11 Best Backyard Hot Tubs: Your Easy Buying Guide

Hot tubs can be an amazing diversion from the stress and hectic pace of the workday grind. Change into that bathing suit, slip into that hot water, and you can actually feel those cares wash away amidst all the bubbles and jets. When my wife suggested we buy a hot tub for our backyard, I was skeptical of what I figured would be a significant expense and maintenance nightmare. Was I ever wrong! The enjoyment the tub provides our family is completely worth the time and trouble it requires to maintain it (especially when I’m the one giving up the time and putting up with the trouble). Your own mileage may vary, of course.
Hot tubs are an investment and it will pay off for you to understand what type of hot tub is best for your particular lifestyle. Purchasing a new hot tub will require some homework on your part: price, size, features, power, and more all need to be considered before making a decision. We’ve crafted this list of 11 best backyard hot tubs with one central theme in mind: set the tub up quickly, enjoy it, then take it down if necessary, all with a minimum of hassle and expense. There are definitely pros and cons to this type of approach but we’ll walk you through it all in the reviews below. If you’re looking for a hot tub you can have delivered and ready to use sooner rather than later, this is the list for you.
1. Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub SpaPrice: $625.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent entry-level value
- Easy setup
- Provides everything you need in a hot tub without breaking the bank
- Water cools off quickly during use
- Cover should be more insulated
- Takes a long time to heat water
The Coleman Saluspa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa is an excellent entry-level unit that will create a warm, bubbling hot tub experience. The build is straightforward, taking around 40 minutes to set and inflate. The tub holds 250 gallons; filling it will take anywhere between three to four hours then another day for the equipment to heat the water. (You could connect a hose from an indoor faucet to use hot water, greatly reducing the time you’ll have to wait before hopping in.) The hot tub runs on 110 V power so a standard electrical outlet anywhere on your house will work to run it.
The inflatable walls are made of puncture-resistant, UV-resistant material to prevent damage and retain its shape no matter how many times it is inflated and deflated. The Coleman spa comes with a reinforced cover with safety clips for extra insulation. You may want to think about obtaining an additional cover for exterior use to provide additional insulation. This spa set also comes with a pump that inflates it, heats the water, runs filtration, and controls the jet system, along with a chemical dispenser. The dispenser maintains clean, healthy water by providing a stable level of chlorine evenly dispersed throughout the spa. The tub runs very quiet when the circulator pump and heater are running; when the jets are active, it’s obviously louder.
There are no chairs or benches to sit on however four average-sized people can sit comfortably on the inflated floor. The tub is sized so that arms may be draped over the side when sitting down. Air bubbles are released by jets from the bottom of the spa to create a warm, bubbling hot tub environment. The air pump draws in air from the outside to make this happen. What this means is that the air isn’t re-circulated and because of that, the water will cool off over time, especially in a colder climate. Since the heater and the jets can’t be used at the same time, some planning will be necessary to get maximum enjoyment out of the Coleman Saluspa Inflatable Hot Tub.
Note: The heater and pump have an automatic shut-off feature after 72 hours of operation. You’ll want to check on your hot tub once every day or so to make sure everything is running smoothly. Finding your tub not working and the water at 65 degrees will really dampen your spirits after a rough day!
Find more Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa information and reviews here.
2. Intex Simple Spa Inflatable Hot TubPrice: $1,299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inflatable walls and floor are very comfortable
- Insulated cover traps in heat well
- Durable, puncture-resistant materials
- The filtration cartridge can get dirty quickly; will show E-90 code on control panel
- Outdoor temperature must be 50 degrees for this to reach its highest temperature
- Despite its high quality, this tub is expensive
Pamper yourself with the Intex Simple Spa Inflatable Hot Tub and let your worries dissolve away! 100 high-powered jets located around the circumference of the tub will give you the spa experience you’re looking for in water that can be heated up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The strong exterior mesh hull inflates in about 20 minutes while the included ground cloth gives the bottom protection and minimizes heat loss. If filling with cold water, the tub will take around one to two days to heat past 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Here’s an idea: take the opportunity to maintain your hot water heater and drain it into the tub.
The filter cartridge is simple to change out and the control panel is user-intuitive and tilt-adjustable. Some issues to be aware of are that that water temperature will drop a couple of degrees while the jets are activated and you’ll lose one to two inches of water after 30 minutes of use from evaporation and bubbling water. Advertised as large enough for four people, you may find that two average-sized folks are more than enough to fill the tub. Someone 6-feet tall will have the water up to their neck; if you’re shorter, you may think about picking up an inflatable seat from Intex. Inflatable tub walls aren’t really made for sitting on but feel free to pull up some chair to soak those tired dogs.
