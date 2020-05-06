11 Best UV Water Purifiers Available Now

Everyone’s especially worried about germs these days, making us all a lot more conscious about the air we breathe, the things we touch, and the water we drink. That’s why UV-C light sanitization is an ideal way to tackle dangerous germs and viruses in water by blasting them with light that disrupts their DNA and kills off their colonies.
If you’ve been thinking about a UV water purifier, the technology has been scientifically proven to be safe and effective against even drug-resistant bacteria, and it can make your water taste and smell better because germs can cause unpleasant tastes and odors as well as make you sick.
Whether you’re looking for a personal UV water filter for hiking, a model that can handle your whole house or well system, one that’s sized right for your RV, or you’d just like a countertop model to reduce your use of plastics from store-bought water, these UV water purifiers will keep you and your family healthy and hydrated.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,854.72 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $475.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $309.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $220.12 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $217.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $123.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $95.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $71.93 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Aquasana Whole House Well Water Filter System w/ UV PurifierPrice: $1,854.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Whole house water filtration for homes on wells
- Multi-filter system removes chlorine, pesticides, reduces lead, mercury and more
- UV-C light filtration kills 99.99% of harmful bacteria including viruses
- Filters last up to five years
- Salt-free descaler and water softener
- May reduce water pressure
- May require a professional installer
- Doesn't soften water like a salt water softener would
If you live rural, there’s a good possibility you live on well water, which can frequently have contaminants from metals to coliform bacteria to chemicals. This well water purifier from Aquasana is the ideal way to ensure your family has clean and safe water to drink, wash, and cook with. This whole house system includes everything you’ll need to ensure your well water is safe and soft.
It includes a Rhino whole house water filter that removes 97% of chlorine, water-soluble heavy metals, and inhibits bacteria and algae. Activated carbon reduces herbicides, pesticides, and other harmful chemical compounds. The Simply Soft whole house descaler is a salt-free system that reduces scale and corrosion that can build up in your pipes and water heater.
This system provides maximum filtration, yet it’s seriously low maintenance as filters last for five full years. A pre-filter reduces sediment and rust, while a post-filter takes out the remaining sediment and other organic particles.
Finally, water runs through a UV-C light filter that kills 99.99% of harmful bacteria including viruses, which we’re all focused on right now. Coliform, which is much more common, can cause gastrointestinal upset and flu-like symptoms, per the experts at Penn State University.
This system has even more benefits. You’ll have softer skin, healthier hair, and because of the descaler, you can use less bleach and detergent which is better for the environment overall. The system and filters can handle up to 1,000,000 gallons of water.
You can also get a 10 year UV water purifier system for homes not on wells.
Find more Aquasana Well Water Filter System w/ UV Purifier information and reviews here.
-
2. Vitapur Ultraviolet Water Disinfection SystemPrice: $475.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Filters 30%+ more water per minute than most
- VuCap allows you to see when the UV light is working
- Large stainless steel reactor tank
- 9,000 hour UV bulb light kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria
- Requires copper pipes
- Some leakage issues reported
- Customer service isn't as responsive as they could be
While many of the whole house UV water purifier systems filter at about 12 gallons per minute, the Vitapure UV water disinfection system filters at a whopping 15.8 gallons per minute – more than 30% more volume, which is important in larger homes. This system works similarly to other in-line UV water filters, so installation is pretty intuitive. But this system has some distinct advantages in addition to increased water volume.
It features a large stainless steel reactor tank with a built-in ground. What’s really nice is that the tank has a VuCap that actually lets you see that the UV light is working inside the tank. The ballast is also more user-friendly, with a digital readout that has a countdown timer to clue you into when your bulb is nearing replacement time.
The system comes with a powerful hard glass UV lamp and quartz cover. The lamp delivers 9,000 hours of service before needing replacement.
Find more Vitapur Ultraviolet Water Disinfection System information and reviews here.
