50 Best Gifts for DIY Dads (and Stepdads!): Your Ultimate List

Sometimes it can be tough to think up gift ideas for those guys who love to fix things and make stuff (“They have every tool known to man!”) but we’re here to help with our list of the 50 best gifts for do-it-yourselfers! You’ll find really cool tools, gadgets, gear, and more to show your special Mr. Fix-It how much he means to you. Whether your old man is into electronics, woodworking, construction, landscaping, or all of the above, we’ve got something rad for you to surprise him with!
Anyone who monkeys around in their workshop or garage has got to have something tough to keep the dust and grease off their clothes. Allow me to present what might be the perfect item for just that purpose: the Hudson Durable Goods Waxed Canvas Work Apron. This hot number has a build quality that can’t be matched. Handcrafted from rugged 16oz waxed canvas that repels water and reinforced with heavy-duty metal grommets and rivets, this apron features double-stitched hems for brilliant heft and structure.
You won’t get a pain in the neck here; the cross back strap design provides a full 27 inches of width and is 34 inches tall to keep all that dirt and filth off of you when you’re making stuff. And what is a work apron without pockets for tools and junk? There’s a front pocket on the chest to access your phone and carpenter pencils quickly, two large pockets each large enough for a speed square, and a hand pocket not unlike a kangaroo’s.
The Hudson Durable Goods Waxed Canvas Work Apron is good for anything that gets your hands dirty: carpenters, mechanics, machinists, electricians, tattoo artists, bartenders, welders, blacksmiths, baristas, butchers, brewers, painters…need we go on? This work apron is the ultimate for the DIY guy in your life.
If your dad builds anything, he’s going to want to make sure what he’s building is nice and level. It’s a quality control thing and you gotta love him for it. You don’t want those fence poles are wonky, do you? This little gadget will ensure that doesn’t happen. The Johnson 175-O Level & Tool features three different gauges that work together to ensure perfect plumb (ask your dad what “plumb” means) on three separate planes to get those posts, boards, walls, and what have you perfectly level each and every time. There’s a rubber band attached to secure the tool to the post allowing for hands-free service. It’s made of ABS molded plastic so it’s going to last as long as your dad does. I wish I had known about this little guy before I set up my 200-foot run of cedar fence posts!
Let’s be clear: there’s no such thing as a “spider tool”, at least not that I’m aware of. No, this tool holster is made by a company called “Spider” and, boy, what a tool holster it is. The Spider Tool Holster Kit comes with a rugged clip made of nylon composite and high-tensile steel and an elastic tool grip with Velcro that sports a little nub that locks into the clip.
Let’s say you have a cordless drill. The elastic strap wraps around the handle of the drill and the clip slides onto any belt, one that holds your pants up or one that holds all your tools. A tab on the clip allows for open use or locked to secure Ol’ Blue on your hip. All of a sudden, you’re the last action hero ready to unsheath that cordless drill at a moment’s notice. Otherwise, you can leave that drill hanging at your side while you’ve got both hands free to take care of other stuff. No more worrying about dropping that $300 cordless tool while 20 feet up on the ladder!
Spider offers many versions of the kit with different bits and pieces however I’d recommend simply purchasing two of the standard kit if you’re looking to pick up more than one clip.
You can never count on anything but the unexpected. During times of crisis, it’s good to have the Kaito KA500 Emergency Radio at the ready. This little device can be powered six ways including a hand crank generator, solar panel, compartment for 3 AA batteries (not included), 5V USB input, 5V AC/DC input with a wall power adapter (sold separately), or a built-in NiMH replaceable and rechargeable battery pack.
The radio offers comprehensive coverage of AM, FM, two-band shortwave, and seven pre-programmed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather channels for entertainment, sports, talk-shows, breaking news, and 24/7 real-time weather forecasts in the USA and Canada with the Public Emergency Alert System. The telescopic antenna extends more than 14 inches for high sensitivity reception and there’s an LED signal strength indicator for pin-point tuning accuracy. The built-in speaker delivers loud and crisp sound so you can get all the details from that news report.
- The unit acts as an emergency mobile battery charger with a built-in standard DC 5V USB output port for charging mobile devices. Other features include a reading lamp with five LEDs, an LED flashlight, and a red LED S.O.S. beacon light. Made of tough ABS, the Kaito KA500 is rugged enough to withstand drops and resist water to keep going when you need it. Of course, you don’t have to wait until the power goes out; you can take the Kaito KA500 Emergency Radio with you on that hike, camping trip, or just kicking back at the house with a cold lemonade!
Every garage needs an Igloo Classic Single Door Compact Refrigerator. It’s a fun retro way to store those cold ones in your workshop. There are 1.6 cubic feet of room in there, perfect for snacks, soda, beer, and more. The Igloo keeps the temperature between 32 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit with a separate freezer compartment for that box of ice cream sandwiches. When the workday is over, use that chrome handle to access your goods and pop the cap with the bottle opener. There’s a frameless slide-out glass shelf with spill prevention guard in the main box and tall bottle storage with condiment shelf in the door, too. And if you don’t like that hot rod red, Igloo also offers up this little fridge in basic black as well!
“It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye!”
You remember your folks screaming that while you kids were roughhousing, right? Sure, you know better now but maybe there wouldn’t have been so much drama if you had been wearing a pair of SolidWork Safety Goggles back then. This great pair of safety glasses has no direct pressure points and rests comfortably on the face. The goggles may be adjusted to your individual head shape (with glasses or without) at the side of the headband to make a perfect fit to keep your peepers intact.
