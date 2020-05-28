50 Best Gifts for DIY Dads (and Stepdads!): Your Ultimate List

Anyone who monkeys around in their workshop or garage has got to have something tough to keep the dust and grease off their clothes. Allow me to present what might be the perfect item for just that purpose: the Hudson Durable Goods Waxed Canvas Work Apron. This hot number has a build quality that can’t be matched. Handcrafted from rugged 16oz waxed canvas that repels water and reinforced with heavy-duty metal grommets and rivets, this apron features double-stitched hems for brilliant heft and structure.

You won’t get a pain in the neck here; the cross back strap design provides a full 27 inches of width and is 34 inches tall to keep all that dirt and filth off of you when you’re making stuff. And what is a work apron without pockets for tools and junk? There’s a front pocket on the chest to access your phone and carpenter pencils quickly, two large pockets each large enough for a speed square, and a hand pocket not unlike a kangaroo’s.

The Hudson Durable Goods Waxed Canvas Work Apron is good for anything that gets your hands dirty: carpenters, mechanics, machinists, electricians, tattoo artists, bartenders, welders, blacksmiths, baristas, butchers, brewers, painters…need we go on? This work apron is the ultimate for the DIY guy in your life.