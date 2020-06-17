10 Best Large Beach Towels

With summer right around the corner, we’ve got warm weather and cool water on our minds. Whether you like to play hard and enjoy wakeboarding and swimming, or you prefer just laying poolside soaking up the rays, there is one thing that everyone needs come summertime – a large beach towel.

Finding the perfect beach towel can be tricky, as you want something that not only can wrap all the way around you, but also is absorbent, durable, and looks good. Not to worry – we’ve scoured the interwebs looking for the best large beach towels that will have you showing up to the pool or beach looking chic, and leaving feeling dry. What makes a “large” beach towel? While most standard beach towels are somewhere around 65 inches in length, a large beach towel would be anything 70 inches or more in length. All of the towels in the list below have a length of 70 inches or more or have an extra-large width, and some are even so big they could qualify as a beach blanket.

These are the best large beach towels for summer 2020: