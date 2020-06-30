15 Best Portable Pressure Washers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Keeping your home and yard neat and tidy can be a little difficult and you may end up feeling like nothing can be kept clean for even ten minutes. Using soap and a little elbow grease with a garden hose sometimes isn’t enough to get rid of stains and grime. Luckily for you, there is a wide array of portable pressure washers out there to help save the day.
Portable pressure washers made for simple cleaning are light, inexpensive, and typically run on clean electricity. They turn deep cleaning chores into easy jobs that you’ll actually look forward to. We’ve outlined the 15 Best Portable Pressure Washers below for you to find the perfect tool to shoulder that heavy cleaning burden in half the time.
1. Greenworks PW-1800 Electric Pressure Washer
Cons:
- 20-foot high-pressure hose included along with storage
- 13 Amp universal electric motor
- Nozzles can handle everything from vehicle cleaning to scouring driveways
- Does not include a zero-degree spray nozzle for straight-on cleaning
- Hose is prone to kinks
- Large size will require some dedicated storage space
The PW-1800 Electric Pressure Washer is an older model from Greenworks however it’s highly-rated online. The unit utilizes a metal armature to mount the 13 Amp motor and soap tank onto with large plastic wheels for transporting the washer anywhere. The PW-1800 comes with a 20-foot high-pressure water hose and onboard storage.
Three quick-connect nozzles are included with the unit: a 15-degree for cleaning exterior furniture and light cleaning, a turbo nozzle for wiping out mold and dirt from your hardscapes, and a soap nozzle to use in conjunction with the soap tank to clean vehicles. Greenworks makes other nozzles, sold separately, to use with the pressure washer for various tasks as well.
The Greenworks PW-1800 provides up to 1,800 pounds per square inch so it’s excellent for cleaning cars, trucks, and boats, patio furniture, and sidewalks. It can also handle fencing, decks and patios, garage floors, and driveways. If you’re looking for a pressure washer to strip paint, this isn’t the right tool for you. This power washer couldn’t work any simpler; simply plug it in, hook up the hose and attachments, and off you go.
Greenworks also makes an 11-inch quick-connect Surface Cleaner Attachment that is great for deep cleaning hardscapes. For light to medium home and yard work, the Greenworks PW-1800 Electric Pressure Washer is a great solution for your cleaning needs.
Find more Greenworks PW-1800 Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
2. Teande Smart 3800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
Cons:
- Comes with four different nozzles and a soap bottle attachment
- Touch screen that adjusts pressure level between three settings
- Telescoping handle and hose reel
- Easily portable, compact design with onboard storage for attachments
- It's really, really loud but it's really, really powerful
- User manual is useless
- You may need to purchase a brass hose fitting; plastic attachment may leak
Allow me to say right off the bat that until I looked at portable pressure washers, I had never heard of the Teande company. That said, this model, the Teande Smart 3800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer, is highly rated online with many users very happy with the purchase. It’s a compact power washer that is cleverly engineered to provide a big, big pressure rating via little package.
It’s shaped like a tiny rolling suitcase or golf club bag. The wheels are large enough to get it anywhere you need it to with a telescoping, aluminum handle that features more than enough leverage, not that you need it since this thing weighs next to nothing. The large hose reel for the included 16-foot high-pressure is a nice touch for storage and ease of use.
This thing can put out 3,800 PSI and 2.8 gallons per minute. For the cost of this machine and its size, that’s some serious cleaning power. There’s an onboard detergent tank for washing vehicles and five different attachments for various cleaning jobs. The pressure setting can be set using a touch screen on the housing with three different pre-set levels as well as the ability to increase or decrease incrementally. An electronic touch screen on a pressure washer seems like a weird option since this is a machine that throws water around but it seems to work here.
Although the Teande Smart 3800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer operates at a loud volume, the power of this power washer rivals some gas-powered machines so some trade-offs can be expected. You may never have heard of Teande, but they’ve created a pretty amazing little pressure washer.
