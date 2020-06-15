6 Best Adirondack Chair Cushions

Adirondack chairs are the ultimate warm weather patio furniture. Whether you have plastic Adirondack chairs or wood Adirondack chairs, both styles are comfortable, durable, and casual, while still adding a nice look and feel to your backyard or patio. Even though Adirondack chairs are designed to be more comfortable than other patio chairs, you still might need a little extra cushion for your tush and back after a long week or hard day of yard work.

Adirondack chair cushions fit snugly to Adirondack chairs, and there are multiple aesthetically pleasing designs and patterns that won’t take away from the chair. Keep in mind the color of your chairs, backyard, and house, as you’ll want to make sure the cushions match. You also want to find a cushion that is weather-resistant and won’t fade over time, otherwise, you’ll have to constantly store the cushions away when you’re not using them, which is a total pain. No matter if you want just a seat cushion or a full back/seat combo, there are plenty of options.

Below is a round-up of the best Adirondack chair cushions, listed in no particular order