You may not be able to travel to your favorite beach destination this year. But, it’s possible to bring the beach to your home. In addition to turning your backyard into a mini-oasis, you can also transform your home’s interior to be light, airy, and fun, evoking a playful tone. And fortunately, there are plenty of ways to recreate the sand and sea décor style – if you use the right materials and colors.
We found the 23 best items to turn your home into a beach house. And then, we asked several interior designers for tips to help you incorporate these items for the perfect look.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Pretty Perfect Studio Personalized Beach House Sign looks great hanging over one of your interior or exterior doors, or even on a wall or other surface. It can also be customized with your family’s name. The sign is made of wrapped canvas and is available as an open canvas or a framed wrapped canvas option. The size shown is 12” x 36”, but it is also available in several other sizes ranging from 10” x 20” up to 20” x 60”. If you choose a framed wrapped canvas option, the frame choices are black, white and walnut. And, if you don’t like the starfish, there’s an option to swap it out for something else, like a sailbot, lighthouse, pineapple, palm tree, or flip flops.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone in the family will love this Lighthouse Personalized Teak Tray. It can be customized with your family’s name and also the year that your home was established. The Teak wood tray can be used in a variety of ways: as a breakfast tray, to serve drinks, or you could even just display it on a table. The tray is made of 100% Teak, and features a laser engraved design, so the text won’t fade away. It also has two handle cutouts to make the tray easy to transport.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A blend of formality and casualness, this Pfalzgraff Venice 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set is perfect in any environment, including your dining room table or your kitchen island. The starfish and seashell pattern adds color and interest. The set isn’t just beautiful – it’s also safe to put in your microwave and dishwasher. The 16-piece set includes four of the following: 10-1/2 inch dinner plates, 8-1/2 inch salad plates, 6-inch bowls, and 12-ounce mugs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wall art is one way to set the perfect backdrop for a beach house vibe. This Startonight Canvas Wall Art can perfectly fill a large blank wall. And here’s a neat feature: it absorbs light (from any natural or artificial source) during the day, and at night, it glows in the dark for up to 8 hours. The 7-piece set is 40”H x 95”W, and during the day or at night, it’s sure to be the most breathtaking item in the room.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s beachy idea that’s both stylish and practical: the Fisher Nautical Table Lamp is actually two lights in one. The top light (under the lamp shade), uses up to a 150-watt light bulb. However, the light at the bottom is actually a night light that uses a 4 watt LED Edison style bulb (comparable to a 60 watt incandescent). The lamp has a galvanized metal hand-painted finish, and includes both the lamp shade and the bulb for the night light (but it does not include the standard bulb for the top). The lamp is 28 ¾” high, and includes a clear cord that is 7 ½’ long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Fused Glass Platter/Serving Tray is handmade and has many uses. The fused glass includes varying shades of blues and greens, combined with white and French Vanilla. There’s also a second level of clear glass, which is designed to create a bubble effect. This platter is perfect for serving fruits, cookies and other items, or it can be used for decoration.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sample was provided for an honest review
Nothing says “beach house” like this Cariloha Bamboo Duvet Comforter. The crisp, clean white material is soft as a cloud. Both the interior and the exterior of the plush comforter are made of 100% viscose from Bamboo, which is softer and cooler than cotton, and also odor and allergy resistant. And since it’s an all-season, all-weather weight duvet comforter, you’ll stay cool throughout those hot summer nights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Birdrock Home Woven Storage Cube is handwoven from natural and sustainable Abaca plant fibers. It is versatile enough to be used as a coffee table, nightstand, or storage chest. The lidded basket is ideal for storing – and hiding – books and magazines, toys, electronics, and a variety of other items. You can also display objects or set a dinner tray on top of the lid. The sturdy basket weights 15 pounds, and the basket’s dimensions are 18”W x 18”D x 17”H.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bring the coastal look to your bathroom with this ZLMNB Nautical Rope Toilet Paper Holder. Made of jute rope, it attaches to the wall via the silver stainless steel bracket. The brackets are anti-rust and anti-corrosion. In addition to toilet paper, the rope can also be used to hold a bath towel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Consider swapping out some of your outdoor chairs with this Christopher Knight Home Cliff Outdoor Wicker Set of 2 Chairs. The chairs have thin legs to take up less visual floor space, and they’re sure to add interest on the porch, deck, or by the pool. The chairs are made of polyethylene wicker with a powder-coated steel frame. They’re durable and designed to hold up well in outdoor elements. Even though the stackable chairs are rated for outdoor use, they can also fit perfectly inside your home. The tight weave prevents sagging when you sit down, and the chairs are also roomy and comfortable, making them ideal for extended use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another option for bringing a beach vibe into your home is this Harbor House Coastline Comforter Set. The aqua set includes a comforter, bed skirt, 2 standard pillow shams, and a decorative pillow. It’s available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King. In addition to the aqua and white version shown above, the other color option is beige and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sample was provided for an honest review
