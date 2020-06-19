11 Best Portable Garages: Compare & Save

Utilizing a portable garage is an absolute gamechanger when it comes to the long-term health and upkeep of your vehicles, as well as managing effective storage of otherwise difficult to organize tools and toys.
Portable, pop-up, or tent style garages are not only wonderful tools for keeping your car or truck out of the elements, but also excellent storage options for your yard tools, kayaks, bicycles, trash and recycling, patio furniture and more! These structures also very rarely require any building or zoning permits for set up, and you guessed it, cost FAR less than erecting a traditional garage.
Whatever your storage needs are, our top list has compiled the best options for those seeking some outdoor, weatherproof storage for anything and everything that needs coverage!
- Exterior: 10′ by 15′ by 8′ Interior: 9’6″ by 14’8″ by 8′
- All-steel frame is 1 3/8 inches thick and bonded with a premium powder-coated finish to combat chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion
- Sandstone cover is built from an advanced triple-layer ripstop that is waterproof and UV-treated to resist fading
- Patented ShelterLock stabilizers and Ratchet-Tite cover tensioning system ensure rock-solid stability and a drum-tight cover
- The Easy Slide Crossrail System locks down and squares up frames for an initial and continuous frame to fabric fit
- Suggested two people and approximately 6 hours of time for setup
- Limited 1 year warranty
The ShelterLogic 10 by 15 by 8 Foot Metal Frame Instant Garage is without a doubt one of the most reliable and effective options on the market for those seeking a medium to large walled storage space with unparalleled weather resistance.
The all-steel frame is 1 3/8 inches thick and bonded with a premium powder-coated finish to combat chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion, so you won’t have to worry about the integrity of this garage’s skeleton. The sandstone cover is furthermore built from an advanced triple-layer ripstop that is waterproof and UV-treated to resist fading, ensuring excellent weather coverage and protection against all four seasons, and an inherently long lifespan.
I’ve owned this model instant garage for three years now, and it’s still standing strong despite enduring the violent wind, rain, sun, and snow of countless New England blizzards, coastal storms and searing hot summers. You can tell the fabric has been through a lot, but the garage is still in great shape and serving its purpose flawlessly.
It’s the perfect intermediate size for parking a car while still leaving a bit of space to stash some other items – in my case, a few trash barrels and a lawnmower. I’ve also built a fishing rod rack onto one of the sidewalls, so if you set this unit up in a more or less environmentally stable space, there’s even some potential for interior customization.
This shelter also heats up nicely when utilizing a tent heater while working on projects in the winter cold.
The patented ShelterLock stabilizers and Ratchet-Tite cover tensioning system ensure rock-solid stability and a drum-tight cover, the two best defenses against weather-induced damage. The Easy Slide Crossrail System is what makes it so simple to lock down and squares up the frame for an initial and continuous frame to fabric fit – piece of cake!
The brand suggests two people and approximately six hours of time for setup, and furthermore offers a one year warranty.
- Multiple sizes available in both peak and round style frames
- Advanced triple-layer ripstop material is waterproof and UV-treated to resist fading
- 1 3/8 inch thick all-steel frame is bonded with a premium powder-coated finish that prevents chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion
- Ratchet-Tite cover tensioning system ensures a drum-tight cover that will ensure max weather resistance and retain a clean, sharp look
- Easy Slide Cross Rail System locks down and squares up frames for an easily achieved initial and continuous frame to fabric fit
- Patented Shelter Lock Stabilizers ensure super-solid stability
- Dual zippered door panels on the front and rear provide easy access on either side, as well as drive-through access for the larger models
The ShelterLogic Shed-in-a-Box All Season Steel Roof Outdoor Storage Shed is perhaps the ideal option for those seeking a structure to house their yard tools, bicycles, kayaks, trash and recycling or other tools and toys out of the elements.
Available in sizing ranging from 6′ by 6′ by 6′, to 12′ by 12′ by 8′, there’s bound to be a Shed-in-a-Box sized perfectly for your needs. Whether you’re seeking a garden shed or a canoe enclosure, this is our recommended go-to for those not looking to park a vehicle within their portable shelter.