A special UV coating on the lenses make these safety goggles scratch-resistant on the outside and fog-free on the inside while protecting against those ultra-violet rays crashing down. SolidWork Safety Goggles provide a wide field of vision with its panoramic design for protection for all sides. And that elastic band guarantees that they won’t fly off your face for any reason. On top of all that, SolidWork totally stands behind these safety glasses and will refund your purchase for any reason for up to an entire year.
There are less expensive options out there but consider the high user ranking and sheer quality that these goggles provide. When it comes to protecting your eyes, the SolidWork Safety Goggles are the ones to beat.
If there’s one universal constant, it’s that do-it-yourselfers must have a great pair of work gloves. The G & F Premium Grain Genuine Cowhide Leather Work Gloves offer up one-piece construction on the back of the hand with a reinforced palm and ergonomic keystone reinforcement at the thumb. The elastic stitched band on the wrist will help keep debris out and the glove secure on your hand.
Whether you’re trimming trees, handling greasy equipment, or throwing fence poles around, this three-pack of gloves will keep up with your work schedule all day long. These gloves are comfortable, tough, and a great value. Note: the link provided is for the set of three large gloves. Make sure you get the right size when you’re there!
When you have a project that has some hard to reach areas or details that a normal sander can’t get to, enter the Black+Decker Mouse Detail Sander. It’s perfect for maneuvering into those spaces that other power tools can’t. It’s got a three-position grip for better control and less fatigue. The sanding surface is pointed to really get into corners easily. There’s also a finger attachment for narrow little areas (like between the rails of an antique chair or staircase banisters) and a filtered dust collector to help keep your workspace clean. While the Mouse comes with two sheets of sandpaper, you’re going to blow through those quick with all the furniture refinishing you’ll want to do so make sure to pick up this pack of 50 sheets when you pick up the sander.
When you’re using power tools, it’s important to protect your hearing but don’t let that stop the music! The 3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector keeps your eardrums safe while you enjoy your favorite music, podcast, audiobook, or radio station. It’s even equipped with Bluetooth to stream from your phone, tablet, or another mobile device. The Safe Volume Control feature self-adjusts to ensure you’re listening at a reasonable volume level throughout your workday. There is also an Audio Assistant that will tell you which radio station you’re on and also helps you pre-set your favorite channels without having to take off the headphones. Controls are featured on the headset so no cords to worry about. Soft ear cushions and the flexible vented headband are comfortable even when you’re wearing your favorite ball cap. The 3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector is powered by two AA batteries but since you’ll want to wear these all day long, consider picking up the rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack.
This is THE toolbox for the generations. It’s big, it’s heavy and it’s beautiful. The Kennedy Manufacturing K24B 24″ All-Purpose Tool Box is the best box you can get for your tools and will exceed your expectations. This isn’t some plastic hybrid trying to make compromises, no sir. Kennedy Manufacturing has been making industrial-grade equipment in Ohio since 1911 and they know a thing or two about what folks need out of a central piece of hardware like this.
The K24B has a stronger load capacity and spacious tool storage (24 inches long) with a vinyl-cushioned, steel core top handle. The box itself is made of 20 gauge steel. The plated locking hardware is stout, to say the least. No one is going to spill any tools out of this box. The steel tote tray features a socket set divider to keep things tidy. All the pieces are coated with a hammered-finish brown enamel that will have friends and co-workers asking where you picked up such a high-quality toolbox.
Kennedy Manufacturing also makes a seven-drawer machinist’s chest to match and it’s just as awesome as the K24B toolbox. Do yourself a favor and pick both of these up already. You’ll be glad you did.
Bosch is a definite leader in the power tools industry when it comes to amazing jigsaws The Bosch JS260 Jigsaw has a powerful 6 Amp motor that will deliver 3,100 strokes per minute, a variable-speed dial for maximum speed and an accelerator trigger for control. Simply put, this thing will slice through whatever you’re working on like nothing. The JS260 features a multi-directional blade clamp that latches on to T-shank blades with superiority. Note that this jigsaw does not accept U-shank blades. Make sure to pick up a set of T-shank blades when you purchase the Bosch JS260!
Blades may be changed via the tool-free system meaning no more Allen wrenches (and stripped hardware!). This jigsaw features four orbital-action settings that provide varied blade strokes whether you’re cutting smooth or aggressively. Bosch has engineered the plunging mechanism with precision and a low-vibration design. The blower always keeps the cut line visible and dust-free while you’re working.
Powerful, accurate, and highly maneuverable, the Bosch JS260 isn’t your dad’s jigsaw…but it could be now!
I’m a dad and I’m guilty of worshiping at the altar of the Perfect Green Lawn. I have a precise schedule that outlines watering, mowing, edging, and especially seeding and fertilizer. The Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Broadcast Spreader is an amazing tool to apply grass seed and fertilizer at any time of year. The large hopper holds up to 15,000 sq. ft. of lawn care product so you won’t have to fill it much no matter what size your property is. It’s also delivered ready to use and pre-calibrated with no assembly required.
The coverage this spreader provides is totally uniform and efficient and there’s an edge guard on the right side that, when engaged, will block off the spreader pattern to prevent your fertilizer from going into unwanted shrub beds or sidewalks. The Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Broadcast Spreader is perfect for distributing seed and fertilizer evenly over your entire lawn. Be sure to get some Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed to use with the spreader and also check out the Scotts Spreader Widget to find out what the perfect calibration setting is for the product your distributing on your property.
