11 Best UV Water Purifiers Available Now

If you live rural, there’s a good possibility you live on well water, which can frequently have contaminants from metals to coliform bacteria to chemicals. This well water purifier from Aquasana is the ideal way to ensure your family has clean and safe water to drink, wash, and cook with. This whole house system includes everything you’ll need to ensure your well water is safe and soft.

It includes a Rhino whole house water filter that removes 97% of chlorine, water-soluble heavy metals, and inhibits bacteria and algae. Activated carbon reduces herbicides, pesticides, and other harmful chemical compounds. The Simply Soft whole house descaler is a salt-free system that reduces scale and corrosion that can build up in your pipes and water heater.

This system provides maximum filtration, yet it’s seriously low maintenance as filters last for five full years. A pre-filter reduces sediment and rust, while a post-filter takes out the remaining sediment and other organic particles.

Finally, water runs through a UV-C light filter that kills 99.99% of harmful bacteria including viruses, which we’re all focused on right now. Coliform, which is much more common, can cause gastrointestinal upset and flu-like symptoms, per the experts at Penn State University.

This system has even more benefits. You’ll have softer skin, healthier hair, and because of the descaler, you can use less bleach and detergent which is better for the environment overall. The system and filters can handle up to 1,000,000 gallons of water.

You can also get a 10 year UV water purifier system for homes not on wells.