The tub package includes an insulated cover, a heater/filter/blower system, two filter cartridges, thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag, floating chlorine dispenser, and pH test strips.
Find more Intex Simple Spa Inflatable Hot Tub information and reviews here.
3. Bestway Miami Hot TubPrice: $638.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 120 bubble jets to soothe and relax
- Easy to access control panel while in the tub
- Puncture-resistant tri-tech vinyl and I-beam construction
- This tub isn't meant for years of use
- Poor customer service
- You'll need to change filters more often than other tub systems
The Bestway Miami Inflatable Hot Tub is an inexpensive path to get into the spa game. Like other inflatable tubs, it’s made of a puncture-resistant tri-tech vinyl material with an I-beam construction to help with shape and stability. Photos of these sorts of tubs show people sitting on the side walls but they’re really not meant for that. You won’t need any tools to set up the tub; the pump that heats and powers the 120 jets around the tub also will inflate the tub off of 110 V power. Temperature can be set as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit however you’ll find 101 degrees or lower is more than hot enough for a soak.
The digital control panel to change the water temperature and jet flow is within reach while sitting in the tub. A timer feature allows for automation of the spa temperature up to 72 hours in advance. Lift handles allow the spa to be moved around (without water of course). This spa deflates into a compact package for storage and transportation. The included cover insulates and maintains the hot water temperature, and keeps the water clear of debris. Definitely large enough for two people and maybe four depending on size, the Bestway Miami Inflatable Hot Tub is a decent price for an economy spa that doesn’t have any qualms at being labeled an economy spa.
Find more Bestway Miami Hot Tub information and reviews here.
4. Intex PureSpa Portable Bubble Massage Hot TubPrice: $828.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy setup and operation
- Great hot tub for anyone on a budget
- Floating chlorine dispensary works well
- Filters plug easily; you'll need to replace often
- Water cools quickly however deluxe cover insulates well
- Heater should be stronger but it's only 110 V
The Intex PureSpa Portable Bubble Massage Hot Tub will allow you to get cozy and indulge yourself for an affordable price. This hot tub package includes the inflatable spa, cup holder accessory (!), and a matching deluxe cover that facilitates faster heating of the water and increases the efficiency of the hot tub by 50%. The control panel is easy to understand and simple to operate. The tub is roomy enough for four people. The tub is made of something called “Fiber-Tech” which users have reviewed as durable. 48 beams can support someone sitting on the side of the hot tub but don’t get crazy. The Intex PureSpa holds 210 gallons of water, has a temperature range between 68 to 104 degrees, and requires a minimum of maintenance with two easy to replace filter cartridges.
One unique feature of the Intex PureSpa is an electronic hard water treatment system to make the water gentler and to protect your pump equipment. It prevents hard water build-up which may limit water flow and reduce the life of the spa. The system generates an electromagnetic field that takes calcium and other minerals out of the water to retain them in the filter cartridge.
You can set the hot tub by yourself within an hour. Turn on the heater and in about a day your tub will be hot and ready to use. Because of its construction and equipment, the water temperature will drop three to five degrees in the winter after approximately 30 minutes of use. The bubble jets are luxuriating but not as strong as the jets in a permanent tub. The Intex PureSpa Portable Bubble Massage Hot Tub is a good spa, especially for people on a budget. As long as you’re willing to adjust your use and plan ahead, you’ll find that this hot tub will provide many hours of relaxation.
Find more Intex PureSpa Portable Bubble Massage Hot Tub information and reviews here.
5. Essential Hot Tubs NewportPrice: $2,208.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Resin shell is low maintenance and durable
- Jets and pump are stainless steel
- Lounger feature is nice for stretching out to relax
- Requires an electrician to convert to 240 V
- You'll need some friends to help you move it into place
- It's a little small for four people
The Essential Hot Tubs Newport is a step up from inexpensive inflatable tubs to get you more of a traditional spa experience but still falls into the “budget” category. It can fit three people comfortably, four if you’re willing to get close, and there is a lounger on one side to stretch out and relax. The resin construction makes it lightweight and portable while at the same time offering strength and durability. The shell holds 200 gallons of water (the lowest you’d want to consider when looking at hot tubs), is low maintenance, and features an impact-resistant exterior. There are 14 stainless steel jets powered by an energy-efficient two-speed pump. The Newport can be plugged into any standard 120 V household outlet however an option to convert to 240 V power is available, allowing the heater to perform efficiently on the coldest days (Make sure you have this handled by a qualified professional electrician).