Like ShelterLogic’s full sized portable garages, this unit is built from an advanced triple-layer ripstop material in order to be effectively waterproof and UV-resistant. The 1 3/8 inch thick all-steel frame is furthermore bonded with a premium powder-coated finish that prevents chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion.
Designed with ShelterLogic’s Ratchet-Tite cover tensioning system, patented Shelter Lock Stabilizers, and Easy Slide Cross Rail system, setting up and maintaining this unit is about as easy as it gets – one of the few options on the market you can likely set-and-forget assuming environmental conditions are not too aggressive.
Dual zippered door panels on the front and rear furthermore provide easy access on either side of the enclosure, as well as drive-through access for the larger models.
One thing is for sure, it’s tough to beat the value of this well-built option if the context of your storage needs are satisfied!
- Two sizes available: 10′ by 10′ by 8′ and 10′ by 15′ by 8′
- Durable polyethylene fabric with PU coating ensures high weather and UV resistance, and will not fade
- Premium powder coat finish on the steel frame (1 3/8 inch diameter) prevents chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion
- Rugged Ratchet Tite tensioning system ensures quick and easy installation and an ultimate frame to fabric fit
- Smaller size is excellent for storing boats, woodpiles, lawn equipment and more
- The brand recommends two people for setup, and estimates set up time at only one hour
The Bestmart INC Peak Style Advanced Ripstop Garage Storage Shed is another excellent quality option for those seeking long-term, truly weatherproof protection for their vehicle and/or equipment that’s conveniently available in two different sizes.
Comparable to the previously listed garage by ShelterLogic, this unit employs a premium powder coat finish on the 1 3/8 inch diameter steel frame in order to effectively prevent chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion. An exceptionally durable polyethylene fabric with PU coating furthemore ensures high weather and UV resistance, and will not fade over time due to sun exposure. The brand has not cut any corners when it comes to integrity here.
The Rugged Ratchet Tite tensioning system employed with the setup of this unit ensures quick and easy installation and an ultimate frame to fabric fit, so getting the roof and sidewalls to properly secure to the frame is made simple. The brand suggests building this portable garage with a partner, and estimates setup time at only one hour!
While the larger size will work wonderfully for parking a vehicle and perhaps some extra gear or equipment, the smaller size will work perfectly for those seeking storage for their yard tools, kayaks, bicycles, and items of that nature. 10 by 10 feet is quite a bit of storage space, but then again the footprint is still quite a bit smaller than 10 by 15 or 10 by 20 options and therefore able to fit into tighter spaces and retain a lower profile on your property. Decisions, decisions!
- Two sizes available: 10′ by 10′ by 8′ and 10′ by 15′ by 8′
- Durable polyethylene fabric with PU coating ensures high weather and UV resistance, and will not fade
- Premium powder coat finish on the steel frame (1 3/8 inch diameter) prevents chipping, peeling, rust and corrosion
- Rugged Ratchet Tite tensioning system ensures quick and easy installation and an ultimate frame to fabric fit
- Single door design on one of the ends
- Smaller size is excellent for storing boats, woodpiles, lawn equipment and more
The Bestmart INC Heavy Duty Dome Style Portable Storage Shed is essentially the same unit as the previously listed option but offered as a dome rather than peak style shelter in order to withstand higher snow loads and winds.
Dome style shelters should inherently resist snow accumulation better than peak style options, and oftentimes have higher overall strength due to the geometry principles. That being said, the pointed tip of peak style shelters may resist snow accumulation better if the precipitation is fine and dry rather than wet and heavy – it’s fairly subjective and depends on the storm. Chances are however that this dome style option will fare better in higher winds because gusts will not have the same level of flat surface area to directly impact.
Some folks might just prefer the hoop-house, rounded aesthetic of this style shelter – fortunately, both units are comparably priced and built with the same level of craftsmanship so you can make the decision you want based on preference, not budget.