This highly-rated little power cell is a great fit for tailgating, traveling, and emergency recharging needs. The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station features lithium-ion battery cells, AC 200w output, DC 12v 10a max carport output, and two USB smart ports outputting 24W. You can charge all sorts of devices like smartphones, laptops, LED lights, projector, mini-fridge, and even drones. Ready for a little glamping? The Jackery Explorer 240 is perfect for that. Think of power enough to run an air compressor for an inflatable mattress, some deck lights, phone chargers, a small laptop, and a projector for a movie night out in the great outdoors all powered by this power cell for hours! This little battery can do that and more. It can even be recharged using a 60W solar panel (sold separately).
Sawhorses are a definite must-have item for any workshop or job site and they’re not something that I think of as needing any sort of dramatic improvement. But then I found the Bora Portamate Speedhorse and my mind was blown. These things are ready to go right out of the box. The sawhorses are designed to be set up and taken down quickly and feature a handle for easy transport. When you get them to where you’re going, simply pull the small trigger next to the handle and the legs drop down in less than two seconds.
These sawhorses are definitely heavy-duty, made of steel and can support up to 1,500 pounds, much more than any other sawhorse out there. The top rails feature a cavity on both sides to insert a two-by board for more rigid support. The tops of the horses are pre-drilled for attaching a 2×4 if needed. When you’re ready to go, release either leg (it doesn’t matter which one) and fold it up. The Bora Portamate Speedhorse is really impressive and is the most must-have item of must-have items for your space. Highly recommended!
If you mess around with any sort of electric work, you absolutely need the NCVT2KIT Voltage Test Kit from Klein Tools. The kit includes a dual-range, non-contact voltage tester as well as a receptacle tester. The NCVT-2 (the yellow device that looks like a pen) automatically detects and indicates low voltage (12-48V AC) and standard voltage (48-1000V AC) and features a low-battery indicator so that you know when it’s time to re-juice the unit. The receptacle tester (short orange plug) is great for troubleshooting standard 120V AC grounded outlets (that is to say your average house outlet).
The NCVT-2 voltage tester will detect standard voltage in cables, cords, circuit breakers, lighting fixtures, switches, outlets and wires as well as low voltage in security, entertainment, communications, environmental control, and irrigation systems, all without making contact with wiring. The tester has a very bright green (high voltage) or blue (low voltage) LED to indicate mode. When electrical activity is detected, the device will flash red and emit a beeping noise.
The receptacle tester is handy to quickly find out if anything is wrong with an electrical outlet. Simply plug it in and it will determine if the ground is unconnected or if the hot and neutral wires are reversed. Various light patterns on the unit will tell the user what’s wrong with the outlet its plugged into.
Don’t get zapped! The Klein Tools NCVT2KIT Voltage Test Kit is an absolutely necessary item in your toolbox!
Anyone who’s ever installed a shelf, cabinet, or even a picture hanger understands the pain that comes with finding a stud to anchor to. Buried behind layers of sheetrock or plaster, it’s can be tricky to find them without drilling a million holes in the wall. With the CH Hanson Magnetic Stud Finder, your search will be so much easier. This seemingly magic gadget uses strong rare earth magnets that jump to nails or screws in the wall, thereby finding those elusive stud boards. Simply move the Finder slowly in a swooping motion and it will inevitably find what you’re looking for. The rotating bubble level gauge allows for easy tracking of the stud once you find it. This little gadget is impressive, reliable, awesome, and it’s less than $10. That’s totally cool.
If there’s one thing I remember about my grandfather, it’s that he always, without fail, carried a pocket knife. Need to cut some string? Out came the knife. Need to open a letter? Whoosh! There goes the blade. There’s something strong and reassuring about a trusty pocket knife. I think he would have appreciated (and admired) the Stockman 3-Blade Pocket Knife from Buck Knives.
According to Buck Knives, the Stockman features a 2-3/4″ clip point blade used for detail work and cutting in tight places, a 2″ spey blade good for skinning and sweeping knife strokes, and a 2″ sheepsfoot blade suitable for making clean cuts, especially on a flat surface. I must stop here and tell you that I had no idea that different pocket knife blades had names nor was I aware they were meant for specific tasks. That’s cool.
The 420J2 stainless steel that Buck Knives uses is known for its corrosion resistance and special tempering process making them more durable and sharper than other knives. The beautiful woodgrain handle with nickel silver bolsters make this knife look incredibly sharp (sorry). At a little less than 4 inches in length, the Stockman is the largest of Buck’s multi-blade folding knives. Buck Knives has so much pride in their products that they offer a lifetime warranty, something you really don’t see much of these days.
Starting a new tradition with my kids and (someday) grandkids sounds like a great idea these days; the Buck Knives Sportsman 3-Blade Pocket Knife is a great way to do it.
Nothing brings out the inner caveman than the delicious smell of barbecue. Why not stoke that fire even more by using these Pulled Pork Shredder Claws from Cave Tools? With these babies, you can dominate chicken, beef, brisket, turkey, and pork from your slow cooker, grill, or smoker in no time flat. Shred an entire pork roast in three minutes without table utensils (and beat up hands)! The Shredder Claws are strong, comfortable, and perfect for picking up and moving large pieces of hot food without oven mitts. These things are so much easier than tongs, forks, and any other grilling gadgets out there. Unleash your animal side with the Cave Tools Pulled Pork Shredder Claws!
If you need something amazing to light up your workspace, this is it: the PowerFirefly 250 Lumens Rotating Work Light. This is definitely more than a flashlight for someone to hold for you. The PowerFirefly is surprisingly bright with chip-on-board tech that increases the lumens-output per square inch than your standard LED setup. It has a killer magnetic base that can be attached to any metal surface and can be relied upon to stay put. The head rotates to adjust the beam to your situational angle. It’s compact so it’s easy to carry around and great for travel situations or an emergency car repair. The PowerFirefly runs on three AA batteries and features a simple on-off push button switch. It’s an incredibly simple yet astonishingly effective work lamp.