-
3. APEC Water Systems Reverse Osmosis UV Water PurifierPrice: $309.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Under-sink system that includes a storage tank that continuously fills as water is used
- Filters up to 75 gallons per day
- UV light filter kills 99.99% of bad bacteria including viruses
- Comes with everything needed including filters
- Some installation issues reported
- Instructions could be better
- Uses three gallons of water for every filtered gallon
When you want to enhance water purity and reduce alkaline taste, the APEC Reverse Osmosis UV Water Purifier is an under-sink solution that will add to your water quality as well as your peace of mind. This seven stage filtration system comes with a versatile water feed adaptor so it will fit most 3/8 inch or 1/2 inch connections underneath your kitchen sink.
While you’re enjoying the pure taste of delicious water, this system is busy removing up to 99% of contaminants including arsenic, chlorine, lead, fluoride, heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, and more than 1,000 other contaminants. It includes a cartridge that uses food-grade calcium from trusted sources to raise your water’s pH levels safely and effectively while adding calcium minerals for better taste and alkalinity.
This system removes sediment and rust. An extruded carbon block gets rid of unpleasant chlorine, tastes, odors, cloudiness, and removes VOCs and other common chemicals from the water. The reverse osmosis membrane removes up to 99% of dissolved solids. Water then passes through a UV light filter to kill 99.99% of bacteria and microbes in the water. Water then passes through a coconut carbon filter to remove any additional bad taste and then remineralized via the calcium filter.
This system comes with all the filters, parts, and tubing necessary for installation. It filters 75 gallons per day, and it includes an under-sink storage tank so the system can continuously filter and fill. It also includes a lead free designer faucet.
Find more APEC Water Systems Reverse Osmosis UV Water Purifier information and reviews here.
-
4. HQUA-TWS-12 UV Water PurifierPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to integrate into existing house piping or filtration systems
- Comes with two 9,000 hour UV bulbs and quartz sleeves
- Affordable solution for killing 99.99% of germs
- Stainless steel reactor resists rust and corrosion
- Reactor can create very hot water
- Needs cleaning and maintenance every six to 12 months
- Some customer service issues reported
When you’re looking to integrate a UV water filter into your home or existing water filtration system the HQUA Whole Home UV Water Purifier is a smart solution that’s also extremely affordable. This UV filter works because water is purified as it runs through a stainless steel chamber (also called a “reactor”) that contains a special UV light producing lamp. As the water flows past the lamp, the microbes in your water receive a lethal dose of UV rays, disrupting their DNA and not allowing them to reproduce.
This system includes the stainless steel UV reactor chamber along which can filter up to 12 gallons per minute. The long UV lamp fits inside a quartz tube allowing for maximum UV light exposure as the water flows 360 degrees around it for complete disinfection. The lamp then connects to an electronic ballast which is included in the kit, and it comes with a 100 foot cord so it’s easy to place out of the way.
This system guarantees 99.99% killing of germs and microbes in your water. What it doesn’t do is change the chemistry or taste of your water as some other purifiers do. Because it is integrated directly into your water pipes, you will need to clean the quartz sleeve every six to 12 months, and replace the 9,000 hour UV lamp once per year. The nice thing about this affordable option is that it comes with two quartz sleeves and two UV bulbs as part of the package.
If you’re especially concerned about getting rid of germs and viruses right now, you might also consider a UV air purifier to sanitize the air in specific rooms of your house.
Find more HQUA-TWS-12 UV Water Purifier information and reviews here.
-
5. Express Water UV Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration SystemPrice: $220.12Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Convenient under sink set up
- 11 stages of filtration remove sediment, chemicals, metals and more
- UV-C light filter kills bacteria and germs
- Mineralizes water for better taste
- Reverse osmosis technology
- Only filters up to 100 gallons per day
- Filters need to be changed twice per year
- Requires a lot of under sink space to install
When you’re most concerned about the safety of the water in your kitchen, an under-sink UV water filtration is a great solution to killing germs and bacteria as well as filtering out other undesirable components in your drinking and cooking water. This Express 11-Stage Reverse Osmosis UV Water Filter System filters out 108 major contaminants, keeping you and your family safe and healthy.
