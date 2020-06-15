6 Best Adirondack Chair Cushions

Adirondack chairs are the ultimate warm weather patio furniture. Whether you have plastic Adirondack chairs or wood Adirondack chairs, both styles are comfortable, durable, and casual, while still adding a nice look and feel to your backyard or patio. Even though Adirondack chairs are designed to be more comfortable than other patio chairs, you still might need a little extra cushion for your tush and back after a long week or hard day of yard work.
Adirondack chair cushions fit snugly to Adirondack chairs, and there are multiple aesthetically pleasing designs and patterns that won’t take away from the chair. Keep in mind the color of your chairs, backyard, and house, as you’ll want to make sure the cushions match. You also want to find a cushion that is weather-resistant and won’t fade over time, otherwise, you’ll have to constantly store the cushions away when you’re not using them, which is a total pain. No matter if you want just a seat cushion or a full back/seat combo, there are plenty of options.
Below is a round-up of the best Adirondack chair cushions, listed in no particular order
-
1. Best Quick-Drying Adirondack Cushion: RSH Outdoor Adirondack CushionPrice: $79.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fabric is UV protected and will not fade
- Treated to resist soil and stains
- Quick drying
- Attaches by sliding a strap over the chair, rather than tying
- Bottom cushion isn’t directly attached to the chair
- A little pricey for one cushion
- Only one color choice
This full back and seat Adirondack cushion is made to withstand all the elements. It’s UV-protected to resist against fading, and the fabric is treated to resist soil and stains. The cushion is also quick drying – even if it gets drenched in the rain or hit by the sprinkler, the water can be brushed off and it dries in no time. To attach the cushion to your chair, you just slide the strap over the back of the chair and you’re set. The color is a rich forest green, which complements outdoor spaces beautifully.
Find more Weather-Resistant Outdoor Classic Adirondack Cushion information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Plush Adirondack Cushion: Indoor/Outdoor High Back Chair CushionPrice: $68.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV resistant
- Overstuffed cushions for extra comfort
- Multiple prints and styles available
- Secures to a chair in four spots
- Need to wait a few days for cushions to expand fully
- Have to manually tie rather than slide a strap over the chair
- A little expensive for just one cushion
- Not water resistant
If you spend a lot of time sitting in your Adirondack chair, you need a cushion that provides extra comfort. This high back cushion is ultra-plush, and has three separate sections that keep the filling material from sliding around. The material is 100% polyester and is made with UV-resistant outdoor fabrics. With four ties on the back of the cushion, you can easily secure it to your chair and won’t have to worry about it sliding around. There are 21 fun summery prints to choose from, including stripes, floral patterns, and solid colors.
Find more Indoor/Outdoor High Back Chair Cushion information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Adirondack Seat Cushion: Pillow Perfect Squared Seat CushionPrice: $60.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in a pack of two
- Resistant to fading
- Three inch cushion is very comfortable
- Inexpensive compared to other cushions
- No back cushion
- Cannot be washed – spot clean only
- Need to manually tie the cushion to the chair rather than slip on a strap
If you prefer just a seat cushion, this squared seat cushion from Pillow Perfect is great for an Adirondack chair. It’s 18.5 inches long and 16 inches wide, so it’s large enough to fit a deep Adirondack chair seat, and the three-inch-thick cushion is very comfortable. The light turquoise color will look beautiful with any natural wood Adirondack chair, and the fabric is fade and weather resistant. To fasten to your chair, just simply tie it to the back of the seat. The cushion comes in a set of two, so it’s a good value for the price.
Find more Pillow Perfect Squared Seat Cushion information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Adirondack Lumbar Cushion: Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle PillowsPrice: $50.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides added lumbar support
- Comes with two pillows
- Multiple decorative patterns
- UV-resistant fabric
- No seat cushion
- May need to wait a few days for the cushions to fully inflate
- No Solids
If you don’t want a full Adirondack cushion but still need a little support, a lumbar cushion is a great option. This set of accent pillows does double duty when it comes to your Adirondack chairs. It adds a nice decorative look to your chair, but also provides an extra back cushion when you’re sitting in the chair. There are multiple bright and colorful patterns available, so it’s easy to pair a patterned pillow with a solid color Adirondack chair cushion. The pillows are made with UV-resistant fabric, and they are overstuffed for added comfort. The cushions arrive compressed, so you may need to allow a few days for them to fully expand.
Find more Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle Pillows information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Modern Adirondack Cushion: SewKer Quick-Drying High Back Chair Cushion (Set of 2)Price: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water repellent
- Comes in a pack of two
- Overstuffed for added comfort
- Less expensive than most adirondack cushions
- Rectangle shape doesn’t follow shape of the adirondack chair
- Cannot wash – spot clean only
- Must tie manually rather than use a strap to secure it to the chair
If you don’t like the tufted look that is typical with most patio cushions, these sleek chair cushions are a good option. With a rectangular shape and a high back, they look modern and will update the look of any back patio or front porch. The fabric is also very water repellent, as most of the water will just bead on top and can be wiped away. The cushions come in a pack of two so it’s a good value, and they are available in grey, bravada salsa, creamy white, green, dark blue, and red medallion.
Find more SewKer Quick-Drying High Back Chair Cushion (Set of 2) information and reviews here.
-
6. Best School Spirit Adirondack Cushion: College Covers Adirondack CushionPrice: $51.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV treated to resist fading
- Design is casual and represents your team colors
- Less expensive than most adirondack cushions
- Three inch cushion is very comfortable
- Not all universities and colleges are represented
- Need to manually tie the cushion to the chair
- Cannot wash – spot clean only
If your backyard is tailgate central, you need to deck out your chairs with your school colors. This adirondack cushion is made from high spun polyester and is UV treated to ensure durability. The high back cushion is tufted and plush, and connects to the back of the chair with thick tie strings. These cushions will match most natural wood adirondack chairs, and are ideal for sitting by the barbecue waiting for the game. Many universities are represented, including LSU, Michigan, Florida, and Texas Longhorns. More College Covers adirondack cushions can be found at this link.
Find more College Covers Adirondack Cushion information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.