50 Best Gifts for DIY Dads (and Stepdads!): Your Ultimate List

Sometimes it can be tough to think up gift ideas for those guys who love to fix things and make stuff (“They have every tool known to man!”) but we’re here to help with our list of the 50 best gifts for do-it-yourselfers! You’ll find really cool tools, gadgets, gear, and more to show your special Mr. Fix-It how much he means to you. Whether your old man is into electronics, woodworking, construction, landscaping, or all of the above, we’ve got something rad for you to surprise him with!

Is My Dad or Stepdad a DIY Guy?

Even if he doesn’t spend hours in the woodshop or working on cars, chances are your dad is definitely a do-it-yourselfer (DIY). Maybe he’s into cooking and enjoys experimenting with kitchen gadgets. Perhaps he likes building his own video gaming rigs. The term “do-it-yourself” pretty much equals the word “hobby” so while most people consider tools to be the go-to gift for dads, chances are there’s a kind of tool that will be perfect for whatever your dad is into. And who knows? Maybe a kit that introduces him to a new interest will turn up the DIY flame!

What Should I Get My DIY Dad or Stepdad?

Dads are surprisingly easy people to please. Most times they’re happiest when everyone else in the house is serenely moving along with their day-to-day business. Dads who are do-it-yourself people are the same way. Along with that peace and quiet, add on some time to take on that hot rod rebuild and he’ll end up with a big smile on his face that day. Does that mean you should skimp on the shower of gifts for him? No! That’s why you’re here, right?

Don’t worry so much about finding things your stepdad actually needs. You’re not going to know (and they’ll be hesitant to tell you) what exact tool they need to finish that bathroom remodel. Focus instead on something fun and useful that might add something to their workshop on a large scale. For dads, it’s typically not going to be a tool they don’t have but rather a tool they own but revamped in a unique way that makes it more useful, comfortable, or interesting. For instance, he might already have a cordless electric string trimmer however does he have one with interchangeable heads to create several yard tools out of one?

DIY dads are typically a fan of one or two particular brands of tools. You may notice the majority of his power tools in the garage sport one particular color. That may be because of loyalty or it may be because batteries are typically proprietary and fit just one brand of tools. Take note and, if you plan on getting him a fancy new gadget, make sure it comes from that company. 

You know that running joke about dads knowing when someone touches the thermostat? That’s only half a joke. Dads like to save money or rather they don’t like spending money needlessly. Whatever gift you get for him doesn’t need to cost hundreds of dollars. It could be less than $10 yet if it brings a creature comfort to his workshop, you might as well have given him a winning lottery ticket. Here’s an example: My dad-in-law has three of the same cordless drill not because he needed three drills but because when he needed another battery it was less expensive to purchase the kit with drill, battery, and charger than it was to simply purchase the battery. That’s how dads think.

Don’t discount the value of resupplying his stock of anything he uses regularly. A bag of charcoal briquettes or mesquite for his smoker, beverages for his garage refrigerator, work gloves, drill bits, or even a box of fasteners make an amazing gift. Your dad will sincerely appreciate the thoughtfulness of getting him something he truly uses. How about some premium steaks for the grill? He’ll love cooking them just right and you will get to help chow them down that evening. Win-win!