Many times, filtered water can taste flat and flavorless, but this system actually mineralizes your water much like a natural spring – passing it through five layers of natural rocks to add ionically activated minerals. An alkaline filtration system adds calcium, potassium, magnesium, and other minerals that your body needs.
With 11 stages of filtration to remove sediment, chemicals, metals and more, water passes through a UV light filter that kills 99% of germs and bacteria before going through a final post-activated carbon filter to ensure purity. Because this water has been de-ionized, it’s also safe to use in aquariums and humidifiers, in addition to being delicious to drink.
This system comes with a chrome faucet that delivers .8 gallons of water per minute and can easily be installed next to your main kitchen faucet. It’s an easy to set up process, thanks to the simple quick connect system, and many components are pre-assembled which is a bonus compared with some other under the sink systems.
The system can produce up to 100 gallons of filtered water per day, and because it comes with a 4-gallon storage tank as part of the system, you can fill plenty of glasses, cooking pots, and more while the tank continuously refills.
Want to know more about reverse osmosis and how it works? This video explains it well.
Find more Express Water UV Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System information and reviews here.
-
6. Bluonics Whole House UV Water PurifierPrice: $217.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Whole house purification for medium and large homes
- Comes with three powerful UV-C bulbs that kill bacteria and viruses
- Very easy to install without a plumber
- Integrates simply with other water filtration systems
- Some leakage issues reported
- Instructions aren't great
- Brackets are kind of wimpy
If you already have a whole house water filtration system or reverse osmosis package without UV light purification, the Bluonics whole house UV light water purifier can be easily integrated into what you’ve got. This chemical-free addition can kill up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, without changing the taste of your water. That means you can fill all your own personal water bottles at home rather than paying for plastic waste at the store.
This whole house filter system uses a powerful 55 watt UV light inside a reactor chamber to give 360 degree water sanitization. Filtering 12 gallons per minute, it can ensure you’re cooking, showering and doing laundry in pure, germ-free water. The system is easy to install so you won’t spend big bucks on a plumber (unless you want to, of course.)
The kit includes mounting clamps, quarts sleeves, three 36 inch UV bulbs, and ballasts. The ballast features an indicator light to let you know when the system is working. The purifier can be installed either vertically or horizontally to fit your specific pipe configuration. It’s suitable for medium to large homes. Bulb replacement is recommended once per year.
To sanitize other items inside your home including rooms and hard and soft surfaces, UV lamps are another wise buy.
Find more Bluonics Whole House UV Water Purifier information and reviews here.
-
7. Brio Countertop Self Cleaning Water Cooler with UVPrice: $349.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Delivers hot, cold and room temperature water at the touch of a button
- Sleek stainless steel countertop unit
- Dual stage filtration with easy to change filters
- Simple control panel
- Filters are expensive
- Needs to connect to cold water pipe so requires some plumbing expertise
- No way to tell if the UV light is working
When you’re looking for filtered water to drink at home or on the go, but you don’t want to mess with difficult installation of an inline UV water filter, the Brio Countertop Self Cleaning Water Cooler filters, disinfects, and delivers delicious water in one compact unit. This bottle-less water cooler can give you crisp cold, room temperature, and even hot water for refreshing drinks or a piping hot cup of tea.
This features a dual water filtration system with a sediment filter that removes dust, rust, and other particles as well as a carbon block filter that removes chlorine, cloudiness, odd tastes, and odors. It uses powerful UV-C light to disinfect and kill 99.99% of disease-causing microbes, so you’ll always get water that’s fresh.
The dispenser is large enough to fill almost any size cup or bottle and it even features an LED nightlight to make filling up in the dark a breeze. A simple control panel makes choosing your water temperature as simple as a push of a button. The stainless steel exterior looks sleek and modern in any kitchen. Filters are easily accessed and changed from the back of the unit.
Find more Brio Countertop Self Cleaning Water Cooler with UV information and reviews here.
