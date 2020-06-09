9 Best Industrial Lamps for Your Home

Industrial lamps are rising in popularity – and for good reason. They were once relegated to warehouses, factories, and ships, but now, they’re being embraced in various design styles.
Since industrial lamps range from casual to elegant styles, they can be used in practically any space where a regular lamp would be suitable, including a home office, library, bedroom, or living room.
These are the 9 best industrial lamps, along with tips from design experts on how to incorporate them in your home.
1. Henn&Hart Adjustable Pulley Table LampPrice: $102.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several finish choices
- Matching floor lamp option
- Unique design
- Requires assembly (but it’s easy)
- Expensive
- A few people couldn’t understand the pulley operation
This Henn&Hart Adjustable Pulley Table Lamp will certainly be the focal point in any room. The pulley system isn’t just for decoration. It can also be used to adjust the lamp shade. The lamp is made of metal and is rated for a 60-watt bulb or equivalent (9-watt LED, 13-watt fluorescent, etc.). It has a total height of 29” and there is a 6’ cord. In addition to the brownish-black option shown above, the lamp is also available in antique brass, and black with a clear glass shade. There’s also a floor lamp version.
Find more Henn&Hart Adjustable Pulley Table Lamp information and reviews here.
2. 12Vmonster Set of 2 Table LampsPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design
- Iron piping
- Good price
- Not as tall as some other lamps
- Assembly required (but easy)
- Some people found instructions difficult
This 12Vmonster Set of 2 Table Lamps creates a vintage/industrial look in any room. The iron piping provides a steampunk or retrofuturistic vibe that’s sure to add interest. Each lamp uses a 40-watt bulb, and has an on/off switch. The photo above shows the 2-pack option, but the lamp is also sold as a single fixture.
Find more 12Vmonster Set of 2 Table Lamps information and reviews here.
3. Fisher Nautical Table Lamp with LED Edison BulbPros:
Cons:
- 2 lights in 1
- Long cord
- 2 finish colors
- Expensive
- Some people don’t like these shades on indutrial lamps
- Assembly required (but easy)
This Fisher Nautical Table Lamp is actually two lights in one. The top light (under the lamp shade), uses up to a 150-watt light bulb. However, the light at the bottom is actually a night light that uses a 4-watt LED Edison style bulb (comparable to a 60-watt incandescent). The lamp has a galvanized metal hand-painted finish, and includes both the lamp shade and the bulb for the night light (but it does not include the standard bulb for the top). The lamp is 28 ¾” high, and includes a clear cord that is 7 ½’ long. In addition to the galvanized finish shown above, the lamp is also available in industrial bronze.
Find more Fisher Nautical Table Lamp with LED Edison Bulb information and reviews here.
4. Retro Home Industrial Tripod Table LampPrice: $78.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique
- Adjustable legs
- Can be used as table or floor lamp
- Might be too bulky for some people
- Requires installation
- No finish options
This Retro Home Tripod Table Lamp has a cinematic effect. The black metal projection lamp camera shade and wood and iron tripod base make the lamp as much a work of art as it is a light source. The tripod legs can be adjusted from 14.17” to 21.65” and when fully extended, the lamp could also function as a floor lamp. Also, the lamp head rotates and can be closed. The lamp has an in-line on/off power switch, and uses a variety of light bulbs, up to 60 watts.
Find more Retro Home Industrial Tripod Table Lamp information and reviews here.
5. CO-Z Adjustable Desk Lamp with Aged Bronze FinishPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable material
- Adjustable height
- Adjustable lamp head
- Cord can’t be hidden
- No choice of finish styles
- May not fit every style
Add a nautical look with this CO-Z Adjustable Desk Lamp with Aged Bronze Finish. It’s made of durable iron with a distressed finish. The lamp’s height can be adjusted between 25” and 29.” You can also tilt the lamp’s head in any direction (180 degrees). The lamp’s cord is 5’ long, and there is an off/off switch on the lamp (as opposed to the switch being on the cord). The light uses a maximum 40-watt bulb.
Find more CO-Z Adjustable Desk Lamp with Aged Bronze Finish information and reviews here.
6. Misc Element Industrial Fan with 5 Bulb HoldersPrice: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design
- Certainly looks industrial
- Has 5 light bulb holders
- Expensive
- May not fit every style
- May be tedious to install/change bulbs
The Misc Element Industrial Fan with 5 Bulb Holders is the ultimate in industrial lighting. The lamp has an industrial fan design, and includes five bulb holders in the shape of fan blades. The fan comes with 5 warm white Edison LED lights, and has an 8’ long black cord. When assembled, the lamp is 16.5”L x 10.25”W x 24.4”H. Please note although this looks like a real fan, it’s not, and the bulbs do not move.
Find more Misc Element Industrial Fan with 5 Bulb Holders information and reviews here.
