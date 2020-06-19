11 Best Portable Garages: Compare & Save

Exterior: 10′ by 15′ by 8′ Interior: 9’6″ by 14’8″ by 8′

All-steel frame is 1 3/8 inches thick and b onded with a premium powder-coated finish to combat chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion

Sandstone cover is built from an advanced triple-layer ripstop that is waterproof and UV-treated to resist fading

Patented ShelterLock stabilizers and Ratchet-Tite cover tensioning system ensure rock-solid stability and a drum-tight cover

The Easy Slide Crossrail System locks down and squares up frames for an initial and continuous frame to fabric fit

Suggested two people and approximately 6 hours of time for setup

Limited 1 year warranty

The ShelterLogic 10 by 15 by 8 Foot Metal Frame Instant Garage is without a doubt one of the most reliable and effective options on the market for those seeking a medium to large walled storage space with unparalleled weather resistance.

The all-steel frame is 1 3/8 inches thick and bonded with a premium powder-coated finish to combat chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion, so you won’t have to worry about the integrity of this garage’s skeleton. The sandstone cover is furthermore built from an advanced triple-layer ripstop that is waterproof and UV-treated to resist fading, ensuring excellent weather coverage and protection against all four seasons, and an inherently long lifespan.

I’ve owned this model instant garage for three years now, and it’s still standing strong despite enduring the violent wind, rain, sun, and snow of countless New England blizzards, coastal storms and searing hot summers. You can tell the fabric has been through a lot, but the garage is still in great shape and serving its purpose flawlessly.

It’s the perfect intermediate size for parking a car while still leaving a bit of space to stash some other items – in my case, a few trash barrels and a lawnmower. I’ve also built a fishing rod rack onto one of the sidewalls, so if you set this unit up in a more or less environmentally stable space, there’s even some potential for interior customization.

This shelter also heats up nicely when utilizing a tent heater while working on projects in the winter cold.

The patented ShelterLock stabilizers and Ratchet-Tite cover tensioning system ensure rock-solid stability and a drum-tight cover, the two best defenses against weather-induced damage. The Easy Slide Crossrail System is what makes it so simple to lock down and squares up the frame for an initial and continuous frame to fabric fit – piece of cake!

The brand suggests two people and approximately six hours of time for setup, and furthermore offers a one year warranty.