-
8. KOOTANS UV Water Sterilizer for RV KitchensPrice: $123.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sized right for RV use
- Simple inline installation
- Many size options to choose from
- Frequent on and off will shorted UV bulb life
- No water flow switch
- Wastes a lot of water on start up
If you live full time in your RV, or you simply do a lot of camping in one, you know that water quality can be dicey, especially if you’re in national forests or state campgrounds. That’s why the KOOTANS UV water sterilizer is an ideal choice to make certain your drinking water is safe and germ-free. It comes in many sizes, so you can size right for your personal RV. They range from .5 gallons per minute (GPM) filtration all the way up to 12GPM for your home, with 6 watt bulbs to 55 watt UV bulbs.
As with most inline systems, water runs through a chamber that contains the UV light, and this particular 6GPM model features an 8,000 hour, 25 watt bulb that kills 99.99% of bacteria including giardia, a particular issue when you’re out in the wilderness. It’s also an extremely economical choice when you’re looking to upgrade the safety features of your RV.
Because the UV lamp is intended for continuous use, you do need to be aware that frequent on and off times may shorten bulb life. This kit comes with the tank, bulb, quartz sleeve, four hanging brackets, and ballast that indicates when the system is working.
If you’re questioning the need to filter the water in your RV, this blog from GoRVing.com gives you ample reasons to consider doing so.
Find more KOOTANS UV Water Sterilizer for RV Kitchens information and reviews here.
-
9. LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle & UV Water PurifierPrice: $95.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C light lid effectively kills germs and bacteria
- Double wall stainless steel bottle keeps drinks at temperature for hours
- Light cycle activates every two hours to keep water fresh
- Rechargeable via micro-USB
- Up to a month of use per charge
- More expensive than other bottle systems
- Not as durable as it could be
- Not enough water capacity
Whether you’re a hiker or an international traveler who doesn’t want to risk getting sick from waterborne pathogens, the LARQ Self-cleaning water bottle has tons of advantages in a lightweight and easy to use package. This personal water purifier system means you can enjoy safe drinking water anywhere thanks to UV-C light technology.
The 17 ounce double-insulated stainless steel water bottle has a proprietary two-tone powder coat and matte finish, but with this bottle, looks aren’t everything. At the touch of a button, in just 60 seconds, the UV-C light in the bottle lid kills 99.9999% of germs that cause odor and can make you sick. The bottle’s double insulation will keep your cold and hot drinks at temperature all day long.
The UV-C light lid is powered by a Li-polymer battery that’s rechargeable via micro USB, and you’ll get a month of purification in a single charge. And no worries if you drop it in water because the micro USB connector is IPX7-rated waterproof. But the initial purification is just one aspect of this personal water purifier. It activates automatically every two hours to keep your drink bacteria-free and your bottle nice and fresh.
Just click the top once for a 60 second purification treatment, and twice for a three minute cycle that bathes your water in three times the amount of UV-C germ-killing light. If you’re going to toss your bottle in a suitcase, you can also set a travel lock that preserves battery life.
You can get the LARQ bottle in a 25 ounce or 32 ounce size as well.
Find more LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle & UV Water Purifier information and reviews here.
-
10. SteriPen Adventurer Opti UV Personal Water PurifierPrice: $71.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This personal filter works in 48 seconds to purify water
- UV light effectively kills germs, bacteria and micro-organisms
- Filters more than 2,000 gallons of water
- Comes with a carrying case and batteries
- Only works in glasses and wide mouth bottles
- Some reliability issues reported
- Batteries occasionally arrive dead
You can’t always count on where you’ll get your next drink of water from, and if you and your family are out on an adventure, you might not feel safe at that public water fountain or campground spigot. That’s when the SteriPen comes in handy. This personal UV water purifier, when placed in a cup or water bottle for just 48 seconds kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria from viruses to microorganisms like giardia.
Made specifically for adventuring, this handy device is safe and effective without altering taste, pH, or other properties of the water. Plus it doubles as an emergency flashlight when needed as well. It’s reusable for purifying more than 2,000 gallons of water meaning you’ll save plenty of money on bottled water, and this is a much greener option.
