitant to upgrade to a cordless electric lawn mower and think that you will give up speed and power. It really comes down to this:
If mowing speed and power are essential to you, if you have a tendency to let your grass get tall, if you occasionally or even weekly walk your mower into tall, non-turf grasses to keep border areas from overtaking your yard, or if you do regular shifts of volunteer work (it’s your turn to mow the soccer pitch or cut an elderly neighbor’s yard), then you should stick with a gas-engine mower.
If you have a small to medium-sized yard with cutting conditions that aren’t very tough, you regularly take care of your grass, and you don’t have a lot of elevation changes, a cordless electric lawn mower is far superior to a gas-engine machine in getting the job done quickly and quietly. Take a look at our list, though; there are some electric mowers there that rival their gas-powered cousins!
Here’s what changed my mind: I can now listen to music while mowing the grass without wearing ear protection! That made all the difference for me.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.