11 Best Evaporative Coolers: Compare, Buy & Save

Summer is just around the corner and most of us are looking for energy-efficient ways to beat the heat. While air conditioners are nice, there is a better way to stay cool without racking up a huge electric bill in your house. Investing in an evaporative cooler is a great way to stay cool and save money.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 2 in 1 evaporative air cooler from Air Choice is a great addition to any home that gets a little too warm in the summer. While most air conditioners and central air systems drive the energy bill way up during use, this system is fan-lie in the way it operates. It is portable and can be moved from room to room without having to cool the entire house. Those of you with thousands of square feet to cool will understand the value of purchasing one of these units.
Use this unit as a simple oscillating fan or as an evaporative cooler with a Water curtain system with 2L water tank capacity and 2 ice boxes, Trustech tower fan can offer you up to 120 Sq Ft air circulation keeping the area you are occupying comfortably cool. The system is super quiet whereas most air conditioners are loud and have high powered engines that keep them running. You will notice a major difference not only in the temperature of your home but also in your electric bill each month.
The Trustech oscillating tower fan has 3 modes (normal wind/natural wind/ sleep wind) and 3 wind speed settings (low/middle/high). Timer function enables programmable shut down up to 8 hours of run time. These units will drop your power bill every month and are about 50% less expensive than traditional air conditioners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the great things about evaporative coolers is that they are portable. In window and central air conditioners are all pretty stationary and they cool entire homes even if you aren’t in every room of the house at the same time. This evap cooler from Frigidaire is a great addition to any home because you can move it around with you no matter what room you are occupying. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars to air condition the entire house, focus the cooling on whatever room you are in and cut your energy bill considerably.
This evaporative cooler also doubles as a super-powerful fan for the nights when you want to sleep with a cool breeze pointed at your bedside. It features 4 fan speeds and 3 cooling modes and wide-angle oscillation. Ditch the freon and other chemicals for environmentally friendly water that climate control that utilizes clean evaporation. Its dimensions are 15.37 x 13.46 x 35.33 inches and it only weighs 17.64lbs. If this model is a bit too big for your home there is a model that will cool 250 square feet and another that will cool 100 square feet. Remotes are included with all models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This evaporative cooler from Hessaire is a more compact version of the standard box cooler. With the extra size and weight, this item is a great choice for homes that have bigger rooms and a more open floor plan. The recommended size of the house/room in which this will be used is about 950 square feet. It features four locking casters that make it easy to move from indoors to your patio to your garage should you be doing chores on a hot day and need some relief from the heat.
It measures 37x17x24 inches; cools 3,100 Cubic Feet per Minute; it also has 3 fan speeds and oscillating louvers to ensure even distribution, wide-coverage and comfort. Instead of filling and refilling the unit, you can attach a standard hose to it to have a continuous fill. It also features 3 simple rotary controls that allow the fan (Off, Hi, Med, Low), pump (On, Off), and oscillation motor (On, Off) to be controlled independently for your convenience. The unit weighs only 41 lbs and consumes 2.4A/250W of electricity making this unit incredibly cost-effective.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for something smaller and more personal? This unit is a personal small box style evaporative cooler that also works as a fan and humidifier. Perfect for every season you won’t ever want to put this product away. It also has an air purification feature that makes it perfect for basements that don’t get a lot of air or garages and attics that could use a little more airflow. It is small enough to keep on a desktop in your home office while taking conference calls with your workgroup.
The large water tank for its size can hold 600ml of water so you don’t need to constantly fill the tank. The misting fan has 7 soft colors. You can also long-press to turn off the LED light. While this is a great unit for personal space and smaller areas it is not meant to purify or cool the entire house. This is a great item for one-bedroom apartments, small offices and can be used the same way a fan is used to point directly at you to stay cool. The dimensions are 7.48 x 7.48 x 8.39 inches and it weighs just 2.77lbs. This is a great unit to save money during the winter and summer months.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the 32″ tower fan evaporative cooler from COMFYHOME that doubles as an energy-efficient air conditioning source and a regular house fan that oscillates. While it is advertised as a 2 in 1 evap cooler it also has a third function that makes this perfect for houses that deal with all four seasons. It is also a humidifier for those homes that deal with dry air in the winter and summer months. On top of being incredibly useful, it has a very modern look so that it will go well with any decor and will also double as a conversation piece like a bar or painting.
The water and/or ice within the machine will evaporate creating a cooling effect. It has 3 speeds and 3 modes to choose from and all of these work from a remote control that comes with the unit. The 15-hour timer is also pretty convenient, where most air conditioners stay on all the time, this unit will use less electricity saving you tons of money on your power bill each and every month. It features a large 1-gallon tank that can hold both water and ice and its dimensions are similar to any typical tower fan, it stands 32″ and is lightweight for its size. Perhaps the coolest and most innovative detail of this evaporative cooler is that it is completely bladeless so it is safe for homes with small children.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Costway designed and built a really smart unit with this one. Not only is it an evaporative cooler but it is also an oscillating fan, humidifier, and anion unit. For the warmer months, just put the fan mode on and it will work as a typical fan. Insert water into the unit and treat yourself to the cooling effects of a personal air conditioner without footing the bill for air conditioning costs. The humidifier will make those dry winter months a little more bearable and the anion setting will exchange the water with potable drinking water. This is a really neat 4 in 1 unit that you will use all the time.