Available in two different sizes, you can furthermore select the perfect footprint garage for your needs. No doubt another excellent choice from Bestmart INC that’s well worth the cost
- Pop-up canopy with durable anti-corrosion resistant powder-coated steel frame assembles in moments with no tools
- 420D oxford fabric with PU-coating is waterproof and rated for UPF 50+ UV sun protection
- Four removable and interchangeable sidewalls included
- Two mesh windows on two sides increase airflow
- Carry bag with roller for easy transport measures just 48.5″ by 7.5″ by 8.5″
- Several color options available
The Quictent 10 by 10 Foot EZ Pop Up Canopy Tent is less of a portable garage, and more of a portable storage shed, or a space for entertaining or simply laying out!
This might remind you of a simple EZ up that you would use for camping, as a beach tent, or at a tailgate, and you wouldn’t be very far off! The 420D oxford fabric with PU-coating is waterproof and rated for UPF 50+ UV sun protection, but it likely won’t hold up as well through prolonged exposure to the elements as more robust shelter options will.
Unlike most of the options listed here, you can very quickly break this option down and relocate it – making it one of the most portable options we’ve tracked down. The rolling carry bag measures just 48.5″ by 7.5″ by 8.5″, so you can easily load this bad boy up right into your vehicle and bring it wherever!
Four removable and interchangeable sidewalls are included, and two mesh windows on either side increase interior airflow. It’s not a terribly large option, but at 10 by 10 feet rest assured you can still fit a lot of gear in there – and if you remove the sidewalls, you can easily park your car underneath the canopy for almost full coverage.
This is a great option for use as a three-season portable garage, but those living in more aggressive winter climates might want to consider a more robust option for prolonged setup times and utilization as an effective garage space.
With a wide color selection to choose from and a handsome overall aesthetic, this portable canopy shelter will be far from an eyesore no matter how you choose to employ it!
For those seeking versatile, truly portable storage for a wide range of applications, Quictent has come up with an excellent quality and value product here!
- Built with a heavy-duty 2 inch diameter durable rust and corrosion-resistant steel frame with corner supports and a base plate for added stability
- Durable polyethylene fabric is highly water and UV resistant
- Removable front door and back door for cross ventilation on hot days
- Two windows on each of the sidewalls create a brighter interior and enhance airflow
- Heavy-duty bungees cord tightly secure the tarp cover to the frame
- Easy set up design is fully collapsible for simple transport and storage
The SORARA 10 by 20 Foot Heavy Duty Canopy Garage is a larger, high-quality unit intended for vehicle storage that’s built with an innovative design to maximize interior lighting and airflow.
Built with a heavy-duty 2-inch diameter durable rust and corrosion-resistant steel frame with corner supports and a base plate for added stability, this unit is just as rock-solid as it is easy to set up. The durable polyethylene fabric furthermore absolutely hangs with the competition and is highly water and UV resistant for an ensured long lifespan and weather protection.
Unlike a lot of comparable portable garages, a removable front door and back door enables cross ventilation on hot days while two windows on each of the sidewalls create a brighter interior and enhance airflow. Simple, but highly valued, underrated additions in our opinion that you’ll likely find take this shelter from good, to great.
Heavy-duty bungees cord tightly secure the tarp cover to the frame, so installation is made easy. The entire design is furthermore impressively collapsible for such a large shelter, enabling easy transport and storage when you decide to utilize the portable aspect of your portable garage.
All things considered, this is a highly innovative and well-built option that will excel your expectations for the price point, no doubt an excellent buy from SORARA.
- 12 Foot width provides more space for storage, and for getting in and out of your vehicle than standard 10 foot wide options
- Powder-coated steel frame ensures rigidity and long lifespan, while the metal corner joints add even greater support (8 sturdy 1.5 inch diameter poles)
- Heavy duty polyethylene fabric is UV resistant and weatherproof
- Removable sidewalls and doors offer even more protection from the elements and add privacy if needed
- Heavy-duty bungees cords tightly secure the tarp cover to the frame while integrated footpads create extra stability and easy access to secure anchor points
- Excellent customer service record
The Abba Patio 12 by 20 Foot Heavy Duty Carport with Removable Sidewalls is an excellent value and quality option that’s built with just a bit of extra width in order to provide a slightly more spacious interior than standard-sized, 10 by 20 foot shelters.