It comes with two CR123 batteries so you can start using it right away. This package also includes a handy neoprene case with a belt loop for easy portage on hikes and walks. The SteriPen Ultra features an OLED display to let you know when your water has been purified, but it’s a feature that raises the price quite a bit.
Find more SteriPen Adventurer Opti UV Personal Water Purifier information and reviews here.
-
11. Microlyscs CrazyCap UV Water Purifier Cap & Insulated Water BottlePrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV-C light cap kills 99.999% of germs and viruses
- Works in one minute
- Cap activates every four hours to keep bacteria at bay
- Insulated bottle keeps drinks hot or cold
- Cap activation button is difficult to use
- Bottle could be larger
- Pretty spendy for a bottle
If you’re ready to protect the environment by reducing plastic waste, but you’re unsure about the safety of your tap water, the Microlyscs CrazyCap UV Water Purifier Cap & Insulated Water Bottle will cover both those important considerations. The CrazyCap uses an in-cap UV-C light to kill 99.999% to kill mold, bacteria, and viruses in one to two minutes. Its rays are the same wavelength as the UV used to sanitize operating rooms and water treatment plants. The UV light cap is rechargeable via USB, so you’re reducing battery use too.
Because this comes with a 17 ounce insulated stainless steel water bottle, you can eliminate up to 500,000 plastic water bottles over your lifetime. Amazing. The bottle keeps hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The bottle is self-cleaning because the UV light activates every four hours to stop bacteria and mold from breeding in your water bottle.
If protecting the environment is a deciding factor when you’re spending your hard-earned money, you’ll be pleased to know that this company gives 5% of your purchase to Water.org. This bottle would be a great eco-friendly gift for anyone you love who has the same philosophy.
Find more Microlyscs CrazyCap UV Water Purifier & Water Bottle information and reviews here.
How Do UV Water Purifiers Work?
Most UV water purifiers utilize systems that allow UV-C light to flow through water, killing germs, bacteria, and viruses. When UV-C light hits those microbes, the light disrupts the bonds that hold their DNA together. Without working DNA, bad bacteria and viruses can't replicate, so the colony naturally dies off.
Inline UV water purifiers send water into a metal canister or reactor which has a long UV-C tube running through it. As the water passes by the tube, it's flooded with UV-C rays, disinfecting your water as it exits the canister.
Reverse osmosis systems work similarly, at least when it comes to the UV component, although they filter water somewhat differently than the inline systems.
What Are the Benefits of UV Sterilization?
We're fans of UV sterilizers because they kill even drug-resistant germs and viruses without using chemicals that can have harmful side effects on humans and the environment.
Are they worth the investment? This article from Insider.com gives you lots of background on both the technology and its wide use in many industries.
From our perspective, if hospitals feel safe using this technology, we're not about to argue, especially right now.
Should I Buy a UV Water Bottle?
So many people have gotten in the habit of buying bottled water at the store, meaning tons of plastic waste ends up in landfills, on roadsides, and in the ocean. There's no question that load of toxic waste is playing hell with our planet.
More than 60 million plastic water bottles end up at landfills every single day according to the Container Recycling Institute. That adds up to about 22 billion bottles last year. A water bottle with a UV top can give you clean tasty water on the go, and it's a no brainer that it's a better option for the earth.
The other big benefit is using a UV water bottle during your travels. You can never be sure about water purity when you're in foreign countries or even in the forest, so having a personal UV water filter means fewer chances of getting sick from giardia or other waterborne pathogens.
Do I Need a UV Water Filter for My RV?
Again, when you're moving from campground to campground, there's no guarantee of water purity. While commercial campgrounds likely have decent water systems, you don't know whether the last camper's water hose was germ-free.
In more rustic settings, things can get even dicier when it comes to water quality, so buying a small UV purifier that's sized right for your trailer, camper, or motorhome is a wise idea.
If you're a "full-timer" who lives in your rig, you can get some advice from the savvy campers in this video.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.