This molded spa comes in three different colors to suit your respective home and landscaping. The interior is fully-insulated, allowing the spa to retain optimum heat from the all-season stainless steel heater. A multi-color LED with a remote will provide some welcome mood lighting as the sun goes down. The Newport spa also comes with a heavy-duty, insulated tapered cover with locking clips that can easily and comfortably close your spa while not in use. Made in the USA! Something to keep in mind is that you’ll need to plan for a crew of at least four people to help you move the tub into place once it’s delivered to your home.
Find more Essential Hot Tubs Newport information and reviews here.
6. Essential Hot Tubs ArborPrice: $2,373.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Resin construction that's lightweight and durable
- Insulated, foldable cover with locking clips
- Two-speed stainless pump provides two different spa experiences
- This is a large enough tub that 110 V power is just too weak; convert to 240 V
- Cover locks are a little tight
- Takes at least a day and maybe two to heat water to temperature
The Essential Hot Tubs Arbor, like their Newport spa, is a step up from inexpensive inflatable tubs to give you more of a traditional spa experience. The Arbor is round, not square, and features room for up to six. While it lacks a lounger space, it’s a communal tub with bench seating around the circumference. The resin construction makes it lightweight and portable while at the same time offering strength and durability. The shell holds more than the Newport with 250 gallons of water, is also low maintenance, and features an impact-resistant exterior. There are 20 stainless steel jets powered by an energy-efficient two-speed pump for either passive therapy or an invigorating massage at the touch of a button.
The Arbor can be plugged into any standard 120 V household outlet however an option to convert to 240 V power is available, allowing the heater to perform efficiently on the coldest days (Make sure you have this handled by a qualified professional electrician). This molded spa comes in two colors to suit your respective home and landscaping. The interior is fully-insulated, allowing the spa to retain optimum heat from the all-season stainless steel heater. A multi-color LED with a remote will provide some welcome mood lighting as the sun goes down. The Arbor spa also comes with a heavy-duty, insulated tapered cover with locking clips that can easily and comfortably close your spa while not in use. Something to keep in mind is that you’ll need to plan for a crew of at least four people to help you move the tub into place once it’s delivered to your home. The Essential Hot Tubs Arbor is a great choice for a larger, more durable tub at a moderate price.
Find more Essential Hot Tubs Arbor information and reviews here.
7. Home & Garden HG32 Hot TubPrice: $3,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6 HP pump power 32 soothing bubble jets
- 240 V power efficiently heats water quickly
- 300-gallon capacity
- Weighs 700 pounds when empty
- Because of its size and weight, make sure to inspect the tub upon delivery
- Plan for a crew to help you get it off the truck
Okay, this is more like it. The Home & Garden HG32 Hot Tub offers some spectacular value and quality for its price. Comfortable and relaxing, this hot tub is well built, with stainless steel jets and a synthetic exterior that’s an attractive mahogany color. The seven-color LED will light up your nights while you’re kicking back in the soothing hot water. The jets are powerful but not overpowering. Because it’s 240 V powered from the get-go, you’ll want to schedule an electrician beforehand, and because the tub weighs over 700 pounds, get the crew over for some pizza and beverages to help you lift it into place. Once the HG32 is wired in, fill, heat, and enjoy in typically less than a day.
The tub features a lounger on one side for you to lie back and throw your cares away. The finish is smooth and brilliant. An insulated cover is included to keep your water hot when the tub is not in use. Make sure you order well in advance from when you need the tub as they are made to order and it will take around a month for your tub to arrive. The Home & Garden HG32 Hot Tub is great for a first-time hot tub buyer or someone who wants a very good tub for a great price.
Find more Home & Garden HG32 Hot Tub information and reviews here.
8. Essential Hot Tubs AdelaidePrice: $3,935.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water column feature lit by LED
- Built-in ice bucket
- Lounger chair
- No steps leading into the interior
- Not as powerful as other similar sized hot tubs
- Fewer jets make
The Essential Hot Tubs Adelaide model is a major step toward creating your own backyard oasis. It features 30 stainless steel, fully adjustable jets distributed around the interior walls of the hot tub with ergonomic seating for six. The two-speed, two-horsepower pump is energy efficient yet delivers the jet power to melt away all the day’s stress to leave you feeling refreshed. This tub is plug-and-play with the standard 120 V service; the option to convert to 240 v is highly recommended to allow the heater to perform at its maximum. Hire a professional electrician for this!