Bench Cookies are an excellent solution for anyone painting, staining, or finishing a project. Set the piece on top of the little puck-shaped gadgets and the non-slip, gripping material on each flat side holds everything in place while you’re working. You can use Bench Cookies to rout, sand, cut, and carve without using clamps!
Once you’re ready for paint or varnish, snap the Finishing Cones onto the Bench Cookies. They support your projects without leaving marks. You can then apply finish without marring your piece or leaving paint on your Cookies. Painting edges has never been easier or cleaner.
If you need more clearance beneath the project, add Bench Cookie Risers (sold separately). A 5/16”-18 threaded insert in each Cookie accepts standard and XL Risers.
-
Grilling is awesome but cleaning the grill most definitely is not. Enter the Grillbot to save the universe! Throw away your wire brush and scrapers! The Grillbot has three strong brass brushes that rotate to scrape all the burnt-on, greasy residue off of the grates. Place the Grillbot on the grill, push the power button to establish how long you want it to clean for, close the lid, and the machine does the rest by traveling around the grill surface like a bumper car. Three rotating wire brushes spin wildly to get that caked gunk off your grates.
There are a few things to keep in mind here. First, you need to make sure the Grillbot is fully charged before using it. Second, the grill must be below 250 degrees Fahrenheit, or else your little guy is going to melt. Finally, manage your expectations. The Grillbot is a great gadget that will do a fine job at cleaning that dirty grill but understand that it’s not like you’re going to receive a brand new barbecue after cooking up 20 pounds of brisket. Still, it does a good job of getting you ready for your next cooking extravaganza.
You may want to consider picking up a case for your Grillbot as well as some replacement brush rollers depending on how dirty your grill is!
Shop vacs can be a personal choice. Size, power, attachments; everyone has their own perfect combination for their respective workshop needs. The Armor All Utility Vacuum makes a darn fine effort to address those needs. At 2.5 gallons, it’s really easy to cart around and because it’s from Armor All, you know that it’s going to be great for car maintenance.
The included attachments are perfect for car cleaning including a large but thin deluxe nozzle that can get in between the console and seats and a detail brush perfect for vents. Here’s a nice surprise: the end of the hose rotates so that the hose doesn’t kink while you’re working. All the pieces, including the hose, fit into the top of the vacuum top.
The vacuum easily converts to a blower for drying bikes, car grills and wheels. The power cord is ten feet long so reasonable when using inside a garage but you’ll want to use an extension cord if you’re out in the driveway. Best of all, the 2 HP motor is crazy strong. The suction power is unbelievable.
Once upon a time, oscillating tools were nothing more than vibrating sanders that could get into tight spaces. Things have definitely changed. The variety of cutting and sanding tools available for the DeWalt 20V MAX XD Oscillating Tool Kit is impressive. This thing can be used as a sander, a grinder, wood saw, utility knife, scraper, and hacksaw, among other things (they don’t call it a multi-tool for no reason).
Deceptively simple to use and operate, the MAX XD features a front-facing LED light when the trigger is pressed, an efficient brushless motor, and a lever to quickly change blades and accessories. There are seven various positions that the blades can be attached making for a versatile tool capable of making difficult cuts. The blades are scary sharp and can go through drywall, copper, PVC, grout, wood, and more.
This package includes the 20V oscillating tool, a 2Ah battery and charger, contractor bag, and a 28-piece accessory kit with a storage box that includes two cutting blades and a sanding head with several sheets of sandpaper. Highly recommended!
If you’re doing any sort of work whatsoever, you gotta have a tape measure. And if you’ve gotta have a tape measure, you might as well include a laser on it for good measure (see what I did there?). The Tacklife Laser Tape Measure combines a 131-foot measuring level with a 16-foot tape measure making your work a lot easier to get done. The Laser Tape Measure can convert from meters to inches to feet easily with a touch of a button along with display options for decimal and fractional readings. Accuracy is within a sixteenth of an inch. There’s also a strong set of magnets on the hook end of the tape that can attach to any ferrous metal with no problem. All in all, a solid little tape measure for the money.
Working (or playing) in the cold is simply the worst. Bring the heat with the Ororo Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood and Battery Pack! This jacket features three carbon fiber heating elements with three settings that generate heat across your core body areas: left and right chest and mid-back. It warms up in seconds powered by a 7.4V battery and lasts for up to ten working hours. When not using the battery to power the heating elements, there’s a USB port available for charging phones or other mobile devices. The soft-shell, water-resistant fabric exterior is lined with fleece and sports a detachable hood to protect against the weather. The Ororo Heated Jacket is a great gift for anyone that needs a little comfort to keep going on those cold, blustery days.
I don’t work on cars much so as a result I don’t have use for a torque wrench often. For someone like me who needs a torque wrench only occasionally, this Digital Torque Adapter from Performance Tools is a nice solution. The adapter allows the use of standard ratchet wrenches and breaker bars as stand-in torque wrenches. This set uses a 1/2-inch standard drive but includes fittings for 3/8-inch and 1/4-inch drives as well. You can also use this to verify and test your existing torque wrenches. As you’re using the digital torque adapter, a beeping sound and a red LED will flash when you get within 70% of the selected torque setting. The frequency and flashing will increase as your target is approached. For what it is, the Performance Tools Digital Torque Adapter is a great value and a worthy addition to your toolbox.