The 12 foot width here enables easier getting in and out of your vehicle once parked within the garage, and of course, allows for higher storage potential if you’re utilizing this shelter as a gear-locker. Parking your car or truck up against one side, and utilizing the other side for stashing tools, trash barrels and other cumbersome items you don’t want left exposed outside is also a viable option.
The powder-coated steel frame employed here ensures high rigidity and long lifespan, while the metal corner joints add even greater overall support. Heavy-duty polyethylene fabric makes up the walls and roof and is effectively UV resistant and weatherproof.
Perhaps best of all, the sidewalls are removable so you can choose whether or not to leave this portable garage as an open footprint, or use it as a full enclosure. You gotta love options!
When it comes to setup and breakdown, heavy-duty bungees cords tightly secure the tarp cover to the frame while integrated footpads create extra stability and easy access to secure anchor points – piece of cake!
Abba Patio furthermore has an excellent customer service reputation, so wary buyers who are unsure about the integrity and effectiveness of a shelter like this can buy in confidence knowing the brand has their back!
- Both 6, and 8 leg models available
- Steel frame is powder-coated for rust and corrosion resistance and built with 1.5 inch poles for enhanced durability
- Metal corner joints further increase support
- Triple-layer durable polyethylene fabric is UV resistant and weatherproof
- Heavy-duty bungees cords tightly secure the tarp cover to the frame while integrated footpads create extra stability and easy access to secure anchor points
- Easy to set up, fully collapsible for easy transport and storage
- Excellent customer service record
The Abba Patio 10 by 20 Foot Carport Canopy is about as simple and straightforward as it gets when it comes to reliable, all-season storage and protection for your vehicle, tools, and toys.
Built with a powder-coated 1.5-inch diameter steel frame and a triple-layer polyethylene UV resistant and weatherproof fabric, this unit stands neck and neck with the competition when it comes to integrity. The only detail worth noting is that the poles have a 1.5 inch diameter, as opposed to the 1 7/8 and 2 inch diameter poles of the most robust structures, so those who anticipate their shelter will have to endure particularly high winds may want to consider something a bit more robust.
Heavy-duty bungees cords tightly secure the tarp cover to the frame while integrated footpads create extra stability and easy access to secure anchor points, so setting this shelter up and maintaining it is made as simple as possible. It furthermore collapses beautifully for practical storage and transport when it’s time to break it down for whatever reason.
Unlike a lot of other portable garages, the tapered coverings over the leg supports and the overall aesthetic do not solely say “storage”, but rather have a fairly attractive look. When you consider the impressive portability and ease of setup and breakdown as well as the sharp look, this makes this an equally great option for entertaining as it is for storage.
- 1.45-inch diameter, white powder-coated rust-resistant steel framework
- Reinforced polyethylene fabric is tear-proof, waterproof, and anti-UV
- Includes a practical array of reinforcement accessories such as base plates, pegs, connector joints, and elastic ropes for even easier setup
- Super easy and rapid assembly can be completed alone
- 1 year warranty on covers and poles, and lifetime free replacement for connectors, pegs, ropes, elastic ropes, etc
The Quictent 10 by 20 Foot Heavy Duty Carport is another simple canopy style portable garage that will effectively protect your vehicle from the rain and sun.
Those seeking a maximum level of protection should spring for a walled enclosure style shelter, but for those who simply want to protect their vehicle or other items and equipment out of the direct sun and rain, or safe from bird dropping and pollen will find this unit to be perfectly suited for their needs.
It has a handsome aesthetic that will complement the side of your home or driveway nicely rather than create an eyesore, and even features an exceedingly simple assembly that can be completed alone.
