13 Best Portable Generators: Which One Is Right For You?

We tend to take electric power delivered to our homes for granted…until it goes out in a crisis like catastrophic weather or an overloaded power grid. Portable generators are highly useful in these situations to ensure medical equipment operates safely, refrigerators and freezers are powered to prevent food loss, or for heating or cooling your house. They are also extremely useful for camping, tailgating, or working at a remote location.
There are many factors to consider when purchasing a portable generator but don’t worry…we’ll make sure you don’t get caught in the dark! See below for our list of 13 best portable generators so that you’ll be prepared for the unexpected.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $609.35 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $345.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $341.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $451.61 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $474.05 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $589.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $849.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $849.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $999.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,156.11 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $814.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Sportsman GEN4000DF Dual Fuel Powered Portable GeneratorPrice: $609.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four 120v standard outlets and a 120v RV hookup
- Run time is 10 hours with gas; 12 hours with propane
- Rugged construction
- Difficult to fill oil and read dipstick
- Noisy
- Needs two people to move at 90 lbs
The Sportsman GEN4000DF Dual Fuel Portable Generator is ideal for powering your RV while camping or keeping essential appliances running during a loss of power. This generator runs on either unleaded gasoline or propane which is incredibly handy depending on which is more readily available. Capable of 4,000 starting and 3,500 rated watts, this portable generator can handle the needs of most contractors, homeowners, and recreational activities. This unit comes equipped with four 120v outlets, a single 120v RV outlet, and a 12v DC outlet for battery charging.
With a 50 percent load, the Sportsman GEN4000DF Dual Fuel Portable Generator can run for 10 hours on a full tank of gasoline (3.6 gallons) and 12 hours with a full 20-pound LP cylinder (not included), the same kind as used with a portable barbecue grill. A 5-foot propane fuel hose with a regulator is included. The 7 HP engine runs at around 69db which isn’t terribly quiet but certainly within acceptable expectations.
This model is capable of providing power to a refrigerator, computer, television lamps, and a microwave simultaneously in the event of an emergency. Based on the reviews found online, the Sportsman GEN4000DF Portable Generator is a solid unit in case of a temporary power outage.
Find more Sportsman GEN4000DF Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
2. A-iPower SUA4500 4,500-Watt Gasoline Powered Portable GeneratorPrice: $345.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Digital hour meter for measuing run times
- Wheel kit included
- Great price
- No electric start
- Weighs 111 pounds
- Average fuel consumption
It’s good to have a budget-conscious option when looking at any tool and the A-iPower SUA4500 Gasoline Powered Portable Generator definitely fits that bill. This manual start unit provides 4,500 watts of starting power and 3,500 watts of running power ideal for construction job sites, recreational use, and emergency home power. The 208cc/7hp OHV engine is capable of powering limited household items (lights, TV, refrigerator, small appliances) and also capable of running one or two power tools. A large 4-gallon, heavy-duty fuel tank made of steel features a built-in fuel gauge and an average run time of 11 hours at 50% load.
The portable generator features a compact, ergonomic control panel for simple access and good visibility. A very large plus with this model is a voltage selector allowing the user to choose 120v and 240v power when needed. Another bonus is an hour meter to measure run time and plan refueling. The included wheel kit adds mobility and is a nice touch to the package.
The noise level can get to 68db during operation and it’s not light weighing in at 111 lbs but the A-iPower SUA4500 Portable Generator is compact, reliable, and definitely affordable.
Find more A-iPower SUA4500 Gasoline Powered Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
3. Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power StationPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features USB, AC outlet and a DC port
- Bright battery level monitor
- Recharge with vehicle, wall outlet or optional solar panel
- A little heavy for a power cell
- Requires separate panel purchase for solar charge
- Tops out powering devices at 200 watts
In researching portable generators, I came across this highly-rated little power cell that is a great fit for tailgating, traveling, and emergency recharging needs. The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station features AC 200w output, DC 12v 10a max carport output, and two USB smart ports outputting 24W. It made from lithium-ion battery cells and can charge devices such as smartphones, laptops, LED lights, projector, mini-fridge, and drones.
