7 Best Lawn Dethatchers For Sale: Compare & Save (Updated!)

The VonHaus 15-Inch Electric Lawn Dethatcher and Aerator provides two valuable services to make your lawn healthier and greener. Both dethatching and aeration drums are included with the machine and are powered by a corded 12.5 amp electric motor. This lawn dethatcher is a little small at just 15 inches wide however the added value of including an aerating function might make up for it.

There’s not much work required to assemble the machine; once you’re done, simply plug it in and you’re off to dig up dead grass. The tines do a great job at pulling out thatch without ripping out healthy roots. The depth settings provided by this machine will be adequate for most homeowners.

Everything about the VonHaus Electric Lawn Dethatcher and Aerator says “small lawns are awesome!” The working width is narrow and the collection bag is somewhat tiny. That said, you’re not going to use this machine very often, maybe twice a year so who needs an oversized tool taking up space in the shed? It’s portability and dual-use construction really goes a long way to make up for what might be considered deficiencies at first.