7. Brody Desk LampPros:
Cons:
- USB port
- Built-in power outlet
- Can use up to 100-watt light bulb
- No choices of finishes
- Might be too big for some people
- Height is not adjustable
This Brody Desk Lamp is simply beautiful. It has an antique brass and bronze finish, with a perforated metal shade. Whether on your desk, or in your living room or bedroom, it adds a touch of industrial flair. The lamp is 22 ¼” high, and the shade is 9” in diameter and 6 ½” high. The lamp weighs 7 lbs. and has a generous 8’ black cord. The on/off switch is conveniently located on the base, and there’s also a USB port and a built-in power outlet for charging devices. The lamp uses up to a 100-watt light bulb.
8. Knox Industrial Table LampPros:
Cons:
- Elegant style
- Fits in any décor style
- Minimalist design
- No choice of finishes
- Cage may not fit unless you use a slim Edison bulb
- Bigger than it looks
This Knox Industrial Table Lamp has a clean, minimalist design that would work well in any setting. The die-cast metal construction has an oil-rubbed bronze finish. The included light bulb (7-watt dimmable Edison filament equivalent to a 60-watt bulb) is encased in a metal cage. The lamp is 24” tall, and has a 6’ long cord. The off/on switch is on the cord instead of on the lamp fixture.
Find more Knox Industrial Table Lamp information and reviews here.
9. Libby 3-Light Industrial LampPros:
Cons:
- 3-in-1 lamp
- Elegant design
- Tall height
- May not be practical for desk lamp
- Breakable glass
- Expensive
The Libby 3-Light Industrial Lamp is perfect if you want a more elegant choice. The metal table lamp, which is 30” inches high, has a bronze finish. It has an on/off switch, and a 7’ long cord; the lamp can also be used with dimmers. Each glass is 6” high, and includes a 4-watt LED Edison amber bulb. The 4-watt bulb is comparable to a 60-watt incandescent bulb.
Find more Libby 3-Light Industrial Lamp information and reviews here.
Tips for choosing and using industrial lamps
Industrial lamps used to be solely utilitarian and functional, but now, they’re highly regarded for their simplicity, minimalism, and versatility, according to Frank Keshishian, founder and interior designer at L.A. Design Concepts. “Elements of industrial lamps can include salvaged steel, mixed metals, reclaimed wood, tubular pipes, unfinished components, metal grills, light bulb cage protectors, exposed wire, blown glass, and Edison bulbs,” he explains.
“Almost any style of industrial lighting can be incorporated into a variety of design aesthetics — from farmhouse to modern — to create an eclectic, outside-the-box look,” Keshishian says.
Whereas lamps are usually chosen based on how the base blends with other materials in the room, he says that design rule doesn’t apply to industrial lamps. “That’s because they’re designed to make a statement, so mixing metals is perfectly acceptable.” In fact, Keshishian says it hard to go wrong when selecting a style.
But if you need a little help deciding . . .
The first step is to consider how you plan on using the lamp, according to Michael Helwig, an interior designer in Buffalo, NY. “Will you need it for task lighting - for reading or work? Will you be using it for ambient light - to light a dark corner or to add dimension to a space?”
When you’ve decided on the function of the lamp, he says there are plenty of options to choose from. “Depending on your style of décor, you can bring in a super industrial lamp with elements of steampunk: gears and knobs and exposed piping and tubes, Edison light bulbs, etc,” Helwig says.
“This will make a very specific focal embellishment to an industrial style space.” However, if your style is more Scandinavian, he recommends a different approach. “Think about introducing lamps with simple lines, black metal construction and incorporate Edison style bulbs to amp up the industrial aesthetic.”
Houston, TX-based interior designer Darla Bankston May tells Heavy that she often incorporates industrial lamps in her projects to add a casual feel or make a unique statement. “The key to selecting the right lamp for your room is in the finish or finishes you choose,” she says.
“If your style is more casual, select lamps in a dark bronze, natural steel, or antique silver finish.” On the other hand, if you prefer a more modern, elegantly styled room, she suggests choosing lamps in polished nickel, chrome or gold. “If your room has a mixture of both casual and elegant furnishings, you can choose a combination of any of these finishes to marry the styles together.”
How to use industrial lamps
According to Bo Keuleers, interior design manager at MVA Home in Rye, NY, industrial lamps can bring an additional layer of texture to a room, and also add a fun sculptural moment. “The best place to showcase this type of lighting fixture is on a desk, nightstand, in a reading nook, or in a dark corner to brighten and expand the room,” he says. However, Keuleers recommends keeping in mind that the lamp should be placed where it serves a purpose and can be functional.
One thing that Joe Human, founder and principal designer of NYC-based Designs by Human, likes about industrial lights is that there are options in all price points. “When looking at any price point, I like to mix materials and metals, since this will make even the lower price point lamps look more expensive,” he says.
Keshishian agrees that there’s a range of price points and says you can determine range based on where the lamp will be used. “You may want to splurge on a living room or bedroom piece because you’ll use and view it a lot,” he says. “One found at a discount store can add a delightful, unique touch to a guest room.”
And there’s one final factor to consider when choosing an industrial lamp. “Some lamps require an Edison light bulb while others use standard LED 60-watt bulbs,” says Marty Basher, design expert at Modular Closets. “If your room is used as an office or work station, a lamp requiring Edison light bulbs may not be your best bet,” he says. “You may require a lamp that uses standard light bulbs for full lighting, so keep this in mind.”
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.