Let’s talk about some of the creature comforts that the Adelaide hot tub provides! Choose to relax in the lounger or one of two Captain’s chairs to customize your experience. The command center LCD control panel features a backlit display for easy-to-read navigation. Three headrests for you and your guests invite you to lean your head back and forget about the outside world around you. This hot tub looks stunning with its custom-designed cabinet and smooth, bright tub finish. A heavy-duty insulated cover will keep your water hot for the next time you need a soak. Two incredibly fun features are included with the Essential Hot Tubs Adelaide: two LED-lit water columns and a convenient built-in ice bucket with lid and tray. It’s like you’ve got your own up close and personal water show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas while enjoying some cold beverages!
Find more Essential Hot Tubs Adelaide information and reviews here.
9. Northern Lights Group Complete Wood Fired Hot TubPrice: $6,043.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fresh cedar will last a long time and smells amazing
- Large barrel shape is uniquely natural looking
- Wood stove is highly efficient (and fun to use!)
- This is a tub for soaking, hydrotherapy jets are extra
- There is no filter; cleaning is a challenge
- Keeping the wood stove going takes some work
Looking for more of a do-it-yourself sort of hot tub? Imagine building your own cedar hot tub using a wood-fired power plant! Northern Lights manufactures hot tubs and saunas using only the finest clear western red cedar with no knots. Their Complete Wood Fired Hot Tub Kit comes with everything you will need to quickly assemble your wood hot tub in your backyard. The kit includes a custom cedar stair with railing for easy access in and out of the tub. An R14 Marine-grade insulated cover keeps heat in so you can enjoy the hot water longer and special keyed locking clips ensure the safety of the hot tub.
The Northern Lights Complete Wood Fired Hot Tub Kit will seat 4 people comfortably with a hexagonal seating arrangement and a step-in seat for easy entry and exit out of the tub. It has a height of 48″ and nearly 43″ of interior soaking. Northern Lights claims that the extra depth provides a buoyancy floating effect that makes relaxing in one of these tubs superior over a molded plastic tub. Since the hot tub comes as a kit, it can be moved through doors and gates unlike large molded tubs and the shipping savings are passed on to you. Board thickness of the walls and floor measure 1-1/2″ for excellent insulation value.
The Timberline wood-fired stove is made of stainless steel and works on thermosiphon and requires no noisy pumps. Here’s how it works: the hot water inside the heater is warmed by the firebox and the double-walled heat jacket. Once it warms to temperature, the hot water rises out of the top port and the bottom port sucks in replacement water to be warmed. The firebox supplies 55,000 BTU which can heat a tub in 2-3 hours depending on the starting water temperature. The best news is that you’ll have no additional electric bills with this sort of hot tub! Northern Lights employs centuries-old barrel-making know-how with modern production methods such as laser-guided milling machines to ensure perfect, watertight wooden joints. With a cedar tub from Northern Lights, however, you will enjoy years of top-quality use. The kit comes complete with a 5-year warranty, too!
Find more Northern Lights Group Complete Wood Fired Hot Tub information and reviews here.
10. Northern Lights Wood Hot Tub with Electric Heater and JetsPrice: $6,482.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- That cedar looks and smells amazing
- Kit can be moved through doorways and gates for installation
- Self-contained and programmable pump setup
- You'll have to put it all together yourself...but that could be fun
- This kit includes just four hydrotherapy jets
- Pump setup is not insulated for cold weather
So you like the idea of a cedar hot tub but looking for less work and a little more hydrotherapy? Well, then, take a look at the Northern Lights Wood Hot Tub with Electric Heater! This is the same setup as their wood-fired version but instead of a stove, this kit includes a Balboa spa pack with a 5.5 kW heater, 1.5 HP pump, a 50 sq ft filter, PVC plumbing, and four hydrotherapy jets. The kit comes with everything you will need to quickly assemble your wood hot tub in your backyard. The kit includes a custom cedar stair with railing for easy access in and out of the tub. An R14 Marine-grade insulated cover keeps heat in so you can enjoy the hot water longer and special keyed locking clips ensure the safety of the hot tub.
