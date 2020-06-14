16 Modern Desk Lamps for Your Home Office

If the events of 2020 have resulted in you setting up a dedicated desk space at home, make sure you consider a worthy desk lamp for your work area. A beautiful, modern desk lamp can provide necessary light for reduced eye strain and complement your design aesthetic. Discover a range of cool desk lamps using our buying guide.
TaoTronics, who also make decent headphones and sound bars, offer this take on a modern desk lamp. It’s minimalist in design, but maximalist in terms of features.
You can choose from five different color modes – white, cool white, natural, yellow, and warm yellow – with five brightness levels controlling the LED lamp. The frame is adjustable at two joints, while the lamp head itself can be turned to face the opposite direction, if desired.
There’s a USB output for charging your devices as well as a memory function to recall your favorite setting and a one-hour timer. The fabric finish is a nice touch, too.
For a bit less, you could also opt for this design from the company.
Swing-arm desk lamps have been around for a very long time and aren’t particularly modern in and of themselves, but this offering from BenQ takes the form to a whole new level. This base-mounted lamp still offers much of the flexibility of a traditional swing-arm but in a sleeker, more modern look.
The lamp head itself looks extremely modern with a broad curve, which provides a 35 inch band of light for your desk space. It also dynamically auto-dims depending on the ambient light – if you’re working as the sun it coming up or setting, it will adjust itself to provide the right amount of additional light.
You can also control the brightness manually with a variable dial, which can also be used to adjust the color temperature. The lamp remembers your last setting when you turn it off. This is available in silver or blue, while more traditional desk lamp configurations are available in blue, silver, and gold.
Appearing alongside other great choices on our best steampunk lamps list, this simple modern-industrial look can fit a lot of different spaces. It doesn’t have any particularly modern touches like some of the other options on this list, but the metal frame and exposed Edison bulb (included in the package) fit modern tastes well.
This stands about just over 17 inches tall and fits any 60-watt equivalent standard base bulb if the Edison look doesn’t do it for you. Great for providing a bit of ambient light while you work.
If you want something really striking and modern, consider this floating globe lamp with brass stand. What it lacks in modern functionality, it more than makes up for in styling. If your desk is a carefully-curated space, this will provide the finishing touch.
This 8.5 inch lamp is aimed at softer lighting for use with a maximum 40 watt bulb. The inline cord switch keeps the piece as clean as possible to preserve the minimalist look.
If the price is a bit much for you, you could consider the Rivet Glass Ball, which is a cheaper take-off. There are also three variations available from Bokt if you want to build a set.
If you want to take the modern industrial thing all the way, consider this heavy duty offering from West Ninth Vintage. This US-made piece is loft-ready, using iron pipe and other plumbing materials to create a unique look.
Two 60-watt equivalent bulbs should provide plenty of illumination for your desk space. Unfortunately, the red valve does not work as a switch, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying this wonderful lamp.
The modern design of this complete with real wood frame is enough for inclusion on this list, but it’s also functional as a full spectrum daylight lamp. Anyone spending long hours in the office could benefit from the illumination from this 10,000 LUX unit.
It’s also remote controlled, so you can put it on a nearby shelf, if you prefer. The remote allows you to turn it on and off, of course, but also change the brightness, color, daylight mode, and an auto-dimmer. One of these remotes can control up to four such lamps
If you don’t need quite so many functions, you could always go with a more normal Verilux HappyLight VT10 (which we included on our best gifts for coworkers list), and if you want an even more unique look, consider the Northern Light Technologies Luxor Pyramid Lamp.
If you prefer modern minimalism, this is the lamp for you. Though the design is understated, it still has a little personality thanks to the tripod feet and almost rover-like appearance.
The long neck is infinitely adjustable so you can bring spotlight illumination to exactly where you want it. You could also use it to add even more personality, if you wanted.
