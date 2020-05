14 Best Workbenches For Your Garage

The Worx Pegasus Multi-Function Work Table is one of the most highly rated portable workbenches online and after taking a closer look, it quickly becomes clear why that is. The Worx Pegasus (named because the foldable table sides look like wings, maybe?) can handle a lot of projects incredibly well. It’s compact, foldable, and really lightweight at only 30 pounds.

The worktable mode has a 31″x25″ surface and capable of supporting 300 pounds. Need more surface area? No problem. Add on another Worx Pegasus or more and join them together to create a larger workbench. This model has a locking system that ensures no buckling of the tabletop when approaching that 300-pound limit. Each Worx Pegasus comes with two quick clamps that can be integrated directly into the table surface. If you’re working solo, the clamps become a second set of hands to hold materials to the table. The surface has receptacles for four included four holding pegs (clamp dogs) that may be repositioned around the tabletop to secure round or irregularly shaped objects.

Need a sturdy sawhorse for heavier loads? No problem. This workbench converts from a table to a sawhorse that can support 1,000 pounds in no time at all. Just remove the clamps and fold down the sides. Indentation wells in the sawhorse top are designed to help hold a standard 2×4 steady.

A built-in lower shelf provides space for tools and a power strip (not included) to keep your gear easily accessible, organized, and out of the way. When you’re wrapping up the day, the Worx Pegasus folds flat for easy storage. This workbench comes ready to go right out of the shipping box; no assembly is required! A side note: Worx makes a pair of sawhorses (with clamps!) that are the exact same height as this workbench and are a great value if you’re looking to increase your working space for a large project.