A smaller power bank like this can be a handy addition to a portable generator designed to run appliances and large household items. The Jackery Explorer 240 is equipped with a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack. No fuel or gasoline is needed meaning no fumes and safe to bring indoors if needed. The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station comes with one AC Adapter, a car charger cable, and a user guide.
- This model features an attractive, sustainable method to recharge it in the form of a 60W/100W solar panel. Reviews on this addition are mixed; while it works relatively well, the time necessary for a full charge using the panel is around seven hours in direct sunlight. That may or may not be possible given weather conditions or tree canopy at your location.
Find more Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station information and reviews here.
-
4. DuroStar DS4000S Gas Powered Portable GeneratorPrice: $341.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality construction
- Convenient fuel gauge
- Great value
- No 240v or DC power
- Difficult to fill and change oil
- No amp meter
Good for camping, RV use, sporting events, emergency power for your home, job sites, and more, the DuroStar DS4000S Gas Powered Portable Generator has a 7.0hp air-cooled overhead valve engine with a recoil start that provides 3,300 running watts of power and 4,000 peak watts. The DS4000S is a reliable workhorse ideal for powering household appliances during an electrical outage or recreational use when you and your family are miles from town.
DuroStar claims that this portable generator only has an 8-hour run time at 50% load but the reviews we’ve looked at say otherwise with users getting anywhere from 11 to 13 hours for basic needs on one 4-gallon tank. Construction is quality with a heavy-duty steel frame and four-point fully isolated motor mounts for smooth operation. The noise level is about average for this generator size. Heavy-duty power tools are no problem with the DS4000S on a job site. Other nice features include an easy-to-read fuel gauge and an automatic low oil shut off sensor to protect the engine. The unit provides two 120V household outlets and a 120V, 30A twist-lock outlet.
The DuroStar DS4000S Gas Powered Portable Generator is a solid, basic, economic model without frills, bells, or whistles. DuroStar has created a loyal of following of customers by fabricating a portable generator that provides rugged dependency at a low price.
Find more DuroStar DS4000S Gas Powered Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
5. WEN DF475T Dual Fuel Portable GeneratorPrice: $451.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seamless propane to gasoline transition
- 47 inch LPG hose included
- 224cc, 4-stroke engine
- Some assembly required
- Average fuel economy
- Shipments reported as having missing or incorrect pieces
The WEN DF475T really has everything a homeowner would need in a portable generator. It runs on gasoline or propane, provides 120v and 240v and 12v DC power, has an electric start, included wheel kit, and a 47 inch LPG connection hose for your propane tank…all for a really great price. This generator provides 4,750 surge watts and 3,800 running watts making it a solid entry-level unit ideal for emergency or recreational use.
The WEN DF475T weighs in at almost 110 lbs but the included wheel kit makes mobility a breeze. Other manufacturers would be wise to adopt this practice. Noise level is what you would expect from an economy generator. Transition between gasoline and propane is seamless as is the switch between 120v and 240v. The control panel layout is well designed and easy to follow.
The black and orange color scheme is attractive but watch out for it moving around in the dark! Unfortunately there is no fuel gauge or hour meter. There have also been some reports of missing pieces or damage during the shipment of some packages. Adding oil to the engine requires a flexible funnel because of awkward placement.
All in all, the WEN DF475T Portable Generator offers up great value and solid performance.
Find more WEN DF475T Dual Fuel Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
6. DuroMax XP4400EH Dual Fuel Portable GeneratorPrice: $474.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wheel kit and folding handle included
- Heavy-duty features for a mid-range capacity generator
- Durable construction
- Disappointingly short run time
- Poor packaging susceptible to shipping damage
- Operations manual not clear
From operating your appliances during a power outage to powering your RV on a road trip, the DuroMax XP4400EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator is a mid-range portable generator unit in a heavy-duty package. With its 4-gallon fuel tank, the XP4400EH will run 9 hours on a single tank of gas. Run time is longer if switched over to propane power and is easier on the carburetor. The generator flexible line allows attachment to any size propane tank. Keyed electric start is a plus but the unit also features an easy recoil pull start. This model is also EPA and CARB approved for use in all 50 states.
