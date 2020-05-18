21 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Stuck at Home – or On the Move

Fathers – and father figures – are unassuming heroes who often work quietly behind the scenes, but their presence is always felt. Whether dads, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, or friends, these men teach, encourage, and support us, while never expecting anything in return.
Their special day is an opportunity for us to express our gratitude – but not with a boring tie or yet another pair of socks (seriously, do you like receiving socks as a gift?).
This year, consider gifts they would actually want to use – gifts that are useful and memorable. We found the 21 best Father’s Day Gifts for dads to use while passing the time at home, or when they’re out and about (while wearing a face mask and maintaining a distance of 6 feet, of course). And then, we rounded up some experts to discuss other ways to make this day memorable and enjoyable for your dad or father figure.
If you’re looking for a truly fun gift, check out this Snaptain S5C WiFi FPV Drone, which is also user-friendly, and actually designed for amateurs. With just one button, dad can activate take off, landing, and returning to command. The drone uses smart voice control, and the hover/barometer set height function includes a built-in 6 axis gyroscope that can hold the altitude and position of the aircraft. There’s also a signal warning to ensure dad doesn’t lose control. The drone has 4 bars, and when it drops to 1, the drone should be flown back to the command center. In addition, there are 4 anti-collusion barriers to protect the drone during collisions.
If dad frequently engages in air guitar, it’s time to turn his imaginary playing into a reality. The Fender Acoustic Guitar Bundle is designed for beginning guitar players. It includes a Fender FA-115 acoustic guitar with a spruce top and a walnut fretboard. There’s also a digital chromatic clip-on tuner to keep the guitar in tune. The instructional DVD shows dad how to set up his guitar, play chords, etc. The bundle also includes strings, a guitar strap, 3 fender picks, and a bag in which to store the guitar.
Some weighted blankets may be too hot to be used in every season. However, the Gravity Cooling Blanket features a cooling fabric that wicks away moisture to keep dad cool and comfortable. The blanket consists of a duvet cover and an inner weighted piece. It contains ultra-soft microfibers and distributed weight –the gridded stitching ensures the internal plastic beads are always uniformly distributed. The blanket can be used on a bed, but also on a couch or reclining chair. The machine-washable blanket is available in gray, navy, and white, and in 15, 20, and 25 pound weights.
Dad can enjoy all of his favorite tunes on this Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 Vintage Vinyl Record Player Stereo System. It’s a vintage record player with a 3-speed belt drive, turntable, sapphire needle, and 4 high performance speakers. However, it does more than play records, The stereo system also plays CDs and MP3s – and actually allows dad to record from vinyl to CD or MP3, so he can make back-up copies of his favorite records. In addition, there’s an AM/FM radio, and options to use USB or Aux in. Plus, the stereo system includes wireless Bluetooth music streaming from a smartphone, or tablet, or music services like Amazon, Apple, or Spotify.
Every tool dad will ever need is in this Crescent 170 Piece General Purpose Tool Set Toolbox. It includes quick release ratcheting drives in 1/4 inch, 3/8 inch, and 1/2 inch, and various standard and deep sockets in common SAE and metric sizes. In addition, the set includes 12 SAE and metric combination wrenches, 2 pliers, an 8 inch adjustable wrench, 4 screwdrivers, a magnetic bit driver with 44 driver bits, and 26 SAE and metric hex keys. The tools have a polished chrome finish to resist rust and corrosion, and the set fits in a durable plastic case that can be closed when transporting or storing. There are also other variations of the kit, such as a 30-piece and an 84-piece set.
Dad can enjoy hours of music with this TikiTunes Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with LED Torch Lighting Effect. In fact, the dual sync capabilities allow up to 2 TikiTunes speakers to be connected from up to 30 feet. The speaker provides 6 hours of playtime via the rechargeable battery, and the device is resistant to both dust and water, so it can be used outdoors – even by the pool. An added bonus is the ambient LED flame, which makes it neat for nighttime ambiance indoors or to extend the time dad can spend outdoors.
You can improve dad’s driving performance and response times with this Lanmodo Infrared Car Night Vision Camera. The camera is an 8.2” IPS screen in 1080P HD full color. It helps to brighten the view of the road, and extend the viewing distance. The night vision camera plugs into the cigarette lighter (or OBD II port), and not only helps night drivers, but also provides clearer images when it’s raining or foggy. It can be installed on top of the dashboard, or a suction cup can be used to attach it to the windshield. In addition, there’s an optional rear view camera, which is IP67 waterproof. One neat thing about the night vision camera is that it isn’t limited to automobiles; it can also be used when boating, hunting, or camping.
Dad can charge all of his devices at one time with this ChargeHub Powerstation 360 10-Device Surge Protector Power Strip. It includes 4 USBs and 10 AC outlets, and provides 4000 Joules of surge protection, to keep connected devices safe during power fluctuations, surges, and spikes. It also includes mounting anchors, a hanging template, and instructions for mounting on the wall. The powerstation eliminates the need for multiple power strips, saves space, and provides a way to neatly organize cords.
Dad can choose wired or wireless listening with these V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones. Used wirelessly, the circumaural Bluetooth headphones provide up to 14 hours of use for music, multi-media, or phone calls. The 1-button SpeakEasy Mic cable is 52” in length. The headphones are made of vegan leather with a steelflex headband, and can resist high and low temperatures, humidity and UV exposure.
The large memory foam headphone cushions not only isolate passive noise, but also provide comfort when wearing for long periods of time. These headphones, which are available in rose gold, black, and white, are ideal for relaxing around the house, gaming, producing music, exercising, and traveling. An exoskeleton case is included, which can be clipped to luggage and backpacks.