Find more Teande Smart 3800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
3. Cat 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
Cons:
- Aluminum five-piston pump increases power and decreases vibration by 30%
- Included four quick-connect nozzles and a 600ml detergent foam blaster
- 35-foot electric cord with GFCI
- Foam blaster attachment is not quick-connect capable
- It would be really nice if there was a longer hose
- Hose reel tends to come off when winding the hose
When I think Cat, I think big earth-moving equipment not necessarily handheld power washers but that’s okay because the Cat 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer works as hard as a large bulldozer and then some. This little portable pressure washer is about the size of a lunchbox but has onboard storage for a 35-foot extension cord with GFCI, four metal spray tips, a metal spray gun, a metal lance, and a 600ml foam blaster.
It also has a pump system that’s made of aluminum and features five pistons to provide 30% more power AND 30% less vibration. The included 20-foot long hose is made of real rubber (read: kink-free) and the cord is long enough that together you can get fifty feet from where you’re plugged in. 1,800 PSI is more than good enough to remove all sorts of junk from your hardscape.
The power button is big and bright with a green LED to show that you’re ready for action. Did I mention that the spray tips were made of brass and stainless steel? You’ll have a lot fewer leaks than the plastic accessory tips that some other portable pressure washers give you. The Cat 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is a commercial-grade power tool made for big-time household use; it’s a perfect blend of portability, ease of use, and quality. That Caterpillar yellow is all you need to be reassured that you’re playing with quality here.
Find more Cat 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
4. Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer
Cons:
- Comes with five different quick-connect spray tips
- Onboard equipment storage for all components
- Spray fittings are made of all brass
- Hose extensions are proprietary
- Garden hose connector is plastic and may leak
- Inlet and outlet connections should be reversed; tugging on washer hose may topple unit
Sun Joe’s SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer is a highly-rated household cleaner that packs a lot of punch into a little portable unit. Clean siding, buildings, RVs, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more with a pressure washer that can literally be carried anywhere. It features a 14.5 Amp electric motor that can generate up to 2,030 PSI of water pressure and 1.76 GPM of water flow.
Use the SPX3000 on your hardscapes to remove grease and stains including mildew, oil, rust, and caked mud. The five different-sized spray nozzles are great to wash off a variety of equipment and surfaces. Equipped with a dual detergent tank system, this power washer may store two different types of detergent at the same time in two .9L onboard removable tanks. Conveniently switch between different detergents with the selection dial and blast away all sorts of grime.
The 34-inch extension spray wand and rear wheels provide portability and access to hard-to-reach areas such as those upper surfaces of your home and underneath your vehicles and lawn equipment. The high-pressure hose measures 20 feet and the power cord 35 feet. One design detail that had me scratching my head was why the garden hose inlet and pressure hose outlet weren’t reversed; tugging on the high-pressure hose while working makes it all too easy to tip the pressure washer over.
That aside, it’s simple to understand why so many people are picking up the Sun Joe SPX3000 for their household cleaning jobs. It’s a nice, compact little pressure washer that can do a lot and get anywhere.
Note: Sun Joe makes some really cool attachments for the SPX3000 including a quick-connect universal turbo head and a 10-inch surface cleaning attachment. It’s a little strange that the turbo head is that expensive (or doesn’t come with the SPX3000) and that surface cleaner doesn’t cost more. Either way, both of these attachments will make your cleaning chores a lot easier with this portable pressure washer.
Find more Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
5. Ryobi One+ RY120350 Cordless Power Cleaner
Cons:
- Part of the Ryobi 18V battery system
- Delivers 320 PSI that's good for cleaning windows and furniture that a larger washer would damage
- Great for deep cleaning cars, motor homes, gutters, and patios
- No soap or detergent tank option
- Pressure decent when attached to a garden hose; weakens somewhat when drawing out of a bucket
- It's on the expensive side
The Ryobi One+ RY120350 18V Power Cleaner is a really great idea: a cordless electric pressure washer that is highly portable and delivers the cleaning power necessary without lugging a small suitcase around. This portable pressure washer is indeed portable. It can be attached to a garden hose or it has the ability to draw water from just about any container.
