Staying Home All Day? 11 Best Energy Efficient Items

If you’re spending more time at home, you’ll probably experience an increase in energy consumption. And if you don’t notice it, the spike in your bills will be a not-so-friendly reminder that you’re using more electricity, gas, and water.
It’s important to stay healthy and sane during the quarantine. And we understand that you may be taking this time to create a gourmet kitchen or experiment with the best high end coffee makers and grinders since you’re no longer going to your favorite coffee shop every day.
However, just because you’re at home doesn’t mean your energy consumption has to increase. We found the best energy efficient items, and also asked a few experts to weigh in on ways to increase your energy efficiency.
Effortlessly control your HVAC with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It learns your preferences and energy consumption patterns and then creates an auto-schedule to ensure that your home is the perfect temperature when you walk through the door. This means that you won’t be cooling or heating an empty house. Independent studies reveal that the Nest Learning Thermostat can reduce your cooling bills by 15% and reduce yout heating bills by 10% to 12%. The thermostat can also be activated remotely, so you can control it from your phone, tablet, or laptop – whether you’re at home or away.
Your air filters play a crucial role in energy efficiency, and the Filtrete 2-pack AC Furnace Air Filters can help your HVAC operate much better. The filters remove household dust, lint, dust mite debris, smoke, and pet danger. These microparticles can clog your HVAC, causing it to work harder, which increases energy consumption. The filters are available in a variety of sizes, and as singles, 2-packs, and even 6-packs.
Even if you use regular light bulbs, the Legrand On-Q Smart Switch for Apple can make them smart, so you ensure the lights are only on when you need them. The Smart Switch can be used with your iPhone or your iPad to control the light bulbs. You can also control connected bulbs using Siri voice commands through speakers, your Apple watch, or any Siri-enabled Apple device. No hub is required, and you can even set up the smart switch by scanning the QR code on the switch.
You can stay cool without spending an arm and a leg with this De’Longhi PACEX 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, and Fan. Whether you don’t have a central HVAC, or if you don’t want to blast it during the summer months, this is an alternative that saves money and space. It balances temperature and humidity by cooling and drying the air, which can save up to 30% in energy consumption. The smart sensing remote measures the surrounding temperature and cools based on the actual temperature. You can eliminate wasteful cooling by only cooling the room you’re in – and the unit cools up to 700 feet. Another neat feature is the arctic whisper quiet mode, which produces 50% less noise than the average portable AC unit.
No need to brew more coffee than necessary with this Clio Single Cup Coffee Brewer. You’ll save on electricity and water by only brewing what you’ll actually drink. The coffee brewer has three settings: coffee, espresso, and tea. Clio also has a subscription service that includes 30 pods a month for $24.99. Each pod makes 10 ounces of coffee, and the pods are recyclable. The coffee pods are available in several strengths, including rise and shine, smooth sailing, peak power, and evening delight (which is the decaf option), and you can mix the various strengths of just select one strength. The coffee brewer is available in red/black and also white/black.
You can save water and money with this Rachio R3e Generation Smart 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller. It allows you to manage 8 different zones from your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and even works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT. The Ratio 3 can automatically adjust to ensure the proper amount of water, and creates smart schedules based on a variety of factors such soil type, plant type, and sun exposure. In addition, it also includes features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze, saturation skip, and seasonal shift.
Air purifiers, like this Levoit Vista 200 Air Purifier, can also contribute to energy efficiency. It helps to remove dust, dust mites, etc., from the air, which stops these particles from clogging your HVAC. Also, the Levoit has a brushless motor, and consumes as little as 0.9W of electricity. Even if you run the air purifier around the clock, the manufacturer says it would only cost $6 a year, which is 30% less than other types of air purifiers. In addition to dust, the Vista 200 also removes smoke, allergens, bacteria, and odors.
If you tend to get hot at night, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxury Cooling Gel Hybrid Mattress can help to regulate your body temperature, so you won’t need to blast the HVAC when you’re sleeping. While the average skin temperature is 91 degrees, the ideal temperature for sleeping well is 88 degrees. The cooling gel mattress has five layers, including a 1.5” Copper Gel Energex layer, infused with TitanCool for optimal cooling comfort; and a 1” transitional layer of Gel Memory Foam for deeper compression support. The mattress is available in firm, medium, and soft comfort levels, and sizes range from Twin to California King.
Fans can help your HVAC circulate cool air, and this Lasko XtraAir 48” Tower Fan with Ionizer looks sleek while doing it. The 48” tower is slim enough to fit and look good in any room in your home, and it has 4 different fan speeds. The widespread oscillation feature can help to cool rooms quickly. There’s also a built-in ionizer that adds millions of negative ions to the air, which creates a fresh air environment. The tower fan also has a remote control and an auto-off timer.
The right sheets can also keep you cool at night, like this Malouf Woven 100% Rayon from Bamboo Sheet Set. The rayon from bamboo fibers create a breathable and temperature-regulating fabric that wicks moisture away from your body. This keeps you cool and dry while you’re sleeping, which will allow you to increase the thermostat’s temperature. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and odor resistant – and they have deep pockets to fit securely on mattresses of any depth. The sheets are available in a variety of colors, including ash, rain, citron, rain, driftwood, and white.
Ceiling fans, like this Casa Delta-Wing Mission Ceiling Fan, push cooler air down, allowing you to turn up your thermostat in the summer. It has a brushed nickel finish motor, opal glass diffuser, and 3 solid wood walnut finish blades. The fan has a 52” blade span and a 9-degree blade pitch, and it includes a hand-held remote control. The 12 watt LED light has an output of 1106 lumens. In addition to stainless steel, the fan is available with a black motor and walnut finish blades, and also in a solid white option.