Dad can look stylish, yet rugged, with the Moonster Genuine Leather Portfolio Folder and Laptop Bag. Handmade of deep brown buffalo leather, this bag is spacious enough to hold a laptop, phone, paper, pens, and other essentials. The dimensions are 14”L x 10”W x 3”D, and the extra depth ensures that it will hold laptops up to 17”, according to the manufacturer. The rustic bag also includes additional hidden snap closures to keep contents securely inside.
If your dad has ever come to your rescue when your car battery died, you know this JumpSmart Portable Car Jump Starter with Flashlight and Power Bank is also a gift for the entire family. The jump starter is powerful enough to start cars, SUVs, trucks, lawn mowers, boats, and motorcycles. The smart jumper cables have 10 built-in safety features – audible alarms and visual indicator lights – to provide warnings if the connection is incorrect. The jump starter also has an attached 8W, 330 lumen LED flashlight with 4 modes: low, high, strobe, and SOS. And if that’s not enough, the jump starter can charge USB devices like phones, tablets, and cameras.
Dad can always charge his phone on the go with this Fiora Ultimate Wireless Car Charger with Phone Mount. Using wireless Qi technology, it charges at a lightning fast speed. The automatic clamping mount holder can be used in several ways. There’s a window suction cup mount, a dashboard suction cup mount, and a double reinforced air vent clip. The phone mount/charger has tempered glass to prevent overheating, and can securely hold phones (even those in thick cases) both vertically and horizontally.
Dad doesn’t have to drink to love this Personalized Whiskey Barrel. True, it’s great for perfectly aging spirits, wine, whisky, beer, tequila, and rum. However, it can also be used to age vinegar, or it can just be used as decoration. The barrel can also be personalized with 1 of 5 font choices, and five lines of text, such as a name, spirit name, or other types of messages. The size shown is 5 liters (10” length x 7” diameter). However, it’s available in various other sizes ranging from 1 liter to 20 liters.
Dad will sleep well on this Layla Premium Gray Bamboo Sheet Set. The sheets are made of 100% Viscose from Bamboo, and the luxurious silkiness feels like twice the thread count of comparable cotton or polyester sheets. Bamboo is 3 degrees cooler than cotton, and these sheets are breathable and wick moisture away from the body, which prevents odor and results in a more comfortable sleeping experience. In addition to gray, the sheets are also available in white.
When dad needs to travel – or just walk long distances – he can do it in style with this Solo New York Leather Rolling Overnight Laptop Bag. It’s made of full-grain leather, and has a padded compartment for laptops up to 15.6”. There is plenty of space for bulky files, notebooks, etc., in addition to hidden pockets and a front zippered compartment. The bag can be rolled or carried. When carried, the telescoping handle retracts into a zippered compartment. When rolling, there are durable feet, two easy glide rear wheels, and a sturdy bottom – all designed to make it easier to navigate curbs, stairs, and escalators. In addition to the tan color shown above, the laptop bag is available in espresso and black.
If dad is handy in the kitchen, this Hurom Fruit & Vegetable Knife Set, Matte Black is something he can definitely use. It includes a 7-inch Santoku Knife for cutting hard veggies like beets and celery; a 4-inch Citrus Knife for cutting citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes; and a 3.5-inch Paring Knife for extra precise cutting. These modern and sleek knives are made of German steel, and are lightweight and durable. They also include a matte black finish, which resists corrosion.
Dads who are coffee connoisseurs will enjoy this Espro 1132C2 P7 Brushed Stainless Steel French Press. Unlike traditional glass presses, the P7 has a tank design with vacuum-insulated, double-walled stainless steel. This means the container is unbreakable – and it keeps drinks hot for several hours. The double micro-filter actually filters the coffee twice, so there’s no grit or sludge at the bottom. The 32-ounce brushed stainless steel French Press also looks like a work of art on your countertop, and using a separate filter, it can also brew loose-leaf tea.
Dads appreciate clean air as much as anyone else. The TruSens Air Purifier with HEPA Filtration will ensure that they’re breathing the cleanest air possible. The slim 22” high air purifier uses pure direct technology, and also has an air quality monitor, which senses pollutants on the other side of the room and communicates this information so the purifier can make adjustments. The 360-degree filter includes a washable pre-filer, a carbon filter, a HEPA filter, and UV sterilization. The dual air flow cleans the air more efficiently by reaching dead zones missed by many other types of air purifiers, and the real time feedback displays quality readings on the purifier.
Give dad some quiet time with these Tranya Rimor Touch True Wireless Earbuds with Mic, which provide great sound without distortion. The earbuds are designed for low power consumption, and a single charge can provide 5 hours of audio streaming. In addition, the portable charging case provides 4 full recharges, for a total of 25 hours of playtime. The mic’s technology results in clear, wireless phone calls while reducing background noises, and the case ensure dad doesn’t lose the earbuds.
Dad can enjoy fresh water anywhere with the Sawyer Select Series Water Filter and Purifier. It’s available with a S1 foam filter or a S3 foam filter. The S1 filter removes bacteria, protozoa, taste and odor, and chemicals/pesticides. The S3 filter removes all of the aforementioned and also removes viruses and heavy metals. The bottle holds 20 ounces of water, and is ideal for hiking, camping, international travel, and natural disasters – it’s also good for bad city water. The color choices are teal and an orangy-red.
If dad prefers easy-to-read numbers or just enjoys retro design clocks, consider this WoneNice Retro Digital Flip Down Clock, which can be used in his office or in his favorite space. It’s a 12 hour AM/PM clock with flip down minute and hour display. Using quartz movement, it accurately keeps the time with minimal noise. The frame is made of stainless steel, and the cards are made of environmental ABS cards. The clock uses one D battery (carbon-zinc, not alkaline).