The Ryobi One+ Power Cleaner features up to five times more power than an ordinary garden hose to deliver 320 PSI of pressure. That sounds pretty great for lighter wash jobs; the challenge is that this little power washer puts out less than a gallon of water per minute. That’s somewhat disappointing but this unit is still a great choice for cleaning outdoor furniture, windows, boats, campers, and cars, items that may otherwise get damaged with a stronger portable pressure washer.
The 3-in-1 nozzle can be easily switched between turbo, 15 degrees, and a rinse option. The ability to pull from any fresh water source with the included 20-foot suction hose is, again, a great idea except the pressure is lessened when using this option. A water-resistant battery enclosure is nice (and necessary) and the unit is compatible with all 18 V One+ batteries (sold separately).
The Ryobi One+ RY120350 18V Power Cleaner is an interesting concept but understand what this tool is really for and that isn’t power washing your driveway.
Find more Ryobi One+ RY120350 Cordless Power Cleaner information and reviews here.
6. Aiper 2150 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
Cons:
- Nozzle rotates to offer three pressure settings
- Comes with a 26-foot high pressure hose and 33-foot power cable
- Inlet and outlet port positions make sense and work great
- Power adapter can be too large to plug into outdoor outlets
- Be careful when lowering arms with spray gun as it will hit the ground
- Lack of nozzle attachment options
This portable pressure washer, the Aiper 2150 PSI Electric Pressure Washer, does a great job with staying in its task lane. It’s meant for good, hard cleaning around the house, shop, or small business and that’s about it. It doesn’t try to sell itself as anything other than a solid workhorse around the backyard.
It can easily clean decks, patios, driveway, siding, sleds, outdoor power equipment, and more. This power washer features an 1800-Watt motor that can provide 2,150 PSI of water pressure with 1.85 GPM of water output. Instead of utilizing a myriad of detachable nozzles, the Aiper uses just one adjustable nozzle that can be twisted from low to high to foam. While I thought the lack of options would hamper my enjoyment of this pressure washer, the opposite was true: I liked having a set limit of spray choices.
The Aiper includes a nicely designed onboard hose reel, a 26-foot high-pressure hose, and a 33-foot power cord with inlet and outlet connection ports that make sense. The textured pull handle is a great touch, too. For what this does and the price, the Aiper 2150 PSI Electric Pressure Washer would make a great addition to your cleaning toolbox.
Note: When I wrote this, there was a $10 coupon option for this power washer that makes a good deal even better.
Find more Aiper 2150 PSI Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
7. Realm 40V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer
Cons:
- Uses either a garden hose hookup or onboard water tank
- All hoses and attachments use quick-connection couplings
- Incredibly portable
- Water tank can spill out of the top even when lid is closed
- This is a very light cleaning pressure washer only
- Color scheme takes some getting used to
Let’s say you live in an apartment that shuts the exterior taps down in the winter, your town salts the roads in the winter, and you don’t want to pay for a car wash every week. What do you do? The Realm 40V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer might be an answer to your troubles. Because it’s cordless, you can literally take and use it anywhere and because it features a large tank that can hold close to eight gallons of water, you’re not even shackled to a water source.
The brushless 40V electric motor puts out a respectable 1,200 PSI and 1.5 GPM so while you’re not going to use the portable pressure washer for deep cleaning your driveway, it’s perfect for taking on the road in your RV or washing windows, vehicles, or patio furniture. Its portability more than makes up for its lack of power for heavy jobs.
Battery life is a reasonable 30 minutes with a 90-minute charge time. Realm is an off-brand that produces a number of different portable pressure washers, all corded, and this is their first cordless lithium-ion product that has attracted some positive attention. Its design is intelligent down to the ability to store the entire unit inside the water tank for storage.