With this Coway Airmega Air Purifier, you can breathe fresh air reminiscent of the beach, but without a bulky, awkward-looking machine that stands out like a sore thumb. This small, white air purifier actually blends in with your beachy theme. Although it’s small, the air purifier features 4-stage filtration, an air quality indicator, and five pre-set fan speeds. In addition, you can use Coway’s mobile app to monitor and control your air purifier from any room in the house – or even when you’re away from home. There’s also a filter replacement indicator, so you’ll never have to guess if your filters need to be changed or not.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another conversation starter, this Vintage Porthole Clock adds a nautical touch to your home. The porthole actually opens and closes, and of course, the clock keeps time using a battery. The clock is 17” in diameter and has a silver powder coated finish. It’s hand-finished to include imperfections, which add to the authentic look of the item. The clock is also available in 2 smaller sizes, and 1 larger size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sample was provided for an honest review
Beach houses are known for comfy beds, and you can achieve that effect with this Layla Sleep Pillow, which is made of Kapok fibers and reactive memory foam fill. Kapok is softer than cotton or wool and it is also airier. As a result, the pillow conforms to the shape of your head and neck, and maintains this shape all night long. The pillow’s cover is made of a breathable polyester/viscose blend and performance copper fibers. It’s designed to keep you cooler by pulling the heat away from your upper body while you’re sleeping. The cover also has a zipper, making it convenient for you to remove some of the fill to fit your desired level of firmness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 52” Casa Delta-Wing Ceiling Fan can be used indoors, but it is also damp rated for outdoor use, such as on the patio. The fan blades have a solid wood walnut finish. The fan has a 52” blade span and a 9 degree blade pitch, and it includes a hand-held remote control. It’s also available with a LED light kit, and those models are have three base colors: black, brushed nickel, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add a splash of color with this Mohawk Home Coastal Splash Area Rug. The sea motif instantly transforms any space, and is versatile enough to be used in any room in your home. The rug is made of SmartStrand polyester cut pile and resists stains. When it needs cleaning, it can be vacuumed or spot cleaned with water and a mild detergent. Also, you don’t have to worry about slipping, since there’s a latex backing to keep the rug in place. The rug shown is 8’ x 10’, but it’s also available in a smaller version: 5’ x 8’.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Complete your beach house vibe with these Arlo Bamboo Roman Shades. They have an innovative cordless lift system to making opening and closing simple and easy. The shades include mounting hardware, and can be mounted either inside or outside of the window. There’s also a 7” valance at the top. The style shown is the petite rustic design and the size is 45”W x 60”H. However, the bamboo roman shades are available in dozens of other sizes and several different styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you surf or not, the Beach Parrot Happy Hour Surfboard will look great on your wall. The vivid colors will instantly transport you (at least mentally) to your favorite beach. The surfboard is 47.5” x 11.5”, and it weighs 5 pounds. It’s easy to hang, and both the d-rings and hanging wire are included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seafoam is a classic color found in beach houses, and this Convenience Concepts Oxford Console Table adds color and also plenty of room to store and also display your other beach-themed items. In addition to the 2 shelves and the table top storage/display area, there’s also one drawer for concealed storage. The console table is 39.5”L x 12”W x 31.5”H and weighs 42 pounds. It’s also available in other colors, such as coral, white, gray, espresso, cobalt blue, and black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add another beach home element with this Nagina International Nautical Large Mirror. The distressed white finish and antique ship wheel design both allow the mirror to also function as artwork. The mirror shown above is 24”, but it’s also available in 30” and 36” options as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A sample was provided for an honest review
This Cariloha Bamboo & Turkish Cotton 3-Piece Towel Set is ultra-plush and highly absorbent. It’s made of 42% viscose from Bamboo, and 58% Turkish-combed cotton – and the Bamboo yarn is 600 grams per square meter. The towel set, which is designed to naturally repel odors and allergens, includes a bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth. In addition to the ocean mist color shown above, it is also available in blue lagoon, onyx, stone, blush, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re drinking water or wine, these Libbey Blue Ribbon Goblet Beverage Glasses will make your drink more interesting. There’s a blue streak on each of the 8 artisan-inspired goblet glasses. The glasses are 5.75” tall, and hold 12.8 ounces. The glasses are thick and also durable, so they can be washed in the dishwasher without fear of breaking or concern that the blue streak will start fading.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add texture to your home with a few rolls of RoomMates Grasscloth Peel and Stick Wallpaper. It’s removable, and doesn’t leave a stick residue if you change your mind down the road and decide to take it down. Each roll covers 28.18 square feet. The color shown is tan, but it’s also available in beige/grey, blue, blue/gray, brown, gray, dark gray, and pink/taupe.