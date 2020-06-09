9 Best Industrial Lamps for Your Home

These are the 9 best industrial lamps, along with tips from design experts on how to incorporate them in your home.

Since industrial lamps range from casual to elegant styles, they can be used in practically any space where a regular lamp would be suitable, including a home office, library, bedroom, or living room.

Industrial lamps are rising in popularity – and for good reason. They were once relegated to warehouses, factories, and ships, but now, they’re being embraced in various design styles.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Tips for choosing and using industrial lamps

Industrial lamps used to be solely utilitarian and functional, but now, they’re highly regarded for their simplicity, minimalism, and versatility, according to Frank Keshishian, founder and interior designer at L.A. Design Concepts. “Elements of industrial lamps can include salvaged steel, mixed metals, reclaimed wood, tubular pipes, unfinished components, metal grills, light bulb cage protectors, exposed wire, blown glass, and Edison bulbs,” he explains.

“Almost any style of industrial lighting can be incorporated into a variety of design aesthetics — from farmhouse to modern — to create an eclectic, outside-the-box look,” Keshishian says.

Whereas lamps are usually chosen based on how the base blends with other materials in the room, he says that design rule doesn’t apply to industrial lamps. “That’s because they’re designed to make a statement, so mixing metals is perfectly acceptable.” In fact, Keshishian says it hard to go wrong when selecting a style.

But if you need a little help deciding . . .

The first step is to consider how you plan on using the lamp, according to Michael Helwig, an interior designer in Buffalo, NY. “Will you need it for task lighting - for reading or work? Will you be using it for ambient light - to light a dark corner or to add dimension to a space?”

When you’ve decided on the function of the lamp, he says there are plenty of options to choose from. “Depending on your style of décor, you can bring in a super industrial lamp with elements of steampunk: gears and knobs and exposed piping and tubes, Edison light bulbs, etc,” Helwig says.

“This will make a very specific focal embellishment to an industrial style space.” However, if your style is more Scandinavian, he recommends a different approach. “Think about introducing lamps with simple lines, black metal construction and incorporate Edison style bulbs to amp up the industrial aesthetic.”

Houston, TX-based interior designer Darla Bankston May tells Heavy that she often incorporates industrial lamps in her projects to add a casual feel or make a unique statement. “The key to selecting the right lamp for your room is in the finish or finishes you choose,” she says.

“If your style is more casual, select lamps in a dark bronze, natural steel, or antique silver finish.” On the other hand, if you prefer a more modern, elegantly styled room, she suggests choosing lamps in polished nickel, chrome or gold. “If your room has a mixture of both casual and elegant furnishings, you can choose a combination of any of these finishes to marry the styles together.”

How to use industrial lamps

According to Bo Keuleers, interior design manager at MVA Home in Rye, NY, industrial lamps can bring an additional layer of texture to a room, and also add a fun sculptural moment. “The best place to showcase this type of lighting fixture is on a desk, nightstand, in a reading nook, or in a dark corner to brighten and expand the room,” he says. However, Keuleers recommends keeping in mind that the lamp should be placed where it serves a purpose and can be functional.

One thing that Joe Human, founder and principal designer of NYC-based Designs by Human, likes about industrial lights is that there are options in all price points. “When looking at any price point, I like to mix materials and metals, since this will make even the lower price point lamps look more expensive,” he says.

Keshishian agrees that there’s a range of price points and says you can determine range based on where the lamp will be used. “You may want to splurge on a living room or bedroom piece because you’ll use and view it a lot,” he says. “One found at a discount store can add a delightful, unique touch to a guest room.”

And there’s one final factor to consider when choosing an industrial lamp. “Some lamps require an Edison light bulb while others use standard LED 60-watt bulbs,” says Marty Basher, design expert at Modular Closets. “If your room is used as an office or work station, a lamp requiring Edison light bulbs may not be your best bet,” he says. “You may require a lamp that uses standard light bulbs for full lighting, so keep this in mind.”

Best Items to Turn Your Backyard Into a Mini Oasis

Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Stuck at Home – or On the Move

Best Essentials You Need to Stay Healthy (and Sane) During the Quarantine

Best Items to Turn Your Home’s Interior into a Beach House