The XP4400EH is construction-site tough but also great for tailgating or camping. The unit weighs in at a large 128 pounds so the included no-flat, semi-solid wheel and handle kit is absolutely necessary for portability. The power panel features an AV meter, circuit breakers, and low oil indicator. There is also a feature unique to the DuroMax XP4400EH called the MX2: a switch that combines the two 15-amp 120V circuits into one 30-amp circuit, doubling 120V power for heavier loads like commercial power tools, electric pumps, refrigerators, and small air conditioners.
Engine noise is reduced by a stout muffler and cushioned 4 point motor mounts for relatively quiet usage in public areas like campgrounds, neighborhoods, and parks. One great plus on the XP4400EH is an idle control that automatically lowers the RPM when the generator is not providing power to reduce noise and conserve fuel. All copper windings are a bonus, providing solid durability for years. The DuroMax XP4400EH Portable Generator is made to take a beating in a variety of difficult locations and provide reliable mid-range power needs.
Find more DuroMax XP4400EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
7. Champion 3800 Watt Dual Fuel Portable GeneratorPrice: $589.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Push-button electric start
- Surge protector
- Fuel efficient
- Short tow handle
- Requires inordinate maintenance
- Really loud; up to 89 db
When the Champion Power Equipment 3800 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator is delivered to your door, it comes straight out of the box ready to operate using gasoline or propane. Depending on your situation, being given a choice of fuel is a great perk but be aware: this portable generator will produce 4750 starting watts and 3800 running watts running on gasoline and 4275 starting watts and 3420 running watts using propane. Plan ahead for your conditions!
Since propane has such a long stable shelf life, it is definitely worth having a tank or two on hand during an emergency in case gasoline isn’t readily available. Run times of 9 hours on a full 3.4-gallon tank of gasoline or 10.5 hours on a 20-pound propane tank at 50% load are average. The fuel selector switch is very easy to use, quick and safe.
The generator’s look definitely evokes that “safety equipment” look with the bright yellow paint job and bold control panel. The generator is housed in a durable steel frame and, while weighing in at 119 pounds, is portable via a folding handle and never-flat tires. One great feature that I really enjoyed was the “Intelligauge” on the front panel measuring volts, Hz, and hours to easily monitor power output and track maintenance intervals.
The Champion 3800-Watt Portable Generator comes equipped with a battery for a push-button electric start. It features a built-in surge protector that protects your appliances from spikes in voltage above a safe threshold. It comes travel-ready with a standard 30A RV outlet with enough power to start and run a 15,000-BTU air conditioner. This unit also comes with 120v 30a RV, 120v 30a locking, and two 120v 20a household outlets.
This unit is fairly cost-effective and convenient for power outages or other emergency situations where you may need essential items: lights, sump pump, refrigerator, modem/router, furnace blower, fan, TV/DVD, computer, smartphone/tablet charger, etc.
Find more Champion 3800 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
8. Westinghouse WGen7500 Portable GeneratorPrice: $849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Digital hour meter
- GFCI protected outlets
- 3-year residential warranty
- Needs a more reliable battery
- Close to 200 pounds
- No 12v DC outlet
The Westinghouse brand has been providing consistently reliable products for over 130 years which might be one reason why the Westinghouse WGen7500 is such a top pick for anyone needing an extremely powerful portable generator. Whether needing to power a cabin, large worksite, or a house in an emergency, the Westinghouse WGen7500 can definitely handle it.
The portable generator delivers 9,500 starting watts and 7,500 running watts for a large variety of appliances and power tools. It features a one-touch, push-button electric start. A unique remote start key fob is also included that may come in handy when needing to power the unit on and off multiple times on a job site. Run time for the Westinghouse WGen7500 Portable Generator is approximately 11 hours with a 50% power load which is right in line for this size of unit. The size of the fuel tank is 6.6-gallons so the fuel economy is decent for the 420cc 4-stroke engine made by Westinghouse. This engine also features an automatic low oil shut down sensor and a stout steel tube frame with added reinforcement around the fuel tank, a nice touch.
