15 Best Benchtop Planers: Compare & Save

There are many styles of wood planers including hand planers, both manual and electric, and large commercial models but benchtop planers are an excellent decision for small workshops, garages, or remote worksites where portability is highly desired. This list of 15 Best Benchtop Planers will help you select one that will fit your needs and space.

A planer is an essential piece of equipment for anyone who is into woodworking or do-it-yourself projects. Whether you’re a beginning woodworker or an old pro, a planer is an essential power tool in your workshop to shave down pieces of wood to a desired thickness.

What is a Benchtop Planer?

Planers come in various forms including hand tools, both manual and electric, large table models, and commercial-grade units. Benchtop planers are an excellent option for home or light professional use located in small workshops, garages, or remote worksites. Portability is the most highly desired attribute for a benchtop planer.

How Will a Benchtop Planer Help Me with Woodworking Projects?

Benchtop planers can pay off in the long run by allowing the purchase of rough stock to finish it yourself. This lumber is less expensive than the finished stuff you find in the big box stores; given the price of wood these days, you may find that your planer will pay itself off in a hurry.

While these small planers will get things done, don't overestimate their capabilities. Benchtop planers have motors that typically remove just 1/8-inch or less at a time so you’ll be taking more time than a larger commercial unit that can remove much more material. Don’t worry, though: these small planers are totally fine for home shops that aren't on a production schedule.

Keep in mind that after milling, you may still need to sand or scrape your stock to remove scallop marks or snipe (gouges on the ends of a board created when gripped by a one feed roller during production). Coarse then lighter sandings will typically remove both of these imperfections.

The quality of the benchtop planer you choose will go a long way in dealing with this issue. Cutterheads (the part of the planer that holds the knives and quickly spins around to take off material from your board) that lock on their posts when boards engage the infeed rollers will cut down on this problem. Adjusting the infeed and outfeed tables working with your benchtop planer may also help.

What Features Should I Look For in a Benchtop Planer?

Besides how cool a benchtop planer will look in your workshop, there are some practical considerations to make when on the hunt for a benchtop planer. Interestingly enough, you won’t have to worry about comparing power rankings. Nearly all planers offer up a similar motor size with power enough to handle 1/8-inch-deep cuts in 12-inch-wide hardwoods.

As you might expect, planers make a severe mess with how many wood shavings they create when working. The ability to hook up a dust collector or vacuum is important. Some planers blow wood chips out a vent by employing a built-in fan that draws the chips away from the cutterhead. That’s nice if the planer rests away from the dust collector. Dust hoods that connect to a collection hose are included with some benchtop planers but some offer this only as an accessory.

Planers aren’t much good without some really, really (really!) sharp knives. Most straight-knife cutterhead models feature self-indexing, double-edged knives which is good since knives that don't self-index are too much trouble to deal with. Also, look for an automatic cutterhead lock so the head doesn’t turn while you remove the bolts and knives when changing them out.

It would be good to know how much wood you’re taking away with each pass through the planer so many of them have a gauge that shows exactly this. These gauges help you avoid taking too much material which may make snipe worse than normal. Adjustable preset depth stops are nice, too, so you won’t make a board thinner than planned. This is a good thing if you have a bunch of boards that you’re looking to make the same thickness.

At the end of the day, you want a benchtop planer that will give you exceptional cut quality with an output requiring the least sanding necessary. You’ll want knives that wear for a long time and accurate gauges and scales that provide reliable measurements each and every time. The ability to attach to a shop vac or dust collector is a definite plus. And a planer that’s somewhat quiet would be some sweet icing on the cake.

What's the difference between a benchtop planer and a jointer?

A jointer is a type of planer employed to trim down thin edges of wood stock. Like a table saw, a rotating blade spins just slightly above a metal surface and the lumber is pushed along the cutting space to smooth out inconsistencies in the wood. A benchtop planer, also known as a thickness planer, is used primarily for just that: cutting material away from wider surfaces in order to trim the thickness down to the measurement you want.

If you’re serious about woodworking at all, you’ll eventually need both a planer AND a jointer for the simple fact that you can get more out of a rough board with both tools. The challenge is that these power tools aren’t exactly cheap so you may find yourself waiting for a few months between buying one and waiting to buy another. If you have to choose one over the other, get the benchtop planer first.

Jointers are great squaring up thin edges and faces and they handle that very well. But they can only do it one face at a time meaning both sides won’t be parallel. Your board will be thinner on end than it is the other. Not good. In addition, they’re not meant to be set to a certain thickness like planers are.

Your benchtop planer can smooth out rough boards to make both faces clean, flat, and parallel. Yeah, the edges will be rough but you can use a router table, table saw or a circular saw with the right jigs to handle those. You could even trim them up with a hand plane. Take a look at this video to get one idea of how a planer can also step in for a jointer if need be. However you do it, you can get done a lot more with a planer than a jointer...but once you get that gleaming piece of power tool awesomeness in your shop as well, then you’ll be cooking with fire.