Find more Realm 40V Cordless Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Great washer for the money
- Quiet operation
- 2,600 PSI and 1.75 GPM output for medium-strength cleaning jobs
- No hose reel
- Water inlet and outlet are backwards from where they should be
- Weighs more than fifty pounds
This is the second portable pressure washer from Realm on our list and, besides a few odd design decisions, a great value for the money. The Realm BY02-BIMK 2600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features some serious pressure power with 2,600 PSI at the top of the range this unit can produce. The 14.5 Amp motor is relatively quiet during operation (especially compared to a gas-powered model) and even though it weighs over 50 pounds, the power washer is relatively lightweight and portable with some decent maneuverability.
Like other portable power washers of its class, it comes with five different hose nozzles, an extendable spray gun, and wire-braided hydraulic hose. There’s an onboard soap tank for vehicle and window washing (make sure to use the right tip if you want the soap to flow correctly) and the plastic wheels allow for the unit to be transported where you need it to go.
There are just enough details to make me scratch my head, however. The inlet is on the front and the outlet is on the back. I don’t understand why some of these power washers locate the ports in that way. The nozzle storage is on the back and lower part of the unit and cumbersome to access. The cord and hose hooks aren’t quite large enough for those items. And the adapter plug is too large for exterior outlets with any protective shrouds.
But I’m nitpicking. For the money, the Realm BY02-BIMK 2600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is a great value. It’s powerful for light to medium-sized jobs around the house, yard, and shop. It’s compact shape and design makes for easy storage; all in all, it’s a good little pressure washer.
Find more Realm BY02-BIMK 2600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Simple design and operation
- Four angled nozzles and a detergent bottle
- Fun detailing and color
- Stiff high-pressure hose prone to coiling rather than laying flat
- Be careful when pulling hose from the reel; easy to tip over
- Is it really a 3,000 PSI power washer?
The Wholesun 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer checks all the boxes on the list of what makes a good power washer. It comes with four quick-connect spray tips, it’s easy to move and store, it has a nice reel for the pressure-rated hose, and it’s promoted as pumping out 3,000 PSI and 1.85 gallons per minute.
The plastic wheels are adequate to move the unit around and there’s a generous amount of space to wind the electrical cord around. All the connections are air-compressor style quick-connect couplings. Output is in the front and the garden hose connection is in the back, as it should be for easy use and transport. It’s a great little power washer for a good price.
There are so many of this type of portable pressure washer out there that it can be confusing as to which is better, which is effective, and which to avoid. The Wholesun 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer promotes itself as a 3,000 PSI machine however the specifications label lists the rated pressure at 2,200 PSI and the maximum pressure at 3,000 PSI. That would lead me to believe that this power washer won’t punch out water at 3,000 PSI consistently so be aware.
This portable pressure washer is colored orange but Wholesun offers up a green or blue machine for $10 more. Finally, the “Superman”-looking label on the front with tiger stripe decor is fun but my favorite detail is the phrase underneath the Wholesun logo: “Wisdom Drives The Future”. Deep philosophy for a power washer!
Find more Wholesun 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 35-foot power cord with auto-reset GFCI
- Soft grip spray gun
- Unit may be used on the mobile cart, by itself, or mounted on a wall
- Pressure hose is stiff and tough to wind and unwind
- Plastic holder for wand drags on ground when moving cart
- No surface cleaning attachment available
Stanley Tools is a great brand that means quality and reliability in America. This entry into the portable pressure washer genre, the Stanley SLP2050, is definitely a high-quality, reliable power washer. It’s capable of delivering 2,050 PSI for all your light to medium-sized cleaning jobs courtesy of an all-aluminum pump.
The Stanley SLP2050 features a unique portability solution in the form of a washer that can either be used with the included mobile cart, carried on its own where you need it, or mounted on the wall with the additional wall-mount kit (sold separately, of course). The kit comes with a hose extension and a foam cannon for washing vehicles so it may be a worthwhile purchase.
The universal motor and tri-axial pressure washer pump delivers adjustable cleaning power that can quickly blast away dirt, mold, moss, mildew, and grime. It’s also safe to use on most concrete, stone, and stucco surfaces. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, ATVs, and bicycles can be cleaned in minutes and don’t forget patio furniture, garbage cans, pet cages, lawn mowers, and outdoor equipment.