The 6.5L large-capacity water tank prevents you from adding water continuously. IT features 3 wind modes and 3 fan settings. It has a 6.5-hour timer in case you forget that it is on it will actually save you from running up the bill. The four wheels on the bottom of the unit make it super easy to move and the remote control makes it incredibly convenient to use. Its dimensions are 11 x 13.5 x 28 inches and it weighs only 13.5lbs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Definitely, one of the cooler looking evaporative coolers on the market and it is affordable enough to justify making the purchase on top of being super energy-efficient and saving you more than constantly running an AC unit all day and all night to stay cool. This unit is also so much more than just an evaporative cooler. It is a personal humidifier and fan and can also run as a small portable AC unit if that is what you want. The fan blows incredibly quiet so you won’t hear it in the background. The humidifier is perfect for dry rooms or basements that don’t get a lot of moisture.
It is incredibly modern looking so it will fit in with any decor. It will cool and purify any area within 45 sq feet around the device which is great if you don’t want to pay the power bill on cooling the entire house but want to stay cool in the area around you. It features an enlarged water tank that will increase its run time up to 9 extra hours. Its dimensions are just 6.5 x 6.5 x 6.5 inches and it weighs just 2 pounds when it isn’t filled with water. Its power consumption is only 7.5 watts so you are going to save a ton of money on your energy bill every month by investing in one or even two of these awesome machines. IF you dig it in white there is also a really cool Urban Grey that you are going to love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Honeywell designed a pretty cool, (pun intended) evaporative cooler, fan, and humidifier all in one machine that will cut your power bill and control the climate four seasons out of the year. If you are looking for a cool breeze on a hot summer day, switch on the fan feature with the remote control and sit back and relax. If you want a colder, more powerful feeling the fill the ice compartment and let the evaporative cooler do all the work. If t gets chilly and dry in your home during the winter months then the humidifier is going to be your new best friend. This 3 in 1 machine is a must-have for most homes and a great investment that will end up saving you money in the long run.
Super low power consumption 288W & powerful 525-729CFM airflow ideal for spot cooling small to medium spaces such as any living area. The unit features a carbon dust air filter, remote control, low water alarm, energy-saving timer, adjustable humidification dial & Ice compartment. The tank is detachable for easy maintenance and cleaning. This unit weighs just under 30bs so it is easy to move and lightweight. The featured unit comes in grey but there is also a white evaporative cooler available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This unit from TRUSTECH is a great purchase if you need a small space cooled. I am sure there are tons of you out there that need a fan or air conditioner for small spaces such as a smaller living room, dining room or home office and this item will do a great job keeping you cool during the summer months without racking up a monster energy or electric bill. Fill the icebox with some ice or ice water, turn on this portable air cooler, and it will disperse the coolness within seconds. The air cooler has 3 fan speeds that are easily adjustable so you can cool, purify or humidify the air in your area.
Equipped with LED light of 7 colors, you can also use the air cooler as a night light during your nighttime routine. This evaporative air cooler and Humidifier is Freon-free and eco-friendly. One water refill can last about 8 hours so you can use it during the night without having to wake up and refill the tank. It can be plugged into a USB for charging or run time which will save you a ton of money year over year. Its dimensions are 7.1 x 7.1 x 7.4 inches and it weighs just over 2lbs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for compact and portable then this unit from Luna Cooling is going to treat you well. It has a sleek and sexy design on top of being powerful enough to cool 250 square feet of the area meaning that most living rooms, bedrooms, and garages will stay crisp and cool while you are stuck at home or working on chores. If it isn’t hot enough to justify the evaporative cooler then switch it on to fan mode for a nice cool breeze while you settle in for the night.
It features 3 speeds, wide-angle oscillation, and a timer. Ditch the freon and other chemicals and get your cool air from a healthy environmentally friendly source, water. The dimensions are 12.75 x 11.25 x 34.5 inches and it weighs just over 16lbs. There is also a Luna evap cooler that comes in jet black so you can match your decor and stay cool in the process.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are the kind of person that likes to get a good bang for their buck then you should seriously take a look into this COSTWAY evaporative cooler. It is a 4-in-1 cooler that will definitely save you more than you invest in it. This item is a fan, it is an air cooler, and a humidifier with anion. This unit will cool the air around you down about 37 degrees so it works as a killer air conditioner. The fan oscillates so it acts just like any other tower fan. The humidifier is going to come in handy on those dry summer days or during the winter and not a lot of humid air gets into the house. You will sleep better at night with this thing in your room.
The air cooler features with 3 wind modes (Normal/Natural/Sleeping) and 3-speed settings (Low/Med/High) all of which are totally customizable to what you need and how you feel. You can keep this thing running for 7.5 hours and it will auto shut off so you don’t have to run it any longer than you want to. Most folks keep their A/C units running all the time and that costs a ton more on their energy bill every month. This unit is made to make you more comfortable while saving you money. It comes with remote control, its on wheels so it is easy to move and 2 separate ice boxes that will give you double the cooling power. And working on only 75W is super energy efficient. Its dimensions are 15 x 11.5 x 29 inches and it weighs 13.5 lbs so it is lightweight too.