The Northern Lights Wood Hot Tub Kit will seat 4 people comfortably with a hexagonal seating arrangement and a step-in seat for easy entry and exit out of the tub. It has a height of 48″ and nearly 43″ of interior soaking. Northern Lights claims that the extra depth provides a buoyancy floating effect that makes relaxing in one of these tubs superior over a molded plastic tub. Since the hot tub comes as a kit, it can be moved through doors and gates unlike large molded tubs and the shipping savings are passed on to you. Board thickness of the walls and floor measure 1-1/2″ for excellent insulation value.
The Balboa spa kit includes a 5.5 kW heater with digital programmable options, a 50 square foot filter system, LCD digital topside controls, and an energy-efficient 220/230 VAC pump. The spa portion is pre-plumbed and wired on a plastic base to make assembly much quicker.
Essentially the system works the same as the wood-fired stove without the mess of a wood-fired store. The hot water inside the heater is warmed by the firebox and the double-walled heat jacket. Once it warms to temperature, the hot water rises out of the top port and the bottom port sucks in replacement water to be warmed. Northern Lights employs centuries-old barrel making know-how with modern production methods such as laser-guided milling machines to ensure perfect, watertight wooden joints. With a cedar tub from Northern Lights, however, you will enjoy years of top-quality use. The kit comes complete with a 5-year warranty, too!
Find more Northern Lights Wood Hot Tub with Electric Heater information and reviews here.
11. Essential Hot Tubs AlterraPrice: $5,818.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seats up to six people
- All-season, stainless steel heater good for year-round enjoyment
- Bluetooth sound system
- Make sure you have enough people to help get off the truck and move it to the site
- It's expensive however it's a large, fully functioning hot tub
- Headrests could stand to be made of a better quality material
With the Essential Hot Tubs Alterra, you’re now playing in the big leagues. This hot tub is what relaxation was meant to be! There are 40 two-tone stainless steel adjustable jets distributed around the ergonomic seating for up to six people. Powered by an energy-efficient two-speed, 5 HP pump, the Alterra is ready for you to get your soak on. Decide on reclining on the lounger or one of two Captain’s chairs, you can adjust the jet speed rate from a soothing soak to a full hydrotherapy massage.
If you’re sick of all that peace and quiet you’re getting from relaxing, turn up the jam with the included Bluetooth compatible sound system! With the addition of three headrests, two LED-lit water columns, exterior LEDs, and a convenient built-in ice bucket with a lid and tray, the Alterra has everything you need to confirm your backyard’s status as a resort. You’ll need a 240V/50A electrical outlet installed by a professional electrician. The finishing touches to the Alterra by Essential Hot Tubs are the custom-designed cabinet that houses an all-season, stainless steel Balboa heater, heavy-duty insulated cover, and steps get in and out of the hot tub easily.
Find more Essential Hot Tubs Alterra information and reviews here.
Why Should I Buy a Backyard Hot Tub?
Uh...because they're awesome. Seriously, though: hot tubs can alleviate stress and anxiety, relieve pain, massage sore muscles, and force you to get away from your screens for at least a few minutes. They can be part of a vital health regimen and promote good sleep habits. Depending on the model (and unlike swimming pools), you can use hot tubs all year round in all types of weather. Some models that are more permanent in structure can enhance the attractiveness of your landscaping and even raise the value of your home.
Plus, hot tubs promote family bonding especially with your significant other. There’s nothing like treating the two of you to some time alone surrounded with just the sound of bubbling water. You don’t have to wait until you go on vacation or spend a dime on travel to enjoy the benefits a hot tub can bring. All of this can be in your own backyard!
What Do I Need To Plan For When Looking At A Backyard Hot Tub?
There is much to consider so let’s get to it. First, think about the placement of the hot tub. Where would you like it to go? The size of your new tub will be the biggest factor in where it can be setup. You’ll need to make sure the site is structurally sound and features a level surface. Suitable sites should feature a material such as concrete, pavers, brick, or crushed rock. On top of the weight of the hot tub itself, water is approximately eight pounds per gallon. Multiply that by hundreds of gallons in your tub and you have the weight of a small truck parked on your hot tub site. Decks can be a reasonable location however they need to be reinforced with strong footings to avoid damage. Ask yourself how much privacy do you have where the tub is going and should you purchase an umbrella, build something like a pergola or plant some arborvitaes to shield your new oasis. Maybe you crave attention and you don’t need anything like that? Moving on!
