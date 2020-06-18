15 Best Patio Coolers: Your Ultimate List

Add a bit of fun and function to any outdoor space or under a pergola with a patio cooler. It will keep drinks cold for hours on end so you can enjoy more time outside and less time running back and forth to your fridge. These coolers are a perfect gift for those who love to entertain, or you can buy on for yourself for your next get together.
Shop the best patio coolers below.
Add an element of function and fun to your patio with this Suncast Wicker Outdoor Cooler with Wheels. The below cabinet is perfect for storage, and the side basket attachments make serving up your favorite beverages a breeze. With built=in wheels, you can move it anywhere on your patio with ease. The cooler easily holds up to 48 drinks at a time including ice.
The Keter Side Table With Beer & Wine Cooler is a highly rated and functional piece of furniture for any patio. Instead of going in and out of the house every time you need a refill. The table pops up, revealing a hidden cooler within the table that can hold up to 40 cans with ice. The drain plug allows for easy clean up when you’re done and it’s completely weather resistant.
The BLACK+DECKER, Mobile Cooler Cart is a sleek and sophisticated portable cooler cart that will work great at any backyard party. It’s made of a light, weatherproof metal that keeps drinks super cold while also make it easy to move and maneuver around your patio space. The built-in drain makes clean up easy and is easy to assemble.
The 80 Quart Portable Rolling Patio Cooler is weatherproof, meaning it can be kept on your patio all year long. It comes in several colors in addition to the warm white color pictured here. It has a drain plug to make clean up easy, a built-in bottle opener, and handles that allow you to roll it anywhere and lock it in place. Drinks are promised to stay cold for 24 hours but can actually stay chilled for up to three days with a heavy-duty sealed lid. It’s the perfect addition to any outdoor party or barbecue, making entertaining a breeze.
This Rattan Rolling Cooler Cart will match most brown/black rattan patio furniture and is an awesome addition, providing both decor and functionality. It’s easy to assemble with a finished product that’s sturdy and well-made. The included cover keeps the cooler looking brand new when it’s not in use. The cooler can hold up to 50 cans and bottles and can keep beverages cold for eight hours or longer.
This large capacity patio cooler is perfect for your next gathering like a barbeque or pool party and can hold up to Can store up to 70+ cans and bottles. It has some great unique features like a bottle opener with a cap catcher, a steel exterior that keeps contents cold for days, and a drain spout for when you need to empty melted ice. The cooler can easily and smoothly be wheeled around the patio but also locks in place, acting as a standing bar.
The Merry Garden Wooden Patio Cooler is a stylish patio cooler that will add functionality and an element of decor to any outdoor space, perfect for everyday use or your next get together. The outside is made of beautiful hardwood, while the inside has a cooler that can keep beverages long for up to eight hours. While it doesn’t wheel, it’s a beautiful piece that’s not an eyesore and unless you know, it’s hard to tell it’s even a cooler. This piece comes fully assembles so you don’t have to worry about the added time of putting things together.
The Rattan Cart Portable Wicker Cooler is a convenient option, which isn’t just an outdoor cooler, but almost functions as a minibar. The addition of the shelving below and to the sides allows you to serve up drinks or place a plate of snacks. The lower section also has racks for wine glass storage, the perfect piece all around. The rattan finish is attractive and the steel interior will keep drinks cold for hours on end. The patio cooler is easily moveable to any part of the patio with the smooth wheels.
The Backyard Expressions Outdoor Beverage Cooler is highly recommended by many, offering a unique and attractive outdoor drink cooler, perfect for summer entertaining. The heavy-duty side handles make it easy to move even when it’s filled with cans and ice – it can hold up to 40. The convenient features include a lid that props open, a bottle opener, and a drainage system when it’s time to clean up.
The Suncast Cooler Side Table is an expensive and affordable option for those looking to keep drinks cold on their patio. It might look smaller than some similar options, but the 50-gallon capacity can hold up to 40 cans or bottles and has a durable resin exterior that will stand up to any outdoor weather. It functions as a table or stool in addition to a cooler and is easy to keep clean on both the outside and interior.
This awesome branded cooler is a fun and quirky addition to any patio, adding a pop of color and the perfect place to keep drinks and snacks cold on hot summer days. With built-in breaks, it stays in place without rolling away. It will keep ice frozen all day long, even in the warmest temps. It does require some assembly but is quick and should take less than an hour.
Anyone who entertains or spends a lot of time outdoors will love the addition of the Giantex Rattan Cocktail Table Cooler to their outdoor space. It doesn’t require any assembly, can transition from a short side table to a cocktail table easily, and has a drain and plug function to easily remove excess water and ice when you’re done.
Use the Best Choice Products Outdoor All-Weather Wicker Patio Pool Cooler & Bar Table as either a cooler to keep your drinks perfectly cold or as a cocktail table, perfect for summer hangouts. The setup and clean up are both easy, with a top that snaps into place with ease and a drain that allows excess water out in minutes. The two-tone brown color is perfect for matching with existing wicker outdoor furniture.
If you’re entertaining on a smaller scale this summer, this Outdoor Wicker Accent Table might be the ideal option for you. It’s a bit less expensive than larger coolers, but still fits a decent amount of ice and beverages. The duel purpose accent table can be used as both a table and cooler, matching most dark brown rattan furniture that you might already have at home.
The Portable Wagon Patio Cooler is a versatile option since it can be used both at home and on the go, offering an attractive option that will keep drinks cold for hours. It has an impressive capacity, with the ability to hold almost 100 cans and keeps ice cold for 48 hours. The drain plug allows you to clean out excess water with ease.