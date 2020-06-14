16 Modern Desk Lamps for Your Home Office

TaoTronics, who also make decent headphones and sound bars, offer this take on a modern desk lamp. It’s minimalist in design, but maximalist in terms of features.

You can choose from five different color modes – white, cool white, natural, yellow, and warm yellow – with five brightness levels controlling the LED lamp. The frame is adjustable at two joints, while the lamp head itself can be turned to face the opposite direction, if desired.

There’s a USB output for charging your devices as well as a memory function to recall your favorite setting and a one-hour timer. The fabric finish is a nice touch, too.

For a bit less, you could also opt for this design from the company.