The Stanley SLP2050 comes a professional-style pressure washer gun, zinc steel pressure washer wand with quick-coupler nozzle fitting, brass garden hose adapter, a 25-foot flexible high-pressure hose, 35-foot power cord featuring auto-reset GFCI module, five different quick-change pressure washer nozzles including a low-pressure soap spray nozzle tip which automatically activates the detergent tank for easy detergent application while cleaning. Cleaning detergent is pulled from the onboard 48 oz. detergent tank (always use a pressure washer safe detergent).
Topped off by a two-year warranty, Stanley Tools has delivered a solid go-to cleaning tool that’s perfect for your home and workshop.
Find more Stanley SLP2050 Electric Power Washer information and reviews here.
11. Sun Joe SPX202E Hand-Carry Electric Pressure Washer
Cons:
- Parts and hoses attach to housing with simplicity and ease for storage
- Adjustable pressure using twist nozzle attachment
- Excellent power from a small, hand-carried unit
- Thread size isn't compatible with any other brand
- Soap dispenser option is just okay
- Hose length could be longer
Sun Joe makes a variety of simple, inexpensive power tools that work well for what they’re intended to do. The Sun Joe SPX202E Hand-Carry Electric Pressure Washer is packed with 11 Amps of great cleaning power and it’s just the right size to take everywhere you go. This portable pressure washer weighs just 12 pounds and is designed to be carried around to get everything cleaned.
With up to 1450 PSI of powerful cleaning ability, it’s ideal for cleaning jobs around the auto, deck, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, and more. It also has an onboard detergent tank in case you need some soap to blast that dirt and debris. Perhaps the best thing about this portable pressure washer is the fact that it doubles down on the “portable” in that title. All of the pieces disassemble easily and click into various clips and hooks on the washer housing. It’s a great design that’s practical and smart.
Keep the bulky pressure washer in your shed and take the Sun Joe SPX202E on the road for all your cleaning needs.
Find more Sun Joe SPX202E Hand-Carry Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
12. Westinghouse ePX3000 Electric Pressure Washer
Cons:
- Extendable 17-1/2-inch wand with four quick-connect nozzles
- Compact and lightweight at just 16-1/2-inches tall and 19 pounds
- 15-foot easy-coil nylon-braided hose
- Wheel assemblies may come detached
- Meant for light-duty jobs only
- A little loud for such a small washer
When reviewing all the portable pressure washers for this list, I wondered why more of them weren’t designed like the Westinghouse ePX3000 Electric Pressure Washer. It has four wheels and a low center of gravity like a shop vac. This means it can be dragged around without toppling over like some of the tall, skinny models. That makes a lot of sense during use although it may take up a little more room in the shed.
The ePX3000 is half the size and weight but all the power of similar pressure washers. It’s got plenty of muscle to deliver 2,030 PSI of pressure with 1.76 GPM of water flow to scrub away grease, oil, grime, and sludge from hardscapes, fences, and outdoor furniture. It comes with four quick-connect spray tips, an onboard detergent tank, and a 15-foot easy-coil hose that can all be stored on the unit itself when done.
Find more Westinghouse ePX3000 Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Super-compact form and function
- Meant to be carried from job to job
- All components are meant to be secured to the housing
- Rubber feet on bottom of unit need to be larger
- GCFI power adapter flops around during transport
- Metal wand scratches easily
Like the Sun Joe SPX202E, the Active VE52 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is an excellent hand-carried power washer that’s great to throw in your truck or RV for cleaning on the go. It delivers 1,800 peak PSI pressure and a two-gallon per minute flow rate. The aluminum pump uses five pistons for more power and less vibration.
The 20-foot hose is made of actual rubber so it won’t kink and bend like vinyl or nylon. A 35-foot power cord with GFCI adapter is long enough to get where you need to go. This portable pressure washer comes with a detergent foam blaster that attaches to the end of the high-pressure gun to clean vehicles and outdoor furniture.