I typically associate laser levels with professional construction crews throwing together large projects but technology always gets better and less expensive as time goes on. Laser levels are now accessible for the average do-it-yourselfer and, for the price point, are fairly impressive. The Tavool Self Leveling Laser Level comes with a case, mounting bracket, and batteries. The unit is dead-on accurate at 30 feet. When the leveler is…er…leveled, it will provide straight laser lines for you to work from.
The Laser Level offers criss-cross, single vertical or single horizontal laser lines with the touch of a button. There is also a locked line mode for custom angles if you need it. Laser lines are strong enough to see inside with lights on however, in full daylight, you’ll need to look for them. For maximum impact, think about mounting the Laser Level on a camera tripod. Are there better laser levels out there? Sure but you’ll pay anywhere from $200 to $800 for a premium unit. For less than $50, the Tavool Self Leveling Laser Level is a complete steal and should be in your workshop.
Space-saving, efficient, and incredibly handy, a retractable extension cord should have a presence in every garage or workshop. Who wants to coil up and hang extension cords all the time? This model, the Dewenwils 50-Foot Retractable Extension Cord Reel, is rated for 13 Amps /125 Volts and has a lighted triple capacity outlet. The reel itself utilizes a 180-degree swivel mounting bracket that allows cord access from multiple directions. An auto-guide rewind mechanism will retract quickly and smoothly and avoids kinks and tangles; the ratcheting system will lock the cord at whatever length you need it to be. The reel also features a built-in 13A circuit breaker that protects against short circuits and overloads. This retractable extension cord reel is built solid, easy to hang in your workspace, and will provide easily accessible power for years to come.
No matter if you have just begun a woodworking hobby or you are a master furniture builder, you owe it to yourself to extend past the boundaries of traditional Western-style tools and experience what the Suizan Ryoba Japanese Pull Saw may contribute to your projects.
Easy to identify because of its two edges (one set of teeth for ripping and one set for crosscutting), the ryoba cuts on the pull stroke and is a good starter saw for general carpentry. When first using a ryoba saw, it might be difficult to make a straight cut with such a flexible blade however making your cut in stages will surprise you with the accuracy you can achieve. Japanese pull saws are lighter in weight, require less power, and finish with a cleaner edge than standard European saws.
Made of high-quality Japanese steel, the ryoba is the standard work saw of Japanese culture fabricated by true craftsmen. It is sharp, rugged, and precise. There is something serene and satisfying by using this ancient woodworking tool to create something beautifully complex. Allow the saw to do the work and you’ll see your heart rate and blood pressure immediately go down.
Even though power planers and jointers make short work out of smoothing boards, there is still a place in any woodshop for a handy block plane. Peeling paper-thin savings from wood and leaving a high-quality surface is why you should own a block plane. They’re versatile, convenient, and natural. It’s difficult to erase machine-milling marks on lumber with power tools as is squaring up small stock that’s dangerous to run safely over a jointer. Beveling edges is made easy with a block plane. You can cut slightly outside a line then shave down to it with a block plane for a nicer surface and truer edge. Fitting doors and other parts is made easy with a block plane as well.
With its Sweetheart Low Angle Block Plane, Stanley has fabricated a tool of the highest quality that should be essential in your workshop. This plane is perfectly flat across the bottom and sides, true and square. The plane blade is sharp right out of the box. it was extremely easy to dial in and use. The handles are made of solid wood and finished very well. You may find better block planes out there however they will also cost you twice as much or more.
Irwin Quick-Grip Clamps are the perfect set of clamps for small projects and working in tight areas. You can use these clamps with just one hand! This package comes with four six-inch clamps but you’re going to want more if you have any sort of regular project work. Irwin Quick-Grips are made of reinforced resin bodies and hardened steel bars that provide durability and strength. Soft, non-marring rubber pads protect work surfaces with 140 pounds of clamping force. I’ve used cheaper clamps that market themselves as being as good as Irwin and instantly regretted trying to save a buck. Do yourself a favor and get the real thing. These Irwin Quick-Grip Clamps will last forever in your garage or workshop.
Calipers are an essential tool for detailed measurement and digital calipers make that measurement even easier with an LCD screen. Fabricate the tool out of finely polished stainless steel and you have the Neiko Digital Stainless Steel Caliper. The knurled thumb roller and locking screw provide smooth sliding and accuracy and the LCD screen clear and easy to read. Hit the mode button to change between Imperial (decimals or fractions) and Metric units. Accuracy is claimed to be within 0.001 of an inch but temper your expectations. Still, at less than $25, the Neiko Digital Stainless Steel Caliper is an incredible value. This is a must-have for your shop.
If you work with wood at all, you use chisels at least some of the time. Keeping them sharp and maintained is difficult at best, even for pros. With the Atlin Honing Guide, the days of trying to find the correct angle by hand are over. Forget about accidentally tapering the edge of your chisels! This tool allows you to easily choose your desired sharpening angle and consistently and effectively achieve the perfect edge on your tools. The included instructions will walk beginners through the process step-by-step with illustrations that will get you to that perfect edge consistently. Do yourself a favor and follow the directions to the letter. You’ll save yourself a lot of wasted time and pain if you do!
Marks for 25 and 30 degrees are located on the tool for convenience but the sharpening jig may be adjusted to accommodate all standard angles. The guide is self-centering and adjustable to fit chisels from 1/8″ to 1-7/8″ in width and plane irons from 1-3/8″ to 3-1/8″ in width. Flat jaws for clamping mortise chisels and grooved jaws for clamping paring chisels and planer blades are both included.
The Atlin Honing Guide features a hardened steel roller wheel that won’t wear down or develop flat spots. The body is crafted from durable cast aluminum that with care will last you a very, very long time, at least time enough to sharpen those tools a great many times.
