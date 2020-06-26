17 Best Items to Create a Gourmet Kitchen

If you’ve always wanted a gourmet kitchen, now is the time to make that dream come true. However, you don’t need to demolish your kitchen and start over from scratch. Sometimes, the addition of some thoughtful, well-placed items is all you need to achieve your goals. For example, a high-end coffee maker and a few other commercial-style appliances, combined with the right finishes, can make you feel like your favorite chef.
We found the 17 best items you’ll need, along with some helpful tips from designers, builders, and other experts, on how to create the perfect gourmet kitchen for your needs.
If you’ve eaten in a high-end restaurant, you may be familiar with the sous vide method of cooking vacuum-sealed food in water to ensure that it remains flavorful during the cooking proces. However, you can replicate this process in your home using the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which ensures you don’t overcook or undercook your food. Whether you’re making beef, pork, chicken, fish, or veggies, the precision cooker attaches to your pot of water (or other type of water container) and circulates water at the exact temperature needed to achieve the desired result. The device is designed for all skill levels, and you can either use the built-in controls or the Anova App to operate it.
The latest sinks are for more than just washing dishes. This Kraus Undermount Sink with Integrated Ledge and Accessories allows you to both prep and clean up in one place, saving precious countertop space. It includes a bamboo cutting board that resists cracking, warping, odors and bacteria. The roll-up dish drying rack is handy for rinsing off produce and veggies, and also drying dishes. The heavy duty 16-gauge steel sink, which can withstand corrosion and rust, also includes a dish grid, strainer, and drain cover. The model shown above is 27” but it is also available in small and larger sizes.
Here’s another stylish and practical way to update your kitchen. If you hate the idea of lugging heavy pots of water from the sink to the stove, this Imlezon Foldable Wall Mount Pot Filler can rescue you from that chore. Made of pure stainless steel with a polished inner surface, the lead-free construction ensures that your water is natural. The pot filler has two values, and folds out of the way when it’s not being used.
A gourmet kitchen needs gourmet appliances and the Wolf Gourmet 2 Slice Toaster checks all of the boxes. This stainless steel and die cast constructed item has a red button that adds a pop of color – although you can also get the toaster with black or stainless steel knobs. The toaster has extra wide bread slots to accommodate bagels, artisan breads, and other types, shapes, and sizes of bread. It has commercial heating elements, and a variety of settings, including a frozen setting, a bagel setting, and a setting to keep your toast warm. You can also select your desired toast color, from light to dark, and the crumb tray slides out to be easily cleaned.
Tile is a relatively easy and inexpensive way to update your kitchen, and this Giorbello Gray Glass Subway Backsplash Tile is simply gorgeous. Each tile is 3” x 6” and comes in a case of 44 tiles, which can cover 5.5 square feet. The glass tiles are durable, and safe to use in wet areas, like behind the sink. The other color choices are just as beautiful and include emerald green, baby blue, black, bright white, ruby red, classic brown, slate, and light olive.
Trash cans have come a long way from those cheap, plastic models of yesterday. In fact, the Brabantia Bo Trash Can could be mistaken for a piece of furniture. The adjustable legs mean no bending over, making it easy to dispose of trash. By barely touching the top, it opens silently – and closes softly and quietly as well. Inside, there are 2 separate compartments, perfect for recycling. Color options for this space-efficient trash can include matte steel, white, black, and golden beach.
This Levo II Herbal Oil and Butter Infusion Machine uses controlled heat to infuse liquids like oil and butter with flavors, scents, colors, and nutrients. Whether you’re making banana bread, ginger-sesame salad dressing, mint-infused strawberry cream soda, lavender-infused dish soap, or even sandalwood and lemongrass beard oil, the Levo II makes it easy. The appliance will dry, decarboxylate, infuse, and dispense at the touch of a button, and the Levo II parts can be easily removed and placed in the dishwasher.
You can infuse batches up to 19 ounces at one time, and the silicone stirrer ensures the ingredients are not aerated – which prolongs their shelf-life. Using the Levo app, you can wirelessly connect to the appliance when away from home, and also access the time and temperature calculator and try new recipes. In addition to jet black, the Levo II is available in cayenne red, alpine white, Meyer yellow, and robin blue.
If you’re looking for high-end coffee-makers to make you forget about Starbucks, consider the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Sensor Grinder. To call it ‘beautiful’ is an understatement. The gorgeously-designed stainless steel appliance also includes a stainless steel milk pitcher, portafilter, single and double filter basket, cleaning brush, and descaling solution. There’s no need for a grinder since the La Specialista has an integrated sensor grinder and smart tamping station. The dual heating system has separate hot water spouts for coffee and tea. Active temperature control ensures that the coffee is extracted at the best temperature. In addition, the advanced latte system allows you to choose from micro-foam frothing for high-end lattes, or rich foam for high-end cappuccinos.
