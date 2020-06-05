You may not be able to travel to your favorite beach destination this year. But, it’s possible to bring the beach to your home. In addition to turning your backyard into a mini-oasis, you can also transform your home’s interior to be light, airy, and fun, evoking a playful tone. And fortunately, there are plenty of ways to recreate the sand and sea décor style – if you use the right materials and colors.

We found the 23 best items to turn your home into a beach house. And then, we asked several interior designers for tips to help you incorporate these items for the perfect look.