While not meant for cleaning driveways or stripping paint, the Active VE52 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is highly portable and lightweight enough to take anywhere for an enormous variety of cleaning. It has enough power to wash off your house, patio, RV, or car with much more force than your standard garden hose and a lot faster to boot.
Find more Active VE52 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Aluminum pump with five pistons
- 20-foot real rubber hose with no kinks and no twisting
- Three-in-one adjustable wand with foam blaster
- This is meant only for vehicle washing and light jobs
- Active doesn't have hose extensions or additional attachments for their washers
- No storage option for hose or spray wand if taken on the road
I’m surprised to be writing this review so positively than what I expected. The Active Wall Mount VE51 Electric Pressure Washer is an amazing little portable pressure washer that, as the title states, may be mounted to the wall for ultimate convenience. What is so surprising about this power washer is that for its size it delivers 1,650 PSI that is more than enough power to wash cars, RVs, trucks, bikes, and more.
I like the idea of a small pressure washer with a wall-mount device where all the pieces may be stored and when it’s time to get some cleaning done, the Active VE51 can be taken down, used to spray away some grime, then put away with no fuss. The quality of the connections is actually pretty good and in fact, the quality across the board is solid with this little washer.
The high-pressure hose is made of actual rubber so you won’t have to worry about kinks or bends like the nylon hoses. The three-in-one nozzle end allows for high-pressure zero degrees, a 15-degree strong setting, and a 40-degree setting perfect for cleaning cars. And like the Active VE52, it employs a five-piston aluminum pump that provides more power with less vibration.
It was really cool to look over the Active VE51 Electric Pressure Washer. If you’re looking for a very strong and highly portable pressure washer, this is the one to seriously look at.
Find more Active Wall Mount VE51 Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
15. WEN PW19 Variable-Flow Electric Pressure WasherPrice: $86.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice, chunky support feet
- Perfect size for cleaning cars, sidewalks, decks, and furniture
- Briefcase-style design makes this washer easy to carry around
- Hose is only 16-1/2-feet long
- Foam cannon is fairly weak
- Instructions are terrible
WEN describes the PW19 Variable-Flow Electric Pressure Washer as a “briefcase pressure washer” and that’s totally appropriate for how this model operates. There’s a large handle on the top that’s easy to carry the washer around with and chunky, support feet to rest it on. But apart from its extremely good portability, how does it perform when cleaning?
The answer is not bad. The PW19 features a 13 Amp motor that blasts water at up to 2,000 PSI and 1.6 gallons per minute. The orientation of the power washer makes it convenient to attach a garden hose on one side and the high-pressure line on the other. The spray gun features a nozzle with four settings; simply rotate the end depending on how powerful you need the pressure to be. Unfortunately, the included foam canister isn’t much good for anything.
The WEN PW19 Variable-Flow Electric Pressure Washer is the least expensive and the smallest portable pressure washer on our list. It’s not going to blast away paint or deep clean an entire driveway but its small size makes it really easy to throw in the RV or back of the car to take it on the road. It would be nice if attachment storage had been thought of with this power washer like the Active and Sun Joe models but with as small as this thing is, I’m sure that you could find a box for everything to be stored in.
Find more WEN PW19 Variable-Flow Electric Pressure Washer information and reviews here.
What is a Portable Pressure Washer?
I love tools but even with a small workshop, I don’t have room for every power tool that I’d like to have available. When it comes to pressure washers, there are many different varieties including type of power, pressure capacities, and sizes. Size is the best amenity these compact power washers bring with them. They weigh a fraction of what standard washers do (especially the gas-powered models) that equals increased mobility.
Portable pressure washers are designed for folks who have limited storage space but they bring a valuable set of features with them that rival larger models. Dragging out a big power washer for a light cleaning job wastes time and borders on overkill. Having a small pressure washer that can be quickly and easily taken off the shelf and hooked up in a flash is a real plus.