This set of countersink drill bits from Snappy Tools might seem a little steep at $25 but that old adage about getting what you paid for definitely applies here. I hate cheap tools that break after not performing well. Be good to yourself (and, in the long run, your wallet) and get this Snappy Tools Quick-Change Countersink Drill Bit Set.
Here’s why: They’re big and tough. You can feel the heft when you pick them up. The bits are actually sharp and they fit into countersink sleeves very well. All too often the sleeves are too small, taking the drill bit out of alignment and ultimately breaking it. The quality machining is clearly evident with this set. The set screw system is easy to loosen, tighten back up easily, and stay where you want them. The set screws are substantial in size and are difficult to strip with an Allen wrench. Each countersink sleeve fits in a standard hexagonal receptacle; not having to adjust the chuck when changing bits is pretty awesome.
On top of that, they’re made right here in the good ol’ USA. How about that? Where this Snappy Tools Countersink Drill Bit Set is concerned, quality really is the best value.
I’ve been a sucker for everything that Zootility Tools has released including the PocketMonkey Multi-Tool. This version of PocketMonkey has at least 12 functions and if you check out their website, you’ll discover some interesting ideas that other users have come up with. Does it replace any of the tools it mimics? No, but that’s not the point. At less than 0.04” in thickness, it’s only slightly thicker than a credit card so you can literally carry it anywhere without issue (including planes as it’s TSA compliant) to handle everyday tasks. It can open bottles, be used as a screwdriver (both flathead and Phillips), prop up your phone, fasten hex bolts, open letters, peel oranges (!), and more.
Made in America from heat-treated stainless steel, PocketMonkey won’t bend, break, or rust. It’s easy to clean; just wipe it with a damp cloth and it’s ready to use. If any of that doesn’t convince you, then how about this: PocketMonkey is simply a fun gadget and it is most likely a tool that your boyfriend, dad, grandpa or significant other doesn’t have but would love to. If you’re looking for a multi-tool like this that features a blade, then take a look at the Zootility Tools WildCard.
Sugru Moldable Glue is a multi-purpose, multi-surface moldable glue. It bonds permanently to almost anything including ceramics, metal, glass, wood, plaster, stone, brick, rubber, most plastics and fabrics, and even flexible materials. Sugru is even resistant to water and high temperatures. It does all that yet the chemical composition is mild enough even for the hands of children (kids younger than three still shouldn’t play with it).
Once out of the package, Sugru feels soft and pliable like modeling clay. Mold it by hand into any shape you want then apply where you need it. Watch out, though: You only have 45 minutes to form it, smooth it, and put it where you want it. It hardens to a tough, shock-resistant silicone rubber within 24 hours although thicker layers may take a little longer.
There are a million uses for this stuff like arts and crafts, re-attach, replace or rebuild broken parts, patches for shoes and clothes, create custom grips for equipment and tools, mount household fixtures without drilling, use as a sealant or to patch cracks, fix and reinforce cords and cables like mobile phone chargers (up to 24 volts).
Sugru even offers kits that walk users through various applications like this Hacks for Home Use set. Fun!
When you’re working out in your mancave, you’ve got to have tunes. Enter the Aomais Sport II Bluetooth Speaker. 20 watts of sound will cascade throughout your workshop all day long on a single charge (give or take eight hours). The Aomais Sport II can easily interface with your mobile device or laptop for the usual amenities: phone calls, streaming audio, and features an auxiliary line-in port for MP3 players.
The Aomais Sport II is about the size of two 12oz soda cans stacked together and features a rugged design with a smooth rubber exterior that shakes off most bumps and bruises with ease. The Sport II has an IPX7 waterproof rating giving you a wide berth to use in and around pools and even the shower. In fact, the Aomais people claim that this unit is immune to pretty much everything including dust, mud, shock, rain, snow, and even cars. Yes, cars. There is a photo on their website of a large SUV on top of a Sport II. Caution: your mileage may vary but I think it should handle the dust and grease in your garage just fine. It comes in a veritable rainbow of colors; you want a purple haze? You got it.
Yeah, okay, the speaker can take a beating but how does it sound? I’m happy to report that the Sport II provides crisp audio and decent bass for a variety of music styles. It’s got dual full-range drivers and a Bluetooth V4.0 connection range of up to 100 feet. Better yet, two Aomais Sport II speakers have the ability to pair together, providing a great stereo system. If you’re on a budget, these units can provide some seriously good audio for your home and yard for a fraction of the price of the mainstream brands. And from how many reviews of this speaker I’ve seen online, a lot of people are doing just that.
Laptop sleeves, like mobile phone cases, are incredibly personal. There are literally millions of different styles for dozens (hundreds?) of models in the world today. It is daunting to think about giving a laptop sleeve to a loved one but I’m going to include the Tomantek Shockproof Laptop Sleeve on the list anyway for a few different reasons. First, I’m a DIY guy and I use my laptop all the time even out in the garage. Second, it’s constructed of three layers: a spill-resistant polyester surface, a 6mm high-density, slow-recovery shockproof sponge, then a soft internal velvet cushioning all secured together by a waterproof zipper.
It’s slim, lightweight, and can be folded away into your backpack when not being used. The zipper teeth aren’t exposed when closed, providing even more protection. It’s got a really interesting texture and feel to it; the exterior polyester is grippy so it won’t slide around and the sponge underlayment gives it this thick cushion. The Tomantek Shockproof Laptop Sleeve comes in three different sizes to accommodate your choice in tech gear. Keep in mind that this is just a sleeve for your laptop or tablet so there aren’t any other pockets on it but that’s okay because that’s what your backpack is for.