This generator has an intuitive control panel including a meter to read volts, frequency, and hours. An indicator light for the electric start battery is a nice touch. The outlet panel features two GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) 120v outlets and a 120v/240v twist-lock outlet. All the outlets are protected with rubber covers. There is no DC outlet on this generator however there is a battery charging port and a separate 12v battery charger.
-
Other nice features include oil and a funnel, a tool kit, and a user’s manual to “Get You Started Right Out of the Box (Minimal Assembly Required)”. A 3-year warranty on limited service, labor, and parts is provided but be aware this is for residential use only. This goes down to just one year if used professionally.
Find more Westinghouse WGen7500 Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
9. Pulsar G10KBN Dual Fuel Portable GeneratorPrice: $849.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6.6-gallon gasoline tank
- Hybrid gas/propane operation
- Switch and go fuel feature
- Short propane hose
- Requires gas start before propane use
- No u-shape tow bar
While not an immediately recognizable name brand for most people, Pulsar has created a well-designed line of portable generators. The Pulsar G10KBN Dual Fuel Portable Generator offers many important features that anyone needing a generator is looking for. Generators are made to provide power and this model doesn’t disappoint.
The G10KBN can be fueled with either gasoline or propane…or both. A “switch and go” feature allows for users to fire the unit with 6.6-gallons of gasoline then switch over to propane (or vice versa) while the generator is running. This lengthens the time the motor can run for longer periods of power supply, maybe even 24 hours straight depending on your electrical draw. 10,000 peak watts and 8,000 running watts are provided with gasoline fueling while burning propane gives up 9,000 peak and 7,000 running watts. Be sure to calculate your load needs accordingly. Another item to note is you may want to look at a longer propane connection hose as the one included may make anything larger than a 5-gallon tank difficult to hook up.
This workhorse features a trustworthy 420cc, 15hp, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine with an electric push-start housed in a sturdy, steel tube frame. You’ll definitely hear it when it’s running! At close to 200 pounds, the Pulsar G10KBN is fairly heavy however the mobility kit makes it easier to move the unit around. I’m not a fan of the “ski pole” type of fold-down handles and prefer the u-shape bars on these generators. Your preference might be different.
There are plenty of outlets for you to plug devices into including: four 120v outlets, a 120v/240v twist-lock outlet, and a 120v/240v 50a RV receptacle. There is no DC outlet however there is a screw-contact interface for 12v battery charging.
And while some people feel color scheme should be the last thing to consider when choosing a portable generator, I really like the blue/black combination of the Pulsar G10KBN. All in all, a reliable, powerful and classy machine.
Find more Pulsar G10KBN Dual Fuel Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
10. Champion 7500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable GeneratorPrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well designed control panel
- Durable
- Excellent documentation
- No main circuit breaker
- Fuel must be shut off for unit to power down when running off propane
- Heavy
The Champion Power Equipment 7500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator should be on your list of reliable, powerful backup generators to take a look at. It’s immediately ready to operate using gasoline or propane right out of the chute. Power supply is a fat 7,500 running and 9,375 starting watts on gasoline. That goes slightly down to 6,750 running and 8,400 starting watts when using propane for fuel. Even with that lower electrical capability, propane has a long, stable shelf life making it worthwhile to have a tank or two on hand in case of an emergency. The Champion 7500 Watt Portable Generator will provide approximately 8 hours on a full 6-gallon tank of gasoline and will run for 5.5 hours when using a 20-pound propane tank, all at a 50% load.
The generator’s look definitely evokes that “safety equipment” look with the bright yellow paint job and bold control panel. The generator is housed in a durable steel frame and, while weighing in at over 200 pounds, is portable via a folding handle and never-flat tires. The “Intelligauge” feature on the front panel measuring volts, Hz, and hours to easily monitor power output and track maintenance intervals is essential.
The Champion 7500-Watt Portable Generator comes equipped with a battery for a push-button electric start. A separate on/off switch for the start battery is a great option. It features a built-in surge protector that protects your appliances from spikes in voltage above a safe threshold. This unit provides a 120v 30a twist-lock outlet, a 120v/240v 30a twist-lock outlet, and four GFCI protected 120v 20a household outlets. Unfortunately, there is no DC output of any kind.
