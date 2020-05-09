11 Best Evaporative Coolers: Compare, Buy & Save

This 2 in 1 evaporative air cooler from Air Choice is a great addition to any home that gets a little too warm in the summer. While most air conditioners and central air systems drive the energy bill way up during use, this system is fan-lie in the way it operates. It is portable and can be moved from room to room without having to cool the entire house. Those of you with thousands of square feet to cool will understand the value of purchasing one of these units.

Use this unit as a simple oscillating fan or as an evaporative cooler with a Water curtain system with 2L water tank capacity and 2 ice boxes, Trustech tower fan can offer you up to 120 Sq Ft air circulation keeping the area you are occupying comfortably cool. The system is super quiet whereas most air conditioners are loud and have high powered engines that keep them running. You will notice a major difference not only in the temperature of your home but also in your electric bill each month.

The Trustech oscillating tower fan has 3 modes (normal wind/natural wind/ sleep wind) and 3 wind speed settings (low/middle/high). Timer function enables programmable shut down up to 8 hours of run time. These units will drop your power bill every month and are about 50% less expensive than traditional air conditioners.