The Tomantek looks like Kevlar and a steel-belted radial tire had a baby and a really hot looking one at that.
Worx is making a name for themselves as that tool company that offers up products for those that aren’t looking for the best (most expensive) or the most powerful (heavy and loud) but a great tool that does a great job for a great price. They aren’t going to use it day after day after day but if they did, it would work really well. The Worx WX531L 20V PowerShare 4 1/2-Inch Brushless Compact Circular Saw is that sort of tool. For people that are hesitant to use a full-size circular saw, this thing is perfect. There’s no kickback, no significant twisting of any kind and it’s well-balanced.
A large benefit of this little saw is that it doesn’t take up any more room than a regular Thermos. For small cutting jobs like cleaving 2×4 boards or taking apart pallets, the Worx WX531L works great. The electric motor is brushless which means a longer running time, power, and motor life. The grip is approximately the size of a 12oz soda can with a comfortable safety trigger layout. The saw also features a 45-degree angle bevel cutting adjustment and integrated LED that helps illuminate your working area. For small DIY jobs, the Worx 20V 4 1/2-Inch Brushless Compact Circular Saw is great.
If you don’t care about your saw featuring a cord, Worx makes a similar model that’s corded for less than half the price!
You might look at the Black+Decker 40V Max 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw and think to yourself, “An electric chainsaw? Are you nuts?” Far from it, buddy. Have you ever used a chainsaw? They are temperamental creatures to wake up, let me tell you. That whole bit with holding it in one hand and pulling the cord in your other with the bar waving around just about to spin its whirling teeth of death? No thanks. Slap a battery into the chamber, make sure the chain oil is topped off, and squeeze that trigger. The 40V Max will get going every single time.
Some of the top professional brands cost twice or three times what this Black+Decker does. Give the B+D a try and you will be impressed. This saw will hack through trees a foot in diameter and process most of it before the battery gives up. Given how inexpensive Black+Decker 40V batteries are, grab a spare and keep going. The 12-inch bar is a little short but the saw is lightweight. Saws of comparable quality and power with longer bars can easily be three to four pounds heavier. Do you really need a longer bar? Nah.
If you’re ready to get your Walking Dead on, then look no further than the Stanley STHT55134 FuBar Demolition Bar. This bad boy is going to be your new best friend for anything remotely related to tearing things apart. Its pure functionality is beyond compare. Use it to take down walls, pallets, roofs, and old swingset-fort-things in the backyard. The handle is rounded, not flat, and sports a comfort grip that will totally save your hands from shock trauma (those of you who use crowbars with hammers know what I’m talking about).
The Stanley FuBar Demolition Bar is really well-balanced and excellent for prying nails and getting boards apart. It’s also a great camp hatchet for making kindling and firewood. The FuBar is tough and stout yet lightweight. Search and rescue crews swear by this thing as the go-to demo tool for emergencies. I can’t say enough great things about this demo bar. Worth it. Get it now. In fact, get two and put one in your truck.
The Craftsman Autohammer is one of those tools that you may think you don’t need but when the occasion calls for it, you’ll be very glad this piece of tech is in your box. I was working between some floor joists one time and had to use a hammer and nail to secure a pipe clamp. The space was limited and cramped so swinging my claw hammer was tough, to say the least. Between my sore knuckles and several bent nails, I was ready to call it a day after just one driven nail. This little power tool would have come in extremely handy that day.
The Craftsman Autohammer provides hammer access at right angles, awkward angles, and straight above your head angles. This powerhouse drives nails quickly into finished wood and construction lumber. It’s good with common and finishing nails up to 16d at 3,600 impacts per minute. Just set the nail in place into the strong magnetic sleeve, squeeze the trigger, and go to town. The electric brake quickly stops hammering when you release the trigger.
Cool-looking venting keeps it…uh…cool and the over-mold grip looks and feels great. A large LED lights up your work area directly and rotates with the head. There’s also a gauge that shines green, yellow, or red to indicate the amount of charge remaining. The Craftsman Autohammer comes packaged with one 12V battery and quick Nextec Quickboost charger that provides a 25% charge in just three minutes! Yikes. Yes, you could use a cordless driver and screws but this is an autohammer. That’s just plain awesome.
This Carpenter’s Layout Square will bring a new dynamic to your woodworking. It’s a unique mix of combination and speed squares that allow for a variety of measuring and angles on whatever project you’re working on. The accuracy is exact; the 70-degree mark is a true 70 degrees. The square features gauges for drill bit sizes, dovetail joints, vertical and horizontal lines, and perforations to keep your marks in check. There’s no need to flip the square around when measuring as the same units are reflected on all sides of the tool.
This square has a variety of uses and every edge on it has been designed as a useful tool. Its size makes it easy to use and carry and it takes care of a lot of woodworking needs. The quality of the aluminum alloy build is strong; it won’t be damaged easily in your toolbox. Keep in mind that this Carpenter’s Layout Square is for woodworking projects large and small but it is not a framer’s tool. You’ll want to keep using a speed square for that. If I have just one gripe with it, it’s that the distance measurements are Metric units but its sheer overall usefulness outstrips that problem for me fairly quickly.
You throw that dirt bike in the back of your truck for a weekend of fun and you’re ready to go. Are you going to trust your precious bike to just any ratchet strap? Uh, NO. Rhino USA has created what might be the best ratchet tie-down straps in history. This pack of four 1-inch wide by 15-foot long straps come in four different colors, feature anodized ratchet machinery, ergonomic rubber-padded handles, and fully coated S-hooks. Rhino USA claims that they’re straps are the strongest 1-inch ratchets out there, rated for over 1,800 pounds of force. They also feature a lifetime warranty; if these things fail for any reason, they will send you new ones. Period. What’s better is that they come with a water-resistant canvas drawstring bag for storage. What’s better than that is Rhino USA is a family business in California and their products are made in the USA. All this for $30. Are you kidding me? Go buy them.
