21 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Stuck at Home – or On the Move

Fathers – and father figures – are unassuming heroes who often work quietly behind the scenes, but their presence is always felt. Whether dads, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, or friends, these men teach, encourage, and support us, while never expecting anything in return.

Their special day is an opportunity for us to express our gratitude – but not with a boring tie or yet another pair of socks (seriously, do you like receiving socks as a gift?).

This year, consider gifts they would actually want to use – gifts that are useful and memorable. We found the 21 best Father’s Day Gifts for dads to use while passing the time at home, or when they’re out and about (while wearing a face mask and maintaining a distance of 6 feet, of course). And then, we rounded up some experts to discuss other ways to make this day memorable and enjoyable for your dad or father figure.