Another take on the modern industrial feel, this desk lamp is styled to look like lighting from a movie set. The adjustable legs allow you to change the angle with heights from just under 10 inches to almost 16 inches.
The combination of black metal and warmer wood tones will go nicely on a lot of desks and with a range of home decor themes. The bulb is not included, but will accept any standard-sized bulb up to 60 watts.
This mid-century modern offering from Stone & Beam, an Amazon brand, offers a subtle and stylish look in your choice of finishes. In addition to the featured brass here, you can get it in black or brushed steel look to perfectly suit your office.
The light hood and arm are both adjustable to put light exactly where you want it. It stands about 14 inches high, which should work in most situations. This is an LED desk lamp, with the nine watt LED bulb included in the package. Matching floor lamps and wall sconces are also available.
If you want something with more color options, try the Rivet Caden Adjustable Task Lamp instead, which comes in blue, white, black, and terracotta.
This minimalist desk lamp has an effective modern look to go along with modern function: three USB ports and device holding slots. Perfect for phones and small tablets to both free up space on your desktop and ensure everything stays charged. These would also make good bedside table lamps, if you need both.
These lamps measure just over 17 inches tall and use standard bulbs up to 60 watts. If you prefer, there’s also a version with two AC outlets, in addition to the three USB ports.
If your desk can be anywhere your laptop goes, you might need portable illumination, too. This option from Trae uses an internal reachargeable battery that powers the LEDs for up to six hours.
A magnetic base means you can attach it either to the included stand or to metallic surfaces for even more flexibility. It’s a touch lamp with three brightness levels for the LG-produced LEDs. It also looks incredibly futuristic and comes in your choice of black, blue, red, or white.
Other modern-looking options from the company include the Kali LED lamp or the Luni Qi wireless charging lamp.
This super flexible, super-minimal lamp provides a number of options for placement and lighting modes without actually occupying space on your desktop. The clamp allows this to be affixed wherever you need it at the moment.
The LED light bar is 31.5 inches long and is primarily aimed at use with computer monitors with good illumination but no glare. There are four different color temperatures and five brightness levels, as well as a memory function to recall your last setting when you turn it off. The neck is adjustable to suit your setup, as well.
If you prefer, they offer an architect style lamp, too.
A compact and straightforward option, this modern lamp looks great and keeps all its functionality discreet to complement a clean desktop. Available in blue, white, gray, and black, this LED desk lamp provides 480 lumens of light and measures about 10 inches high, though the neck is adustable to your preferred angle.
The base is a touch-sensitive control that allows you to set three brightness levels and turn it on or off. At the back, there’s a USB port for convenient device charging.
I like the unique look of the lamp hood on this one, but if you prefer, you could consider options from both TaoTronics and Black + Decker.
The simple brushed metal of this lamp make it a good choice for any modern office. This is further customizable with your choice of 19 different lampshade colors which include both subtle variations and louder colors.
This 19.5 inch lamp uses standard base bulbs up to 60 watts and a simple metal pull chain for on/off. A two-prong AC outlet on the base means this can also charge your devices or just plug in anything else on your desktop.
Another option for a modern-looking, LED-based lamp, this offering from LEPOWER offers straightforward functionality in an affordable package. This eight watt lamp uses 36 flicker-free LEDs with three color temperatures and five brightness levels.
All adjustments are easily made with the touch-sensitive interface on the front, while the silicone-covered neck allows for total flexibility in terms of direction and light angle. The neck measures just under 13 inches.
The wood-and-white look of this lamp is perfect for modern design aesthetics. The control unit is neatly integrated into the base giving this a clean overall design without sacrificing functionality.
The lamp neck itself can adjust up to 40 degrees in either direction, while the lamp head can rotate 180 degrees. This gives you many different configurations that can give the same lamp new looks when you want them.
With the knob on the base, you can change the color temperature and the brightness and your setting will be recalled when powered on the next time. A USB port offers convenient device charging to top it all off.