Like most of the other robust shelters here, this option is built from reinforced polyethylene fabric that’s effectively tear-proof, waterproof, and anti-UV. The steel frame is powder coated for excellent corrosion resistance, but does however only feature a 1.45 diameter width as opposed to 1 7/8 or 2 inches. Keep this in mind if you live in a particularly windy location or expect your shelter will have to endure heavy snow loads.
Good news is, the brand includes a practical array of reinforcement accessories such as base plates, pegs, connector joints, and elastic ropes for even easier setup and weather-defense! With a 1 year warranty on covers and poles, and lifetime free replacement for connectors, pegs, ropes, and elastic ropes, you can rest assured you’re getting a solid value here!
- Four adjustable heights: 6.5′, 7.0′, 7.5′ and 8.0′ with corresponding peak heights: 9.5′, 10.0′, 10.5′, and 11.0′
- Heat-sealed, triple-layer 180g polyethylene fabric is UV resistant and weatherproof
- 1.5 inch diameter galvanized steel poles for high corrosion resistance with 6 solid legs
- Footpads and anchors included for added stability
- Tool-free assembly is quick and easy to put together
- 1 year warranty on poles and canopy cover
The 10 by 20 Foot Heavy Duty Canopy Garage by ADVANCE OUTDOOR is another excellent value, affordable option for those seeking some overhead protection for their vehicle and other items that need storing.
Unlike most other comparable options, this unit offers four adjustable heights: 6.5′, 7.0′, 7.5′ and 8.0′ with corresponding peak heights: 9.5′, 10.0′, 10.5′, and 11.0′. This enables you to effectively customize this shelter to the dimensions that will suit your storage needs best.
1.5 inch diameter galvanized steel poles offer high corrosion resistance with 6 solid legs for added stability, and the heat-sealed, triple-layer 180g polyethylene fabric used for the roof is UV resistant and weatherproof. Footpads and anchors are furthermore included to ensure a truly secure installation.
Perhaps best of all, the tool-free assembly is quick and easy to put together, and the brand offers a 1 year warranty on the poles and canopy cover so you can buy in confidence! Without a doubt one of the top value options worth buying for those seeking a simple, but reliable canopy style carport!
- Extra large footprint is ideal for those seeking a particularly large amount of storage, able to accommodate a car/truck, and much more!
- 6′ 4″ by 15′ door dimensions
- High quality, rust and corrosion-resistant galvanized steel framework (1.69″ diameter main, and 1″ diameter supporting poles)
- Chemically heat-bonded 220 gram polyethylene cover features an enhanced quality weave, waterproof protection, and excellent UV resistance
- Double zippered front door panel and rear door panel
- Ratchet tie-downs tension system is easy to set up and adjust
- Inherently heavy weight, 12 sturdy legs, and steel foot plates ensure a solid and secure installation
Although it’s in reality likely more practical as a permanent storage option than a portable garage, the DELTA Canopies 20 by 22 Foot Portable Carport is a wonderful choice for storage of your vehicle, and much more due to its tremendous footprint!
This is a BIG option for those seeking a lot of storage potential out of their portable garage, and despite its tremendous size, you can still pack this bad boy up and relocate it when you need to, it will just be a bit more intensive than the smaller units listed here.
This option could house multiple vehicles or boats, as well as tons of additional gear and equipment, and the presence of sidewalls ensure full protection. The full enclosure style of this unit will furthermore stay heated with a properly powered tent heater, so you can even utilize this space as a workshop for completing projects all year long!
The, rust and corrosion-resistant galvanized steel framework (1.69″ diameter main, and 1″ diameter supporting poles) is built to last, but the strength of the poles will not stand up to heavy snow loads, so those seeking an all-season shelter that can endure blizzards should consider an option with a more rugged frame. If you’re conscious of snowfall and simply make a point to get outside and clear the roof as it accumulates however, it will hold up just fine.
When it comes to getting in and out of this option, a double zippered front door panel and rear door panel make interior access easy and enable vehicles to drive through.
Easy setup and maintenance, longterm integrity, and a tremendous footprint and high ceiling height all make this one of the top portable garage options on the market for vehicles and overflow storage alike! Considering the cost here, you’re getting a whole lot of garage!