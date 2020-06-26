17 Best Items to Create a Gourmet Kitchen

If you’ve always wanted a gourmet kitchen, now is the time to make that dream come true. However, you don’t need to demolish your kitchen and start over from scratch. Sometimes, the addition of some thoughtful, well-placed items is all you need to achieve your goals. For example, a high-end coffee maker and a few other commercial-style appliances, combined with the right finishes, can make you feel like your favorite chef.

We found the 17 best items you’ll need, along with some helpful tips from designers, builders, and other experts, on how to create the perfect gourmet kitchen for your needs.