Hot tubs vary wildly in features, size, power, and maintenance. They truly are one of the most personal enhancements to your home that you can make. What will you use your hot tub for? Fun and relaxation? Exercise? Hydrotherapy and massage? That decision will have a great impact on what you eventually purchase. The quality of a hot tub will dictate its price and its durability. Consider that a hot tub can be active all year long and may endure sweltering heat and frigid temperatures. Your new hot tub will need to be made of materials that can withstand that cycle and that, of course, will be more expensive. A tub that inflates should not be expected to last through that sort of punishment. Inflatable tubs are much cheaper than commercial models. But consider the work and expense of setting, filling up, and striking a hot tub over and over again. Keeping water hot over time in a tub that isn’t insulated will raise your utility bill...maybe a lot. Such practices will impact the enjoyment and may even become more expensive over time than the permanent tub.
What Sort of Features Should I Look For In A Backyard Hot Tub?
Pumps and jets run the gamut of mass-produced cheap knock-offs to premium engineered systems. This should be a mitigating factor in your decision. Your pump is the beating heart of your hot tub setup. Without your pump, there won’t be much soaking and relaxation going on. Some tubs have more than one pump for efficiency and power. Jets can be used for subtle, calm operation or high-functioning massage units suitable for hydrotherapy. These also must be of decent quality or else your tub will be useless.
Your hot tub needs power to heat the water and run the pumps as well as all the other systems present. Larger, more powerful tubs typically use 240 V power. Because it’s twice as much as normal household current, it’s more efficient to operate a hot tub with, and a homeowner will spend less money overall to heat the tub and keep things flowing if it's used a lot. The challenge here is that an electrician will be needed to wire up a 240 volt / 50 amp breaker in your electrical box before the tub is set up then again to wire it up when it's ready. Electricians aren’t cheap but this is really nothing to screw around with. Hire a good professional electrician to do this!
There are tubs out there that use 110 V household power and that’s great for a few reasons: you most likely already have an electrical outlet on the outside of your home within reach of your tub and there probably won’t be a need for special electrical work before you start enjoying your new oasis. The problem is that 110 V tubs aren’t known for their durability or performance. You may see that it takes twice as long to keep your tub heated which is going to hit you in your wallet. They also can't keep up with keeping water hot consistently over a long soak. Whether that’s worth it to you to save money (and to avoid calling an electrician) is really your call. The flip side is that tubs that function on 110 V power typically can be taken down easily ahead of winter (or even stick around to use in the cold) if you need to with little effort.
Hot tubs of any kind require maintenance. You’ll need to check the pH level at least once a week as well as rinse out the filters and balance chemicals. This will impact your cost estimate of your hot tub purchase overall. You will quickly be educated about shock, chlorine, pH test strips, clarifying solution, and a myriad of other products you may need. Alternative products such as saltwater generators and ozone care systems are something to consider to cut down on chlorine use however some tubs may not be compatible with them.
But, hey, hot tubs are supposed to be fun! There are so many cool features to consider for your new tub. They come in a veritable rainbow of colors and finishes and materials to match whatever you want it to in your backyard. There are waterproof audio systems and speakers that can play, stream, or broadcast music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. Waterfalls, volcano floor jets and LED lighting displays can turn your hot tub into a serious carnival attraction, too. There are even mobile apps available for the remote operation and monitoring of your hot tub. Be aware, however, that shiny new gadgets will add to your bottom line. And don't forget about some steps (maybe with storage!) to get into it!
How Much Will A New Backyard Hot Tub Cost Overall?
There are so many factors that go into the initial purchase price of your hot tub and the ongoing costs to keep it running. Quality tubs that should last a few years will be more expensive however consider the efficiencies that an insulated, permanent hot tub will provide. Although above ground hot tubs are considered “portable”, they’re really technically movable if you have to (as long as you have a few people and a large truck). Inflatable hot tubs or “plug and play” units bring with them a lot of benefits including low cost, simple setup and strike, less of an impact on your overall landscaping, and the use of standard household electrical power.
Hot tubs will make a dent in your electrical bill; how large that dent in has a lot to do with how much the tub is used, what temperature the water is set to, the type of power used in doing so, and how well the unit is being taken care of overall (dirty filters and no regular maintenance leads to pumps working harder over time and eventually failing). As a point of reference: My own tub is a unit with around 800 gallons of water and 240 V power that is well-insulated. The energy I use combined with the chemicals required to keep the water fresh along with the cost of water to fill the tub three times a year brings my operating costs to around $50 to $100 per month. That’s on top of the original purchase price and keep in mind that I run my hot tub all year long in a climate with four distinct seasons. It's a lot to deal with but I have to tell you that when my family and I use it, owning a hot tub is one of the best decisions we've made for our home.
