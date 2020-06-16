9 Best Die Cutting Machines: An Easy Buying Guide

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is the top electric die cutter on the market. The system allows for limitless creativity with a device that is fast, accurate, and adaptable.

I received a media sample of the Explore Air 2 with no promise that I would give a positive review or even do a review at all if I didn’t love the product–but if you’re getting into die cutting and you have the budget, Cricut is who you should go with.

The Explore Air 2 is user-friendly and has nearly endless potential for projects. If you’re artistic, you can use their free software to upload your original designs to create dies. If that’s not your strength, their online store has loads and loads of designs you can buy and download.

Using Bluetooth, you connect to your Explore Air 2 and choose your design. With their free software, you can adjust the size and rotation of the design as well as preview it on a range of templates like how it would look on a tee-shirt which I’ve found really useful to help me get the right size image.

It has two different cutting modes: fast mode for when you’re on a schedule and normal mode which is slower but more accurate and perfect for intricate designs. This machine not only cuts, but it also has a tool holder for the Cricut pen which allows the machine to write on your materials as well making it perfect for custom cards.

With manual machines, you have to deal with figuring out which shims you need to cut different materials but the Explore Air 2, there’s a simple knob that controls the pressure allowing you to cut through over 100 materials from paper to fabric to cork and vinyl.

This set comes with the machine, Cricut blade, Cricut pen, cutting mat, and two-week free trial of their Cricut Access which includes over 100,000 downloadable designs and fonts.

You can also choose to pick up a bundle that includes the Explore Air 2 as well as 40 sheets of vinyl and three cutting mats or the ultimate bundle that comes with the machine as well as their basic tool kit, one roll of vinyl transfer tape, and one roll of vinyl.

Plus it comes in a range of colors including mint, matte black, lilac, blue, and cherry blossom.