The compact size of these pressure washers make it possible to offer rechargeable, cordless models perfect for smaller yard jobs like patio and furniture upkeep or car and boat cleaning. No tangled cords and no worries about locating a power outlet. Of course, corded portable pressure washers have no concern about charged batteries; simply plug the washer in and work all day if you want to.
Because these small power washers draw less water and electricity, you won’t have to worry about the utility bills. However, with that comes a few drawbacks including that smaller pressure and volume output. Portable pressure washers are ideal for smaller cleaning jobs however you’ll have to manage your expectations on what they can do effectively.
Okay, So What Can Portable Power Washers Do Best?
Think of anything that you typically use a garden hose to clean then imagine getting those chores done in half the time. Portable pressure washers serve as incredible cleaning tools for a variety of surfaces. Wash off your patio, driveway, outdoor furniture, garden or yard fences, and even your vehicle with a handheld pressure washer.
A powerful little power washer will generate enough pressure to rid your concrete or paver patio of mildew, stains, and fungus quickly. Yard debris is no match for the spray coming from your portable pressure washer! One wave of the tip and pine needles are blown away. Decks, driveways, or washing down exterior furniture is made a lot easier with a compact power washer.
Cars and boats (even bicycles!) can be cleaned easily with a portable power washer (watch the pressure on the finish!) especially if you need to clean off all the lake schmutz after you trailer your boat home. And if you’re looking for a power tool that can prep surfaces for painting or staining, here’s your machine. These power washers will blow away grime and dirt like nothing else to get your material primed and ready.
How Do Portable Pressure Washers Work?
I mentioned garden hoses earlier; portable pressure washers are basically garden hoses for water supply and an air compressor to forcefully blow that water through the cleaning nozzle. Larger pressure washers feature either gas-fueled engines or electric-powered motor that powers the water pump. The pump accelerates the water, supplied from a garden hose, to produce a high-pressure jet coming from a pressure rated hose.
At the end of that hose is a souped-up garden nozzle with a long barrel. When the trigger is pulled, the water mixes with the air and comes out of the nozzle. The pressure coming from the nozzle is explosive at over 70 times the pressure you can get out of an ordinary garden hose. Pressure can be increased or decreased depending on what sort of cleaning job you have waiting for you.
Pressure washers use PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute) ratings to describe their power and volume. Your cleaning performance is made up of how those two ratings work together. You’ve probably already guessed that the higher both of those numbers are, the faster you can clean.
Portable pressure washers can’t compete with large, gas-powered power washers but that’s okay; they’re not meant to. They feature the same equipment that the big boys do: a motor, water pump, water source inlet, high-pressure hose, and attachments in the form of nozzles or wands.
Tell Me More About Attachments for Portable Pressure Washers!
There are a lot of creative solutions out there that make using a pressure washer even better for what you’re cleaning. Use the right nozzle for the job; a power washer wand can give you maximum control over distance and spray. Extension wands work great for rain gutters and hard-to-reach places like those areas on the upper floor of your house.
Make an investment in a car pressure washer and you’ll never have to visit the corner car wash again. They make cleaning your vehicle effective and easy, especially if you live in an area of the country that uses salt on the roads. Water brooms allow for upward cleaning action for your car, RV, and other large vehicles.
Driveways and patios get incredibly dirty over time. Lucky for you that surface cleaner attachments work much faster than a standard nozzle. They can wipe away large swaths of caked-in grime and mold using rotating jets of pressurized water on your driveways, patios, and sidewalks.
Anything Else I Should Know About Portable Pressure Washers?
SAFETY FIRST. Portable units won’t have as much potential for damage than large gas-powered models however, it’s entirely probable that a power washer will cause damage in whatever you’re cleaning with too much pressure. If you’re not careful, you could punch a hole in vinyl siding, mark concrete, splinter wood, or take the paint right off your vehicle. If that’s what you want to do, then by all means proceed. Watch what you’re doing and avoid using pressure on anything painted. Some power washers are strong enough to cause injury with the high concentration of water exploding from the nozzle. Don’t use your portable power washer to mess around with your friends and family! That’s what a garden hose is for, okay?
