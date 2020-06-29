Staying Home All Day? 11 Best Energy Efficient Items

If you’re spending more time at home, you’ll probably experience an increase in energy consumption. And if you don’t notice it, the spike in your bills will be a not-so-friendly reminder that you’re using more electricity, gas, and water.

It’s important to stay healthy and sane during the quarantine. And we understand that you may be taking this time to create a gourmet kitchen or experiment with the best high end coffee makers and grinders since you’re no longer going to your favorite coffee shop every day.

However, just because you’re at home doesn’t mean your energy consumption has to increase. We found the best energy efficient items, and also asked a few experts to weigh in on ways to increase your energy efficiency.