The Champion 7500-Watt Portable Generator is a rugged work tool designed to get you the power you need in a pinch for your home.
Find more Champion 7500 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
11. DuroMax XP12000EH Dual Fuel Portable GeneratorPrice: $1,156.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fuel efficient
- Large 8.3-gallon fuel tank
- Stout chassis frame
- Plastic wheels not strong enough for unit
- No load indicator
- It's really, really heavy
This is the monster portable generator you’ve been looking for! Be ready for anything with the DuroMax XP12000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator. This model provides the power that can be found in home standby units but in a portable package. Be aware, however, that this unit is BIG and some buyers have reported the need to upgrade to pneumatic tires.
The DuroMax XP12000EH can power all of your home’s essential appliances (even central A/C) through power outages, storms, or emergency events. The hybrid fuel capability means that the portable generator runs on either gasoline or propane. There is a keyed electric start for the 457cc/18hp engine with an optional recoil start. This generator is a definite powerhouse offering a maximum of 12,000 watts (!) of power.
This unit is designed primarily as a portable home standby generator and as such reduces the number of 120v household outlets in favor of larger connections. The panel includes two GFCI 120v/20a outlets, one 120v/30a twist-lock outlet, a 120/240v 30a outlet, and a 50a heavy-duty outlet to satisfy your large power needs. The panel also features a voltmeter, circuit breakers, low oil indicator, idle control, and a unique switch that doubles 120v amperage for heavy loads giving users the option to operate both 120 and 240 volts simultaneously.
The all-metal frame has fully-isolated motor mounts and an oversized noise-reducing muffler with a built-in spark arrestor. DuroMax generators feature all copper windings which is a plus that should make the unit last for years with proper maintenance.
Large-scale home standby generators cost many thousands of dollars more than this unit. While the DuroMax XP120000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator tops out the “portable” category, its size, capabilities, and most importantly price makes this model an amazing option.
Find more DuroMax XP12000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
12. Green-Power America GPG10000EW Portable GeneratorPrice: $814.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quieter than similar large generators
- Fun lime green color
- 420cc 4-cycle engine
- Average fuel economy
- No owner's manual included in packaging
- Oil not included
-
For the money, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better large portable generator than the Green-Power America GPG10000EW.
-
This machine is definitely designed for large power draws and will easily supply power to many needed appliances in the event of a crisis situation. The 420cc engine delivers 15 horses and features a keyed electric start switch, providing 10,000 starting watts and 7,500 running watts. Manual recoil start is included if needed. When operating at a 50% load, the average run time is nine hours with a full 6.6-gallon tank of gas. A low oil shut off system is present for motor protection.
-
The Green-Power America GPG10000EW offers four 120v AC outlets, one 120-volt twist-lock AC outlet, one 120/240v twist-lock AC outlet, and one 12v/8.3a DC outlet. All the outlets are covered with durable rubber covers for waterproofing and feature surge protection. It comes with 10-inch solid wheels and fold-down handles to allow for easier maneuverability however the handles are separate like two ski poles, not a U-shape. This unit weighs less at 180 pounds which is nice compared to other portable generators.
-
Other nice features include a steel frame assembly, fuel gauge, hour meter, and lithium battery. The lime green color and chrome muffler are kind of cool too!
Find more Green-Power America GPG10000EW Portable Generator information and reviews here.
-
13. Craftsman 5750 Watt Portable GeneratorPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carbon monoxide detection auto shut off feature
- 8.5-gallon fuel tank
- Rubber outlet covers
- Weighs close to 200 pounds
- Not large enough to power an entire household
- Injection molded wheels instead of rubber or tube
- To me, the name Craftsman brand brings memories of working in my grandfather’s garage with reliable, dependable tools. It’s fun to see that the Craftsman name is still around providing quality equipment like the Craftsman 5750 Watt Portable Generator. Powered by a 420cc Briggs & Stratton engine, this machine will provide the power you need for home emergencies, exterior construction, and outdoor events. It is fueled with gasoline, not propane, for up to a 12-hour run time at 50% power load for 5750 running watts and 7200 starting watts. Keep in mind that the 8.5-gallon tank is larger than smaller generators for a similar run time however it provides much more electricity than smaller models with 4-gallon tanks.