This Universal Dust Cleaning Gel from Asfsky is the weirdest stuff. It’s designed to pick up dust, gunk, and schmutz out of really tough to clean areas like air vents, keyboards, your car’s dashboard, printers (!), and appliances. My first thought was, “No, liquid materials are bad for those areas and I gave up playing with slime a long time ago.” I was totally wrong, the gel worked like a charm, and it was incredibly fun.
Here’s how you use it: make sure your hands are dry and take a small amount of the gel out of the jar. Rub it around in your hands for around 30 seconds and its viscosity will increase. Press the stuff into whatever you wish to clean and it will pick up crumbs, hair, pet fuzz, old cereal bits, and more without leaving residue. It can be used multiple times by placing the gel back in the sealed container and stored in a cool, dry place.
You’ll quickly know when it’s cleaning ability has been obliterated (the documentation states that one should “dispose of gel when it turns to black”). The gel is biodegradable, safe for your skin, and smells surprisingly good. The packaging mentions several times to keep the gel away from direct sunlight an that it doesn’t work when it gets wet. While not specifically mentioned, it’s safe to say that you also shouldn’t feed it after midnight.
These lineman’s pliers, dubbed Vampliers by Vampire Tools, might be the best set of pliers you ever own. Made of Japanese high carbon steel, they’ve got specially designed concave shaped jaws with vertical and horizontal serrations that grab on to screws that are stripped, rusted, corroded, or all three to get them out. They bite down hard and don’t let go! Vampliers will even work on tamper-proof fasteners like Torx screws or security screws. The grips are finished with environmentally-friendly elastomer and feel good in your hand while you’re ripping old screws out of things.
It’s a fact of life; if you have any kind of workshop, you’re going to create dust. Unless you’re willing to wear a respirator whenever you’re out there, you need the WEN 3410 3-Speed Remote-Controlled Air Filtration System. This unit will circulate the air in a 400 sq ft room more than seven times per hour when necessary. It’s got a three-speed operating system that draws in at rates between 300 to 400 cubic feet per minute through a 1-micron filter and a 5-micron pre-filter. Both are easily replaceable.
You can program the time to automatically shut down when you want and the remote control will set the timer, change speed, and power the system from up to 26 feet away. If your shop is large enough to need two units, the remotes will synchronize with both to allow the use of one remote to control both units. Snazzy. WEN makes a 1,000 sq ft unit as well. The WEN 3410 3-Speed Remote-Controlled Air Filtration System comes well-packed and ready to hang in your work area off of the four stout hooks. Plug it in and let ‘er rip. Your lungs will definitely thank you!
Yes, I know what you’re thinking: “Pencils? He’s reviewing pencils?”
Yes, I’m reviewing pencils. Specifically, Dixon Industrial Carpenter Pencils. And here’s why: anyone building anything needs a pencil to mark things. You need the right tool for the job and a Dixon Carpenter Pencil is the right tool to mark things. They lay down a long-lasting, smooth, rich black mark. The lead is easy to see and the pencil is easy to sharpen.
Chances are that you’re looking for gifts for that special guy in your life and if that’s the case, you might be looking for a little fun something to tie on the ribbon. Well, here you go. Any do-it-yourselfer will appreciate having a seriously good Dixon Carpenter Pencil in the ol’ work apron pocket. Those lead in those freebies you get from the big box store break when you sharpen them. Who needs that hassle?
Dixon makes great pencils. ‘Nuff said.
Do-it-yourself-ing doesn’t just mean doing stuff out in the garage. Your kitchen knives need your steady hand and patience to get them shiny and sharp again with the Sharp Pebble Complete Sharpening Stone Set. Everyone needs to learn how to sharpen blades and this kit is going to do it.
It comes with a dual grit whetstone (#1000 and #6000), a non-slip bamboo base that holds the stone, a knife sharpening angle guide, a bamboo leather strop with honing green compound, an instruction manual to walk you through everything, and a link to an eBook that will help you even further. The Sharp Pebble Complete Sharpening Stone Set will allow you to sharpen and hone not just kitchen knives but also blades for hunting, pocket knives, scissors, and straight razors. The Sharp Pebble people claim that you can even sharpen a sword using the kit (if you have a sword then good for you, I guess).
The bamboo base in which the sharpening stone and leather strop rest features a non-slip rubber foot to keep things steady while you’re getting that blade all snicker-snack sharp. The angle guide attaches to the blade to help maintain a correct angle while you apply pressure. The kit is designed to use water for sharpening, so no expensive honing oils, and, most importantly, less mess. Don’t spend another second working with dull knives; you haven’t lived until you prepare meals using tools with a clean edge and a mirror finish so kick it up a notch. BAM!
This pair of Millwright Steel Toe boots for men by White’s Boots has been dubbed “Hathorn Explorer”, most likely because once you put these on, you’re going to want to get out and traverse all over the place looking for adventure. Built with the lower heel of a trail boot, the Millwright Steel Toe will serve you well in any setting. White’s Boots provides comfortable, easy break-in boots for people in all lines of work. These boots are rugged, tough yet fashionable enough to wear anywhere. White’s has been making boots in Spokane, WA, since 1915 for men and women who are tough, determined, and proud. You will thank yourself for picking up a pair of high-quality, all leather, working boots that will get softer and adapt to your feet with each day that you wear them.