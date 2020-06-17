10 Best Large Beach Towels

With summer right around the corner, we’ve got warm weather and cool water on our minds. Whether you like to play hard and enjoy wakeboarding and swimming, or you prefer just laying poolside soaking up the rays, there is one thing that everyone needs come summertime – a large beach towel.
Finding the perfect beach towel can be tricky, as you want something that not only can wrap all the way around you, but also is absorbent, durable, and looks good. Not to worry – we’ve scoured the interwebs looking for the best large beach towels that will have you showing up to the pool or beach looking chic, and leaving feeling dry. What makes a “large” beach towel? While most standard beach towels are somewhere around 65 inches in length, a large beach towel would be anything 70 inches or more in length. All of the towels in the list below have a length of 70 inches or more or have an extra-large width, and some are even so big they could qualify as a beach blanket.
These are the best large beach towels for summer 2020:
Are you a big breakfast person? Well, so am I, and when I was a kid, a great breakfast to grab before school was a Pop Tart. Ah yes – the gooey center and sweet crust were enough to send your tastebuds into a frenzy before hopping onto the bus. If you want to remind yourself of the fun breakfasts of your childhood, check out this giant pink-frosted toaster tart beach towel.
This gigantic towel is 5 feet in width, and it’s vibrant enough that it will certainly stand out on the beach so you can keep an eye on it from the water. It’s the perfect oversized towel for beach days, lake visits, or lawn concerts.
If you’re looking for a highly-rated set of large beach towels for the family, look no further than the Arkwright California classic cabana striped beach towel set. This 4-pack of towels comes in seven different striped colorways. including green, beige, blue, coral, grey, lavender, or yellow.
Each extra large towel measures 30-inches by 70-inches, and they’re made of 100% cotton. In fact, they’re made of 20/2 yarn ring-spun long staple cotton which helps provide super absorbing ability.
Great Bay has quite a few ultra large towels that are as soft as they are big. This oversized plush towel sports a palm print design and measures at 40-inches by 70-inches. It’s made from 100% cotton which makes it incredibly soft, and it’s machine washable so it’s easy to care for.
It’s also super absorbent because of the plush cotton that it’s made with. Great Bay has a number of different designs available, including a star fish, a pineapple, a nautical knot, and more.
At 78 inches long, this beach towel is truly oversized. The towel is made with microfiber material so it’s really absorbent, and it also dries way faster than standard beach towels. While this towel is huge when laid flat, it is thin enough to roll up small and be tucked away in a mesh bag (only 10 inches by 3.5 inches). This makes it great for packing on trips or just saving space in your beach bag, and because the towel dries so fast, you won’t have to worry about packing around a wet towel. The large beach towel comes in six different color patterns, so you can choose what style best suits your personality.
Available in two different sizes (73″ by 36″ and 74″ by 74″), this large beach towel can work as an oversized towel or as a beach blanket. It’s super absorbent and quick-drying as it’s made with microfiber, and it’s also compact enough to roll up and stash in your backpack or beach bag. The towel comes in two chic patterns that would be totally eye-catching at the beach: white with black palm trees, and white with multi-colored brush marks.
Some people prefer to take bath towels to the beach or poolside, as they are usually thicker than beach towels. If you prefer some extra plushness under your behind while you’re lounging in the sun, this bath sheet is a good way to go. At 40 inches by 80 inches, the bath sheet is huge and is plenty big enough for you to lay down on top of it. It also has a nice thick softness to it as it’s made with 100% combed Turkish cotton, not to mention it’s really durable and absorbent. While there aren’t any fun pattern choices like there are with beach towels, this bath sheet does come in a variety of solid colors.
This large beach towel comes with a bonus drawstring backpack, which is perfect for traveling and going to the beach. The backpack is big enough to hold the towel as well as one or two other small items, so it’s nice if you like to pack light. The towel itself measures at 39 inches by 71 inches, so it’s definitely large but not so huge that it overwhelms you. Made with microfiber, the beach towel is thin, absorbent, and won’t hold sand. There are three colors available (teal blue, mint green, and sunset pink), and each has a simple white stripe design on the front of the towel.
This large beach towel is super soft and thick, as it’s made with cotton and is 630 GSM (grams per square meter). The towel is 35 inches by 70 inches, so it’s large enough for taller people, but not so large that it will completely envelop shorter people. One of the greatest things about this towel is the color choices – each one has a classic stripe pattern that comes in chic color combos that will look great poolside.
At first glance you may think that this towel looks like a blanket. While it does have a blanket like texture, the towel is made with 100% cotton and is a peshtemal style beach towel. A peshtemal is a traditional Turkish towel that can serve a variety of purposes, one of them being a beach towel. The nice thing about peshtemal towels is they are very soft, thin, and lightweight, so they are easy to pack around and won’t take up too much space in your beach bag. And since they are made with cotton they absorb water well, but they are thin enough that they don’t take forever to dry. This large beach towel is 39 inches by 70 inches, and it comes in a variety of color choices.
Go big or go home, right? This towel is HUGE, as it’s 10 feet by 10 feet. The towel is made with microfiber so even though it’s huge it’s still lightweight and will dry faster than standard cotton towels. While you can use it as a towel to dry off after a dip in the water, you could also use it simply as a beach blanket. Each of the corners of the towel has small pocket for you to put sand in, which helps to weigh down the blanket so it doesn’t blow away. This blanket is perfect for the entire family to use, and it even comes in six different colors.