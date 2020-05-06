13 Best Portable Generators: Which One Is Right For You?

There are many factors to consider when purchasing a portable generator but don’t worry…we’ll make sure you don’t get caught in the dark! See below for our list of 13 best portable generators so that you’ll be prepared for the unexpected.

We tend to take electric power delivered to our homes for granted…until it goes out in a crisis like catastrophic weather or an overloaded power grid. Portable generators are highly useful in these situations to ensure medical equipment operates safely, refrigerators and freezers are powered to prevent food loss, or for heating or cooling your house. They are also extremely useful for camping, tailgating, or working at a remote location.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Do I Need A Portable Generator?

Portable generators provide electricity to appliances, systems, and tools when the need for electric power arises. They typically run on ordinary unleaded gasoline but there are units that may additionally be fueled by propane as well. We’re dealing with combustion engines that create exhaust so keep in mind that portable generators should ALWAYS operate outdoors with an extension cord or exterior electrical hookup.

Our planet’s climate is changing and creating severe weather disturbances that are growing in size and frequency. Hurricanes and tornadoes knock out power systems all over the world and when that happens, you’re going to be happy to have a suitable generator to power your essential needs. You could lose hundreds of dollars of food if your refrigerator and freezer lose power more than a few hours. Basement sump pumps require electricity to keep working to prevent flooding from heavy rains. People who live in rural areas need power for electric pumps to transfer water from wells to their homes.

Apart from dire emergency situations, portable generators allow you to enjoy modern conveniences while recreating far away from home. Your average generator provides electricity to a camper or RV anywhere you wish to park it. Camping is a lot more fun with a mini-fridge, lights, microwave ovens, cooktops, and climate control systems!

What if you're working where there isn’t any power? You’re going to need electricity if you’re constructing a shed, fence, or even a barn away from your house. A portable generator will allow you to get your project completed in no time with fully powered tools.

What Should I Look For In A Portable Generator?

You should first consider what you’ll primarily use the generator for. Will you be working as a do-it-yourselfer remotely? Is it for use in an emergency? Outdoor recreation? Perhaps it’s a combination of all those things. Make a list of all the items you wish to provide power to along with the energy requirements. There are wattage calculators online that can help you figure up your total power load to make an educated decision on how large a unit to purchase.

Take a look at what makes the most sense to you and your living conditions. How portable do you need the generator to be? Do you require an electric start for the motor? What sort of outlets will you need? Options such as a fuel gauge, a voltmeter, and weatherproofing are worth considering as well. How will you handle refueling, oil changes, and other maintenance items?

Keep in mind that the power used to start up appliances is much higher than it is to run them consistently. You’re going to need to look at starting watt capability as well as running watt capability on the portable generator you’re looking at. It’s important to point out that an average house will require at least 5,000 watts to power essential devices consistently.

Also consider if you wish to fuel the machine with gasoline, propane, or both. Gasoline will allow for longer generator operation and higher energy output but crisis situations sometimes make obtaining gasoline problematic. On top of that, gasoline doesn’t store well unless treated and propane has a long, stable shelf life. Plan accordingly!

What Do I Do Now That I Have A Portable Generator?

Once you make an informed decision and your portable generator arrives at your home, make sure that you don’t wait until the power goes out to learn how to safely use it! Open up the box and get to work right away in breaking your machine in. Pay close attention to the operations manual and follow the instructions.

Dependability, reliability, and convenience are three important things to consider with looking at portable generators. If purchased primarily to use in emergencies, there is a good chance that months if not years go by between uses. Generators require maintenance at specified intervals such as changing out the oil. Educate yourself now so that if an emergency happens you aren’t caught off guard!

It’s important (and somewhat obvious) to point out that portable generators MUST ALWAYS be used outdoors due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Place your generator as far away from your home or workplace as you can. Some units feature a carbon monoxide cutoff switch however you shouldn’t need that if you observe proper safety precautions.