- Moving this portable generator isn’t a problem with 10-inch injection molded wheels and a fold-out tow handle. Four 120v household outlets and one 120/240v 30a locking outlet allows for simultaneous power delivery to multiple items. This model includes a very smart safety feature in the form of a carbon monoxide (CO) sensor that shuts down the generator if harmful levels accumulate in the operating area. Rubber outlet covers are also a plus to help protect against water.
- The Craftsman 5750 Watt Portable Generator is designed for providing electric service for a variety of appliances and household systems or for remote job sites. You could definitely use this model for camping or using an RV but it may be overkill because of the large power capacity, weight, and 420cc engine size.
Find more Craftsman 5750 Watt Portable Generator information and reviews here.
Why Do I Need A Portable Generator?
Portable generators provide electricity to appliances, systems, and tools when the need for electric power arises. They typically run on ordinary unleaded gasoline but there are units that may additionally be fueled by propane as well. We’re dealing with combustion engines that create exhaust so keep in mind that portable generators should ALWAYS operate outdoors with an extension cord or exterior electrical hookup.
Our planet’s climate is changing and creating severe weather disturbances that are growing in size and frequency. Hurricanes and tornadoes knock out power systems all over the world and when that happens, you’re going to be happy to have a suitable generator to power your essential needs. You could lose hundreds of dollars of food if your refrigerator and freezer lose power more than a few hours. Basement sump pumps require electricity to keep working to prevent flooding from heavy rains. People who live in rural areas need power for electric pumps to transfer water from wells to their homes.
Apart from dire emergency situations, portable generators allow you to enjoy modern conveniences while recreating far away from home. Your average generator provides electricity to a camper or RV anywhere you wish to park it. Camping is a lot more fun with a mini-fridge, lights, microwave ovens, cooktops, and climate control systems!
What if you're working where there isn’t any power? You’re going to need electricity if you’re constructing a shed, fence, or even a barn away from your house. A portable generator will allow you to get your project completed in no time with fully powered tools.
What Should I Look For In A Portable Generator?
You should first consider what you’ll primarily use the generator for. Will you be working as a do-it-yourselfer remotely? Is it for use in an emergency? Outdoor recreation? Perhaps it’s a combination of all those things. Make a list of all the items you wish to provide power to along with the energy requirements. There are wattage calculators online that can help you figure up your total power load to make an educated decision on how large a unit to purchase.
Take a look at what makes the most sense to you and your living conditions. How portable do you need the generator to be? Do you require an electric start for the motor? What sort of outlets will you need? Options such as a fuel gauge, a voltmeter, and weatherproofing are worth considering as well. How will you handle refueling, oil changes, and other maintenance items?
Keep in mind that the power used to start up appliances is much higher than it is to run them consistently. You’re going to need to look at starting watt capability as well as running watt capability on the portable generator you’re looking at. It’s important to point out that an average house will require at least 5,000 watts to power essential devices consistently.
Also consider if you wish to fuel the machine with gasoline, propane, or both. Gasoline will allow for longer generator operation and higher energy output but crisis situations sometimes make obtaining gasoline problematic. On top of that, gasoline doesn’t store well unless treated and propane has a long, stable shelf life. Plan accordingly!
What Do I Do Now That I Have A Portable Generator?
Once you make an informed decision and your portable generator arrives at your home, make sure that you don’t wait until the power goes out to learn how to safely use it! Open up the box and get to work right away in breaking your machine in. Pay close attention to the operations manual and follow the instructions.
Dependability, reliability, and convenience are three important things to consider with looking at portable generators. If purchased primarily to use in emergencies, there is a good chance that months if not years go by between uses. Generators require maintenance at specified intervals such as changing out the oil. Educate yourself now so that if an emergency happens you aren’t caught off guard!
It’s important (and somewhat obvious) to point out that portable generators MUST ALWAYS be used outdoors due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Place your generator as far away from your home or workplace as you can. Some units feature a carbon monoxide cutoff switch however you shouldn’t need that if you observe proper safety precautions.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.