Don’t settle for typical square waffles when you can make perfectly round waffles with this All-Clad Stainless Steel Waffle Maker. It uses advanced heating technology to ensure even browning on both sides, and the steam release system delivers crispness on the outside and fluffiness on the inside. There are seven settings to choose from to achieve your desired browning level. In addition, the LED indicator lights and beeps both alert you when the waffle maker is ready for the batter, and also when the waffles are done. The nonstick cooking surface makes the appliance easy to use and clean. The waffle maker is 6.5 inches in diameter, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space. However, another neat feature is that the appliance can be locked, and then stored vertically to save even more space.
You can’t have a gourmet kitchen without fancy-schmancy glassware, like this set of four Epare Clear Glass Double Walled Wine Glasses. Whether you’re pouring orange juice or champagne, the optical effect of the liquid suspended in air is a conversation starter. Made of hand-blown borosilicate glass, these lightweight wine glasses aren’t just pretty to look at. The double-walled insulation means that the glasses resist condensation – so there are no water rings on your countertop. The durable wine glasses can be put in the microwave, dishwasher, and they can even withstand the freezer.
This Westinghouse Chrome Mini-Pendant is a simple, contemporary accent that can add a stylish touch to your gourmet kitchen. Three of the lights would definitely add interest over your kitchen island. The light is 61 1/16”H x 5”D. It uses an 8-watt LED watt that is equivalent to a 40-watt incandescent bulb. The mini-pendant has a brilliant chrome finish with bubble glass, and it is compatible with dimming switches.
It’s easy to prepare gourmet meals with the Chef IQ Multifunctional Smart Pressure Cooker. The sleek matte black appliance looks stylish on any counter, but it does much more than just make your kitchen look good. This smart appliance can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, and it includes over 300 cooking presets – and WiFi connectivity. The Chef IQ app provides access to hundreds of recipes and step-by-step videos, and includes the ability to save your favorite presets. The smart cooker is also easy to operate, with a intuitive full-color LCD display with capacitive touch control. The 6-quart appliance only measures 13” x 13,” so it won’t take up much space.
The Peerless Westchester Single-Handle Commercial Style Kitchen Faucet has everything you’re looking for in a faucet – and maybe some features you hadn’t even thought about. The stainless-steel faucet swivels 360 degrees, providing more versatility. With a flip of the switch, can you change from a water stream to a water spray function. The 20-inch hose can be docked or undocked to ensure that it stretches far enough to meet your needs and releases water in the precise area needed. The faucet can fit both single hole or 3-hole configurations (although you will need to purchase the deck plate for the latter). Supply lines are also included with the faucet.
This Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Nonstick 13 Piece Cutlery Set has everything you need to prep like a professional chef. The set includes an 8” chef’s knife with ridge, a 7” slicer knife with ridge, a 7” Santoku knife, an 8” bread knife, a 3.5” paring knife, six steak knives, and a pair of kitchen shears. The knives are also labeled so you know if you’re pulling out the bread knife, slicer, parer, etc. The sharpening knife block uses ceramic self-sharpening technology that allows you to automatically sharpen the blade every time you remove one of the knives. Made of fully forged steel, the knives also have nonstick blades, so you can slice, dice, and chop effortlessly.
Loving your pets means that you want their food to be as fresh as your own, and it’s a bonus if the food storage is also attractive. Enter this simplehuman Brushed Stainless Steel Pet Food Storage Can, which is practical and stylish. It has an air tight seal to ensure the food tastes as fresh as the day you bought it – and the lock-tight handle clamps keep your pets from feeding themselves. The inner bucket is removable, and the entire can has a fingerprint-proof coating. The 32-pound can also has built-in wheels, so it’s easy to move around. There are three sizes of cans to choose from.
Under cabinet lights can change the look of your kitchen. They’re also practical, providing task lighting to illuminate dark spots while you cut and do other essential prep work. These EShine 12-inch LED Touchless Dimmable Under Cabinet Lighting Panels are activated by waving your hand, so you don’t have to worry about touching the light switch. You can also adjust the dimmers by holding your hand under the sensor. Each lighting kit includes six 12-inch panels that can either be installed using screws or stickers (both are included).
What’s better than a bread box? One that can hold 2 loaves of bread. This extra-large Brabantia Bread Box in brilliant steel is big, yet compact since it has a roll lid and doesn’t take up additional space when opened. And if you don’t need to store two loaves of bread, you can store jellies, jams, and other items in it as well, keeping everything hidden from view. In addition to brilliant steel, the bread box is available in clay pink, moss green, yellow, and orange.